Buddhist Goddess- Pragyaparmita

Prajñāpāramitā Perfection of Wisdom-the "Great Mother" Sachin Kr. Tiwary
Introduction • From the first production of the mind of Bodhi, the Bodhisattvas seek the knowledge of all the aspects (sar...
The oldest surviving printed version of the Prajnaparamita text.
Philosophy • She is believed to be the personification of ‘transcendental knowledge embodied in the Prajñāpāramitā -Sutra....
Philosophy • We know that in the Hinayana, the three Buddhist jewels (ratna or sarena),viz., Buddha, Prajñā, and Sangha, w...
Origin • Antiquity of Prajñāpāramitā- 100 CE. • The discovery of several images , in sculpture and painting, of the goddes...
Iconography  Description are in the Sadhanamala and the Nispannavogavali literature. Others Ekallavira-Canda- Maharosana-...
Iconography  In respect of colour the two-handed images of Prajnaparamita may be divided into three basic types: (i) the ...
Iconography  She holds in her right hand a red lotus having a stalk and in the other hand (the left band) she holds the b...
Iconography Four-handed:  This form is described only in the Dharmakosa Samgraha on folio 28a and 37a The relevant descri...
Iconography Six-handed :  A six-handed form of Prajnaparamita belonging to the Shingon sect of Japan has been referred to...
Iconography Ten-handed :  Dr. Conze E. refers to a ten-handed and four or five-headed stone image from Cambodia, Twelve-h...
Original Place: Nalanda, Bihar state. Present Location: Displayed in Asian Art Museum Chong- Moon Lee Center for Asian Art...
Metal- Bronze Period- ca 10th Century CE Original Place: Nalanda ACCN 9430-A24285 Present Location: Indian Museum
Dated:-12th Century. Description: The sculpture was purchased in Orissa and brought from India around 1930 by Frieda Hausw...
12th century CE when Cambodia was ruled by a Buddhist king, Jayavarman VII.
Sanskrit-manuscript of Prajñāpāramitā, Nepal, Bodleian Library, Oxford University.
From the ancient Singosari Temple in Java dating from the 14th (or late 13th) century CE.
Prajnaparamita statue Indonesia Lavastone, 12th Cen. CE
Thank you Sources & Acknowledgment: Dr. Shubho Majumadar  https://shodhganga.inflibnet.ac.in/bitstream/10603/157235/5/05_...
Buddhist Goddess- Pragyaparmita
Buddhist Goddess- Pragyaparmita

Published in: Education

Published in: Education
Buddhist Goddess- Pragyaparmita

  1. 1. Prajñāpāramitā Perfection of Wisdom-the "Great Mother" Sachin Kr. Tiwary
  2. 2. Introduction • From the first production of the mind of Bodhi, the Bodhisattvas seek the knowledge of all the aspects (sarvākārajñāna), in the course of which they understand the true nature of dharmas: this wisdom is the prajñāpāramitā”. • Prajñāpāramitā is a central concept in Mahayana Buddhism and is generally associated with the doctrine of emptiness (Shunyata) or 'lack of Svabhava' (essence) and the works of Nagarjuna. • The earliest Sutra in the Prajñāpāramitā class to be the Astasaahasrikaa Prajñāpāramitā Sutra or “Perfection of Wisdom in 8,000 lines”, which was probably put in writing in the 100 BCE according to Edward Conze. • The text survives in the Sanskrit original and in translations: into Chinese (six translations and two comment; extant), Tibetan, Mongol, and Khotanese. • The first translation of the Aṣṭasāhasrikā Prajñāpāramitā into Chinese occurred in the 2nd century CE. • Prajnaparamita shown in many forms :Praying mudra gesture and instead of the Vajra she holds a mala or rosary.
  3. 3. The oldest surviving printed version of the Prajnaparamita text.
  4. 4. Philosophy • She is believed to be the personification of ‘transcendental knowledge embodied in the Prajñāpāramitā -Sutra. a famous Mahayana Buddhist scripture. • It is said to have been restored to mankind by Nigarjuna from the Nagas, to whom, it is believed, the sutra was entrusted by the Buddha himself to guard until mankind was sufficiently enlightened to receive and understand its ’transcendent wisdom’. • This, no doubt, is a very logical analysis of how the metaphysical concept of the ’transcendental wisdom could have possibly been transformed into an iconic concept. • But the origin of the goddess-concept of Prajnaparamita can also be traced from another point of view. Region Northern India Date Range 1100 - 1199 Lineages Buddhist Collection Guimet Musee National
  5. 5. Philosophy • We know that in the Hinayana, the three Buddhist jewels (ratna or sarena),viz., Buddha, Prajñā, and Sangha, were represented by uniconic symbols. • In Mahayana, the trinity or the three jewels became prajñā. Upaya. Bodhisattva, i.e, the spiritualised forms of Dhaima, Buddha and Sangha respectively transferred to stone or canvas, Prajñā becomes a female deity, Upava and Bodhisattva become male deities. • In (The manuscripts of the Astasahasrika- prajñāpāramitā, there is a miniature painting with the accompanying inscription : 'pundravardhane trisaranah,i.e., Irisarana (Buddhist Trinity or three jewels) in Pundravardhana (roughly north Bengal). • Tara vs Prajñāpāramitā- In an eleventh century Canarese inscription, it is stated that Tara ’sprang from the ocean of gnosis, she is known as Prajñā, and that she is the supreme incarnation of enlightenment. • According to Dasabhumikasutra forms of Prajñāpāramitā are total 10. Tibet, Date-1200 - 1299
  6. 6. Origin • Antiquity of Prajñāpāramitā- 100 CE. • The discovery of several images , in sculpture and painting, of the goddess Prajnaparamita from different places of Bengal and Bihar also testifies to the popularity of the goddess in these centres of eastern India. • The prevalence of the worship of the goddess Prajnaparamita in Mathura region in the fourth century CE, is no doubt referred to by the Chinese pilgrim Fa-Hien; but this particular reference cannot be taken as any pointer to the land of origin of the image-concept of the goddess Prajnaparamita. Book Cover, Tibet, Date-1100 - 1199
  7. 7. Iconography  Description are in the Sadhanamala and the Nispannavogavali literature. Others Ekallavira-Canda- Maharosana-Tantra and the Dharmakosa-Samgraha of Amrtananda are also important.  The four-handed form of Prajnaparamita contained in the Ekallavira-Canda-Maharosana- Tantra.  The four-handed form of Prajnaparamita contained in the Nispannayogavali.  It is not very difficult to recognize some multi-handed images as those of Prajnaparamita because of the presence in them of some typical iconographic characteristics of Prajnaparamita. National Museum, New Delhi
  8. 8. Iconography  In respect of colour the two-handed images of Prajnaparamita may be divided into three basic types: (i) the white (sukla or sita), (ii) the yellow (pita, kanaka, or suvarna), (iii) the blue (nila). This type is recognized only in the Ekallavira-Canda-Maharosana-Tantra.  She has one face.  She has curly black hair.  She has all sorts of ornaments and half-curly hair.  She sits on a white lotus in the vairaparyanka attitude.  She carries in the right hand the red lotus, and in the left hand the Prajnaparamita- Book.  She is stamped with (the image of) Aksobhya (on the crown).  She originates from the syllable ‘om’ and bring forth the absolute bliss.
  9. 9. Iconography  She holds in her right hand a red lotus having a stalk and in the other hand (the left band) she holds the book placed near the breast. Sometime  She wears a crown of jewels.  Her two hands which are disposed in the vyakhyana' mudra (the gesture of the exposition of Law: Dharmacakrapravartanaj also hold two lotuses decked with the Prajñāpāramitā-Book rising from her right and left sides.  She sits on a white lotus in the vaprapapyyanka attitude and she is full of vigour with the freshness of youth.  She is adorned with artistic dress and ornaments.’ Sometime  She has the five tathagatas (the Dhyani Buddhas) on her crown.  She sits in the candrasana (i.e., padmasana or paryahkasan) on a double-petalled lotus and possesses all ornaments and clothes.  Her hands show the vyakhyana-mudra (the gesture of exposition) and on her right and left sides there are two lotuses, each containing the Prajñāpāramitā -Book on it. ’ Sometime  Prajnaparamita is yellow in colour, bears the image of Aksobhya on her crown of matted hair (jatamukuta), wears celestial ornaments and dress which include a silken veil.
  10. 10. Iconography Four-handed:  This form is described only in the Dharmakosa Samgraha on folio 28a and 37a The relevant description on folio 28a of the Dharmakosa- Samgraha is as follows: Prajnaparamiti ekasya caturbhu.fi sveta dhamacakra-mudra dakse japamala yarns pustakam.  ’Prajnaparamita has four hands and one face.  She is white in colour. She exhibits the dhamacakra- mudra, i.e, the gesture of exposition (evidently with two of her hands) and holds the rosary and the book in the (remaining) right and left hands respectively.  The goddess 1bs one face and golden colour.  She possesses the ornaments like the wheel (cakra), the earring (kumdala), the torque (kanthi), the bracelet (rucaka), the girdle (mekhala). and the anklet (nupura).  She has four hands of which a pair of right and left hands are disposed in the dharmacakra-mudra (the gesture exposition) and the other two hands hold the rosary and the book. Her breasts are elevated. She sits in the vajrasana on a lotus.’
  11. 11. Iconography Six-handed :  A six-handed form of Prajnaparamita belonging to the Shingon sect of Japan has been referred to and illustrated by Dr. Conze E..  The goddess in the illustration is seated in the vajrapayankasana., and her principal right and left hands show the vyakhyaha-mudra (the gesture of exposition) and the book respectively., Of the four remaining hands, the upper right and left ones show a peculiar gesture in each of the hands by joining the tips of the thumb and the ring finger. The lower right hand is in the bhumi-sparsa-mudra (the earth-touching gesture), and the lower left is simply placed on the lap.
  12. 12. Iconography Ten-handed :  Dr. Conze E. refers to a ten-handed and four or five-headed stone image from Cambodia, Twelve-handed :  Dr. Conze E. also mentions a twelve-armed form of Prajnaparamita from Nalanda, but he is equally hesitant to draw any conclusion about the identification. Twenty-Two-handed :  In Cambodia a form of Prajnaparamita with eleven heads and twenty-two hands is found. Manuscript, Kathmandu, 1000 CE., Prajñāparamitā
  13. 13. Original Place: Nalanda, Bihar state. Present Location: Displayed in Asian Art Museum Chong- Moon Lee Center for Asian Art and Culture.
  14. 14. Metal- Bronze Period- ca 10th Century CE Original Place: Nalanda ACCN 9430-A24285 Present Location: Indian Museum
  15. 15. Dated:-12th Century. Description: The sculpture was purchased in Orissa and brought from India around 1930 by Frieda Hauswirth-Das (1886–1974), author of Marriage to India, a record of the years she was married to Indian agriculturalist and revolutionary Sarangadhar Das (1887–1957). It was then loaned to the Philadelphia Museum of Art until 1941, and later obtained by New York art collector Earl Morse (1907–1988). Present Location: National Gallery of Australia, Canberra.
  16. 16. 12th century CE when Cambodia was ruled by a Buddhist king, Jayavarman VII.
  17. 17. Sanskrit-manuscript of Prajñāpāramitā, Nepal, Bodleian Library, Oxford University.
  18. 18. From the ancient Singosari Temple in Java dating from the 14th (or late 13th) century CE.
  19. 19. Prajnaparamita statue Indonesia Lavastone, 12th Cen. CE
  Sources & Acknowledgment: Dr. Shubho Majumadar  https://shodhganga.inflibnet.ac.in/bitstream/10603/157235/5/05_chapter%202.pdf  https://nomadit.co.uk/conference/euraseaa15/paper/25592  http://www.chinabuddhismencyclopedia.com/en/index.php/Prajnaparamita_in_Buddhist_Ic onography  https://www.buddhistdoor.net/features/the-iconography-of-nagas-part-five-the-burden-of- wisdom-  https://www.himalayanart.org/search/set.cfm?setID=365  Buddhist Goddesses of India By Miranda Eberle Shaw

