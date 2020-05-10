Successfully reported this slideshow.
1.ベンチャーマネージャーの役割 1
ベンチャー企業でマネージャーが生まれるまで A社は渋谷にあるベンチャーで、地域に特化したSNSを運営している。 創業者でCEOの山田太郎氏は資金調達・営業など外部とのやりとり及びサービスの企画・マーケ ティング、さらには経営管理を担当。同じく創...
ベンチャーマネージャーの役割① 経営からオーダーされた成果を残す • ベンチャーマネージャーは、経営者の代わりに ミッションをこなし成果を残すことを期待される • ゆえに、成果を残せなければ責務を果たしたとはいえ ない 3
メンバーができたら 鈴木次郎氏は営業で有名なB社でトップ営業マンでやり手でした。 鈴木氏の活躍により、A社の売上は順調に拡大した。 「営業マンを増やせば売上はさらに拡大できる見込みがあります。増員しましょう」 鈴木氏からの提案を受け、山田氏はそ...
ベンチャーマネージャーの役割② 人的資産を維持・活用する • 預かった人的資産を大切に維持する • 預かった人的資産を有休資産にすることなく フル活用してベンチャー企業らしく圧倒的な成果を 残す 5
業績拡大に備えて A社の業績は順調に拡大していった。ある時、山田氏は鈴木氏を呼びだした。 「鈴木さん、そろそろいろいろな会社とアライアンスを仕掛けて売上をさらに伸ばしたい。 アライアンス部門のマネージャーをやってくれないか」 鈴木氏は色めきだっ...
ベンチャーマネージャーの役割③ 人を育てる • メンバーを後任や他部署で活躍ができる人財に育て、 ベンチャー企業としてどんどん戦線拡大できるように する • 人を育てることは、人的資産を預かっている マネージャーにしかできない仕事 7
大きくなる組織をワークさせるために 鈴木氏が立ち上げたアライアンスチームではトラブルが起こっていた。 他部署の動きが遅いことでアライアンスの交渉先を待たせてしまうことが多いと感じた鈴木氏は こう山田氏に訴えました。 「他部署が協力的でないので、...
ベンチャーマネージャーの役割④ 会社の中でチームを機能させる • 成長に伴い組織の改編が頻繁に起こる中でも、 会社の中でチームを機能させるようにする • そのために、自部署・他部署・上司の間で、 連携時の役割分担やルールなどを決める 9
まとめ：ベンチャーマネージャーの4つの役割 ①経営からオーダーされた成果を残す ②人的資産を維持・活用する ③人を育てる ④会社の中でチームを機能させる 10
ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアルを作りました。
note(https://note.com/nagam)もご覧ください。

ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアル②役割

