Assignment on About Computer parts and work process Course Title : Data Communication Course Code : CSE-313 Submitted To S...
Computer A computer is a programmable electronic device that accepts raw data as input and processes it with a set of inst...
 Input/Output unit Input/Output, or I/O, refers to the communication between an information processing system (such as a ...
 Memory Unit Computer memory is a storage device or place that is used to store information. It has two types:  Primary ...
Education
Aug. 28, 2021
Basic computer

Education
Aug. 28, 2021
About computer and it's parts

Basic computer

  1. 1. Assignment on About Computer parts and work process Course Title : Data Communication Course Code : CSE-313 Submitted To Submitted By Pranab Bandhu Nath Lamya Mutassim Lecturer ID: 1834902169 City University Batch:49(B) B.Sc. in CSE
  2. 2. Computer A computer is a programmable electronic device that accepts raw data as input and processes it with a set of instructions (a program) to produce the result as output and stores. The term "computer" is derived from the Latin word "computare" which means to calculate and developed by ‘Charles Babbage’ near by 14th Century. Parts of Computer CPU CPU stands for Central Processing Unit that is also called as processor, is the main part or brain of computer, which processes data and produce output. It has two parts:  ALU(Arithmetic Logic unit): It performs addition, subtraction, multiplication, division as well logical operations.  CU(Control Unit): It controls all hardware operations.
  3. 3.  Input/Output unit Input/Output, or I/O, refers to the communication between an information processing system (such as a computer), and the outside world, possibly a human, or another information processing system. Inputs are the signals or data received by the system, and outputs are the signals or data sent from it. keyboard or a mouse may be an input device for a computer, while monitors and printers are considered output devices for a computer. Mother board The motherboard is a printed circuit board and foundation of a computer that is the biggest board in a computer chassis. It allocates power and allows communication to and between the CPU, RAM and all other computer hardware components.
  4. 4.  Memory Unit Computer memory is a storage device or place that is used to store information. It has two types:  Primary Memory: It also known as main memory.The memory unit that communicate directly with the CPU is called primary memory. It also has two types: RAM, ROM.  Secondary Memory: Known as auxiliary memory. The memory unit which is provide backup storage called secondary memory. They are pendrive, hard disk drive etc.

About computer and it's parts

