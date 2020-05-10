ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアル⑤立ち位置と心得

Successfully reported this slideshow.
4.ベンチャーマネージャーの立ち位置と心得 1
4つの 立ち位置 40の 心得＋ 会社にとって、メンバーにとって、 ベンチャーマネージャーとは どのような存在なのか ベンチャーマネージャーは どのような心得を持つべきなのか この2つがベンチャーマネージャーの土台となる スキル以前に必要なスタ...
立ち位置①マネージャーは“経営陣の一員”である マネージャーは経営者の代わりにある領域を任された人 経営陣の一員としてメンバーに向き合う 経営者 ベンチャーマネージャー メンバー  経営者がやりたいができ ない仕事を責任者として 託す  そ...
立ち位置②マネージャーは“決める人”である マネージャーの最大の役割は“決める”ことである。 決めることでメンバーを動かし成果を出す。 決める メンバーが 動ける 成果が出る 決めない メンバーが 動けない 成果が出ない マネージャー の仕事 5
立ち位置③マネージャーは“地位”ではなく“役割”である マネージャーは上の地位にいることを意味しない。 単なる役割のひとつであり、メンバーとは“イーブン”である。 〇 × 従属関係 マネージャー メンバー 役割の違い マネージャー メンバー 偉...
立ち位置④マネージャーとメンバーは“友達”ではない マネージャーとメンバーが“友達”のような感情移入関係になると、 マネージャーの役割が果たしにくくなる。 友達関係 仲間関係 • 感情に任せて親しく会話する関係性 • 会話の話題がプライベートの...
ベンチャーマネージャーの2つの土台 －状況判断と器－ 9
1 平時と有事 “平時”と“有事”を見極め、 それぞれで動き方を分けれらるマネージャーを目指す • 今は平時なのか？有事なのか？ベンチャーは状況変化が激しいので、常に気に して見極める • 平時は謙虚に、みんなを支援するような動き方を • 有事...
2 大きな器をもつ 器の小さな人の周りに人は集まらない 器の大きな人の周りに人が集まり、大きな成果を残せる • 器とは、以下のようなことである • 器が小さな人に人はついてこない。器の大きな人の周りには人がたくさん集ま り、強い組織ができて、成...
ベンチャーマネージャーは、 チャレンジをすることが仕事 12
3 自ら変化を創る 変化を起こさなければベンチャーの高い目標は達成できない 必要な変化を自ら考え、起こす • ベンチャーが掲げる高い目標を達成するために、今日と同じことをやっていて 大丈夫か？問う • ほとんどのケースで「今のままでは難しい」と...
4 批判されないならマネージャーの仕事はしてない 批判を恐れてチャレンジしないマネージャーは、 ベンチャーでは成果は出せない • チャレンジすれば批判は必ず起こる。つまり、批判が起こらないのはチャレン ジしていないということ • だから、周囲か...
5 チャレンジは、何をするにも自分の熱狂と行動から • 困難なチャレンジは、新しいことだったり、見たことない高い山だったり、 誰しもはじめは成功の想像がつかないから動けない • 自分が動かない限り回り困難なチャレンジは始まらない • チャレンジ...
6 熱狂を業務時間外に持ち込まない • 熱狂の余り業務時間外や週末にメンバーに連絡したり、とても営業時間ではこ なせないような指示を出したり、そのような業務時間外業務を強いるような行 動はメンバーへの圧になる • 熱狂は強要してはならない、そん...
自分の頭で、自分の言葉で 17
7 自分の頭で考え、自分の言葉で語る 答えなんて誰ももってない 自分の頭で考え、自分の言葉で語り人を動かすしか道はない • ベンチャーは前例のないことにチャレンジしているので、答えを自分以外の人 に求めても、存在しない • 自分の頭で考えること...
自身の担当領域に関して、 社内社外の誰よりも自分が考えているという自信はあるか？ 答えなんてないならば、一番考えている人が一番正解に近い ８ 誰よりも考える • 自身の担当領域に関して、社内社外の誰よりも考えているか？ • 答えがないならば、一...
9 “自分の指示”しかメンバーにしてはならない 「会社が言ってるので」「上司が言ってるので」は禁句 あなたが人を動かせなくなる 指示はすべてあなたの考えであなたの言葉で行う • 会社や上司から言われたのでやってください、という指示はたしかに楽で...
本質的なことだけやる 21
10 論点を見極める • ベンチャーに残された時間(労働時間数xランウェイ)は非常に少ない • 解決した時のインパクトが大きい課題は＝論点は何か？を常に考え、提示する ことがマネージャーの仕事 • そして、チームが作業も会議も論点にフォーカスす...
11 働き方ではなく成果に注目する “やり方”ではなく“成果”が目的 成果に注目すれば、重要な指摘しかしなくなる • “やり方”(時間の使い方・仕事の進め方など)そのものは目的ではない。 目的はあくまで成果を残すことである • やり方を指摘する...
12 目的思考を貫く 人は目的を忘れやすい マネージャーはメンバーに目的をリマインドするし、 また自らも必ず目的とセットで行動する • 目の前のことに没頭するうちに、人は目的を忘れてしまう • マネージャーは「そもそも、何のためにやってるのでし...
“メンバーから教えてもらえる” マネージャーになる 25
13 メンバーの意見を重宝する その現場に数%のしか時間を使っていないあなたより、 100%の時間を使っているメンバーを信じてみる • その現場で起こっていることを100%説明できる人なんていない • そのメンバーの説明をもって「わかってないな...
14 メンバーはマネージャーにモノ言う義務なんてない • メンバーからマネージャーに意見や進言は基本的にはしにくいしする義務もない • 意見や進言をしないメンバーを批判するなどお門違いも良いところ • すべての業務を自分でこなせない以上、メンバ...
15 自分が一番だと思えば、絶望されるだけ “自分が一番だ”と思っている人に意見や進言をする人はいない “この人には何を言っても無駄だな” とメンバーに絶望され成果が残らないだけ • そもそもメンバーはマネージャーに意見や進言をしにくいし、その...
メンバーの“人生を預かる”ものとして 29
16 メンバーの人生に大きな影響をもっている • 自分の経験を思い出してください。その時誰が上司だったか、覚えていない人 はいないのではないでしょうか？ • 仕事は人生の大半の時間を占め、その仕事において何をどのようにするのかは、 意思決定者で...
17 数字の話ばかりするな • 数字を追うために人生があるわけではない • 数字の話しかしない人は、その人の人生の大半を使う仕事に意味を与えていな いし、むしろその人の仕事から意味を奪っている • 意味のないことに時間を使うほど人生は長くないの...
18 メンバーを利用しない メンバーは“奴隷”じゃない 目的達成のためにメンバーを、メンバーの人生を利用しない • 目的・目標を達成するためにメンバーを利用しようと思ってはならない • 利用しようと思った瞬間に、あなたはメンバーを道具として考え...
才能を活かし、開花させる 33
19 1つの才能も無駄にはしない メンバーの才能を全て開花させれば、 チームで残せる最大の成果が残せる ベンチャーには1つの才能も無駄にする余裕などない • チームはメンバーの総和である • 構成要素であるメンバーの才能が全て開花すれば、チーム...
20 みんな、頑張ろうとしている • ベンチャーに来る人はみなチャレンジャーでやる気にあふれた人である。そう 信じている • やる気にあふれた人にかける言葉は「やる気あるの？」ではないはず • やる気のある人が「やる気あるの？」と問われるから本...
21 実力で評価する ベンチャーでは年功や過去の評判・貢献で人を評価しない その時の実力の絶対値のみで人を評価する • ベンチャーは環境変化が激しく、また競合もひしめく中で、生きるか死ぬかの 戦いをしている集団である • そのような集団では、「...
22 その人のモメンタムを作る 人にもモメンタムというものがある 成果を出し“ノって”いるときに人は一気に成長する マネージャーはメンバーのモメンタムを作る支援をする • 人は成果が出て乗りに乗っているときに自信がみなぎり大きな仕事にチャレン ...
23 才能を起点にプランを作る発想を持つ プランに人を当てがうだけではなく、 人の才能を起点にプランを練る発想も持つ • 新規性が高いベンチャーでは、自分の立てたプランの蓋然性は低いことが多い • そのプランに人をアサインするだけではなく、メン...
24 “楽しそうなプロジェクト”に首を突っ込むな メンバー同士が心から楽しんで成果を上げてるプロジェクトに、 楽しそうだからと首を突っ込まない みんなに楽しんでもらい孤独に議事録を読む、それがマネージャー • メンバー同士が楽しんでいて、成果を...
あなたは“見られて”いる 40
25 あなたは見られている マネージャーは常にメンバーに見られている 自分の言動でチームは良くもなれば、悪くもなる • メンバーと直接会話しなくても、表情、服装、言葉、行動・・・・マネー ジャーは常にメンバーに見られており、かつその影響力は絶大...
26 メンバーの前で会社や上司の陰口は言わない メンバーの前で会社や上司の陰口を言った瞬間、 メンバーにマネージャーだと認識されなくなる • 会社や上司の陰口はメンバーに言ってはならない。言った瞬間にあなたはマ ネージャーと認識されなくなる •...
27 1つ1つの言葉遣いに細心の注意を 言葉は刃である 一言で人を傷つけることもあるので、慎重に選び、発言しよう • 何気なく使った言葉が、相手にとって許せない言葉であることがある。人は自 分と違うのであり、その人なりの価値観やこだわりがあるも...
28 人事に関するルールはいかなる時でも守る 如何なることがあっても人事に関するルールは守る 守らなければチームは乱れ、失った信頼は取り戻せない • 人事に関するルール(評価、昇給、異動、賞罰など)はいかなる時でも特例は認め ず、原案を守る •...
自己成長に努める 45
29 雨が降っても自分のせい 起こったことは全て自分の責任だと考えてみると、 自己成長のヒントを得られる 環境や人のせいだとしても、そう考えて生まれるものは何もない • もし仮に自分の責任じゃなかったとしても、起こったことはすべて自分の責任 だ...
30 成長角度No1を目指す 成長角度でNo1を目指す 人に成長を要望し支援するにも、 自分の成長を周囲が感じてくれないと説得力がない • 成長角度でメンバーに負けてはならない、マネージャーが一番成長しているよ うにする • そうすることで、メ...
“がっかり”させない 48
31 ノリよく受けとめることから 口癖のように、いきなり否定しない ノリよく意見・提案・アイデアを受け止めてから精査する • 口癖のようになんでもかんでも否定から入らない。そういう人に内外の誰もが 意見・提案・アイデアを出したいと思わない • ...
32 過去の栄光にしがみつかない 自分の過去の経験の話は、それが活きる時だけ話す 自慢や虚勢のための“武勇伝”を話す人は、 自信がないのが丸見えで、そのような人はついてこない • 過去の経験、特に成功の経験は慎重に話さなければならない。その話が...
33 “任せる”は簡単に言う言葉じゃない 一度任せたことを簡単にひっくり返す人は信頼を失う 簡単にひっくり返せないから、 任せるというのは熟慮に熟慮を重ねた結果行うものだ • 任せると言って、簡単にそれをひっくり返してメンバーから仕事を奪う行為...
34 情報格差でマウントをとらない 自分の立場だからこそ得られる情報を活かし、 「そんなことも知らないのか」 と情報格差でマウントをとっても人はついてこない • メンバーよりもマネージャーは情報が集まりやすく、情報強者になり得る立場 である •...
35 メンバーばかりに要望するな、上司に要望しろ 上司の言うことを何でも丸のみして、 その実行をメンバーに厳しく要望するのではなく、 時には上司に要望することもマネージャーの仕事 • 上司からのズレた要望も指示もイエスマンのように何でも言うこと...
自分を知り、自分に勝つ 54
36 自分についてWhyを良く知る 自分についてよく知ろう なぜこの会社で？なぜこの部署で？なぜこの仕事を？ 自分についての“Why”が腹落ちしている人は逆境に負けない • なぜこの会社で？なぜこの部署で？なぜこの仕事を？いちいち自分が今頑張る...
37 仕事の判断と人生の判断は分ける 仕事の成功に必要な判断と、 個人としてやりたい・やりたくないという判断を分けないと、 マネージャーとして正しい判断ができなくなる • マネージャーも人間であるので、自分がやりたい・やりたくないという判断軸 ...
メンバーに向き合う 57
38 敬意と感謝を持ち、わかるまでしつこく聞く • メンバーがあることに時間を費やし、一生懸命考え、今日の報告は緊張しなが ら臨んでいる。そのことに感謝と敬意を持とう • だからこそ、あなたがそのメンバーに報いられることがあるとすれば、“それを...
39 相手と自分をつなぐ 相手の世界に身を置き、 相手の状況や気持ちをできるだけ想像して、自分と相手をつなごう • メンバーや上司など、相手の世界に身を置き、相手の状況や気持ちをできる限 り想像する • そうすると、自分の判断や感情が最適なもの...
40 与え続ける、自分に返してもらおうなんて思わない メンバーに見返りを求めず与え続ける。 目の前のメンバーに与えることこそが会社・社会への貢献だ。 • メンバーにしてあげられることは何か？を常に考え、実行しよう • 自分に何かが返ってくること...
  1. 1. 4.ベンチャーマネージャーの立ち位置と心得 1
  2. 2. 4つの 立ち位置 40の 心得＋ 会社にとって、メンバーにとって、 ベンチャーマネージャーとは どのような存在なのか ベンチャーマネージャーは どのような心得を持つべきなのか この2つがベンチャーマネージャーの土台となる スキル以前に必要なスタンス ベンチャーマネージャーの立ち位置と心得 2
  3. 3. 3 4つの 立ち位置 40の 心得＋ ベンチャーマネージャーの立ち位置と心得
  4. 4. 立ち位置①マネージャーは“経営陣の一員”である マネージャーは経営者の代わりにある領域を任された人 経営陣の一員としてメンバーに向き合う 経営者 ベンチャーマネージャー メンバー  経営者がやりたいができ ない仕事を責任者として 託す  そのために必要な情報・ 権限・リソースを預ける  経営者の代わりに、経営 方針を語り、経営情報を 共有する  メンバーから経営へ質問 に、経営陣として自ら回 答する 経営陣の1人 ＝ 4
  5. 5. 立ち位置②マネージャーは“決める人”である マネージャーの最大の役割は“決める”ことである。 決めることでメンバーを動かし成果を出す。 決める メンバーが 動ける 成果が出る 決めない メンバーが 動けない 成果が出ない マネージャー の仕事 5
  6. 6. 立ち位置③マネージャーは“地位”ではなく“役割”である マネージャーは上の地位にいることを意味しない。 単なる役割のひとつであり、メンバーとは“イーブン”である。 〇 × 従属関係 マネージャー メンバー 役割の違い マネージャー メンバー 偉い人 偉くない人 6
  7. 7. 立ち位置④マネージャーとメンバーは“友達”ではない マネージャーとメンバーが“友達”のような感情移入関係になると、 マネージャーの役割が果たしにくくなる。 友達関係 仲間関係 • 感情に任せて親しく会話する関係性 • 会話の話題がプライベートの内容が 多い • プライベートの立て付けで職場外の 時間を共に過ごす • 仕事仲間としての一線を意識して会 話する関係性 • 会話内容の中心は仕事の内容 • 仕事のための交流の立て付けで職場 外の時間を過ごす 友達としての感情が混ざり、 指示・支援・評価・アサインなど 様々な役割を果たしにくい 仕事仲間として 良好な関係は築きつつ、 マネージャーの役割を果たせる 7
  8. 8. 8 4つの 立ち位置 40の 心得＋ ベンチャーマネージャーの立ち位置と心得
  9. 9. ベンチャーマネージャーの2つの土台 －状況判断と器－ 9
  10. 10. 1 平時と有事 “平時”と“有事”を見極め、 それぞれで動き方を分けれらるマネージャーを目指す • 今は平時なのか？有事なのか？ベンチャーは状況変化が激しいので、常に気に して見極める • 平時は謙虚に、みんなを支援するような動き方を • 有事は先頭に立ち、力強く向かうべき方向を示し指示し自ら率先して行動を • 有事なのに平時の動き方をする人は有事を乗り切れないからメンバーの信頼を 失うし、平時なのに有事の動き方をする人は過剰な焦燥感をあおりメンバーを 疲弊させる 10
  11. 11. 2 大きな器をもつ 器の小さな人の周りに人は集まらない 器の大きな人の周りに人が集まり、大きな成果を残せる • 器とは、以下のようなことである • 器が小さな人に人はついてこない。器の大きな人の周りには人がたくさん集ま り、強い組織ができて、成果が残る ①自分と異なるタイプや価値観の人・意見を受容できる人物の広さ ②人によって態度を変えない公平さ ③チャレンジし困難に打ち勝ってきた経験からくる自信・スキル・スタンス ④利己ではなく利他、自分ではなくメンバーや会社にとって一番良いことを貫ける精神 ⑤勝負所で大胆なチャレンジができる勇気 ⑥微細なことを気を取られすぎず、大局を見て決断できる力 ⑦人から逃げす、人に向き合える勇気 ⑧過去や現在の地位や立場にしがみつかないいさぎよさ 11
  12. 12. ベンチャーマネージャーは、 チャレンジをすることが仕事 12
  13. 13. 3 自ら変化を創る 変化を起こさなければベンチャーの高い目標は達成できない 必要な変化を自ら考え、起こす • ベンチャーが掲げる高い目標を達成するために、今日と同じことをやっていて 大丈夫か？問う • ほとんどのケースで「今のままでは難しい」となるだろう • ならば、今と何を変えるべきか？どのように変えるべきか？常にこの問いを自 分に行い、必要な変化は何かを考える • それが“チャレンジ”というものである 13
  14. 14. 4 批判されないならマネージャーの仕事はしてない 批判を恐れてチャレンジしないマネージャーは、 ベンチャーでは成果は出せない • チャレンジすれば批判は必ず起こる。つまり、批判が起こらないのはチャレン ジしていないということ • だから、周囲から批判が起こらないマネージャーが良いとは思わないし、 批判が起こるマネージャーを一概に悪いというのはおかしい。 チャレンジの結果起こる批判は結構である • チャレンジしているか？高い目標を追うベンチャーでは、常に批判を背負いな がらチャレンジし続けなければ、コトは成し遂げられない 14
  15. 15. 5 チャレンジは、何をするにも自分の熱狂と行動から • 困難なチャレンジは、新しいことだったり、見たことない高い山だったり、 誰しもはじめは成功の想像がつかないから動けない • 自分が動かない限り回り困難なチャレンジは始まらない • チャレンジのはじめの1歩を踏み出し、初期の成果を残し、その様子を周囲に 熱く語り伝える。それを見てようやく仲間が動き出す • メンバーに任せたり戦略や仕組みで解決するのはチャレンジが立ち上がった後 困難なチャレンジはマネージャーの熱狂と行動から始まる 初めから人にやらせよう、戦略や仕組みで解決しよう、 だと何も始まらない 15
  16. 16. 6 熱狂を業務時間外に持ち込まない • 熱狂の余り業務時間外や週末にメンバーに連絡したり、とても営業時間ではこ なせないような指示を出したり、そのような業務時間外業務を強いるような行 動はメンバーへの圧になる • 熱狂は強要してはならない、そんなことをしても熱狂は伝播しない。 相手がプレッシャーやしんどさを感じてモチベーションが下がるだけである • 業務時間の範囲内で自らの熱狂と行動を伝え、熱狂が伝播するのを粘り強く待 つのだ • ベンチャーだから、で何でも許されるわけではない。人の価値観や人生は多様 であり、仕事だけに時間を使うわけではないことを尊重しよう 自分の熱狂が業務時間外にはみ出てしまい、 それがメンバーへの圧になると、メンバーは離れる 16
  17. 17. 自分の頭で、自分の言葉で 17
  18. 18. 7 自分の頭で考え、自分の言葉で語る 答えなんて誰ももってない 自分の頭で考え、自分の言葉で語り人を動かすしか道はない • ベンチャーは前例のないことにチャレンジしているので、答えを自分以外の人 に求めても、存在しない • 自分の頭で考えることから逃げて情報収集に終始し、人の言葉を借りて語って も誰も響かないし動かない • 自分の頭で考え、自分の言葉で語るから人は動く 18
  19. 19. 自身の担当領域に関して、 社内社外の誰よりも自分が考えているという自信はあるか？ 答えなんてないならば、一番考えている人が一番正解に近い ８ 誰よりも考える • 自身の担当領域に関して、社内社外の誰よりも考えているか？ • 答えがないならば、一番考えている人が一番正解に近い • 一番考えた痕跡があり一番正解に近いだろう人に、人は動かされる • 上司やメンバーや同業者よりも考えてないようであれば、当然あなたに動かさ れる人など1人もいない 19
  20. 20. 9 “自分の指示”しかメンバーにしてはならない 「会社が言ってるので」「上司が言ってるので」は禁句 あなたが人を動かせなくなる 指示はすべてあなたの考えであなたの言葉で行う • 会社や上司から言われたのでやってください、という指示はたしかに楽ではあ るが、会社や上司の指示を横流しするだけの存在ならメンバーにとっては単な る伝書鳩なのであなたは不要であり、そのようなあなたの言うことなど誰も聞 かなくなる • 会社や上司からのオーダーであっても、自分なりに必要性を考え、必要がない ならメンバーに伝える前に会社や上司と話すべき • 必要性があるなら“自分として必要だと考えた結果自分からの指示である”とメ ンバーに伝える 20
  21. 21. 本質的なことだけやる 21
  22. 22. 10 論点を見極める • ベンチャーに残された時間(労働時間数xランウェイ)は非常に少ない • 解決した時のインパクトが大きい課題は＝論点は何か？を常に考え、提示する ことがマネージャーの仕事 • そして、チームが作業も会議も論点にフォーカスするようにチームを動かす • 同じ時間を与えられても、論点にフォーカスできるチームかできないチームか で成果は圧倒的に違う その課題を解決することによるインパクトが大きいことに 仕事も会話も集中する その他のことに使っている時間などベンチャーにはない 22
  23. 23. 11 働き方ではなく成果に注目する “やり方”ではなく“成果”が目的 成果に注目すれば、重要な指摘しかしなくなる • “やり方”(時間の使い方・仕事の進め方など)そのものは目的ではない。 目的はあくまで成果を残すことである • やり方を指摘するにしても、成果に注目した指摘じゃないと指摘そのものに 意味がない • 意味がない指摘をし続けた結果、チームは思うような成果は残せない • 何のために指摘しているのか、今一度振り返ってみよう 23
  24. 24. 12 目的思考を貫く 人は目的を忘れやすい マネージャーはメンバーに目的をリマインドするし、 また自らも必ず目的とセットで行動する • 目の前のことに没頭するうちに、人は目的を忘れてしまう • マネージャーは「そもそも、何のためにやってるのでしょうか？」と定期的に メンバーに問い、目的を思い出させてあげる。 • マネージャー自身も目的なきチャレンジや指示をしないよう、必ず目的とセッ トで話すようにする • 目的なき指示やチャレンジほど、メンバーにとって苦痛なものはないし、 そのようなマネージャーと仕事をするのは時間がかなり浪費されるのでメン バーが離れていく 24
  25. 25. “メンバーから教えてもらえる” マネージャーになる 25
  26. 26. 13 メンバーの意見を重宝する その現場に数%のしか時間を使っていないあなたより、 100%の時間を使っているメンバーを信じてみる • その現場で起こっていることを100%説明できる人なんていない • そのメンバーの説明をもって「わかってないな」と判断するのは誤り • 人間の能力など大差ないのだから、その現場のことに関してメンバーは100%時 間を使っていて、あなたは数％だとすれば、自分よりもメンバーの方が正解に 近いはずだとは考えられないか？ • その前提でメンバーの話をじっくり聞き、こうすべきだという強い意志・意見 がメンバーにあれば尊重してそうするようにする方が正解に近いことが多い 26
  27. 27. 14 メンバーはマネージャーにモノ言う義務なんてない • メンバーからマネージャーに意見や進言は基本的にはしにくいしする義務もない • 意見や進言をしないメンバーを批判するなどお門違いも良いところ • すべての業務を自分でこなせない以上、メンバーからの意見や進言は、自分では 得られないものがたくさんあり、それは得難い宝物 • それを得たければ、自らあらゆる努力をして意見や進言をしてもらうようにする 必要がある メンバーからマネージャーに意見や進言などしにくいし、 それらを行う義務もない そうしてもらえるように、自ら努力する必要がある 27
  28. 28. 15 自分が一番だと思えば、絶望されるだけ “自分が一番だ”と思っている人に意見や進言をする人はいない “この人には何を言っても無駄だな” とメンバーに絶望され成果が残らないだけ • そもそもメンバーはマネージャーに意見や進言をしにくいし、その義務もないこ とに加えて、「自分は一番知っている」「自分が一番できる」と思っている人に 意見や進言をするメンバーなどいない • メンバーは「この人には何を言っても無駄だ」と絶望するだけ • 意見や進言がないことによるマイナスに加え、それらができないメンバーは モチベーションが下がり成果も出ず、結果そのチームは成果が出ない • 自分よりもメンバーの方が優れている点はたくさんあり、メンバーから多くの ことを学ぶ必要があると思うことが重要 28
  29. 29. メンバーの“人生を預かる”ものとして 29
  30. 30. 16 メンバーの人生に大きな影響をもっている • 自分の経験を思い出してください。その時誰が上司だったか、覚えていない人 はいないのではないでしょうか？ • 仕事は人生の大半の時間を占め、その仕事において何をどのようにするのかは、 意思決定者であるマネージャーの影響が大きい • ということは、その人の人生において、あなたが上司である期間はあなたの影 響が相当に大きい • そのことを自覚して仕事はできているか？メンバーの人生を預かっている自覚 はあるか？ その時誰がマネージャーだったか？ これはメンバーの人生において非常に重要なことである あなたはそのような存在である自覚を持てているか？ 30
  31. 31. 17 数字の話ばかりするな • 数字を追うために人生があるわけではない • 数字の話しかしない人は、その人の人生の大半を使う仕事に意味を与えていな いし、むしろその人の仕事から意味を奪っている • 意味のないことに時間を使うほど人生は長くないので、メンバーはあなたや会 社から離れていく • 意味の話がメインとしてあって、それを表現する数字の話はサブ、だけどきっ ちり、くらいのイメージでメンバーと会話するのがよい メンバーは数字をあげるために人生を使っていない 人生の大半の時間を使う仕事に、“意味”を求めている 31
  32. 32. 18 メンバーを利用しない メンバーは“奴隷”じゃない 目的達成のためにメンバーを、メンバーの人生を利用しない • 目的・目標を達成するためにメンバーを利用しようと思ってはならない • 利用しようと思った瞬間に、あなたはメンバーを道具として考えるようになる • そういうあなたの態度や言葉にメンバーの心は離れていく • メンバーのキャリアに、人生に誠実に向き合いながら、メンバーとしっかり意 見交換をした上で、メンバーが組織の一員としてやるべきことを要望する以外 に方法はない 32
  33. 33. 才能を活かし、開花させる 33
  34. 34. 19 1つの才能も無駄にはしない メンバーの才能を全て開花させれば、 チームで残せる最大の成果が残せる ベンチャーには1つの才能も無駄にする余裕などない • チームはメンバーの総和である • 構成要素であるメンバーの才能が全て開花すれば、チームで残せる最大の成果が 残せる • メンバーの才能を開花させることがマネージャーの仕事である • どんな人にも才能はある。才能を発揮できずに苦しんでいるメンバーを“あいつ だめだ”と思う前に、“才能を開花させられてない自分の責任だ”と思うことが重要 34
  35. 35. 20 みんな、頑張ろうとしている • ベンチャーに来る人はみなチャレンジャーでやる気にあふれた人である。そう 信じている • やる気にあふれた人にかける言葉は「やる気あるの？」ではないはず • やる気のある人が「やる気あるの？」と問われるから本当にやる気がなくなっ てしまい、せっかくの才能が台無しになる • その人は頑張ろう、やってやろう、と思っているはずという前提で会話する ベンチャーに入る人はみな頑張ろうと思っている 頑張ろうと思っている人に、やる気あるの？と問うから、 本当にやる気がなくなるだけ。 35
  36. 36. 21 実力で評価する ベンチャーでは年功や過去の評判・貢献で人を評価しない その時の実力の絶対値のみで人を評価する • ベンチャーは環境変化が激しく、また競合もひしめく中で、生きるか死ぬかの 戦いをしている集団である • そのような集団では、「和を以て貴しとなす」よりも「実力ある人間が輝く」 ことで、環境変化や競合との戦いを乗り越え勝利を手にすることができる • 年功や過去の評判・貢献で評価すればたしかにハレーションは起きにくいが、 そうすると実力のある人は離れ、ベンチャーでは会社やチームを勝ち戦に導け ない 36
  37. 37. 22 その人のモメンタムを作る 人にもモメンタムというものがある 成果を出し“ノって”いるときに人は一気に成長する マネージャーはメンバーのモメンタムを作る支援をする • 人は成果が出て乗りに乗っているときに自信がみなぎり大きな仕事にチャレン ジできる勇気が出て、チャレンジし成功する • その人が成果を出せる機会を作り、成果が出せるよう最大限支援し、その人の モメンタムを作ることがマネージャーの仕事 • メンバーが成果を上げていないとすれば、メンバーを責めるのではなく、成果 を出させてあげられてない自責を問う 37
  38. 38. 23 才能を起点にプランを作る発想を持つ プランに人を当てがうだけではなく、 人の才能を起点にプランを練る発想も持つ • 新規性が高いベンチャーでは、自分の立てたプランの蓋然性は低いことが多い • そのプランに人をアサインするだけではなく、メンバーの才能を起点にプランを 練り直してみる • 「このプランにその人を当てよう」ではなく「その人がいるならこのプランにし よう」という発想だ • そうすると、プランありきでは出てこなかった新しいプランが生まれ、 その新しいプランがメンバーにもチームにもブレイクスルーを起こすことがある 38
  39. 39. 24 “楽しそうなプロジェクト”に首を突っ込むな メンバー同士が心から楽しんで成果を上げてるプロジェクトに、 楽しそうだからと首を突っ込まない みんなに楽しんでもらい孤独に議事録を読む、それがマネージャー • メンバー同士が楽しんでいて、成果を上げているというのはまさにプロジェク トの完成形である • そこにあたなが首を突っ込んでは興ざめも良いところである。 マネージャーは存在そのものがメンバーの主体性を奪うような一面もある • 楽しんで成果を上げているプロジェクトに関しては、一人さみしく議事録を読 み把握だけしましょう • そういう場を作れた自分の功績なんて誰も気づいてないけど、それがマネー ジャーとしての最高の成果。自分で自分をこっそり褒めてあげてください 39
  40. 40. あなたは“見られて”いる 40
  41. 41. 25 あなたは見られている マネージャーは常にメンバーに見られている 自分の言動でチームは良くもなれば、悪くもなる • メンバーと直接会話しなくても、表情、服装、言葉、行動・・・・マネー ジャーは常にメンバーに見られており、かつその影響力は絶大である • 自分のすべてがチームを良くもすれば悪くるもすることを自覚する • 自覚して、己に勝ち、できる限りチームにポジティブな言動を普段から行える かどうかがマネージャーにとって重要なことである 41
  42. 42. 26 メンバーの前で会社や上司の陰口は言わない メンバーの前で会社や上司の陰口を言った瞬間、 メンバーにマネージャーだと認識されなくなる • 会社や上司の陰口はメンバーに言ってはならない。言った瞬間にあなたはマ ネージャーと認識されなくなる • 具体的には「このマネージャーは会社や上司に不満があるということは、この 人の言うことを聞かなくても会社に逆らったことにはならないし、逆にこの人 の言うことを聞いても会社として正しいわけではないのだ」と判断されるとい うことだ • これは致命的で、その信頼は二度と取り戻せない • 人間なので愚痴を吐きたくなる時もあるだろうから、メンバー以外にガス抜き 相手を社内・社外に見つけておき、ガス抜きはうまくやる 42
  43. 43. 27 1つ1つの言葉遣いに細心の注意を 言葉は刃である 一言で人を傷つけることもあるので、慎重に選び、発言しよう • 何気なく使った言葉が、相手にとって許せない言葉であることがある。人は自 分と違うのであり、その人なりの価値観やこだわりがあるものだ • 不用意に思いつくままになんでも話すと、そういう言葉を発してしまう。 一度や二度は許されてもそれが常態化するような人に人はついてこない • マネージャーは言葉を慎重に選び、言葉に対する相手のリアクションを具に観 察し、最適な言葉を発する努力をしなければならない • 相手に対してはもちろん第三者に対しても、何かを罵倒するようなきつい言葉 (例.バカ)は使わない 43
  44. 44. 28 人事に関するルールはいかなる時でも守る 如何なることがあっても人事に関するルールは守る 守らなければチームは乱れ、失った信頼は取り戻せない • 人事に関するルール(評価、昇給、異動、賞罰など)はいかなる時でも特例は認め ず、原案を守る • 人事とは人の生活に関わることであるから、人は人事のことに関してはほかの どのようなことよりも過敏に反応する • 仮に人事のルールを破り誰かに特例を認めれば(例.退職の申し出があったAさん に退職防止のために特別に給与をあげる)、そのことによる他メンバーへのダ メージは大きく、会社の信頼は失墜し、二度と取り戻せない • 特例をつければ短期的には問題に対処できたとしても、その後致命的なダメー ジを追うことを知り、いかなる時でも特例は一切認めてはならない 44
  45. 45. 自己成長に努める 45
  46. 46. 29 雨が降っても自分のせい 起こったことは全て自分の責任だと考えてみると、 自己成長のヒントを得られる 環境や人のせいだとしても、そう考えて生まれるものは何もない • もし仮に自分の責任じゃなかったとしても、起こったことはすべて自分の責任 だと考えることで、自分の思考や行動を振り返り、自分をアップデートできる • 環境や人のせいだと合理的に整理できたとしても、そのことが生むものはせい ぜい慰めや保身程度のもの • 何事も自分の責任だととらえ、振り返り、アップデートできる人は周囲から見 て成長し続けている人なので、そういう人に人はついてくる 46
  47. 47. 30 成長角度No1を目指す 成長角度でNo1を目指す 人に成長を要望し支援するにも、 自分の成長を周囲が感じてくれないと説得力がない • 成長角度でメンバーに負けてはならない、マネージャーが一番成長しているよ うにする • そうすることで、メンバーに成長を要望することができ、成長を支援する権利 を得られる • 自分が大して成長していないのに、人の成長支援はできないし、受け入れても らえない。まして要望など聞いてもらえない • 誰よりも謙虚に、誰よりも勤勉であり、誰よりもチャレンジャーであることが 成長角度No1の近道 47
  48. 48. “がっかり”させない 48
  49. 49. 31 ノリよく受けとめることから 口癖のように、いきなり否定しない ノリよく意見・提案・アイデアを受け止めてから精査する • 口癖のようになんでもかんでも否定から入らない。そういう人に内外の誰もが 意見・提案・アイデアを出したいと思わない • そういう人ところには、情報もネタも人も何もかも寄ってこないから、得られ るものが少ない、損 • まずは「おもしろそうですね」「いいですね」と受け止めてから、精査して否 決するならするのがよい • 内外様々なところから人や情報が集まる、港のような存在を目指そう 49
  50. 50. 32 過去の栄光にしがみつかない 自分の過去の経験の話は、それが活きる時だけ話す 自慢や虚勢のための“武勇伝”を話す人は、 自信がないのが丸見えで、そのような人はついてこない • 過去の経験、特に成功の経験は慎重に話さなければならない。その話が本当に 相手や組織の役に立てる時だけに留める • 自慢や虚勢のために過去の話をしている人は一発で見破られる。自信がないし、 今に真剣に向き合ってないと判断され、人が離れる • 実際その人は、過去の栄光にしがみつき、失敗を恐れチャレンジせず、現在か ら学んでないので成長角度が低い • 過去の成功は捨て、今より成長するには、という1点に注目し自らを開発する。 過去の栄光の話など誰にも何も響いていないし自分のためによくないことに気 づくべし 50
  51. 51. 33 “任せる”は簡単に言う言葉じゃない 一度任せたことを簡単にひっくり返す人は信頼を失う 簡単にひっくり返せないから、 任せるというのは熟慮に熟慮を重ねた結果行うものだ • 任せると言って、簡単にそれをひっくり返してメンバーから仕事を奪う行為は、 最も信頼を失う行為のひとつである • だから、「任せる」というのは簡単に言える言葉でなく、熟慮に熟慮を重ねる • 一度任せると言えば、報告を受けアドバイスをするのみという関与度合いに抑 え、粘り強く一定の期間は任せる • 任せる際に、期限と目標を握り、“任せる”を撤回する条件を握っておくことも 大事。それを握っておけば、万一任せないと再判断しても信頼は失わない 51
  52. 52. 34 情報格差でマウントをとらない 自分の立場だからこそ得られる情報を活かし、 「そんなことも知らないのか」 と情報格差でマウントをとっても人はついてこない • メンバーよりもマネージャーは情報が集まりやすく、情報強者になり得る立場 である • それは立場がそうさせてるだけであって、情報をたくさん知っているから 能力や視座が高い、ということにはない • 立場で得た情報を小出しにして、「そんなことも知らないのか」と メンバーより自分を優位に見せようとしたところで、何の優位性も示せていな いし、チームにはマイナスの行為 • そのような行為を行っても、人は離れるしチームは成果が出ない 52
  53. 53. 35 メンバーばかりに要望するな、上司に要望しろ 上司の言うことを何でも丸のみして、 その実行をメンバーに厳しく要望するのではなく、 時には上司に要望することもマネージャーの仕事 • 上司からのズレた要望も指示もイエスマンのように何でも言うことを聞き、 それをメンバーにやれと厳しく要望するマネージャーは、単に“強いものと戦う 勇気”がないだけである • そのような無茶な要望や指示を持って帰ってくるマネージャーには人はついて こない • ズレた要望や指示は「ズレてます」「必要ありません」「そうではなくこうし ましょう」ときっぱり上司に伝えることも重要である 53
  54. 54. 自分を知り、自分に勝つ 54
  55. 55. 36 自分についてWhyを良く知る 自分についてよく知ろう なぜこの会社で？なぜこの部署で？なぜこの仕事を？ 自分についての“Why”が腹落ちしている人は逆境に負けない • なぜこの会社で？なぜこの部署で？なぜこの仕事を？いちいち自分が今頑張る 理由を整理する。必ず理由はある • 自分についてのそういう“Why”が腹落ちしている人は逆境でも簡単に折れないし、 踏ん張れる • 自分についてもそうだし、メンバーに対しても、自身についての意味合いを 知ってもらえるよう支援しよう 55
  56. 56. 37 仕事の判断と人生の判断は分ける 仕事の成功に必要な判断と、 個人としてやりたい・やりたくないという判断を分けないと、 マネージャーとして正しい判断ができなくなる • マネージャーも人間であるので、自分がやりたい・やりたくないという判断軸 は当然ある一方で、仕事の成功に必要な判断というものがある • 両者を混ぜて判断すると、マネージャーとして正しい判断ができない • 仕事の成功に必要な判断は何かを考え実行しつつ、自分の人生を考える・上司 に相談するなど、両者は分けて判断し動く • マネージャーとしてのあなたの判断は自分のものだけではなく、会社のもので ありメンバーのものでもあるのだから、必ずそれを徹底する。自分の個人的な 願望にメンバーや会社を巻き込まない 56
  57. 57. メンバーに向き合う 57
  58. 58. 38 敬意と感謝を持ち、わかるまでしつこく聞く • メンバーがあることに時間を費やし、一生懸命考え、今日の報告は緊張しなが ら臨んでいる。そのことに感謝と敬意を持とう • だからこそ、あなたがそのメンバーに報いられることがあるとすれば、“それを 理解する”こと。理解できるまでしつこく聞こう • “しつこく聞いたら感じが悪いから、あまり理解できないけど聞くのはやめよ う”という方が、しつこく聞くよりもよほど失礼である • ただし、しつこく聞くのはたしかにプレッシャーを感じさせてしまうこともあ るから、“ちゃんと理解したいのでたくさん聞くね”と一言そえると尚良い メンバーの話で理解できないことは、しつこく聞こう。 メンバーが時間を割いて一生懸命考えたことに敬意をもち、 “理解しなければ申し訳ない”と思うからこその行為。 58
  59. 59. 39 相手と自分をつなぐ 相手の世界に身を置き、 相手の状況や気持ちをできるだけ想像して、自分と相手をつなごう • メンバーや上司など、相手の世界に身を置き、相手の状況や気持ちをできる限 り想像する • そうすると、自分の判断や感情が最適なものではなかった、ということに気づ くことが多い • 相手を理解する前から相手に自分の要望をするのではなく、まず相手を深く理 解し、その後に相手と自分のwin-winの関係を探る • こうすることで、たくさんのステークホルダーを巻き込める名ベンチャーマ ネージャーになることができる 59
  60. 60. 40 与え続ける、自分に返してもらおうなんて思わない メンバーに見返りを求めず与え続ける。 目の前のメンバーに与えることこそが会社・社会への貢献だ。 • メンバーにしてあげられることは何か？を常に考え、実行しよう • 自分に何かが返ってくることは期待せず、メンバーがマネージャーになったと きに同じことを自分のメンバーにしてあげることを期待する • そういう恩返しならぬ「恩送り」が強い会社を作り、その会社から卒業してい く人たちが強い社会を作る • 今自分がメンバーにしている貢献は、次のメンバーに送られるのだから、その ためにやろうと思うこと 60

×