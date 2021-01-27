Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 REAKSI SUBTITUSI
2 REAKSI ADISI Reaksi Adisi adalah reaksi penambahan Dalam reaksi ini terjadi pemutusan ikatan rangkap + Cl2 CH2 CH Cl - Cl
3 REAKSI ELIMINASI
4
5
6
REAKSI OKSIDASI ALKOHOL  1. Alkohol primer (1o) Alkohol primer adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C pri...
 2. Alkohol sekunder (2o)  Alkohol sekunder adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C sekunder (atom C yang...
 Alkohol tersier (3o)  Alkohol tersier adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C tersier (atom C yang mengi...
REAKSI ASAM DAN ESTER 10
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Reaski sae

34 views

Published on

OK

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Reaski sae

  1. 1. 1 REAKSI SUBTITUSI
  2. 2. 2 REAKSI ADISI Reaksi Adisi adalah reaksi penambahan Dalam reaksi ini terjadi pemutusan ikatan rangkap + Cl2 CH2 CH Cl - Cl
  3. 3. 3 REAKSI ELIMINASI
  4. 4. 4
  5. 5. 5
  6. 6. 6
  7. 7. REAKSI OKSIDASI ALKOHOL  1. Alkohol primer (1o) Alkohol primer adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C primer (atom C yang mengikat 1 atom C yang lain)  1. Reaksi oksidasi alkohol primer  Akan menghasilkan alkanal (aldehida), jika dibiarkan beberapa lama, maka proses oksidasi akan berlanjut menghasilkan suatu asam karboksilat. Jika kita ingin memperoleh aldehida dari proses oksidasi ini, maka secepatnya dilakukan destilasi untuk menghindari proses oksidasi berlanjut 7
  8. 8.  2. Alkohol sekunder (2o)  Alkohol sekunder adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C sekunder (atom C yang mengikat 2 atom C yang lain). Reaksi oksidasi alkohol sekunder akan menghasilkan suatu keton (alkanon) 8
  9. 9.  Alkohol tersier (3o)  Alkohol tersier adalah alkohol yang gugus – OH nya terikat pada atom C tersier (atom C yang mengikat 3 atom C yang lain).  Pada alkohol tersier Tidak terjadi proses oksidasi. Hal ini disebabkan pada alkohol tersier, tidak terdapat atom H yang terikat pada atom C karbinol 9
  10. 10. REAKSI ASAM DAN ESTER 10

×