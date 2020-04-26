Mukki da self esteem

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SELF ESTEEM B Y- M U K E S H S I N G H D E PA RT M E N T O F M E N TA L H E A LT H N U R S I N G
OBJECTIVES: • Definitions • What is self-esteem. • What self-esteem is not • Factors that influence's one’s self-esteem. •...
DEFINITION: Self-concept: Picture or perception of ourselves/ a person's mental model of his or her abilities and attribut...
DEFINITION (CONT… Self-ideal: The way we would like to be. Self-actualization: A concept in personality psychology referri...
WHAT IS SELF ESTEEM? Self Esteem: Feelings we have about ourselves. Self Esteem is a realistic respect for or favourable i...
WHAT IS SELF-ESTEEM CONT… Self-esteem refers to the way we see and think about ourselves. (Sandeepchhaya)
CONT… Self-esteem (how you see yourself) ( zubairsorathia) • Is the evaluation of one’s success in meeting set goals. • Th...
CONT… • Self esteem is your opinion of yourself. • High self esteem is a good opinion of yourself • low self esteem is a b...
WHAT SELF-ESTEEM IS NOT • Self Esteem is NOT dependent upon what other people think of you. • Self Esteem is not egotism, ...
FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE SELF-ESTEEM Most factors that affect our self-esteem are; • Media (Dove Evolution Video) (10 minute...
FACTORS THAT INFLUENCE ONE’S SELF-ESTEEM CONT…. Your self esteem depends on many questions: • Is your job worthwhile? Do o...
CONT…. • How do you feel about your strengths and weaknesses? • What do you think of your social status? • How do you rela...
SELF-ESTEEM…WHAT IS IT MADE OF? Your self-esteem is made up of all the experiences and interpersonal Relationships you’ve ...
DEVELOPMENT OF SELF- ESTEEM • A person develops his/her self esteem throughout the life through experiences • In this rega...
FACTORS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO HIGH OR LOW SELF ESTEEM HIGH SELF-ESTEEM LOW SELF-ESTEEM • If you are being praised • If you ar...
IMPORTANCE OF SELF-ESTEEM. According to Dr Moya O’Brien, Self-esteem is important because it is associated with feelings l...
SELF-ESTEEM IMPORTANCE CONT… • Having a healthy self - esteem creates confidence, self-reliance, and overall happiness in ...
IMPORTANCE OF SELF-ESTEEM CONT… • Low esteem causes depression, unhappiness, insecurity and low confidence. • Other's desi...
ADVANTAGES OF A GOOD SELF- ESTEEM Leader to others Accept to failure Change the bad Appreciate life Willing to try new thi...
EFFECTS OF HIGH SELF- ESTEEM • They don’t worry about how others will judge them. • They have the courage to express thems...
EFFECTS OF LOW SELF- ESTEEM People with low self-esteem possess following characteristics: • They don’t believe in themsel...
EFFECTS OF LOW SELF- ESTEEM • They are dissatisfied with their lives. • They spend most of their time alone. • They compla...
TIPS ON BUILDING YOUR SELF- ESTEEM • Learn to be more assertive and not feel guilty about saying no Think positively • Bel...
CONT…. • Handle things one at a time • Use criticism constructively • Ask for help - take advantage of learning opportunit...
HOW TO IMPROVE YOUR SELF- ESTEEM • Choose friends who value and respect you. • Focus on positive aspects about yourself. •...
CONT… • Try new activities to discover your talents. • Write down your goals and the steps you will take to achieve them. ...
REFERENCES • http://www.slideshare.net/zubairsorathia/05-self • Dr Moya O’Brien Improving Your Child’s Self Esteem. • Clar...
THANK YOU..
