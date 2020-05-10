ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアル③基本動作

Successfully reported this slideshow.
2.ベンチャーマネージャーの基本動作 1
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 2
現状把握の手順 概要から詳細へと向かうように、 仮説を立てながらスピーディに現状把握を行う 把握項目と順番 内容 ①チームの役割・目標 会社におけるチームの役割は何か？ チームの目標はどのようなものか？ ②チームの貢献モデル そのチームは誰の何...
一次情報と二次情報 現状把握においては、可能な限り一次情報に触れる 事象 誰かの解釈が 入った情報 自分が解釈する 生の情報 二次情報 一次情報 ！自分なりの新発想 本当？ 4
二次情報 • 数値は●●な傾向だと聞いた • 顧客は●●と言っていると聞いた • ユーザーは●●と言っていると聞いた • このパートナーとの関係性は●●という 状態と聞いた • この会議では●●なことが行われている と聞いた • このメンバーは...
役割・目標の把握 チームの存在理由は、「役割」と「目標」から成る 経営から何をオーダーされているのかをまず把握する チームの 存在理由 役割 目標 • 会社の中でどのような役割を 担うことを期待されているのか？ • どのような結果を残すことを期...
貢献モデルの把握 部門は誰に何の貢献しているか？“貢献モデル”を把握する。 把握すれば的を外さない筋の良い施策立案ができる チーム ？ 貢献 対価 貢献モデルを把握すると、 貢献と対価にフォーカスした 筋の良い施策が立案でき、成果を最大化できる...
貢献モデルの例 (例)EC系プロダクトAの開発チーム (例)ゲームプロダクトCのマーケティングチーム ・誰に：プロダクトAのユーザーに ・何を：買い物をすることそのものが楽しいという体験の提供 ・誰に：ゲームCにのめりこむだろうユーザーに ・何...
上司の考え・スタイルを把握することの重要性 上司の考え・スタイルに合わせ 初期の成果を残し信頼を勝ち得ることからはじめる 初期の成果 自分の 考え・スタイル 上司の 考え・スタイル 上司との対立に時間を使ってし まい、初期の成果が残せない 初期...
上司の考え・スタイル一覧 把握すべき“上司の考え”項目 内容 役割・目標に関する考え チームの役割・目標をどのようなものだと考えているのか？ 課題の認識 チームの役割・目標を果たすにあたりどのようなことが重要な課題 だと考えているのか？ 達成方...
メンバーの把握 メンバーの現状、Will、Canを把握する  X年後のキャリアにおけ る目標は？  ベンチマークとなるよう な人は誰？  今自分のキャリアにおい てやるべき仕事だと思っ ていることは？  なぜそう思うのか？  自分の描...
初回面談時のスタイル メンバーは、あなたの武勇伝に興味はない まずは相手を理解するところからはじめる あなたの自己紹介 相手の話 お礼 1% 98% 1% あなたの自己紹介 あなたの武勇伝 相手の話 長い・・ 長い・・ 短い・・ あなたの武勇伝...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 13
役割の再定義 会社の課題・願望と現状把握情報を元に、 自分なりにチームの役割を発展的に再定義する より経営に資するように、 チームの役割はどうあるべきなのか？ 上司や経営陣の 立場にたち、 彼らと対話し把握 した情報 これまで 現状把握した情報...
“立場になってみる”方法 自分の上司なら・役員なら・社長なら・・・・ “何を決められるのか”を想像すると彼らの立場で考えやすい 意気込みだけでは立場になれない 権限を想定すると立場に近づける 社長になったこと ないからわかんな いよ 社長の立場...
現状把握情報会社の課題・願望 • 売上・利益ともに前年 ダウン • 部門同士の連携がうまく いっていない • 業績を回復させるための 次の一手が見えていない • 役割は販売のみ • 現場ならではの商品アイデ アをたくさんもっている • アイデア...
現状把握情報会社の課題・願望 • 売上・利益ともに絶好調 • 採用をどんどん進め、 事業を拡大中 • しかし、中途入社後の退 職率が高くなかなか組織 が構築できない • 役割は事業部からオーダー された人材の採用 • 入社後の対応は事業部が担当...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 18
目標の設定方法 目標は達成可能性を分析して立てるものではない。 予測が立ちにくいベンチャーでは、目標は自分の意思で決める 目標 目標設定のための分析・検討に 相当な時間を割く 目標 目標自体が 非現実的だと 思います この目標を やろう！ 並以...
目標の立て方 期限を明確にし、定量と定性で策定する。 定性目標は「～な状態」と締めくくると目指しやすい 定量目標 定性目標 数値で明確に 測定できる目標 「XXXXXXな状態」 と表現できる目標 明確な納期 「●●までに」と 表現できる目標 ＋...
目標の種類 実行力が問われるプロジェクトと、 変革が問われるプロジェクトでは目標の種類が異なる 実行力型目標 変革型目標 現在の手法のまま、 いかにうまく実行するかが重要なプロジェクト 実行力が増すごとに売上が伸びる、 線形に近い目標を設定 短...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 22
無機質な役割・目標に意義を付け加えることで、 メンバーが生き生きしチームワークの質が上がる 意義の効果 23 意義がないチーム  苦しいときに踏ん張る理由がなく メンバーが疲弊する  意義を感じないことに時間を使うこ とに辟易とし、モチベー...
意義には3種類ある 自部門で一番しっくり来るものを設定する 意義創出 役割・目標を全うしたその先に・・ • 自部門で一番しっく り来るものを選ぶ • 2つもしくは3つ統合 してみるのみよい 社会軸 市場(業界)軸 自社(者)軸 XXXXXXXX...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 25
チームのアクション構造 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクシ...
チームのアクション構造 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクシ...
方針とは何か 立てた目標をどのように達成するのか？その方向性が“方針” チームで3～5程度設定する 目標 現状 方針  3～5つ程度設定する 28
方針の効用 方針があることで初めて、 チームは有効な動きを行うことができる 方針がある 方針がない メンバーが自分で 考え決めて次々と アクションを起こす マネージャーがアク ションを細かく指示 しなければならない 現場感のない打ち手 が投下さ...
チームの状況と掲げるべき方針 チームの状況は立ち上げ～立て直しまで様々 状況に応じた方針設定が必要になる 状況 内容 チームのミッション 掲げるべき方針の種類 立ち上げ 新しい事業・サービス等を立 ち上げる状況 新しいサービス・事業の立ち 上げ...
状況の認識ミス 状況を正しく認識せずに毎回同じスタイルを貫くと、 継続的に成功できるマネージャーにはなれない 31 チームの状況＝成功の継続マネージャーの方針＝立て直し いつものように 今回も抜本的に 改革する！！ 何言ってる んだろ？ またよ...
方針の設定プロセス①目標の高解像度化 達成可能なイメージがついて、初めて方針は立てられる 9月月間 新規会員獲得数 3,000名 オーガニック経由 500名⇒2,000名 オンラインイベント経由 0名⇒500名 有料広告経由 500名⇒500名...
方針の設定プロセス②良い抽象度で設定する “何をするかはわかるがどのようにやるかは試行錯誤の余地がある“ 程度の抽象度で方針を設定する 抽象的すぎてメンバーが動け ない 方向性がわかり、かつ試行錯誤 の余地があり、チームの施策が 広がる 具体的...
方針の設定プロセス③工数小 x インパクト大なものを設定 目標達成に対するインパクト大 x 工数小の方針が理想 理想 インパクト大 インパクト小 工数小工数大 悪手 34
方針の設定における注意点 マネージャーの、“仕事の好き・嫌い”が一番の大敵 マネージャーの好みでチームを亡ぼしてはならない 好き 嫌い プレイヤー時代に経験した業務や、 個人的に興味のある業務など プレイヤー経験のない業務や、 個人的に興味の持...
方針は変える、しかも頻繁に 一度立てた方針にこだわることなく、 変化に合わせ柔軟に方針を変えることが必要 不確定な市場 競合の続出 自社の状態変化 • 方針A • 方針B • 方針C • 方針A • 方針C • 方針D • 方針E • 方針F ...
チームのアクション構造 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクシ...
方針を達成するための目標＝戦略目標 定性的な方針に、定量目標＝KPIを設定する Youtubeチャンネル構築・育成に リソースを寄せ、 オーガニック経由獲得の柱に育てる 9月月間 動画再生回数10万回 9月月間 動画再生⇒会員登録へのCVR2%...
チームのアクション構造 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 重要アクション 方針 KPI KPI 重要アクション 重要アクシ...
KPIを達成するための重要アクションの創出 時間もリソースも限らているベンチャーにおいては、 “特に重要なアクション”に絞り込むことが必要 その時の状況に応じた、“特に重要なアクション”に絞り込む KPI 短期インパクト 中長期インパクト 工数...
アクションの重要度は頻繁に変わる 方針同様、アクションもその重要度は頻繁に変える その時に重要なアクションにフォーカスする 重要度 時間 A B D C アクション 不確定な市場 競合の続出 自社の状態変化 41
ベンチャーマネージャーに求められる変幻自在の動き あらゆるレイヤー・種類の重要なアクションに関与しながら チームの目標達成のために全力を尽くす チーム全体 マネジメント 業務リード 業務 プレイング 業務Ａ 業務Ｃ業務Ｂ 42
ベンチャーマネージャーのアクション関与方針 自分が関与した際の“成果の変化”に注目し可視化する。 重要度が高く、かつ関与時の成果が高い業務のみ関与する 重要度・ 関与インパクトが高い ものにフォーカス アクション 関与することの 成果インパクト...
フレキシブルに動けるための工夫 社外業務は引継ぎに時間がかかってしまう 常にメンバーと一緒に担当すると別の業務に移りやすい マネージャー マネージャー メンバー 抜ける 社外 社外 別業務へ移りやすい 一人で担当していると引継ぎにくい 誰かと担...
チームの方針・KPI・重要アクションの管理・推進イメージ 方針 KPI 重要アクション 担当 4/6 4/13 4/20 3～5個 程度 1～2個 程度 3～5個 程度 毎週の進捗状況について、 担当のコメント 必要ならmtgを実施 チームの方...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 46
• 組織構造 • アサインメント • 権限設計 • リクルーティング • 相互理解 • ルール チーム体制構築 ハード構築 ソフト構築 チーム体制構築の全体像 チーム体制構築では、ハード構築とソフト構築の2つを行う 47
• 組織構造 • アサインメント • 権限設計 • リクルーティング • 相互理解 • ルール チーム体制構築 ハード構築 ソフト構築 48
ハード構築方法 6つの要素を考慮し、最適なチーム体制を構築する 49 ×組織体制 パターン スキルレベル Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのような スキルレベルなのか？  メンバーはどのよ...
ハード構築方法 50 ×組織体制 パターン Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのようなWillと Canをもっているのか？  誰が何を決めるのか？ アサインメント  誰をどんな仕事にアサイ...
組織体制パターン①文鎮型 1人のマネージャーと複数人のメンバーが直接つながり、 マネージャーが各メンバーそれぞれに直接指示する体制 意思決定～実行～振り返り が高速で回る マネージャーがキャパオー バーになりチームが機能不全 に陥ることがあ...
組織体制パターン②構造型 ■デメリット 1人のマネージャーの下に複数人のチームリーダーがおり、 チームリーダーがそれぞれのチームを統率する体制 人数が増えてもチームが機能 しやすい 意思決定～実行～振り返り までのスピードが遅くなる ことが...
組織体制パターン③プロジェクト型 ■メリット ■デメリット 1人のマネージャーと複数人のシニアスタッフがおり、 シニアスタッフとジュニアスタッフがPJT毎にチームを組む体制 プロジェクトに応じたチームを スピーディに組める リソース管理の難...
状況に応じたチーム体制方針 チームの状況に応じた体制構築が必要 状態 フィットする体制 チームの動き方 立ち上げ 単一の立ち上げは文鎮型 複数の立ち上げを行う部署 はプロジェクト型 新しいサービス・事業をマネージャーの強いリー ダーシップでスピ...
参考：経営者視点の組織体制パターン 会社の状況により2つの組織の型がある マネージャーは自部署がどちらの型になっているのか把握 事業完結型 機能横断型 メリット メリッ ト  ある事業だけに特化したチーム  特定に事業に関して、事業状態・フ...
ハード構築方法 56 ×組織体制 パターン タイプ Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのようなWillと Canをもっているのか？  誰が何を決めるのか？ アサインメント  誰をどんな仕事...
メンバータイプの発見 チーム貢献心が高く自立している人を、 マネジメントのサポートメンバーにする パートナー 甘えん坊傭兵 一匹狼 チーム目的志向自分目的志向 自立 他人評価依存 マネージャーを支える サポートメンバー 我が道を歩む人 利害の合...
参考：パートナー以外の活かし方 一匹狼 傭兵 甘えん坊 考えていること 活かし方 パートナーに変わる時  チームマネジメントに 関わることはできるだ け避けたい。自分の求 めること専念したい。  個で動けるミッション と裁量権を与え、その ...
×組織体制 パターン Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのようなWillと Canをもっているのか？  誰が何を決めるのか？ アサインメント  誰をどんな仕事にアサイン するのか × ハー...
タイプ x スキルレベルでの考察 タイプ x スキルレベルでメンバーを把握 チーム体制構築時のヒントにする タイプ スキルクラス チームでのアサインメント方針 パートナー 高 チームリーダーやシニアスタッフなどマネージャーのサポートポジション ...
ハード構築方法 61  どのパターンの組織体制に するのか？ ×組織体制 パターン Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのようなWillと Canをもっているのか？  誰が何を決めるのか？ ...
アサインにおけるWill/Canの考慮 個人のWill/Canを考慮し、 個人の成果最大化を図れるようなアサインメインをする 最適 アサイン 絶望 アサイン ポテンシャル アサイン Can高 Ｗill高 Ｗill低 Can低 プロ アサイン や...
Will/Can カテゴリの詳細 最適アサインを目指しつつ、 その他のアサインの場合は必要なケアを行う • やりたい意思も強いし、 やれる能力もある • 成果も残るのでさらにや りたくなるという好循環 を生む • やれる能力に乏しいがや りたい...
メンバーのWillをそのまま受けとめるのではなく、 彼らが見えてない視界でアドバイスを提供する メンバーのWillに対する向き合い方 マ ネ ー ジ ャ ー の 視 界 メ ン バ ー の 視 界 64
4つのWillタイプがある それぞれに最適なアドバイスを提供する キャリアアップのため XXの業務がやりたい！ 会社で重要な業務に関わりたいので、 XXの業務がやりたい！ 自分は●●のタイプなので、 XXの業務がやりたい！ 自分は将来●●を目指...
アサインメント管理のイメージ 氏名 タイプ スキル Will Can アサイン カテゴリ 長村禎庸 甘えん坊 低 事業責任者に なりたい 企画は苦手だが アクション早い 重要度低め新商 品の営業立上げ ポテンシャル アサイン メンバー全員分記載...
67 アサインメントに不満が出る場合 メンバーのWillは叶えたいが、それは“願い”であり“目的”ではない プロセスに沿って可能な限り善処した後は、しっかり要望する Willを叶えることは目的ではない チームの役割・目標に向かう × 〇 やっぱ...
ハード構築方法 68 ×組織体制 パターン Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのようなWillと Canをもっているのか？  誰が何を決めるのか？ アサインメント  誰をどんな仕事にアサイ...
権限設計 大項目 小項目 マネージャー チームリーダー メンバー 商品 商品仕様 ● 商品価格 ● 値引き10%内 ● 値引き10%超 ● 商品カスタム ● 販売 販売戦略 ● チーム目標設定 ● 個人目標設定 ● 契約 ● その他 交際接待費...
権限設計がある時 ない時  意思決定者が明確なので、相談相 手・報告相手に迷わない  意思決定者が誰か、ということを毎 回考えなくてよい  マネージャーだけに意思決定タスク が集中しない  意思決定者が不明確なので、 相談相手・報告相手...
メンバーに業務を任せる際は、必要な権限とセットで任せる 業務だけ任されてもメンバーは成果を出せない 業務と権限 業務 権限 業務 権限 〇 × 業務 業務 権限 権限があるから メンバーは仕事を 自分事として捉え 創意工夫し大きな 成果を残す ...
メンバーへの権限を付与した結果、 起こったことは全てマネージャーの責任 責任と権限 権限 責任 権限 責任 〇 × 権限 権限 責任 チームの成果に責任 を負うのはマネー ジャーであり、 成果を出すために有 効な手段として権限 を委譲しているだ...
ここまでのまとめ 73 6つの要素を考慮し、最適なチーム体制を構築する ×組織体制 パターン スキルレベル Will/Can 権限設計  メンバーはどのような タイプなのか？  メンバーはどのような スキルレベルなのか？  メンバーはどの...
ベンチャーマネージャーに求められる人財獲得力 戦力が足りない場合は、マネージャーが率先して人財獲得に動く 人財要件設定・見極め・アトラクトはマネージャーの仕事  どういう人財が必要 なのか、要件を自分 で設計できる  正社員にこだわる必 要...
3つの情報整備 3つの情報(基本情報・人財要件・アトラクトトーク)を整理し、 社内を動かし、人財獲得をリードする 人財要件 アトラクトトーク  仕事内容  仕事の魅力  会社の魅力  事業・サービスの魅力  自分・仲間の魅力 基本情報...
フルタイム以外の選択肢 足りないピースは必ずしもフルタイムで埋めなくてもよい 副業・業務委託・顧問などを積極的に検討しチームを作る  現職に勤めながら、空いた時間 で手伝ってくれる  現職で給与が担保されているの で、フィーが比較的安い ...
• 組織構造 • アサインメント • 権限設計 • リクルーティング • ルール • 相互理解 チーム体制構築 ハード構築 ソフト構築 77
ルールの策定と遵守 チームは、ルールを守ることで 業務効率向上や相互信頼感を生み強くなる 守ることで生まれるものルールとは • チームの価値観・運営方針に基づき、 必ず全員で守りたいこと • 能力に関係なく、努力次第で誰もが 守れること • 守...
相互理解の重要性①相互理解がない時 相互理解がなければ、スピードもクオリティも上がらない 疑問や不明点を相談する相手が いない メンバーの仕事が止まる・遅い 新しいアイデアや改善案を相談す る相手がいない 業務の連携・助け合いが自然には 起こら...
相互理解の重要性②相互理解がある時 疑問や不明点を周囲に相談しやすい メンバーの仕事がどんどん進む・ 速い 新しいアイデアや改善案をメン バー間で気軽に話せる 業務の連携・助け合いが自然に 起こる マネージャーが細かく指示する必要 がなくマネー...
相互理解関係の作り方(例) ランチ・飲み会 1人1人のこれまでのキャリアや現在の取組を話す 会社のミッション・バリューと自分のつながりを皆で共有する  全員が公平に話せる人数規模(3～4人)で、食事をしながらじっくりお互いの話をする ...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築と最適配置 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価 ...
4つの仕組み 5つのカテゴリx3つのステークホルダーで チームの推進システムを作る 進捗の可視化 情報共有 意思決定報告 議論 × 上司 他部署 自部署 5つのカテゴリ 3つのステークホルダー 会社の中で機能しながら、成果を出せるシステムを構築...
進捗の可視化 進捗の可視化は、自部署・他部署・上司が それぞれ最適な動きを自発的に検討できる土台になる 可視化されるべきもの 可視化の方法 ■スプレッドシート ■ダッシュボード ■チャット  自部署、他部署、上司の全員が見 れるようにシート作...
情報共有 相手から要望があったわけではないが、 相手の頭に入れておくべき情報を共有する 情報共有の方法情報共有すべき項目 自部署 競合 市場 • チーム活動の中で発生し たtopics • 定型的な競合調査結果 • 競合に関する情報・ ニュース...
報告 相手が求める情報を、相手が求める形で伝える 報告の方法報告すべき項目 それぞれの相手が 求める情報を、 相手が求める形で 伝える メンバー 上司 他部署 ■チャット ■口頭  チャットで報告  あまり長文にならないよう、簡潔 に書く ...
議論 一人では生めない解を生むために、異なる意見を交わらせる 議論の方法議論すべき項目 • 重要方針を何にすべき か？ • KPI項目は何にすべきか？ • 目標値はどのようなものに すべきか？ • 重要アクションとして何を すべきか？ • 重要...
意思決定 人か場に決定権を付与し、 良質な意思決定が素早く生まれる仕組みを作る 意思決定 誰かが 決める 会議で 決める 合議で 決める 誰かが 決める 意思決定の方法 誰が決めるか？を権限設計により明確にし、 権限を持つ人に一任。 粘り強く話...
システム構築を怠ると システム構築を怠ると、自部署のみならず会社全体の 成果が下がりマネージャーは外される システム 構築を怠る 全てマネー ジャーに聞か ないとわから ない マネージャー は忙しさに 自己満足 上司・他部 署・メンバー の仕事...
マネジメントシステムの設計例 (例)あるチームのマネジメントシステム テーマ 手法 自部署 他部署 上司 進捗の可視化 スプレッドシート 方針・KPI・重要アクション の進捗がわかるシートを週次 更新し共有 閲覧可能 更新時にチャットで通知 閲...
ミーティングマネジメント 目的・目標・アジェンダ・参加者・頻度・時間を設計し、 無駄がなくかつ成果の大きいミーティングを実施する 目的 目標 アジェンダ 参加者 時間 頻度 その会議は何のために行うのか？ その会議が終わった時にどのような状態に...
ミーティングの種類 ミーティングには「報告」「議論」「意思決定」の3種類がある 目的に応じて会議設計を使い分ける 種類 報告 議論 意思決定 目的 あるテーマについての報告 あるテーマについて議論 あるテーマについて意思決定 目標 報告すべきこ...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築と最適配置 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果とモメンタム創出 結果 ⑨学習と振り返り 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設...
初期の成果を上げることの重要性 初期の成果を“狙って“上げる それが周囲からの信頼につながり、中長期的な成功につながる 成果 初期の成果 時間 信頼 支援 権限 リソース 成果の出ないマネージャー 94
初期の成果を上げる領域 組織の業績を短期間で改善できる可能性の高いものを狙う 結果であればベストだが、重要な行動変化であってもよい 重要な行動変化 結果 短期 中長期 短期的な行動変化 中長期的な行動変化 短期的な結果 中長期的な結果 例) •...
モメンタムの創出 初期の成果をモメンタムに変える モメンタムによりチームの行動の質は圧倒的に変わる モメンタム＝組織の空気に流れる“勢い” モメンタムを感じない組織 モメンタムを感じる組織 ・停滞感 ・低モチベーション ・高揚感 ・高モチベーシ...
初期の成果をモメンタムに変える方法例 ■チーム内プレゼンテーション ■演出  上がった初期の成果をチーム内にプレゼンテーションをして、初期の成果が 出始めていることを認識させる  会議の場、チャットの場、1on1の場、あらゆる場面がプレゼン...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築と最適配置 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果(モメンタム)創出 結果 ⑨学習 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標設定と評価...
学習とは ベンチャーでは初めに立てた方針・施策で成功することはない。 立案⇒行動⇒学習のサイクルを回しながら成果を出す 立案 行動 学習 立案 行動 学習 立案 行動 学習 立案 行動 学習 初期は高頻度でサイクル回す 徐々に頻度は下がる 時間...
学習し再立案すべき項目 このまま同じことを継続していて、目標は達成できるのか？と常に問い、 常に何かを変える覚悟で日々マネジメント業務に当たることが重要  今の方針のうち、 変えるべきもの はあるだろう か？  今の方針のうち、 捨てるべき...
学習の進め方 “マネージャー起点”“メンバー起点”の2つの方法を選んで行う マネージャー起点 メンバー起点 概要 メリット デメリット • マネージャー (＋パートナー) で学習を行い、 その内容をチー ムに下す • 早く決められる ので、学習...
メンバー起点の場 設計例 ワークショップ プロジェクトワーク  方針・KPI・アクションについて、これまでの振り返りと、今後作るべき変化のアイ デアを出し合うワークショップの開催 (チーム体制やマネジメントシステムは人事に関わる部分なので...
①現状把握 ③目標再定義 ④意義の創出 ⑤方針・KPI・重要アクション 設定 ⑥チーム体制構築と最適配置 ⑦推進システムの構築 会社の課題・願望 ②役割再定義 ⑧初期の成果(モメンタム)創出 結果 ⑨学習と振り返り 基本動作の全体像 ⑩個人目標...
個人目標設定と評価こそが個人のエネルギーの源泉 個人目標を立てるからメンバーは自分事として業務に取り組み、 自分事として取り組んだ結果を評価されることで成長する チーム目標 個人目標 評価 どこか他人事 自分事化 学びとモチベ―ション 104
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 振り返りmtg フィードバック  定期的に目標達成のために支援を行う  また、目標を柔軟に調整する  中間地点での目標の進捗・達成度を確認し、今...
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 振り返りmtg フィードバック  メンバーの申告をたたき台にしメンバーと目標に関して議論し、 マネージャーからの要望をもって決定  定期的に目標達...
個人目標はリクエストで メンバー申告をたたき台にしてメンバーと議論し、 マネージャーからの“要望”で最終決定する 良くない目標設定方法 リクエスト 今回はＸＸＸ な目標で行き たいと思いま すが・・ そうですか、 もう少し●● も目指せると 思...
個人目標設定における注意点 メンバーはチャレンジゾーンで成長できる パニックゾーンではメンバーを機能不全にしてしまう コンフォートゾーン チャレンジゾーン パニックゾーン  目標が現在できる範疇のことにとどまっ ており、成長が望めないゾーン ...
パニックゾーンで起こっていること メンバーの自尊心が傷つき、 心身に不調をきたしかねない危険なゾーン 状態 結果起こること • どのように業務を進めれ ば良いのかが皆目見当が つかない状態 • 思考が停止している状態 • 全く自信が持てない状態...
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 評価面談 評価フィードバック  メンバーの申告をたたき台にしメンバーと目標に関して議論・ 要望を行い決定  定期的に目標達成のために支援を行う ...
目標達成に向けて全力でサポートする 1on1や業務支援を通じ、 メンバーが目標を達成できるよう全力で支援する 評価期間末 成果 1on1 業務支援 達成！ 111
目標を適宜修正する 環境変化が激しいベンチャー企業では業務内容は変わる 変化に合わせて柔軟に目標を修正し、都度丁寧にコンセンサスを取る 不確定な市場 競合の続出 自社の状態変化 • 目標A • 目標B • 目標C • 目標A • 目標C • 目...
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 評価面談 評価フィードバック  メンバーの申告をたたき台にしメンバーと目標に関して議論・ 要望を行い決定  定期的に目標達成のために支援を行う ...
中間レビューで行うこと 中間地点で振り返り、達成に向けた方針・アクションを再設定 評価期間末の達成に向けメンバーの動きをアップデートする 成果 中間レビューで行うこと  目標達成進捗度の確認 中間 評価期間末  学びの言語化  達成に向け...
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 評価 評価フィードバック  メンバーの申告をたたき台にしメンバーと目標に関して議論・ 要望を行い決定  定期的に目標達成のために支援を行う  ま...
評価は何のために行うのか 評価は“メンバーの業績を向上させるため”にやる 評価される 課題がわかる モチベーション が上がる 業績が上がる  メンバーの業績を上げ るための評価になって いるか？  メンバーが取り組むべ き課題を明らかにでき...
評価は納得解 人を評価するのは機械ではなく人間である 曖昧さをゼロにはできないからこそ、精度の高い“納得解”を目指す 50点 絶対的な評価はない 評価は“納得解” この評価 です 117 納得です
納得解を生む評価手順 評価は給与・キャリアなどメンバーの人生に大きな影響がある 適切なプロセスを丁寧に踏み納得解を目指す メンバーの 自己評価を 聞く 質問して 深掘る “事実”に 基づき コメントする 評価基準に 基づき 評価する  自己評...
個人目標設定～評価の流れ 個人目標設定 定期的な支援・調整 中間レビュー 定期的な支援・調整 評価 評価フィードバック  メンバーの申告をたたき台にしメンバーと目標に関して議論・ 要望を行い決定  定期的に目標達成のために支援を行う  ま...
評価フィードバックの方法 評価フィードバックをメンバーの業績向上の好機と捉え、 伝えるべきことを丁寧に伝え、対話する フィードバックで伝える項目フィードバックの方法  1対1の面談の時間を取る  全力で心を込めて行う  可能ならスクリプト...
事実をもとにフィードバックする 評価の対話を行う際は事実をもとに話す 普段から事実を記録しておかなければ納得解にたどり着かない この点が まだまだだね はっ？何の話？ XXの行動のように、 この点は まだまだだね たしかに。 改善し成長します！...
評価に不満が出てしまったとき 対話の結果、納得解を得られなかったとしても評価は変えない 評価結果は“決定事項”として伝え、次のチャレンジを促す ・・・ 考え直すね！ 納得いきません これが 最終結果だから 納得いきません 〇 × メンバーが納得...
