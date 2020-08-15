Successfully reported this slideshow.
Silesian artists (Poland)
About our artists We chose Grzegorz Chudy, Jan Nowak and Grupa Jankowska Why them? We think that they are really important...
Grzegorz Chudy
Grzegorz Chudy Watercolour painter, illustrator, teacher and musician in world music group Beltaine.
Jan Nowak
Jan Nowak Painter, graphic, designer born in Siemianowice Slaskie, Silesian for generations. He was studying at Cracow Aca...
Grupa Janowska
Grupa Janowska Janowska Group official name: Circle of Non-Professional Painters - a group of amateur painters from Janów ...
  About our artists We chose Grzegorz Chudy, Jan Nowak and Grupa Jankowska Why them? We think that they are really important for our region - Śląsk, they also create great arts and we hope you will like them as much as we do ;)
  Grzegorz Chudy Watercolour painter, illustrator, teacher and musician in world music group Beltaine.
  Jan Nowak Painter, graphic, designer born in Siemianowice Slaskie, Silesian for generations. He was studying at Cracow Academy of Fine Arts. He worked in a mine, but it wasn't his dream job. Art gives him sense of fulfillment and a feeling of freedom.
  Grupa Janowska Janowska Group official name: Circle of Non-Professional Painters - a group of amateur painters from Janów Slaski founded in 1946. Here are some members of the Janowska Group Teofil Ociepka Paweł Wróbel Leopold Wróbel Eugeniusz Bąk Paweł Stolorz Ewald Gawlik

