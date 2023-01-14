Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Braille refreshable display using Arduino for visually challenged people

Jan. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
© 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 724 Braille refreshable display using ...
© 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 725 developed a code for the French al...
© 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 726 Figure 1. Six dot braille The six-...
Advertisement
Upcoming SlideShare
EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT IN PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP PROJECT
EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT IN PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP PROJECT
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

A REVIEW ON SOLAR OPERATED MILK PASTEURIZATION SYSTEM
IRJET Journal
Care expert assistant for Medicare system using Machine learning
IRJET Journal
Review on IoT Based Bus Scheduling System using Wireless Sensor Network
IRJET Journal
Machine Learning Based 5G Network Channel Quality Prediction
IRJET Journal
ENERGY GENERATION VIA FOOTSTEPS USING PIEZOELECTRIC SENSOR
IRJET Journal
Voice Based Email for Blind
IRJET Journal
Identification of Weak and Critical Buses in Electrical Power System
IRJET Journal
Design and Optimization of Air Compressor Intake Valve Body Casing using ANSYS
IRJET Journal
1 of 8 Ad

Braille refreshable display using Arduino for visually challenged people

Jan. 14, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

https://www.irjet.net/archives/V9/i12/IRJET-V9I12121.pdf

https://www.irjet.net/archives/V9/i12/IRJET-V9I12121.pdf

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

EFFECTIVE MANAGEMENT IN PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP PROJECT
IRJET Journal
0 views
3 slides
IoT-Based Intelligent Shopping Cart to Enhance the Shopping Experience
IRJET Journal
0 views
7 slides
Numerical Analysis of the Effects of Baffle orientation and shape factor on P...
IRJET Journal
0 views
18 slides
Study of Sewage Treatment Plant
IRJET Journal
0 views
3 slides
Review Over The Effects Of Baffle Orientation And Shape Factor Over Pressure ...
IRJET Journal
0 views
6 slides
Study On Partial Replacement Of Fine Aggregates In Concrete By Recycled Concr...
IRJET Journal
0 views
5 slides
DURABILITY STRENGTH OF BLENDED CONCRETE MANUFACTURED WITH SLAG AND BLACK RICE...
IRJET Journal
0 views
7 slides
Comparative Analysis of Modified Aerated Concrete Blocks and Conventional Fir...
IRJET Journal
0 views
5 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

More from IRJET Journal (20)

A REVIEW ON SOLAR OPERATED MILK PASTEURIZATION SYSTEM
IRJET Journal
0 views
Care expert assistant for Medicare system using Machine learning
IRJET Journal
0 views
Review on IoT Based Bus Scheduling System using Wireless Sensor Network
IRJET Journal
0 views
Machine Learning Based 5G Network Channel Quality Prediction
IRJET Journal
0 views
ENERGY GENERATION VIA FOOTSTEPS USING PIEZOELECTRIC SENSOR
IRJET Journal
0 views
Voice Based Email for Blind
IRJET Journal
0 views
Identification of Weak and Critical Buses in Electrical Power System
IRJET Journal
0 views
Design and Optimization of Air Compressor Intake Valve Body Casing using ANSYS
IRJET Journal
0 views
Multi objective Optimization of TIG welding AA6061 alloy using response surfa...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Analytical Investigation to Identify the Effect of Configuration of Intermedi...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Milling machining GFRP composites using grey relational analysis and the resp...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Detection of Blindness and its stages caused by Diabetes using CNN
IRJET Journal
0 views
EXPERIMENTAL STUDY ON STRENGTH OF CONCRTE BY USING SAND STONE WASTE
IRJET Journal
0 views
Embedded system-based intelligent wheelchairs for disabled people
IRJET Journal
0 views
Automatic Fetching of Vehicle details using ANPR Camera
IRJET Journal
0 views
Subjective and Comparatively Studied of Batteries on Different Parameters Eff...
IRJET Journal
0 views
IMPROVEMENT IN PROPERTIES OF POROUS CONCRETE USING FIBER
IRJET Journal
0 views
Rural Women Empowerment Through Political Participation and its Social Impact...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Influence of silicone-based hydrophobic admixture on structural and mechanica...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Smart System for Crop Irrigation
IRJET Journal
0 views
A REVIEW ON SOLAR OPERATED MILK PASTEURIZATION SYSTEM
IRJET Journal
0 views
9 slides
Care expert assistant for Medicare system using Machine learning
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides
Review on IoT Based Bus Scheduling System using Wireless Sensor Network
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides
Machine Learning Based 5G Network Channel Quality Prediction
IRJET Journal
0 views
13 slides
ENERGY GENERATION VIA FOOTSTEPS USING PIEZOELECTRIC SENSOR
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides
Voice Based Email for Blind
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides

Recently uploaded (20)

address decoding.pdf
AbirAbedin
0 views
HIGH STRENGTH CONCRETE DESIGN (M80)
IRJET Journal
0 views
Review on Water Garbage Cleaning Robot
IRJET Journal
0 views
Review and Approaches to Develop Legal Assistance for Lawyers and Legal Profe...
IRJET Journal
0 views
1.Introduction.ppt
BharatSingh848748
0 views
Energy-Analysis-in-size-reduction-unit.pptx
Bekithemba2
0 views
Power Engineering II Lecture 1.pptx
AminuAliyuJibrin
0 views
Automatic Quality Control Scrutiny of Sugar Crystal using K-Means Clustering ...
IRJET Journal
0 views
12-12-22.pptx
Renjith S Anand
0 views
Automatic Intrusion Detection based on Artificial Intelligence Techniques: A ...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Study Jam - Batch 1 UI/UX #2: Design Thinking - Empathize And Define
GDSC2
0 views
Presentation-titanium alloy(Debanjan Mandal)
Debanjan Mandal
0 views
SEISMIC EVALUATION OF MULTISTORIED BUILDING WITH FLOATING COLUMNS USING ETABS
IRJET Journal
0 views
A Case Study on Solid Waste Management in Rural Areas: Findings & Suggestions...
IRJET Journal
0 views
10 Ways to murder your pump.pdf
KetanBhore
0 views
Students' Intention to Use Technology and E-learning probably Influenced by s...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Simulation of MPPT Controller for photovoltaic system Grid-connected using Mo...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Enhancement of chemical plant safety and study of different Type of Chemical ...
IRJET Journal
0 views
Multi Disease Detection using Deep Learning
IRJET Journal
0 views
Comparative Study on Analysis of G+10 Regular Residential Building subjected ...
IRJET Journal
0 views
address decoding.pdf
AbirAbedin
0 views
11 slides
HIGH STRENGTH CONCRETE DESIGN (M80)
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides
Review on Water Garbage Cleaning Robot
IRJET Journal
0 views
4 slides
Review and Approaches to Develop Legal Assistance for Lawyers and Legal Profe...
IRJET Journal
0 views
5 slides
1.Introduction.ppt
BharatSingh848748
0 views
64 slides
Energy-Analysis-in-size-reduction-unit.pptx
Bekithemba2
0 views
11 slides
Advertisement

Braille refreshable display using Arduino for visually challenged people

  1. 1. © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 724 Braille refreshable display using Arduino for visually challenged people M. Ramgopal1, S. Vijaykumar2, R. Rakesh3, S. Ranjith4, S. Senthilkumar5*, V. Parthasaradi6, T. Senthil Kumar7 1-4UG Scholar, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, E.G.S. Pillay Engineering College, Nagapattinam, Tamilnadu. 5*-7Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, E.G.S. Pillay Engineering College, Nagapattinam, Tamilnadu. Corresponding Author: S. Senthilkumar -----------------------------------------------------------------------------***--------------------------------------------------------------------- ABSTRACT This article presents an idea to provide visually impaired people access to any printed material or soft copies available on the computer. This project is a suitable alternative to Braille books. This initiative enables a blind person to read texts which are not available in the Braille format. An image sensor enables the user to take images of the text to be read. The dots of the script sensed by the user are elevated electromagnetically by precise actuators. Different experiments are carried out and the results analyzed for distinct cases. Analysis shows that proposed system have the benefits like accurate processing, recognition and detection. It is possible to extract text from the image. The blind can therefore read any printed work or text by clicking an image. The developed algorithm can be further improved with noise rejection techniques, for increased user convenience when interacting with the real world. KEYWORD: Braille, Arduino, IDE Program, Actuators. 1. INTRODUCTION The subject of blindness and education has included evolving approaches and public perceptions of how best to address the special needs of blind students. The practice of institutionalizing the blind in asylums has a history extending back over a thousand years, but it was not until the 18th century that authorities created schools for them where blind children, particularly those more privileged, were usually educated in such specialized settings. These institutions provided simple vocational and adaptive training, as well as grounding in academic subjects offered through alternative formats. Literature, for example, was being made available to blind students by way of embossed Roman letters. Louis Braille attended Haüy's school in 1819 and later taught there. He soon became determined to fashion a system of reading and writing that could bridge the critical gap in communication between the sighted and the blind. In his own words: "Access to communication in the widest sense is access to knowledge, and that is vitally important for us if we [the blind] are not to go on being despised or patronized by condescending sighted people. Blind and visually impaired individuals use a matrix of dots called Braille to read. Currently only a limited number of books get translated in to Braille which requires a human to read and type the entire book in Braille. The books which are translated are bulky due to the minimum size requirement of a Braille cell. The challenge the blind people face is having to source the desired books in Braille and then not being able to carry more than a few because of the large size. Refreshable Braille displays exist which have a line of Braille cells and can display text from a computer when connected to one. These allow the blind to be able to use computers and access the vast catalogue of literature online. The drawback of these is the phenomenal costs and size of one. There is a clear need for a device which can overcome these obstacles for the blind. This works looks into the feasibility of designing a device which would allow a blind user to access any digital text document by converting it to Braille and displaying it in a manner suitable for them to read. Braille is a tactile writing system used by people who are visually impaired. It is traditionally written with embossed paper. Braille users can read computer screens and other electronic supports using refreshable braille displays. They can write braille with the original slate and stylus or type it on a braille writer, such as a portable braille notetaker or computer that prints with a braille embosser. Braille is named after its creator, Louis Braille, a Frenchman who lost his sight as a result of a childhood accident. In 1824, at the age of fifteen, he International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072
  2. 2. © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 725 developed a code for the French alphabet as an improvement on night writing. He published his system, which subsequently included musical notation, in 1829. The second revision, published in 1837, was the first small binary form of writing developed in the modern era. These characters have rectangular blocks called cells that have tiny bumps called raised dots.The number and arrangement of these dots distinguish one character from another. Since the various braille alphabets originated as transcription codes for printed writing, the mappings (sets of character designations) vary from language to language, and even within one; in English Braille there are three levels of encoding: Grade 1 – a letter-by-letter transcription used for basic literacy; Grade 2 – an addition of abbreviations and contractions; and Grade 3 – various non-standardized personal stenography. Braille cells are not the only thing to appear in braille text. There may be embossed illustrations and graphs, with the lines either solid or made of series of dots, arrows, bullets that are larger than braille dots, etc. A full braille cell includes six raised dots arranged in two columns, each column having three dots. The dot positions are identified by numbers from one to six. There are 64 possible combinations, including no dots at all for a word space. A cell can be used to represent a letter, digit, punctuation mark, or even a word. Braille literacy is a social-justice issue.Early braille education is crucial to literacy, education and employment among the blind. However, in the face of changes in education policy and screen reader software, braille usage has declined in recent decades, despite the fact that technologies such as braille displays have also made braille more accessible and practical. 2. LITERATURE REVIEW In this work presents an idea to had visually impaired people access to any printed material or soft copies available on the computer. The work is a suitable alternative to Braille books. This initiative enables a blind person to read texts which are not available in the Braille format. Sensor plays a major role in recent technological development [1,2]. An image sensor enables the user to take images of the text to be read. The dots of the script sensed by the user are elevated electromagnetically by precise actuators. Experiments were carried out and the results analyzed for distinct cases. It was found that with accurate processing, recognition and detection techniques; it is possible to extract text from the image. The blind can therefore read any printed work or text by clicking an image. The algorithm can be further improved with noise rejection techniques, for increased user convenience when interacting with the real world [3-5]. In this invention of the Braille method, it became possible to use prominent symbols consisting of six or eight that distinguish the letters that make up words or letters, and this innovation became adopted all over the world despite the different languages, as the prominent symbols were formed for all languages Almost all of this language helped children in developing the educational system for children. In this work, a system was designed that to convert text into Braille through electromechanical control, "DC-Motor" and it is controlled via an Arduino to convert the text into a set of characters and then convert each letter into ASCII and BINARY and then into a braille cell. The electronic circuit has been working and running successfully [6]. This paper presents the design, implementation, and prototype of a low-cost Braille embossing mechanism. The proposal is a printer head integrating three hammers that, upon actuation, stamp readable dots on the paper. Braille characters can be quickly embossed using the proposed printer head. Affordable and efficient Braille embossers for home use can be envisaged using this new action approach [7-9]. 3. TYPES OF BRAILLE 3.1 Six Dot Braille There are many variations of Braille in existence which could be used for the Electronic Braille Document Reader (EBDR). The most commonly used Braille system is the original six-dot Braille(fig-1), which consists of a cell of six raised dots arranged in two columns of three dots. The dot positions are numbered top to bottom 1 to 3 on the first column (left), and 4 to 6 on the second column (right). International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072
  3. 3. © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 726 Figure 1. Six dot braille The six-dot Braille has a total of 63 combinations, but some of the combinations feel too similar to be used e.g. ⠊ and ⠔ so are omitted. The punctuations are represented by their own set of patterns. But numbers use the same patterns as the alphabets ‘a’ to ‘j’. They are recognized by the context they are in and the symbol placed before it e.g. before a number a Braille pattern 3- 4-5-6 ⠼ is placed. 3.2 Eight dot braille As the restriction of the six-dot Braille became evident it was extended to eight dot Braille which gave 256 combinations. The eight-dot Braille has two extra dots at the bottom of the cell; each eight-dot cell consists of two columns of four dots. The two extra dots positions are numbered 6(left) and 7(right). The extra combinations allow all special characters to have a unique pattern. The main advantage of the eight-dot Braille is that all details of the character can be represented in a single cell e.g. case, number or punctuation. The eight dot Braille (fig-2) is also popular in technical areas such as mathematics and sciences. It has also gained popularity in refreshable Braille displays as the extra two dots can represent extra information such as cursor position and various text attributes. Figure 2. Eight dot braille 3.3 Grade 1 Grade 1 Braille, which is sometimes also called uncontracted Braille, is the exact substitution of each letters to its corresponding Braille patterns of the alphabet. It is usually used for teaching beginners and labelling because it takes more space and slow to read. Figure 3 shows a quote written in grade 1 Braille. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-005 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072
  4. 4. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072 © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 727 Figure 3. Grade 1 3.4 Grade 2 Grade 2 Braille, also known as contracted Braille is when words are written in shorthand. The grade 2 Braille uses the same Braille characters as the grade 1 but with some extra combinations for commonly used words and common sounds. Another way the grade 2 Braille differs from grade 1 is when writing; many words can be shortened to just a few characters e.g. Braille can be written as Brl . Some things in grade 2 Braille can mean different things depending on the context therefore this type of Braille is used by experienced Braille users. Most publications use the grade 2 Braille because it’s quicker to read and write and also takes up less space. The picture in Figure 4 shows a quote written in grade 2 Braille. The quote was translated using online Braille converters, which can do the job but aren’t 100% accurate as only humans are able to understand the context and are able to apply the rules accordingly. Figure 4. Grade 2 4. Results and discussion To design and implement a circuit that convert a letter character to simple braille character using Actuators and Arduino. Most of the blind academics uses braille and sound to each blind student. Difficulty of education. These days the development in education applications goes far, the existing techniques used to help blinds require development to match the existing technologies. The system will be designed to convert text into Braille through electromechanical control, "Actuators” and it is controlled via an Arduino developer board to convert the text into a set of characters and then convert each letter into ASCII then to BINARY and then into a braille cell. The work design consists of a Arduino interfaced with IDE and actuators required to produce Braille equivalent elevation of a letter. This design operates in two modes. In the first mode, a soft copy of the text file controls the hardware. The microcontroller reads the text file letter by letter, and drives the corresponding solenoid actuator. This produces elevations corresponding to the Braille equivalent of that letter, which the blind can sense to analyze the pattern. In the second mode, images of the hard copy of a printed material are captured by a camera sensor. and the characters converted to equivalent braille form.
  5. 5. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072 © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 728 4.1 Block Diagram of the proposed system Input devices Output devices Figure 5. Block diagram of proposed system 4.2 Flow Chart Figure 6. Flow chart of proposed system ARDUINO UNO R3 POWER SUPPLY MICROPHONE (Feature) SCANNER (Feature) KEYBOARD SPEAKER (Feature) LED BRAILLE O/P (Feature) Start Scanning –E Doc & H Doc Load language Understood language Convert to braille End
  6. 6. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072 © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 729 Table 1. Converting Character To Binary S.NO CHARACTERS ASCII CODE BINARY CODE 1 A 41 01000000 2 B 42 01000010 3 C 43 01000011 4 D 44 01000100 5 E 45 01000101 6 F 46 01000110 Table 2. Parametric Table Table 3. Characters to Braille S.NO CHARACTERS ASCII CODE BRAILLE 1 A 41 1 2 B 42 1,2 3 C 43 1,4 4 D 44 1,4,5 5 E 45 1,5 6 F 46 1,2,4
  7. 7. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072 © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 730 4.3 Simulation Results Figure 7. Simulation results 4.4 Proposed System Working Model Figure 8. Proposed System Working Model
  8. 8. International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology (IRJET) e-ISSN: 2395-0056 Volume: 09 Issue: 12 | Dec 2022 www.irjet.net p-ISSN: 2395-0072 © 2022, IRJET | Impact Factor value: 7.529 | ISO 9001:2008 Certified Journal | Page 731 5. Conclusion In this work a design of hardware circuit based on Arduino was done to convert characters into braille, the circuit design with a low cost tools and components in order to reduce the overall cost on disable blind peoples, the problem behind the work is text messages in mobile phones or tablets that blind users cannot read and Most of the blind academics uses braille and sound to each blind student. In this work the programming of the Arduino has three stages, the first to capture the character or letter, then the convert it to ascii code, then to binary code, this is the basic algorithm used to convert any character into braille. The circuit was tested and reach the work goals successfully. REFERENCES 1. Senthilkumar. S, Lakshmi Rekha, Ramachandran. L & Dhivya. S, “Design and Implementation of secured wireless communication using Raspberry Pi”, International Research Journal of Engineering and Technology, vol. 3, no. 2, pp. 1015-1018, 2016. 2. S. Suganya, R. Sinduja, T. Sowmiya & S. Senthilkumar, “Street Light Glow on Detecting Vechile Movement Using Sensor”, International Journal for Advance Research in Engineering and Technology, ICIRET-2014. 3. Touchpad for the Blind to Read Text Documents – 2014 - College of Engineering, Pune. 4. Design and Implementation of a Low-Cost Printer Head for Embossing Braille Dots on Paper – 2020 – by France University of Salento students. 5. Kohlmann W, Lucke U. Alternative concepts for accessible virtual classrooms for blind users. Proceedings of 15th International Conference on Advanced Learning Technologies; 2015. p. 413–17. 6. Sudan University Of Science and Technology College of Engineering , Text to Braille Converter-2020 ,School of Electrical and Nuclear Engineering 7. Dias MB, Teves EA. Towards technology with a global heart through compassionate engineering. Proceedings of Raising Awareness for the Societal and Environmental Role of Engineering and (Re)Training Engineers for Participatory Design (Engineering4Society); 2015. p. 96–100. 8. Mikułowski D, Brzostek-Pawłowska J. Problems encountered in technical education of the blind, and related aids: Virtual cubarythms and 3D drawings. Proceedings of IEEE Global Engineering Education Conference (EDUCON); 2014. p. 995–8. 9. Bauwens B, Evenepoel F, Engelen JJ. Standardization as a prerequisite for accessibility of electronic text information for persons who cannot use printed material. IEEE Transactions on Rehabilitation Engineering,.1995 Mar; 5(1):84–9.

×