Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp MỤC LỤC
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp KHÁCH SẠN HÀ NỘI HORISON Địa chỉ : 40 Phố Cát Linh, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam. Xếp hạng : 5...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Cùng với khách sạn Sofitel Metropole, Sofitel Plaza, Melia, Nikko, Hilton Opera, Deawoo, Sherato...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp 1. Quá trình hình thành, phát triển của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison: Theo Giấy phép đầu tư số 446/G...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Khách sạn do công ty xây dựng Licogin 18.5 xây dựng toàn bộ, thời gian xây dựng trong vòng 30 th...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp của mỗi nhân viên cách nhau 1.5m. phía tay phải cuả cửa ra vào là nhà hang Marble Court, nhà hàn...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Horison kinh doanh đầy đủ các loại sản phẩm dịch vụ theo tiêu chuẩn của khách sạn 5 sao quốc tế....
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp phảm hoặc các sản phẩm có sự tương đồng, mô hình này cũng thích hợp với doanh nghiệp có quy mô v...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp MÔ HÌNH TỔ CHỨC LAO ĐỘNG CỦA KHÁCH SẠN HÀ NỘI HORISON Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 Phó tổng gi...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Trong đó chức năng, nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận như sau: Tổng giám đốc : tổng giám đốc là người đứ...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp nhiệm giữ vệ sinh của các khu vực công cộng như : tiền sảnh, khu vực phòng hội thảo, nhà hàng. B...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp tổ chức đó. Xét riêng với khách sạn hà Nội Horison cũng vậy, nhân lực là một trong những yếu tố ...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Điều này hoàn toàn phù hợp bởi kinh doanh lưu trú là khối kinh doanh hoạt động mạnh nhất trong k...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp (Nguồn : Phòng nhân sự khách sạn Hà Nội Horison) Xét theo trình độ học vấn nhân viên có trình độ...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Công tác đào tạo phát triển: hàng năm khách sạn cũng có các chương trình đào tạo tập huấn nâng c...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Hệ thống sản phẩm dịch phẩm dịch vụ của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison cũng có những đặc điểm của sản ...
Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp về khách sạn hà nội horison

  1. 1. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp MỤC LỤC
  2. 2. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp KHÁCH SẠN HÀ NỘI HORISON Địa chỉ : 40 Phố Cát Linh, Quận Đống Đa, Hà Nội, Việt Nam. Xếp hạng : 5 sao Điện thoại : 84-04 37330888 Fax : 84-04 37330888 Email : sale@hanoihorisonhotel.com.vn Website : http:// www/swiss-belhotel.com Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 1
  3. 3. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Cùng với khách sạn Sofitel Metropole, Sofitel Plaza, Melia, Nikko, Hilton Opera, Deawoo, Sheraton và Intercontinental, khách sạn Hà Nội Horison là một trong những khách sạn đạt tiêu chuẩn 5 sao trên địa bàn thành phố Hà Nội. khách sạn Hà Nội Horison là một trong những thành viên của tập đoàn swiss-belhotel quốc tế, tập đoàn có trụ sở tại : Gloucester, Wanchai, Hong Kong. Tập đoàn kinh doanh trong lĩnh vực khách sạn với nhiều khu resort và khách sạn ở các nước như: Inđônêxia, Phillippin, Malaysia, Việt Nam, Hông Kông, Trung Quốc, Úc, Qatar, Thụy Điển… Tại Việt Nam tập đoàn Swiss-belhotel kinh doanh khách sạn và resort tại các tỉnh Hà Nội, Hạ Long, Hội An gần đây nhất là khu resort xây dựng tại Đà Nẵng. Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison thuộc công ty trách nhiệm hữu hạn Global Toserco- liên doanh giữa Hà Nội Toserco và tập đoàn Global Inđônêxia. Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison nằm tại khu vực trung tâm thành phố, đang được mở rộng và phát triển. Khách sạn nằm ở góc đường cắt nhau giữa phố Cát Linh và Giảng Võ, có cổng chính trên phố Cát Linh. Đây là vị trí rất thuận lợi, gần các văn phòng chính phủ, các đại sứ quán, các khu thương mại, trung tâm triển lãm Giảng võ, các điểm du lịch hấp dẫn như : Văn Miếu Quốc Tử Giám, Chùa Một Cột, Bảo tàng Hồ Chí Minh, Phủ Chủ Tịch, Hồ Gươm, Hồ Hoàn Kiếm… rất hấp dẫn khách du lịch. Khách sạn được thiết kế với không gian thoáng mát, yên tĩnh rất phù hợp cho du khách trong và ngoài nước đến tham quan, nghiên cứu, hội thảo, hội nghị trên nhiều phương diện. Như chúng ta đều biết trong kinh doanh khách sạn vị trí xây dựng khách sạn là một trong những yếu tố được các nhà đầu tư tìm hiểu và cân nhắc đầu tiên bởi lẽ trong kinh doanh dịch vụ như kinh doanh khách sạn., một trong những yếu tố để khách lựa chọn khách sạn cho chuyến đi của mình là mức độ thuận tiện về giao thông. Có thể nói khách sạn Hà Nội Horison có vị trí đẹp, thuận tiện cho khách tiếp cận bằng các phương tiện. Đây là yếu tố đầu tiên đảm bảo cho hoạt động kinh doanh của khách sạn đạt hiệu quả. Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 2
  4. 4. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp 1. Quá trình hình thành, phát triển của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison: Theo Giấy phép đầu tư số 446/GP ngày 02/11/1992 do Uỷ ban Nhà nước về Hợp tác và Đầu tư nay là Bộ Kế hoạch và Đầu tư cấp thì mục tiêu thành lập Công ty TNHH Global Toserco là để xây dựng khách sạn, văn phòng cho thuê đạt tiêu chuẩn quốc tế 4 sao. Theo đó, giấy phép xây dựng số 1445-10-93-GP/KTST do Kiến trúc sư trưởng thành phố Hà Nội nay là Sở Quy hoạch - Kiến trúc thành phố Hà Nội cấp ngày 28/10/1993 cho phép xây dựng khách sạn quốc tế 4 sao 9 tầng Hotel Horison Hanoi. Ngày 29/8/1994 Kiến trúc sư trưởng thành phố Hà Nội có văn bản số 1114/KTST-TH chấp thuận phương án thiết kế theo đề nghị của Công ty lên 14 tầng; đồng thời, thiết kế kỹ thuật đã được Bộ Xây dựng thẩm định văn bản số 122/BXD-VPTĐ ngày 01/02/1996 Khách sạn bắt đầu đựơc khởi công xây dựng từ 5/1995 trên khu đất cũ của nhà máy gạch Đại La. Ban đầu, nhà máy gạch có 3 ống khói nhưng khi xây dựng 2 ống khói đã bị đập vỡ và chỉ còn lại một ống khói, chiếc ống khói cũng được “tân trang” cho phù hợp với kiến trúc của khách sạn. Đây được coi là biểu tượng cho sự phục hưng của Hà Nội sau chiến tranh, chiếc ống khói đã trở thành một công trình kiến trúc, một điểm nhấn độc đáo của khách sạn 5 sao giữa lòng Thủ đô Hà Nội. Hình ảnh ống khói nhà máy gạch trước và sau khi xây dựng khách sạn Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 3
  5. 5. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Khách sạn do công ty xây dựng Licogin 18.5 xây dựng toàn bộ, thời gian xây dựng trong vòng 30 tháng. Tới tháng 11/1997 khách sạn bắt đầu đi vào hoạt động với 3 mảng kinh doanh chính là kinh doanh lưu trú, ăn uống và văn phòng cho thuê. Cùng với xu thế phát triển cũng như yêu cầu ngày càng cao của xã hội, nhu cầu ngày càng đa dạng của khách và cũng để tăng sức cạnh tranh với các khách sạn cùng hạng khác trên địa bàn thành phố. Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison đã mở rộng kinh doanh sang các dịch vụ bổ sung như : trung tâm sức khoẻ, trung tâm làm đẹp… Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison trong 3 năm 2001, 2002, 2003 đạt được danh hiệu khách sạn có chất lượng phục vụ tốt nhất ( best service). Sau hơn 11 năm hoạt động kinh doanh đội ngũ quản lý và nhân viên của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison không ngừng nỗ lực và cố gắng để ngày càng hoàn thiện hệ thống sản phẩm dịch vụ của mình, nhằm phục vụ khách tốt nhất và để đạt được phương châm kinh doanh của khách sạn : Nơi con người tạo sự khác biệt (Where people make the differences) 2. Cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật của khách sạn: Khách sạn được xây dựng trên khu đất cũ của nhà máy gạch Đại La với diên tích khoảng hơn 4000m2 , đi từ ngoài vào là bãi đỗ xe rộng hơn 600m2 được chia làm hai khu vực : một là khu vự đỗ xe ô tô, còn một khu vực đỗ xe máy của khách. Phía sau là khu để xe của nhân viên rộng khoảng 200 m2 , cả 2 khu đều có bảo vệ trực 24/24 giờ để trông giữ xe cho khách và nhân viên. Toà nhà khách sạn Hà Nội Horison gồm 14 tầng ( không có tầng 13) được sử dụng kinh doanh khách sạn và văn phòng cho thuê. Khách sạn có tổng số 247 phòng các loại, 3 tầng 3, 4, 5 là các tầng làm văn phòng cho thuê. Khách sạn có 75 văn phòng cho thuê dài hạn. Tại tầng trệt của khách sạn nhìn từ cửa ra vào của khách là quầy lễ tân, được đặt ở vị trí khách rất dễ quan sát. Quầy lễ tân được thiết kế dài 15m vị trí làm việc Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 4
  6. 6. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp của mỗi nhân viên cách nhau 1.5m. phía tay phải cuả cửa ra vào là nhà hang Marble Court, nhà hàng phục vụ các loại bánh ngọt và đồ uống cho khách. Phía trong là câu lạc bộ OV và Casino.Khách sạn được thiết kế với tìên sảnh rộng và thoáng thuận tiện cho việc đi lại vận chuyển hành lý đồng thời tạo cảm giác thoải mái cho khách khi tới khách sạn. Phía trong cùng của sảnh là 3 thang máy cho khách. Đằng sau sảnh là khu vực làm việc của bộ phận giặt là và nhà buồng. Phía sau của khách sạn là lối ra vào của nhân viên, ngay trong lối đi vào là khu vực để đồ, nhà tắm, nhà ăn của nhân viên. Bên trái cửa chính là thang cuốn và bên phải là thang bộ lên tầng một, ở đây là nơi đặt phòng hội thảo hội nghị của khách sạn cùng với 2 nhà hàng Âu Le mayuer và nhà hàng Á Lee Man Fong của khách sạn. Tại tầng một còn có văn phòng làm việc của tổng giám đốc, phòng nhân sự, phòng sale- marketing, tài chính kế toán, phòng kỹ thuật cũng được đặt ở tầng 1. Ngay cạnh lối cánh cửa đi vào khu văn phòng làm việc là cửa hàng Oriental Style bán đồ lưu niêm, trung tâm thương mại mở của từ 7 a.m tới 10 p.m cũng đặt tại tầng 1 tiện lợi cho khách. Trên tầng 2 của khách sạn có trung tâm sức khoẻ, trung tâm làm đẹp, bể bơi ngoài trời, sân tennis ngoài trời, ở tầng 2 cũng có phòng cho khách lưu trú với cabanas gần với hồ bơi. Ngoài các tầng 3, 4, 5, cho thuê văn phòng, các tầng còn lại 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 đều được sử dụng kinh doanh lưu trú. Trên tầng 10 của khách sạn, bên tay trái cầu thang khách là bàn lễ tân trực tần 24/24 giờ tiếp có nhiêm vụ tiếp nhận trực tiếp hay qua điện thoại những yêu cầu, phàn nàn của khách. Đi thẳng vào trong là khu vực nhà hàng Horison Culb Lounge. Trên đây là tổng quát về cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison. Cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật của khách sạn là yếu tố đảm bảo khách sạn tạo ra sản phẩm dịch vụ của mình phục vụ nhu cầu của khách khi tới khách sạn. Với hệ thống cơ sở vật chất kỹ thuật của mình đảm bảo cho khách sạn Hà Nội Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 5
  7. 7. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Horison kinh doanh đầy đủ các loại sản phẩm dịch vụ theo tiêu chuẩn của khách sạn 5 sao quốc tế. 3. Cơ cấu tổ chức bộ máy lao động của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison: Trong một tổ chức doanh nghiệp, cơ cấu tổ chức lao động góp phần quan trọng vào hiệu quả kinh doanh của doanh nghiệp, mô hình cơ cấu tổ chức lao động phụ thuộc vào nhiều yếu tố như : đặc điểm lao động, mục tiêu kinh doanh, đặc điểm của thị trường mục tiêu của doanh nghiệp. Qua hơn 11 năm hình thành và phát triển của mình, bộ máy tổ chức nhân lực có những thay đổi phù hợp với mục tiêu kinh doanh tình hình kinh doanh của khách sạn. Lao động trong khách sạn Hà Nội Horison được tổ chức theo mô hình quản lý chức năng, nhằm mục tiêu chuyên môn hoá bộ phận, các bộ phận không chồng chéo mà có mối quan hệ qua lại hỗ trợ lẫn nhau nhằm đạt được mục tiêu cuối cùng của khách sạn. Với mô hình cơ cấu trực tuyến chức năng có những ưu điểm sau : Sử dụng có hiệu quả năng lực quản lý và tính sáng tạo của lao động quả lý các cấp trong khách sạn. Tăng cường sự phát triển chuyên môn hoá, chất lượng và năng suất cao. Nâng cao chất lượng các quyết định ở các cấp quản lý đặc biệt ở cấp lãnh đạo cao nhất. Bên cạnh những ưu điểm mô hình tổ chức theo chức năng cũng có những nhược điểm: Khó khăn trong việc phối hợp các chức năng khác nhau, đặc biệt trong kinh doanh khách sạn khi yêu cầu tính đồng đội tính phối hợp giữa các bộ phận rất cao. Khó khăn cho các nhà lãnh đạo giải quyết các mâu thuẫn giữa các chức năng. Khó khăn trong việc quy chuẩn hoá hoạt động của doanh nghiệp, chuyên môn hoá sâu sẽ ảnh hưởng đến khả năng bao quát của các chuyên gia. Tuy nhiên đây là mô hình tổ chức có nhiều tính ưu việt và được nhiều doanh nghiệp áp dụng, nhất là những doanh nghiếpản xuất với quy mô lớn một loại sản Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 6
  8. 8. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp phảm hoặc các sản phẩm có sự tương đồng, mô hình này cũng thích hợp với doanh nghiệp có quy mô vừa sản xuất sản phẩm có sự khác biệt. Dưới đây là sơ đồ bộ máy tổ chức quản lý của khách sạn theo mô hình trực tuyến chức năng: Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 7
  9. 9. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp MÔ HÌNH TỔ CHỨC LAO ĐỘNG CỦA KHÁCH SẠN HÀ NỘI HORISON Nguyễn Thị Mây Lớp: Du lịch 47 Phó tổng giám đốc GĐ. Lễ tân GĐ.NBuồng GĐ.NHàng GĐ.NSự GĐ Sale-Mar GĐ KThuật .Trưởng Bvệ Nhân viên nhà buồng Nhân viên nhà hàng Nhân viên nhân sự Nhân viên sale- Mar Nhân viên kyc thuật Nhân viên bảo vệ Phó tổng giám đốc 8 Nhân viên Lễ tân Tổng giám đốc
  10. 10. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Trong đó chức năng, nhiệm vụ của từng bộ phận như sau: Tổng giám đốc : tổng giám đốc là người đứng đầu trong khách sạn, là người nắm rõ mọi tình hình của khách sạn ở các bộ phận, là người có quyền quyết định cao nhất với các chiến lược, chính sách, phương hướng phát triển của công ty. Là người đề ra các phương châm chính sách phát triển của khách sạn, chịu trách nhiệm đối ngoại. Phó tổng giám đốc : khách sạn có 2 phó tổng giám đốc, 1 phó tỏng giám đốc phụ trách bộ phận lễ tân, nhà buồng, nhà hàng và 1 phó tổng giám đốc chịu trách nhiệm về các bộ phận : nhân sự, sales – Marketing,tài chính kế toán, kỹ thuật. Phó tổng giám đốc là trợ lý trực tiếp của giám đốc là cố vấn, giúp đỡ giám đốc trong việc giải quyết những vẫn đề liên quan đến chính sách chiến lược phát triển của công ty, là người tổng hợp tình hình hoạt động của các bộ phận báo cáo cho tổng giám đốc. Phó tổng giám đốc chính là cầu nối trung gian quan trọng giữa các bộ phận trong khách sạn và tổng giám đốc. Để tổng giám đốc kịp thời nắm bắt được tình hình kinh doanh của khách sạn. Phó tổng giám đốc có quan hệ mật thiết với giám đốc bộ phận mình phụ trách cũng như những công việc trong bộ phận để nắm bắt rõ tình hình ở các bộ phận mình phụ trách. Bộ phận lễ tân : đây được xem là bộ phận trung tâm quan trọng nhất của một khách sạn, được ví như “ bộ mặt ” đại diện của khách sạn, là cầu nối giữa khách với khách sạn. Bộ phận lễ tân có nhiệm vụ bán dịch vụ buồng ngủ cho khách, nắm bắt được tình trạng buồng trong khách sạn, phối hợp với các bộ phận khách nhằm phục vụ tốt nhất các yêu cầu của khách. Bộ phận buồng : đây cũng là một bộ phận quan trọng trong khách sạn, doanh thu từ khối kinh doanh luu trú chiếm tỉ trọng lớn thường trên 60% tổng doanh thu của một khách sạn. Bộ phận nhà buồng có nhiệm vụ, làm vệ sinh buồng khi khách trả phòng cũng như khi khách đang lưư trú tại khách sạn, nắm bắt tình trạng buồng phòng kịp thời thông báo cho bộ phận lễ tân. Bộ phận nhà buồng cũng chịu trách 9
  11. 11. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp nhiệm giữ vệ sinh của các khu vực công cộng như : tiền sảnh, khu vực phòng hội thảo, nhà hàng. Bộ phận nhà hàng: Nhiệm vụ chính của bộ phận này là kinh doanh ăn uống, phục vụ nhu cầu ăn uống của khách trong và ngoài khách sạn. Bộ phận bàn kết hợp với bộ phận bếp nhằm phục vụ theo yêu cầu của khách nhanh chóng và chính xác nhất. Bộ phận này cũng kiêm phục vụ ăn uống cho các tiệc tổ chức trong khách sạn. Bộ phận nhân lực : Nhiệm vụ của bộ phận này liên quan toàn bộ đến vấn đề con người trong khách sạn: chịu nhiệm vụ cho công tác dự báo, xác định nguồn nhân lực, có công tác tuyển mộ tuyển chọn, duy trì, đào tạo phát triển nguồn nhân lực. Nhằm đảm bảo khách sạn luôn có đội ngũ lao động đạt yêu cầu đề ra. Bộ phận Sales- Marketing nhiệm vụ của bộ phận này quảng cáo bán các dịch vụ đặc biệt là dịch vụ lưu trú của khách sạn. Sử dụng các công cụ quảng cáo, bán khác nhau nhằm khuyếch trương hình ảnh khách sạn và tối đa hoá công suất buồng nhằm đem lại doanh thu, lợi nhuận cao nhất cho khách sạn. Bộ phận tài chính - kế toán : bộ phận này có nhiệm vụ tổng hợp chi phí doanh thu của từng bộ phận, xem xét đánh giá hiệu quả hoạt động kinh doanh của khách sạn, trình lên tổng giám đốc các báo cáo kinh doanh. Bộ phận kỹ thuật : có nhiệm vụ chính là bảo dưỡng và sửa chữa các yếu tố về kỹ thuật trong khách sạn như : vấn đề điện, nước, điều hoà, âm thanh ánh sáng… Bộ phận này ảnh hưởng rất lớn tới các hoạt động kinh doanh của khách sạn. Bộ phận bảo vệ : có nhiêm vụ giữ gìn an ninh, an toàn cho khách trong khách sạn, đồng thời bộ phận này có nhiệm vụ bảo vệ, giữ gìn tài sản của khách sạn không để thất thoát mất trộm ra bên ngoài. Các bộ phận có chức năng, nhiệm vụ riêng song tất cả cùng hướng tới một mục tiêu : phục vụ khách tốt nhất đồng thời đem lại hiệu quả kinh doanh cao nhất cho khách sạn. 4. Tình hình nhân lực của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison: Sự thành công hay thất bại của một doanh nghiệp, tổ chức dù kinh doanh trong bất cứ lĩnh vực nào phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào nguồn nhân lực của doanh nghiệp 10
  12. 12. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp tổ chức đó. Xét riêng với khách sạn hà Nội Horison cũng vậy, nhân lực là một trong những yếu tố quan trọng làm nên sự thành công trong hoạt động kinh doanh của khách sạn. 4.1. Cơ cấu lao động theo bộ phận Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison có 250 nhân viên chính thức và khoảng 50 nhân viên làm thời vụ. Với tổng số 247 phòng ta có số lao động bình quân trên mỗi buồng là: (250+50) / 247=1.22 (lao động). So với định mức lao động trung bình trong một buồng của khách sạn 5 sao là 1.2 -1.3 lao động thì lao động bình quân trên mỗi phòng của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison đạt mức chỉ tiêu. Trong tổng số 250 lao động chính thức, phân bổ lao động trong các bộ phận như: STT Tên bộ phận Số lao động Nam Nữ Tỉ lệ (%) 1 Lễ tân 32 10 22 12.8 2 Nhà hàng 40 15 25 16 3 Nhà buồng 47 7 40 18.8 4 Giặt là 20 15 5 8 5 Văn phòng 23 17 6 9.2 6 Kỹ thuật 30 30 0 12 7 Bảo vệ 18 18 0 7.2 8 Bộ phận khác 40 18 22 16 9 Tổng cộng 250 130 120 100 Bảng 1 : cơ cấu lao động theo bộ phận của khách sạn (Nguồn: Phòng nhân lực khách sạn Hà Nội Horison) Dựa trên tỉ lệ lao động trong mỗi bộ phận ta thấy có số lao động lớn nhất là bộ phận nhà buồng chiếm gần 20% trên tổng số lao động chính thức của khách sạn. 11
  13. 13. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Điều này hoàn toàn phù hợp bởi kinh doanh lưu trú là khối kinh doanh hoạt động mạnh nhất trong kinh doanh khách sạn nói chung và khách sạn Hà Nội Horison nói riêng. Nhìn chung doanh thu bộ phận này chiếm tỉ lệ cao trong tổng doanh thu của một khách sạn thường trên 60% tổng doanh thu, thêm nữ nhân viên bộ phận nhà buồng đảm nhiệm nhiều công việc ngoài làm buồng còn chịu trách nhiệm giữ vệ sinh cho các khu vực Public (công cộng) như nhà hàng, tiền sảnh, khu vực hội thảo. Do đó đòi hỏi số lượng lao động tương đối cao. Bộ phận có tỉ lệ lao động cao thứ 2 đó là khối kinh doanh ăn uống với số lao động chiếm 16%, đây là khối kinh doanh hoạt động mạnh thứ 2 sau khối kinh doanh lưu trú trong khách sạn tiếp đó là các bộ phận lễ tân, kỹ thuật, giặt là, bảo vệ, các bộ phận khác. Trong tổng số lao động của khách sạn thì lao động trực tiếp chiếm tỉ lệ cao chiếm khoảng 85% trên tổng số lao động trong khách sạn, nhân viên quản lý cấp trung và cấp cao chiếm khoảng 15%. Về cơ cấu lao động theo giới tính, số lao động nam và nữ trong khách sạn tương đương, tuy nhiêm do những đặc thù riêng trong công việc của từng bộ phận mà tỉ lệ nam nữ có khác nhau, trong các bộ phận như nhà buồng, giặt là do yêu cầu về sự tỉ mỉ, khéo léo nên số lao động nữ chiếm tỉ lệ cao, trong các bộ phận như bảo vệ, kỹ thuật tất cả lao động đều là nam giới. 4.2. Cơ cấu lao động theo độ tuổi, trình độ : Phần lớn lao động trong khách sạn đều là lao động trẻ nằm trong độ tuổi từ 25 đến 37 tuổi, số lao động này chiếm 90% tổng số lao động của khách sạn. Xét về cơ cấu lao động theo trình độ học vấn (đối với nhân viên chính thức) ta có bảng tổng hợp sau : STT Mức độ học vấn Số người Tỉ lệ (%) 1 Đại học trở lên 82 32.8 2 Cao Đẳng 78 31.2 3 Trung cấp,dạy nghề 60 24 4 Lao động phổ thông 30 12 5 Tổng cộng 250 100 Bảng 2 : Cơ cấu lao động theo trình độ học vấn 12
  14. 14. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp (Nguồn : Phòng nhân sự khách sạn Hà Nội Horison) Xét theo trình độ học vấn nhân viên có trình độ đại học trở lên chiếm khoảng 1/3 số lao động trong khách sạn đây là các nhân viên làm việc chủ yếu ở bộ phận văn phòng, các quản lý và giám sát viên ở các bộ phận. Nhân viên có trình độ cao dẳng trở xuống chủ yếu làm việc các công việc lao động trực tiếp tạo rta sản phẩm dịch vụ cho khách sạn. Về trình độ ngoại ngữ: phần lớn lao động trong khách sạn đều có bằng về ngoại ngữ, yêu cầu ngoại ngữ cao đối với nhân viên phục vụ khách và nhân viên văn phòng đều phải có bằng đại học về ngoại ngữ. Xét về tỉ lệ lao động có chuyên môn đúng về chuyên ngành du lịch khách sạn chỉ chiếm khoảng 23%, phần lớn là lao động trái ngành đặc biệt lao động tốt nghiệp các trường về ngoại ngữ chiếm tỉ lệ cao. 4.3.Công tác tuyển mộ tuyển chọn, duy trì, đào tạo phát triển nguồn nhân lực Phòng nhân sự luôn nắm chắm số lượng lao động trong từng bộ phận, nắm được nhu cầu về nhân lực trong các bộ phận luôn đảm bảo có đủ số lao độn cần thiết, công tác dự báo hoạch định nhân lực luôn được thực hiện tốt. Chức năng duy trì nguồn nhân lực cũng được đảm bảo tốt: khách sạn đảm bảo cho nhân viên có môi trường làm việc tốt nhất, nhân viên được bình đẳng, có các chính sách khen thưởng khuyến khích nhân viên. Về thời gian làm việc của nhân viên: do đặc thù của ngành kinh doanh du lịch khách sạn là phục vụ bất cứ thời gian nào trong ngày khi khách có nhu cầu (24/24) nên thời gian làm việc của nhân viên chia làm 3 ca. Nhân viên mỗi ca có công việc cụ thể và chịu trách nhiệm về công việc ca của mình. Thời gian của mỗi ca cụ thể: -Ca 1 : từ 6h00 đến 14h00 -Ca 2 : từ 14h00 đến 22h00 -Ca 3 : từ 22h00 đến 6h00 13 Tải bản FULL (33 trang): https://bit.ly/3sVTJZs Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  15. 15. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Công tác đào tạo phát triển: hàng năm khách sạn cũng có các chương trình đào tạo tập huấn nâng cao trình độ chuyên môn và nghiệp vụ cho nhân viên song do những điều kiện khách quan nhất là về chi phí đào tạo do đó vẫn hạn chế về mức số lượng nhân viên. → Đánh giá chung về tình hình nhân lực của khách sạn: Có thể nói khách sạn Hà Nội Horison là một trong nhũng khách sạn có đội ngũ lao động tương đối tốt, khách sạn có đội ngũ lao động đông đảo, phần lớn đang nằm trong độ tuổi lao động tốt nhất đây là yếu tố đầu tiên đảm bảo cho khách sạn có được chất lượng phục vụ tốt, thêm vào đó là đội ngũ cán bộ quản lý cũng như đội ngũ nhân viên có trình độ học vấn, có ngoại ngữ đảm bảo cho kinh doanh của khách sạn đạt được những mục tiêu về chất lượng sản phẩm, dịch vụ đã đề ra. Tuy nhiên công tác tuyển mộ tuyển chọn duy trì đào tạo và phát triển nguồn nhân lực khách sạn nói chung và bộ phận nhưng lực nói chung cần tăng cường và hoàn thiện hơn nữa để không ngừng nâng cao và hoàn thiện chất lượng sản phẩm và dịch vụ của khách sạn, tạo động lực để người lao động say mê và gắn bó với công việc của mình hơn nữa, để Hà Nội Horison luôn xứng đáng là một trong 8 khách sạn 5 sao của thành phố Hà Nội. 5. Hệ thống sản phẩm dịch vụ của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison Trong kinh doanh khách sạn sản phẩm chủ yếu dưới dạng dịch vụ,do đó sản phẩm dịch vụ mang tính vô hình, tính trừu tượng cao , chất lượng sản phẩm khách khó có thể đánh giá được cho tới khi tiêu dùng nó ( trải nghiệm về nó). Quá trình tạo ra sản phẩm có sự tiếp xúc trực tiếp giữa khách và nhân viên phục vụ, quá trình sản xuất và tiêu dùng trùng nhau , chất lượng dịch vụ phụ thuộc rất nhiều vào nhân viên phục và chất lượng không có tính lặp lại. Hệ thống sản phẩm dịch vụ trong kinh doanh khách sạn chia làm 3 khối lớn : dịch vụ lưu trú , dịch vụ ăn uống và dịch vụ bổ xung. Đây là các dịch vụ thoả mãn nhu cầu thiết yếu và nhu cầu bổ xung của con người khi đi du lịch. 14 Tải bản FULL (33 trang): https://bit.ly/3sVTJZs Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  16. 16. Báo cáo thực tập tổng hợp Hệ thống sản phẩm dịch phẩm dịch vụ của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison cũng có những đặc điểm của sản phẩm dịch vụ nói chung. Trước tiên chung ta tìm hiểu về sản phẩm lưu trú của khách sạn. 5.1. Dịch vụ lưu trú Dịch vụ lưu trú chính là dịch vụ cho thuê phòng ngủ. là mảng kinh doanh mảng lại doanh thu lớn nhất trong kinh doanh khách sạn. 5.1.1. Hệ thống phòng của khách sạn Hà Nội Horison. Khách sạn Hà Nội Horison là khách sạn 5 sao với tổng số 247 phòng cho thuê, các phòng phân bổ ở các tầng 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10 ,11, 12, 14. Mỗi tầng đều được đánh số từ 1 - 35 và gắn với số tầng ở đầu (ví dụ : P1010 phòng 10 tầng 10). Khách sạn không có tầng 13 cũng như các phòng cũng không đánh số 13. khách sạn có phòng tổng thống (P1210) với trang thiết bị hiện đại nhất, cách sắp xếp bài trí đặc biệt với giá thuê phòng 2000USD++. Sau đây là bảng phân bố phòng trong khách sạn: ( không xét 3 tầng 3, 4, 5 cho thuê văn phòng và tầng 1 không có phòng) T ầng Loại phòng 2 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 14 Tổn g % Duluxe King 6 10 2 14 10 2 44 17.8 Duluxe Twin 2 6 14 2 6 16 46 18.6 President Suite 1 1 0.4 Pool View Duluxe King 8 8 3.24 Pool View Duluxe Twin 4 4 1.62 Horison Duluxe King 1 8 5 8 8 30 12.1 Horison Duluxe Twin 6 9 6 6 27 10.9 Execuite Club King 20 16 14 50 20.2 Execuite Club Twin 6 10 7 23 9.3 Execuite Club Suite 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 14 5.74 Tổng số phòng 21 32 32 32 32 28 28 31 18 247 100 Bảng 3 : Bảng phân bố phòng khách sạn 15 3530651

