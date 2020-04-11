Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
The Task Maker “A good teacher always believes that every task or problem has its own solution.” She is an English and Fil...
The Assistant Principal “A teacher is like a candle, it consumes itself to light the way for others.” She is the Assistant...
The Silent Listener “Some teachers listen in a silent way. They never say a word „till they know it‟s worth it.” She is an...
Say Cheese after Our Successful Job Interviews
Grade 8 St. Anne S.Y. 2018-2019
Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine
Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine
Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine
Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine
Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine

24 views

Published on

for English 8

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Grade 8 St. Anne Group 4 Royals Magazine

  1. 1. The Task Maker “A good teacher always believes that every task or problem has its own solution.” She is an English and Filipino teacher here at D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School. She always finds ways to motivate her students. She helps them in solving life problems. She gives pieces of advice, most especially during bad times. She is very strict when it comes to giving grades and tasks, imposing deadlines and obeying classroom rules. She may be considered as a monster due to her strong characteristic inside the class but deep within, she is truly a good-hearted person. She stated that life is full of circumstances that challenge us to keep on moving. She even said that sometimes she didn‟t like her job due to some reasons. For her success can be achieved through God‟s guidance and man‟s hard work. She would rather grow wise than growing beautiful, because according to her, “Being wise is sharing my wisdom to others and by doing such, I can be looked beautiful on the eyes of others.” She is a motivator, a good listener and a good task maker. She is not just an ordinary woman but a woman of intelligence. She is Ms. Merra Mae Ramos, a newly promoted Teacher III of Division of Danao City.
  2. 2. The Assistant Principal “A teacher is like a candle, it consumes itself to light the way for others.” She is the Assistant Principal of our school, D.T. Durano Memorial Integrated School (DTDMIS). Since she is new in our school, we have not yet seen her in a bad mood, but based on our observations and from the opinions of the other teachers, she is kind, but sometimes she is strict. She is a risk taker who is not even afraid to fail. She is a silent observer who roams around our school campus. According to her, “Life is what we make it and it is better for me to grow wise because beauty will fade and being wise is coping life challenges.” For her, the keys to be become a successful one are perseverance, determination and prayer. She is not just a woman with a high position, but a woman with a kind heart. She is Dr. Jackie Ann Peralta.
  3. 3. The Silent Listener “Some teachers listen in a silent way. They never say a word „till they know it‟s worth it.” She is an English teacher in our school, DTDMIS. When we were in Grade 7, she became our English teacher and we often called her the silent listener as she often says a word. She is a kind-hearted woman who gives pieces of advice to others, especially during hard times. When she is angry or not in a good mood, even the greatest artist will find it difficult to draw her face. She is not that strict, but when it comes to her students‟ performances, she is so strict and serious. She stated that she chose English as her major subject because she had no choice. For her, life is so wonderful if we live it in a righteous way. The keys to success are determination, perseverance and above all, praying to God. She stated that she would rather grow wise than growing beautiful because for her a beautiful face is useless with an empty mind. She is a kind, good and great guide and teacher. She is the lady of kindness. She is Ms. Niña Hortilano.
  4. 4. Say Cheese after Our Successful Job Interviews
  5. 5. Grade 8 St. Anne S.Y. 2018-2019

×