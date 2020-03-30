Successfully reported this slideshow.
English 4th Quarter DLP Third Summative Test

English 4th Quarter DLP Third Summative Test

  1. 1. DLP No. Learning Area: English Grade Level: 8 Quarter: Fourth Duration: Learning Competency/ies: Use various strategies in decoding the meaning of words Compose journalistic writing EN8V-IVa-15 EN8WC-IVE-3.4 Key Concepts/ Understanding to be Developed: Summative Test is necessary to be conducted for the teacher to measure students’ learning of the topics being discussed. 1. Objectives Knowledge Identify the correct answers of the given test items Skills Write a short complaint letter for the intended recipient Attitudes Show appreciation of using various strategies in decoding the meaning of words Values Realize the importance of understanding the discussed topics through the frequency of error 2. Content/Topic Summative Test 3. Learning Resources/Materials/ Equipment  bell  small candy container  strips of papers  test papers  speaker  netbook  television  power point presentation (Note: Indicator 8 is presented here as learning resources are properly selected and used to aid the teaching-learning processes.) 4. Procedures (indicate the steps you will undertake to teach the lesson and indicate the no. of minutes each step will consume) Introductory Activity Preliminaries and daily routines such as prayer, classroom management, attendance checking, etc. are done. (Note: Indicator 4 and Indicator 5 are initially presented here as the classroom structure and students’ behaviors are constructively managed to ensure a conducive physical and psychological learning environments all throughout the class session.) Present the lesson objectives by asking the students to read those objectives. (Note: Indicators 2 and 7 are are presented here as the students enhance their literacy skills by reading the lesson objectives. Developmental sequenced of teaching and process begins here through presentation of lesson objectives. This is done to ensure that the curriculum requirements and learning goals will be met and to let the students know what will be happening during the entire teaching-learning processes.) Ask the students to share their ways of preparing for today’s summative test. Give a short history about test. The concept of test or examination has its roots in ancient China. Almost 2000 years ago in China, being a government official was a matter of great prestige, and the only way to enter this elite club of government officials was to pass examinations that were designed under the watchful eyes of Emperor Zhang of Hen. Indicator 1 is present here as the history of test or examination is shared to the students. Activity Act it out! Ask three volunteered students to come in front and act out the three words below. As the allotted five seconds stops, the bell rings and their classmates will guess their actions. Their answers will be checked through the presentations of the jumbled letters.
  2. 2.  HET NIGAS = THE SINGA  SPEGIORNA = SINGAPORE  ESBSIUNS LRSTEET = BUSINESS LETTERS Every time the word is revealed, ask the students to give information about it. Then, provide additional information to them. The Singa – “Singa” is a Malay word which means lion. Singapore – located in Southeast Asia with a tropical climate just like the Philippines. We can drink water straight from the tap as the water in Singapore passes World Health Organization standards. Most of the Singaporeans know how to speak English language. Singapore has reported one of the highest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019) cases outside China. As of February 17, 2020, Singapore has 77 confirmed cases, 24 of which have been discharged, said its Ministry of Health. The outbreak certainly impact their economy with expected budget deficit of 10.9 billion Singapore dollars. COVID-2019 haS a “deeper” impact on Singapore compared to the SARS epidemic in 2003. That’s because the country has since increased its economic links with China, which is now Singapore’s largest export market and biggest source of international tourists. (Note: Indicators 1, 2 and 3 are presented here as the students engage themselves during the activity. They enhance their literacy skills by arranging the jumbled letters (Indicators 2). This is also related to Other Language, Geography, Economics, Science and Health in “singa” is given with meaning. The geographical area of Singapore, COVID-19 outbreak and its impacts and the economical linkages of Singapore and China are alos presented (Indicators 1). The students’ creative and critical thinking skills are also developed by guessing the actions of the three volunteered students (Indicators 3). Analysis Why is it important to understand the topics presented a while ago? If you were given a chance to study again our lessons today, what would be your techniques in doing such? How will you motivate yourself to study our lessons? (Note: Indicators 3 is presented here as the students’ creative and critical thinking skills are also developed by asking higher-order thinking skills questions. Abstraction Don’t Stop the Music Mechanics 1. The class are asked to arrange their chairs properly as each column and row should be aligned. 2. The class president must choose a number ranging from 1 – 10. 3. After giving the number, the students start to count from the point of teacher’s preference. 4. A small candy container is given to the person who is assigned with the class presidents’ chosen number. 5. As the recorded music is played, the small candy container is passed to the left side. 6. As the music stops, the student who still holds the container will pick a strip of paper from the it. 7. Each strip has a corresponding number in which the question is presented through a power point presentation. 8. Each group is tasked to read the question and to be answered by their classmate. 9. A corresponding score is given to the student who will get the correct answer. (Note: Indicators 2, 4, 5 and 8 are presented here as the students’ are tasked to engage themselves during the activity. For Indicator 2, the students enhance their literacy skills by reading the questions that are presented
  3. 3. through a power point presentation and by counting numbers based from the choice of the class president; for Indicators 4 and 5, classroom structure and students’ behaviors are being managed by imposing non-violent disciplinary actions and well-structured mechanics and implementation of the activity and for Indicator 8, power point presentations, recorded music and a small candy container are used during this activity. This related to as appropriate learning resources are selected and used to aid the teaching and learning processes. Application Conduct a summative test. Note: Indicators 4, 5 and 9 are present here as classroom structure and students’ behaviors are being managed by imposing non-violent disciplinary actions and well-structured directions of the test. Summative test is properly constructed, selected, organized and used which are consistent with curriculum requirements. The summative test is supported with assessment matrix and answer key. 5. Assessment (indicate whether it is thru Observation and/or Talking/conferencing to learners and/or Analysis of Learners’ Products and/or Tests) Analysis of Learners’ Test Results Students are asked to check their classmates’ answers. Conduct the frequency of error. Note: Indicators 2, 4 and 5 are present here as the students enhance their literacy skills by reading the questions through a power point presentation and by counting their classmates’ scores and the number of students who got the wrong answers. The classroom structure and students’ behaviors are being managed by imposing non-violent disciplinary actions and well- structured during the checking of answers and conducting the frequency of error. 6. Assignment (indicate whether it is for Reinforcement and/or Enrichment and/or Enhancement of the day’s lesson and/or Preparation for a new lesson) Agreement (Preparation for the performance task) Prepare yourselves for the grand rehearsal of the Speech Choir Competition of “The Anatomy of a Filipino” by Prof. Felix Bautista. Criteria of the said will be presented again next meeting. 7. Wrap-up/ Concluding Activity _____ minutes Ask the students to ponder the quotation below. (Note: Indicators 3 and 7 are present during this concluding activity. The students’ creative and critical thinking skills are developed as they are asked to ponder and explain the presented quotation (Indicators 3). During the entire teaching and learning processes, developmentally sequenced is greatly shown from the presentation of lesson objectives up to the concluding activity (Indicator 7).
  4. 4. Prepared by: Name: Merra Mae Ramos, LPT, MAEd. School: D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School Position/Designation: Teacher III / English Cub Adviser Division: Danao City Contact Number: 0923-809-7778 Email address: daraandmerra@gmail.com

