Didarganj Yakshini, Patna

Didarganj Yakshini Sachin Kr. Tiwary
Introduction: What is Yaksha ? Yaksha (Sanskrit: यक्ष yakṣa) is the name of a broad class of nature-spirits, usually benev...
यक्ष एक अर्ध देवयोनि (िपुंसक ल ुंग) है जिसका उल् ेख ऋग्वेद में हआ है। उसका अर्ध है 'जादू की शक्ति'। यक्षों को राक्षसों के ...
Yaksha- Yakshini / Yakshi Source Medium Period Identification Impact Raw Material Comparative Benefits of the study: Dress...
List of Yaksha- Yakshini Sl.No. Place M-F Script Translation Contemporary 1. Parkham, Mathura, UP M (3) मनिभद (200-50 BCE)...
दीदारगंज यक्षी • Place of Finding- Didarganj is one of the Ghat of the Patna on the right bank of river Ganga, • Accidenta...
Material- This is made of Chunar Sandstone, available in Mirzapur located in Uttar Pradesh. Iconography- • Her figure is v...
Dating- • It is an enigma and matter of discus even today, • From the high gloss of the polish and the superhuman qualitie...
Condition- • The statue suffered damage over the years it lay buried. • The left arm is missing and the Yakshi’s nose is c...
Source- The Didarganj Chauri Bearer female figure by Jai Prakash Narayan Singh and Arvind Mahajan. Patna Museum Publicatio...
The PPP is made for the students of UG not for my API.

  1. 1. Didarganj Yakshini Sachin Kr. Tiwary
  2. 2. Introduction: What is Yaksha ? Yaksha (Sanskrit: यक्ष yakṣa) is the name of a broad class of nature-spirits, usually benevolent, who are caretakers of the natural treasures hidden in the earth and tree roots. They appear in Hindu, Jain and Buddhist literature. The feminine form of the word is yakṣī (यक्षी) or Yakshini (yakṣiṇī, यक्षक्षणी). Brahmavaivarta Purana, In Hindu, Jain, and Buddhist texts, the yakṣa has a dual personality. On the one hand, a yakṣa may be an inoffensive nature-fairy, associated with woods and mountains; but there is also a darker version of the yakṣa, which is a kind of ghost (bhuta) that haunts the wilderness and waylays and devours travelers, similar to the rakṣasas. In Kālidāsa’s poem Meghadūta, for instance, the yakṣa narrator is a romantic figure, pining with love for his missing beloved. By contrast, in the didactic Hindu dialogue of the Yakṣapraśnāḥ “Questions of the Yakṣa”. Mahabharata - t is a tutelary spirit of a lake that challenges Yudhiṣṭhira. The yakṣas may have originally been the tutelary gods of forests and villages, and were later viewed as the steward deities of the earth and the wealth buried beneath. They are attendees of Kubera, the Hindu god of wealth who rules in the mythical Himalayan kingdom of Alaka. They are the guardians of the treasure hidden in the earth and resemble that of fairy. Yakshinis are often depicted as beautiful and voluptuous, with wide hips, narrow waists, broad shoulders, and exaggerated, spherical breasts. In Uddamareshvara Tantra (उडामरेश्वरतन्त्रम्: Uddamareshvara is a name of Lord Shiva and means "Lord of the Extraordinary”), thirty-six Yakshinis are described, including their mantras and ritual prescriptions. A similar list of Yakshas and Yakshinis are given in the Tantraraja Tantra, where it says that these beings are givers of whatever is desired.
  3. 3. यक्ष एक अर्ध देवयोनि (िपुंसक ल ुंग) है जिसका उल् ेख ऋग्वेद में हआ है। उसका अर्ध है 'जादू की शक्ति'। यक्षों को राक्षसों के निकट मािा िाता है, यद्यपप वे मिष्यों के पवरोर्ी िह ुं होते, िैसे राक्षस होते हैं। यक्ष तर्ा राक्षस दोिों ह 'पण्यिि' (अर्वधवेद में कबेर की प्रिा का िाम) कह ाते हैं। मािा गया है कक प्रारम्भ में दो प्रकार के राक्षस होते र्े; एक िो रक्षा करते र्े वे यक्ष कह ाये तर्ा दूसरे यज्ञों में बार्ा उपजथर्त करिे वा े राक्षस कह ाये। यक्षों के रािा कबेर उत्तर के ददक्पा तर्ा थवगध के कोषाध्यक्ष कह ाते हैं। यक्षक्षणी को लिव िी की दालसया भी कहा िाता हैI
  4. 4. Yaksha- Yakshini / Yakshi Source Medium Period Identification Impact Raw Material Comparative Benefits of the study: Dress, Ornaments, Technique, Religious Belief. An Introduction-
  5. 5. List of Yaksha- Yakshini Sl.No. Place M-F Script Translation Contemporary 1. Parkham, Mathura, UP M (3) मनिभद (200-50 BCE) मणणभद्र Mathura Museum 2.59 m. H. 2. Badauda, Mathura, UP M --- --- -Do- 3. Noh, Bharatpur, UP M --- --- -Do- 4. Jhing-ka-nangala, Mathura, UP F यखी ावाय यक्षी / याक्षक्षणण Living 5. Besnagar, Vidisha, MP M-F (5) --- --- Vidisha Museum 6. Patna, BR M (2) यखे अचछनिवीके यखे सवटिुंदे यक्ष अक्षयनिपवक यक्ष सवधरिजन्त्दि Patna Museum 7. Deedarganj, Patna, BR Female --- --- -Do- 8. Lohanipur, Patna, Bihar M --- --- -Do- 9. Pawaya, MP M --- --- Pawaya Museum
  6. 6. दीदारगंज यक्षी • Place of Finding- Didarganj is one of the Ghat of the Patna on the right bank of river Ganga, • Accidental Finding- • Reports on how the statue was found, vary. 1. On the banks of the Ganges in Didarganj in Old Patna Cityin the year1917 , for years it was said that dhobis washed clothes on a slab that was sticking out of the earth. One day, a snake appeared in the precincts and as the villagers followed in chase, it slithered away into a hole in the ground near the slab. When the villagers started to dig up the earth, they found the slab was actually the bottom pedestal of a marvellous statue, which we now call the Didarganj Yakshi. The information came to then HOD, Prof. B.P.Sinha of Ancient History Culture and Archaeology Dept., Patna University. 2. A Patna Museum publication describes how in the letter of Honourable E.H.S. Walsh, then Commissioner of Patna, credit is given to a man by the name Ghulam Rasul, who saw the base sticking out from the muddy banks by the riverside near Didarganj. Rasul then proceeded to dig up the ground to find the statue.
  7. 7. Material- This is made of Chunar Sandstone, available in Mirzapur located in Uttar Pradesh. Iconography- • Her figure is voluptuous with a full bust, slender at the waist and wide at the hips. • More unusual but prescribed norms of beauty are incorporated as the griva trivali – the three fold lines on the neck and katyavali – folds of flesh at the waist. • Perhaps, what is most striking about the statue, after one has absorbed the obviously attractive features, is the graceful manner in which the figure endears itself to us. • The Yakshi stoops slightly forward instead of standing upright, seeking a posture of humility. • The smile on her lips is elusive, yet hauntingly sweet. • The design of her right leg is slightly bent as if due to the weight of the fly-whisk she holds and the firmness of her grip on the chauri, show the delicacy of rendition in detailing. • It is a figure in the round, which means it can be viewed from all angles.
  8. 8. Dating- • It is an enigma and matter of discus even today, • From the high gloss of the polish and the superhuman qualities of the Yakshi, comparable to those found in the railing of the Buddhist stupa at Bharhut, R.P Chanda concludes that it demonstrates the classical learning by Magadhan artists from the foreign masters of the Asokan School. • J.N.Banerjea classifies all such statues in the round with this type of lustre as Mauryan and slots it in the range of 1st century BCE or earlier. • Nihar Ranjan Ray preferring to call her Yakshini, concluded that from the style it could well belong to the Mathura Yakshis of 2nd century CE. • However, the regal bearing is similar to the Mauryan figures at the crown of monolithic capital columns. While opinions range in this manner, the statue has been accepted as from the Mauryan era.
  9. 9. Condition- • The statue suffered damage over the years it lay buried. • The left arm is missing and the Yakshi’s nose is chipped. • Despite these disfigurations, the statue exudes a romance and magic of a time gone and is a breathtaking example of the superior level of craftsmanship thousands of years ago in Bihar. • Court Art or Folk Art- The art of Mauryan period is classified in to two grupos Court Art and Folk Art, the Yakshi image comes under the category of Court Art. • Where it now-The sculpture is now in the Bihar Museum, Patna, Bihar. • Measurement- The figure is 64" tall, carved out of a single piece of stone,
  10. 10. Source- The Didarganj Chauri Bearer female figure by Jai Prakash Narayan Singh and Arvind Mahajan. Patna Museum Publication – 2012 Thank you

