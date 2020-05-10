ベンチャーマネージャーのマニュアル④ピープルマネジメントの技術

Successfully reported this slideshow.
3.ピープルマネジメントの技術 1
成果を残すために、 人を動かし・支援するための技術 ピープルマネジメントの技術 = 2
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 3
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 4
人は感情の生き物 論理 感情＜＜ 好き、嫌い、嬉しい、 悲しい、腹が立つ、 楽しい・・・etc 正しい・正しくない、 筋が通ってる・通って いない、構造的であ る・・・・etc 論理だけでは人は動かない 人は感情で動く 5
感情で動くとはどういうことか？ 論理〇・感情☓ 論理☓・感情〇 あなたの言ってることは 正しいけど あなたのことが嫌いなので あなたの言うことは聞けません あなたの言ってることは よくわからないけど あなたのことが好きなので あなたの言う通りに...
感情でつながるために ■全身全霊・全人格をもって相手の話を聞く ■惜しみなく与える ■敬意を持つ  人は自分の話を聞いてほしい・理解してほしい  あなたの話をするよりも、相手の話を聞く方がよほど相手 に喜んでもらえる  メンバーを目的達成...
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 8
どっちが人は頑張れる？ 観客 誰も見てない・・ 観客が見ている試合 無観客試合 誰かが見ているから人は頑張れる。 誰も見てない環境では人は頑張れない。 よぉし！ やるぞ！ やれと言わ れればやる けど・・ 9
マネジメントにおける“見る”とは 興味をもつ 把握する 伝える “見る”  全メンバーの働きに興味をもつ  全メンバーの働きを把握する  本人に直接聞く  本人の仕事の現場に出向く  周囲に聞く  把握した働きの感想を伝える  よ...
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 11
指示は背景とセット 資料のこの部分を こう修正して はっ？ なんで？ 背景説明のない指示は、 “指示者の単なる思いつきを実現せよ” と聞こえるので、命令のように聞こえる 商品Bをアピール すべきだから資料 のこの部分をこう 修正して なるほど！...
指示はガソリン 指示は人を動かすガソリン 指示を遠慮してはメンバーが不幸 指示するの なんか悪いな・・ 全然指示ない・・ 暇だな・・ “指示待ち”はよくないが、 指示が全然ないのも、 またメンバーは暇でつまらない これお願い あれお願い 忙しい...
人が人をコントロールはできない メンバーのレベルに応じて指示深度を変える また、具体的なやり方までコントロールするのは不可能 競合が力をつけてきてい るので、ウォッチして 意思決定に生かしたい 競合と自社の機能を比較 する表を作成してほしい 必...
言葉だけで伝えようとしない 言葉だけで伝えようとしない 視覚、聴覚も駆使して伝えようと努力する 7% 38% 55% 言語 聴覚  言葉そのもの  専門用語や抽象的な言葉などはできる限り避け 平易な言葉で伝えるよう努める  声の速さ・大き...
関係性は指示に影響がある 人は感情の生き物 指示の方法が長けていて関係性が強ければ鬼に金棒である これをお願い できますか？ 仕事だからやるけど、 気は乗らないね 関係性が弱いと、 フルパワーでは動いてもらえない 指示以上のアウトプットは出ない...
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 17
直接関与か、間接関与か スキルレベルにかなりの差がある場合は、直接関与せず、 マネージャーとメンバーの間に誰かを間に挟む スキルレベルに差がありすぎる中で 仕事で1対1の関係になると、 メンバーは焦燥感や無力感を感じ、 パニックゾーンに陥る マ...
直接関与の方針 業務に対する スキル十分 業務重要度高 業務重要度低 定点確認  定期的な業務報告を聞 く  必要により議論をして アイデアを与える お任せ  定期的な業務報告を チャットや資料で得る のみ 共同ワーク  マネージャーが...
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 20
事象と対策の適切な組み合わせは？ 事象 対策 ある新卒社員と同行営業した ところ、自社商品の説明がお ぼつかなく、クライアントに 理解を得られなかった あるベテラン社員はmtgの時に 人の発言をさえぎって自分の 経験談ばかり話す。そのこと が、...
事象 対策 ある新卒社員と同行営業した ところ、自社商品の説明がお ぼつかなく、クライアントに 理解を得られなかった あるベテラン社員はmtgの時に 人の発言をさえぎって自分の 経験談ばかり話す。そのこと が、周囲のモチベーションを 下げている...
事象 対策 ある新卒社員と同行営業した ところ、自社商品の説明がお ぼつかなく、クライアントに 理解を得られなかった あるベテラン社員はmtgの時に 人の発言をさえぎって自分の 経験談ばかり話す。そのこと が、周囲のモチベーションを 下げている...
支援において重要なこと 3つの各スキルを使いこなせる力に加え、 3つのスキルを適切なシーンによって使い分ける力が重要 シーンA シーンB シーンC ティーチング コーチング フィードバック シーンにより 使い分けられる 3つのスキルが 使いこな...
ティーチング コーチング フィードバック  知らないことや、足りないスキルを教えてあげる  相手に質問をし、相手に気づきを与え、相手を導く  客観的な事実を伝えてあげる 3つのスキルの概要 25
それぞれが有効なシーン ティーチング コーチング フィードバック  相手にその知識や能力が無い、かつ相手が自分で学ぶ にはハードルが高いこと  事実に向き合わない限り変化を期待できない時  相手の中に答えがあるとき 26
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 27
ティーチングとは  知らないことや、足りない技術を教える ティーチングとは  相手にその知識や能力が無い、 かつ相手が自分で学ぶにはハードルが高い 有効なシーン 28
ティーチングの方法 やって見せる 事例を使う たとえ話を使う ナレッジを伝える 経験を話す コンテンツを読ませる  実際にやってほしいことを、マネージャーがやって見せる  ある事例を元に、教えたい事を教える  身近なわかりやすい事例を元に...
ティーチングの例 手法 事例 やって見せる 自分の営業に同席をさせて、営業の方法をやって見せた 事例を使う 初期に無料で提供して一気にマーケットシェアを取る戦略の事例として、 ソフトバンクのブロードバンド普及戦略の事例を話した たとえ話を使う ...
ティーチングが得意になるには • 「引き出し」を増やすことに尽きる • そのためにやることは2つ。 「知識のインプット」「日々の業務の学びの言語化」 • 前者は勉強あるのみ。勉強量に比例してうまくなる。 • 後者は毎日5分、自分の一日を振り返り...
ティーチングの注意点 • ティーチングがうまくなると、尊敬を集めやすくなる • 尊敬を集められることに気持ち良くなると、相手を成長さ せることじゃなくティーチングをすることが目的になる 目的のないティーチングにより、人は離れていく 32
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 33
コーチングとは コーチングとは 有効なシーン  相手に質問をし、相手に気づきを与え、 相手を導く  相手の中に答えがあるとき 34
コーチングのイメージ 失敗した要因は 何だと思いますか？ もう一度やるなら どのようにやりますか？ 更に良い結果をもたらす にはどうすべきですか？ 傾聴と質問によりメンバーを成功に導く 35
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 4つのフレームと2つの技術でメンバーを成功に導く 36
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 37
コーチングの土台①コーチングモードに入る 上司－メンバーの関係だと コーチングはやりにくい。 “今日はコーチだ”と宣言し立ち位置を変える 立ち位置の変更 3つのコーチングマインド 上司という立場からコーチという立場への変更を宣言し、 コーチング...
コーチングの土台②相手の世界に集中する どのような状態を 目指しますか？ 全然聞いて ないじゃん “自分の世界に集中”してると、 メンバー質問されても 全然聞いてもらっている感じがしない どのような状態を 目指しますか？ 聞いてもらってる だけ...
相手を自分の世界に招き入れて受け入れていることを示し、 相手が安心して話せる雰囲気を作る コーチングの土台③相手を自分の世界に招き入れる 相手と自分の間に一線がある・対峙している 自分の世界の中に相手を 招き入れているように、 安心感のある雰囲...
コーチングの土台④相手を信頼する たとえうまく導けなくても、相手は自分で答えを発見できる 相手を信頼してリラックスして臨む 相手をうまく 導かなくては 尋問みたい・・ あまりに導こうと意識すると、 尋問のようになり 相手もうまく答えを見つけられ...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 42
目標達成フレーム 相手の目標と現実のGAPを認識してもらい、 そのGAPを相手のアイデアで埋めるフレーム 目標 現状 リソース 方針 アクション 実行促進  目標達成方法が曖昧な時 活用シーン 質問のフレーム  メンバーが目標達成 に向けた...
コーチング例－新規事業の進め方① 新規事業がなかなか思うように進まず、悩んでいます なるほど、確認なのですが、どのような目標を設定していますか？ はい、今年の秋9月には300社に導入されていることを目指します なるほど。300社というのは、具体...
コーチング例－新規事業の進め方② 現状は20社にとどまっています 300社を目指すにあたり、何か壁はあるのでしょうか？ 費用対効果が合わずに導入が進まないといわれてしまいます なるほど。では300社はどのような方針で達成していくのでしょうか？ ...
コーチング例－新規事業の進め方③ なるほど。では、方針を実現するためにどのようにアクションしま すか？ まず、XXを行います。また、XX、XX、XX、XXなど行う必要があります この作業リソースを確保するための社内調整です なるほど、ではこの面...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 47
要因分析フレーム 起こったことの要因を探ってもらい次の一手につなげてもらう 結果の認識 要因のアタリ 活用シーン 質問のフレーム  要因を深掘ることが 次の一手につながり そうな時  要因分析に時間をか けず、クイックに行 いメンバーと共通...
コーチング例－BtoBマーケティングの次の一手 今回の記事はどのような結果でしたか？ 目標は3,000PV・リード獲得30件でしたが、結果は1,000PV、リード獲 得5件でした なるほど。目標達成できなかった要因としてどのようなことが考えら ...
なるほど。そう考えるのはなぜでしょうか？ これまでリードをたくさん獲得できたものを振り返ると、ニュース性 が共通点としてありました。今回との違いとしてそこが大きいです。 なるほど、ではニュース性があるものを出せなかった理由はどのよう なところに...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 51
要因分析フレーム 経験から学びを得てもらい、メンバーの成長を加速させる 経験の 振り返り 結果の認識 学びの 言語化 今後の活用 実行促進 活用シーン 質問のフレーム  メンバーが学びを得る ための良い経験ができ たとき  成功体験を自分の...
コーチング例－アライアンスプロジェクトの成功 今回はどのような経験をしましたか？改めて教えてください パートナーのA社さんと協力してユーザー向けの大きなオンラインイ ベントを行いました 具体的には、いつ誰とどのようなことを行いましたか？ なるほ...
なるほど。今回の出来事から学べたことはどのようなことがありま したか？ はい、様々な人と常に情報共有しておけば想定外の出来事にも対処で きるということです。 具体的にはどのような出来事からそれを学んだのでしょうか？ なるほど、では今回の学びを今...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 55
要因分析フレーム メンバーのキャリアにおける現在地を明らかにし、 マネージャーとして力になる 活用シーン 質問のフレーム  メンバーが自分の キャリアへの答えを 見いだせていない時  メンバーが次のチャ レンジを見いだせて おらず成長が鈍化...
コーチング例－キャリア相談 ちょっと自分のキャリアに悩んでましてご相談したいです もちろんです。どのようなことで悩んでいるのですか？ はい、どうすればキャリアアップできるのかが見えていません。 なるほど。ちなみに、キャリアにおける最終ゴールは何...
コーチング例－キャリア相談 そうですね、A社の●●さんは目指す姿に近いと思います。 なるほど。ではこの1年で考えるとどのような目標になりますか？ そうですね、担当している新規事業を軌道に乗せ世の中的にも注目 されるというところまでは持って行きた...
コーチング例－キャリア相談 なるほど。では今後どのような方針でキャリア目標を達成していき ますか？ メンターを見つけ、今の仕事内容の共有をし、フィードバックをもら うことで成長していきます。 メンター候補となる方を選定し、お願いしなければなりま...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 60
チャンクアップ/ダウンとは 回答の粒度を質問により調整することで、 より有益な行動を導く チャンク アップ チャンク ダウン ■回答を一般化・抽象化・概念化する  そのことにはどのような意味があるか？  そこから見えてくる戦略・方針はどのよ...
チャンクアップ/ダウンの活用例 新規のリードを 増やしていこうと 思います チャンク アップ チャンク ダウン • そのことはこの事業の 将来にどうつながりま すか？ • そのことは社会にとっ てどのような意味があ りますか？ • 具体的には何...
ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 63
オープン/クローズとは オープンクエスチョン・クローズドクエスチョンを使い分け より有益な回答を導き出す オープン クエスチョン クローズド クエスチョン ■回答自由度の高い質問をし、多くの情報を引き出す ■シンプルな答えで回答できる質問を行い...
オープン/クローズの活用例 メンバーの発言 クローズドクエスチョン オープンクエスチョン 目標達成は困難だから修正し たい その目標を達成できる他の方 法はありませんか？ 目標達成が困難なのは、 どのようなことが要因なので しょうか？ 方針が不...
【まとめ】ベンチャーマネージャーのコーチングスキル全体像 コーチングの土台 × 目標達成 要因分析 経験学習 キャリア構築 チャンク アップ/ダウン オープン /クローズ 4つフレーム 2つの技術 4つのフレームと2つの技術でメンバーを成功に導...
コーチングがうまくなるために • まずは土台だけでも徹底し、話をしっかり聞く • とにかく回数をこなすことが重要、実践にチャレンジして みる • マネージャー同士でコーチングの練習をし合う 67
コーチングの注意点 • 相手が知らないことは何度聞いても出てこない。相手が自 分で答えを見つけられるテーマなのかどうかを確認する。 • 問い方に気をつけないと、“詰め”にもなってしまう 68
動かす 支援する ピープルマネジメントの前提 人は感情の生き物である 見る 指示する 関与する ティーチング コーチング フィードバック ピープルマネジメントの技術・全体像 69
フィードバックとは フィードバックとは 有効なシーン  耳の痛い事実を伝えてメンバーを立て直す  事実に向き合わない限り変化を期待できない時 70
フィードバックの種類 客観的な事実を元にフィードバックする 周囲の意見を元にフィードバックをする マネージャーが目にした「事実」を元に、 所感を伝える 周囲が言っていることをできるだけ加工せず、 伝える 71
フィードバックのスタンス 誠実 無関心 忖度 はっきり 伝える 相手を心から気に掛ける はっきり 伝えない 攻撃 相手を立て直す覚悟ではっ きり伝える 憎しみや権力に身を任 せた攻撃 相手を気に掛けてはいる が、遠慮して伝えない 関心がない 相...
フィードバックのプロセス 耳の痛い事実を伝えられる 自分が攻撃されたようで、 混乱する、取り乱す 何を指摘されたのか、 何がまずかったのか、内省する 自らの立て直しプランを考え話す フィードバック 混乱 内省 立て直し 自分が誠実ポジションに入...
フィードバック例－フィードバック～混乱 お話があるとは、どのようなお話でしょうか？ ちょっと今は建設的に話せなさそうだね。落ち着いて一度考えてみてよ。 いや、考えるというか、なぜ自分が責められるのか・・・・ うん、ちょっと厳しいようだけど、君の...
フィードバック例－内省～立て直し 今日もお時間ありがとうございます。 そうか、了解。君がチームを良くしようと思っていること自体は素晴ら しいから、それは僕からみんなに伝える。サポートするよ。 ありがとうございます。申し訳ありませんでした。 いや...
フィードバックがうまくなるために • 普段観察した事実をメモでストックしておく • その事実を伝えることでどのような変化を期待するのか、 言語化して臨む • 相手の混乱に無理にその場で対処しない、ただ受け止める 76
フィードバックの注意点 • 相手がパニックゾーンで仕事をしていないか十分確認する。 パニックゾーンに入っている際にフィードバックをすれば、 相手にかなりのダメージを与えてしまう • 実施判断は独断で行うのではなく、上司やパートナーメン バーに事...
×