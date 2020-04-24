B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5&4〜UNLEARNING/パイプラインマネジメント

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5 UNLEARNING...
ICE BREAK UNLEARNING 学んできたことをバラす・ほぐす 新しいことを身につけるときの姿勢
知識・経験＝積み上げられるもの
積み上げ式だと しかしながら 新しいピースが手に入ったときに 結局は 過去に積み上げたものの 上に置かれてし...
UNLEARNING 学んできたことをバラす・ほぐす
SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5 戦略的コンテンツ設計...
Self-Educated Buyers時代における４つの施策 日本のB2B企業は、この４分野において、海外...
コンテンツ配信による アテンション、 エンゲージメント獲得 コンテンツからの 見込客獲得 見込客育成の 自動...
コンテンツマーケティング Content Marketing • eBook、動画などの「コンテンツ」を活用...
インバウンドマーケティング Inbound Marketing • 今までのマーケティングは、見込客・顧客の...
Inbound marketing の手法
Lovability Problem
Marketing Automation
Digital PR • オンライン上でのPR施策 • 顧客のソーシャルメディア活用、検索活用、キュレーショ...
従来の PRの主要な活動目的 媒体向けリレーション いわゆる 広報 これからの B2BのPR活動 コンテンツ...
企業によるネット上での情報発信の重要性 • 「B2Bでさえ、 Yelpified される時代である」 – B...
日本企業による海外向けPRメディア活用事例 http://www.mynewsdesk.com/toshib...
Offsite の重要性 Offsite = 自社で管理しているオウンドメディア以外の 検索ランキングやトラ...
コンテンツが無いのは、存在しないのと同じ
コンテンツの出し先（チャネル）はたくさんある。なので、 マーケターはコンテンツのネタ元＝出版社の人のようにな...
220150216 @KBS マーケターが好かれる人になるようにしようネットではあなたが公開するコンテンツが...
David Meerman Scott
SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY4 マーケティングとセールス...
87% マーケティングとセールスに関する、ある数字。
87% マーケティングとセールスに関する、ある数字。 営業とマーケティングが互いに悪い印象を持っている割合 ...
マーケティングとセールスの確執はなぜ起こるのか？ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・
言語の問題 ゴールの違い 双方のギャップ マーケティングとセールスの確執はなぜ起こるのか？
マーケティングチームの連中、 いい見込客リストを全然渡してくれないんだよ。 彼らは「マーケティングチーム」っ...
あいつら、 こっちが一生懸命に、イベントやセミナーで リストを集めてるのに、 渡しても全然活用してくれない。...
「セールスとマーケティング間の戦いを終わらせよう」 Philip Kotler, Neil Rackham,...
z In many companies, sales forces and marketers feud l...
Salespeople accuse marketers of being out of touch wit...
マーケティングとセールスの連携を行うための４つの段階 Undefined マーケティングと セールスの役割が...
SMARKETING = Sales + Marketing
http://www.slideshare.net/HubSpot/the-power-of- smarke...
SMARKETING = マーケティングと営業が共通言語を持つ = マーケティングと営業が同じ目標を持つ
20%↑ マーケティングと営業の確執を乗り越える 営業とマーケティングが互いに手に取り合った時の売上上昇率 ...
SMARKETING 実現のステップ 一緒に、お金と数字の話をしよう Talk About Money an...
お金と数字の話をしよう の最も簡単な手順 1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの...
1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの取引額は平均いくら？ 3. （売上達成する...
100件 1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの取引額は平均いくら？ 3. （売...
マーケティングとセールスをつないだ管理
The Buying Funnel Philip Kotler, Neil Rackham, and Suj...
SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Alignment => Integration 理想的には、 マーケティングとセールスが連携・・・というよ...
マーケティングとセールス間で共有する項目の例 n 顧客の購買プロセス Customer buying pro...
マーケティングと営業の確執を乗り越える Pipeline management マーケと営業をひとつのパイプ...
一人のお客さんに複数部署で対応するという課題。 Marketing Sales
(ハーバードビジネスレビュー 2012年7/8月号) ソリューション営業の終焉 客が自ら課題に対するソリュー...
Marketing Sales
Marketing サイト 訪問者数 リード数 MQL数 SQL数 SAL数
Sales アサイン数 （担当案件数） 連絡を 入れた数 アポ数 プレゼン数 提案数 意思決定 とのMTG数...
Marketing Sales Pipeline management
インサイドセールスの登場 「インサイドセールスとは、、、、リモート営業である」 →あらたな「営業」スタイル ...
インサイドセールスが生まれ、話題になっている背景 1. マーケティングの「リード（見込客）」と、営業の「営業...
インサイドセールスのポジション マーケティング インサイドセールス セールス 対象 不特定多数 or 特定多...
インサイドセールスの有効性 1. 「リード（見込客）」の情報がリッチに →デジタルによって、行動や興味関心が...
数値目標の作り方 別添資料： B2Bデジタルマーケティングにおける指標策定の例
Q & A 201503 18 6 3
B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5&4〜UNLEARNING/パイプラインマネジメント

  1. 1. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5 UNLEARNING icebreak: 新しい知識を身に付ける際の前向き態度
  2. 2. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. ICE BREAK UNLEARNING 学んできたことをバラす・ほぐす 新しいことを身につけるときの姿勢
  3. 3. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 知識・経験＝積み上げられるもの
  4. 4. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 積み上げ式だと しかしながら 新しいピースが手に入ったときに 結局は 過去に積み上げたものの 上に置かれてしまう すなわち これまでの思考・経験に 引きづられてしまう
  5. 5. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. UNLEARNING 学んできたことをバラす・ほぐす
  7. 7. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY3.5 戦略的コンテンツ設計（補） B2Bデジタルマーケティングの全体設計と指標の重要性その3
  9. 9. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Self-Educated Buyers時代における４つの施策 日本のB2B企業は、この４分野において、海外企業から大きく遅れをとっている傾向がある。 Content Marketing Inbound Marketing Marketing Automation Digital PR このまま行くと、海外の競合に「マーケティング」観点で負ける可能性が高い。 デジタルマーケティングにおけるコンテンツ戦略とは、 自ら学ぶ客への対応策
  10. 10. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. コンテンツ配信による アテンション、 エンゲージメント獲得 コンテンツからの 見込客獲得 見込客育成の 自動化 PR活動の デジタルシフト、 デジタルコンテンツ化 クロージングまでのプロセスはどう変化しているか？ Self-Educated Buyers時代における４つの施策 Content Marketing Inbound Marketing Marketing Automation Digital PR
  11. 11. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. コンテンツマーケティング Content Marketing • eBook、動画などの「コンテンツ」を活用したマーケティング全般。 • ターゲットにとって、「有用」であるコンテンツを提供すること、と言われる ことが多い。 • 単に、エンゲージメントを獲得するのみならず、「コンテンツ」提供時にプロ フィールなどの情報も一緒に入手することで、 質の高い 見込客をリスト化で きると言われている。 • 広告ではターゲットユーザーにリーチしにくいB2B企業にとって有効と考えら れている。 コンテンツマーケティングとは何か？ その本当のところ http://www.slideshare.net/MKTGENGINE/what-is-exactly-content-marketing
  12. 12. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. インバウンドマーケティング Inbound Marketing • 今までのマーケティングは、見込客・顧客の側に向かう「アウ トバウンド」なマーケティングだった。 • 今は、見込客や顧客の方からこちらに向かってくることがある ＝「インバウンド」 • そこに注目しようというマーケティングの考え方。 • HubSpotの創業者である、Brian HalliganとDharmesh Sharに よって2009年ごろまとめられたと言われる。
  13. 13. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Inbound marketing の手法
  14. 14. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Lovability Problem
  15. 15. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Marketing Automation
  17. 17. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Digital PR • オンライン上でのPR施策 • 顧客のソーシャルメディア活用、検索活用、キュレーションメディアの登場な どによって重要性がますます増している。 • プレスリリースも、ネットに公開した瞬間で「コンテンツ」化。 • また、企業自らの情報発信の仕方も変化＝Brand Journalism
  18. 18. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 従来の PRの主要な活動目的 媒体向けリレーション いわゆる 広報 これからの B2BのPR活動 コンテンツ編集部 ブランドジャーナリズム 見込客・顧客を相手に媒体や 世の中 相手 デジタルメディアを用いて媒体掲載や話題化を狙い デジタルメディア活用におけるB2Bの広報活動の変化
  19. 19. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 企業によるネット上での情報発信の重要性 • 「B2Bでさえ、 Yelpified される時代である」 – Brian Halligan , Cofounder/CEO of HubSpot, at INBOUND 2014
  20. 20. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 日本企業による海外向けPRメディア活用事例 http://www.mynewsdesk.com/toshiba-global プレスリリース、ビジュアル、各種広報コンテンツを集約。 「ニュースルーム」、「メディアセンター」として ジャーナリストからエンドユーザーまでを対象に、 情報提供するためのプラットフォーム活用。 デジタルPRプラットフォームを活用した、「ニュースルーム」の構築
  21. 21. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Offsite の重要性 Offsite = 自社で管理しているオウンドメディア以外の 検索ランキングやトラフィックも把握する 画面は gShift のコンテンツマーケティング分析ツール
  22. 22. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. コンテンツが無いのは、存在しないのと同じ
  23. 23. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. コンテンツの出し先（チャネル）はたくさんある。なので、 マーケターはコンテンツのネタ元＝出版社の人のようになるべき。
  24. 24. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 220150216 @KBS マーケターが好かれる人になるようにしようネットではあなたが公開するコンテンツが、あなた自身を表す by David Meerman Scott
  25. 25. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. David Meerman Scott
  26. 26. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SUKEDACHI 201500924 B2Bデジタルマーケター養成講座 DAY4 マーケティングとセールスの連携の重要性と B2Bデジタルマーケティングの指標策定 B2Bデジタルマーケティングの全体設計と指標の重要性その4
  27. 27. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87% マーケティングとセールスに関する、ある数字。
  28. 28. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 87% マーケティングとセールスに関する、ある数字。 営業とマーケティングが互いに悪い印象を持っている割合 Corporate executive board survey 2011
  29. 29. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングとセールスの確執はなぜ起こるのか？ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・ ・
  30. 30. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 言語の問題 ゴールの違い 双方のギャップ マーケティングとセールスの確執はなぜ起こるのか？
  31. 31. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  32. 32. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングチームの連中、 いい見込客リストを全然渡してくれないんだよ。 彼らは「マーケティングチーム」って言うより、 「イベント屋」さんだから。 セールス側の言い分
  33. 33. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. あいつら、 こっちが一生懸命に、イベントやセミナーで リストを集めてるのに、 渡しても全然活用してくれない。 いい加減にして欲しい。 案件決まらないのはこっちにせいじゃない。 マーケティング側の言い分
  34. 34. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 「セールスとマーケティング間の戦いを終わらせよう」 Philip Kotler, Neil Rackham, and Suj Krishnaswamy, 2006
  35. 35. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. z In many companies, sales forces and marketers feud like Capulets and Montagues̶ with disastrous results. Here s how to get them to lay down their swords. 多くの企業にとって、セールスチームとマーケティングチームの間には、キャプ レット家とモンタギュー家のような不和が存在する。そしてそれは悲劇的な結末 につながっている。どうやって互いの剣を下ろさせればよいか、その方法を示す。
  36. 36. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Salespeople accuse marketers of being out of touch with what customers really want or setting prices too high. Marketers insist that salespeople focus too myopically on individual customers and short-term sales at the expense of longer-term profits. セールス担当者からすると、マーケティング担当者は顧客が本当に欲しい物を理 解していないとか、価格を高く設定し過ぎであるというように批判的に考えてい る。一方でマーケティング側は、セールス側は人々は、個別の顧客を見過ぎで、 かつ長期的な利益を考慮するのではなく、短期的な売上に近視眼的にフォーカス しすぎだと思っている。
  37. 37. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングとセールスの連携を行うための４つの段階 Undefined マーケティングと セールスの役割が 定義されていない。 用語が定義されて いない Defined 互いの役割は定義 されているが、 重複していたり、 市場の状況に あっていない。 Integrated 互いの活動に関与。 互いの役割を理解 Aligned マーケティングと セールスの 責任の明確化不足。 お互いの レポートライン の違い Philip Kotler, Neil Rackham, and Suj Krishnaswamy, 2006
  38. 38. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SMARKETING = Sales + Marketing
  39. 39. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. http://www.slideshare.net/HubSpot/the-power-of- smarketing
  40. 40. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SMARKETING = マーケティングと営業が共通言語を持つ = マーケティングと営業が同じ目標を持つ
  41. 41. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 20%↑ マーケティングと営業の確執を乗り越える 営業とマーケティングが互いに手に取り合った時の売上上昇率 Aberdeen Group 2011
  42. 42. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. SMARKETING 実現のステップ 一緒に、お金と数字の話をしよう Talk About Money and Numbers
  43. 43. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. お金と数字の話をしよう の最も簡単な手順 1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの取引額は平均いくら？ 3. （売上達成するために）何件必要？ 4. 見込客の顧客転換率は何％？ 5. じゃあ、何件の見込客があればいいか？
  44. 44. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの取引額は平均いくら？ 3. （売上達成するために）何件必要？ 4. 見込客の顧客転換率は何％？ 5. じゃあ、何件の見込客があればいいか？
  45. 45. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 100件 1. 会社ないしはその部署の売上目標はいくら？ 2. 一件あたりの取引額は平均いくら？ 3. （売上達成するために）何件必要？ 4. 見込客の顧客転換率は何％？ 5. じゃあ、何件の見込客があればいいか？ 7000万円／月 平均350万円／件 20件 5% マーケティングチームの目標 売上の目標 営業目標 見込客の質／営業活動 営業目標
  46. 46. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングとセールスをつないだ管理
  47. 47. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Buying Funnel Philip Kotler, Neil Rackham, and Suj Krushnaswamy, 2006 マーケティングの責任領域 セールスの責任領域
  48. 48. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved.
  49. 49. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Alignment => Integration 理想的には、 マーケティングとセールスが連携・・・というよりも統合化された状態へ
  50. 50. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングとセールス間で共有する項目の例 n 顧客の購買プロセス Customer buying process n セールスプロセス Sales process n 見込み客獲得プロセス Lead generation process n 見込客∼売上管理 Lead-to-revenue management n 見込み客育成プロセス Lead nurturing n スコアリング Lead scoring n ペルソナ Target personas / buyer profiles n 各種レポーティング Funnel and revenue reporting n 企業メッセージ Brand messaging n ソリューションメッセージ Solution messaging n プロダクトメッセージ Product messaging n コンテンツの活用 Content creation / usage n チーム構成 Team structure n 売上目標 Company
  51. 51. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. マーケティングと営業の確執を乗り越える Pipeline management マーケと営業をひとつのパイプでつなぐ。
  52. 52. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 一人のお客さんに複数部署で対応するという課題。 Marketing Sales
  53. 53. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. (ハーバードビジネスレビュー 2012年7/8月号) ソリューション営業の終焉 客が自ら課題に対するソリューションを見つけることができる時代、へ ソリューション を提示することができることが重視される。 客が課題に対するソリューションを見つけにくかった時代、から ソリューション に対する インサイト を提示することが重視される。 ソリューション営業の終焉 20150216 @KBS
  54. 54. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Marketing Sales
  55. 55. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Marketing サイト 訪問者数 リード数 MQL数 SQL数 SAL数
  56. 56. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Sales アサイン数 （担当案件数） 連絡を 入れた数 アポ数 プレゼン数 提案数 意思決定 とのMTG数 契約書 送付数 取引契約数
  57. 57. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Marketing Sales Pipeline management
  58. 58. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. インサイドセールスの登場 「インサイドセールスとは、、、、リモート営業である」 →あらたな「営業」スタイル http://www.forbes.com/sites/kenkrogue/2013/02/26/what-is-inside-sales-the-definition-of-inside-sales/#7a04f3977b0d
  59. 59. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. インサイドセールスが生まれ、話題になっている背景 1. マーケティングの「リード（見込客）」と、営業の「営業機会」との溝 1. デジタル化により「リード（見込客）」の行動観察＝温まり具合の把握可能に 1. マーケティングオートメーションとSFAの連携 デジタル武装した営業 ＝ Sale 2.0 / Sales Hack マーケティングと営業の溝を埋めるため、インサイドセールスが注目されている。
  60. 60. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. インサイドセールスのポジション マーケティング インサイドセールス セールス 対象 不特定多数 or 特定多数 特定の見込客 特定の見込客・客 勤務形態 主に内勤 内勤 外勤 利用チャネル マーケティングの チャネル全般 電話・メール 対面 目的・指針 見込客の獲得・育成 営業機会化 状況の把握 見込客の顧客化 マーケティング保有の見込客リストと各種データをもとに、見込客の状況把握とアウトバウンド コールを行い、営業機会化する役割。企業によってはクロージングまで行う。 主な行動としては、見込客への連絡、コンテンツの提供、営業への繋ぎなど。
  61. 61. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. インサイドセールスの有効性 1. 「リード（見込客）」の情報がリッチに →デジタルによって、行動や興味関心がデータ化されるようになってきた。 2. 「営業」の効率化 →対面で「会ってから」ホット具合を把握する必要がなくなる。 1. 「御用聞き」と「見込客育成」がミックス →相手の話を聞きながら適切なコンテンツを提供できる。 1. 相手が知ってる状態でのアウトバウンドコール →Self-educationしている相手＝こちらのことを知ってる相手へのアウトバウンドコー ルが可能なので、相手も受け入れやすい。
  62. 62. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. 数値目標の作り方 別添資料： B2Bデジタルマーケティングにおける指標策定の例
  63. 63. SUKEDACHI Copyright © 2009-2015 SUKEDACHI Inc. All Rights Reserved. Q & A 201503 18 6 3

