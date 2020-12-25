Sbeu.l1. 2019 2020 on

Successfully reported this slideshow.
САНХҮҮГИЙН БАЙГУУЛЛАГУУД 1. Санхүүгийн систем 2. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын онцлог 3. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд, түүн...
1. Санхүүгийн систем Санхүүгийн систем гэдэг нь санхүүгийн байгууллагууд болон санхүүгийн зах зээлийн сүлжээг хэлнэ. Санхү...
Санхүүгийн системд дараах 2 төрлийн санхүүжилт явагдаж байдаг. Үүнд: 1.Шууд санхүүжилт 2. Шууд бус санхүүжилт
Шууд санхүүжилт гэдэг нь санхүүгийн зах зээл дээр санхүүгийн хэрэгслүүдийг арилжаалах замаар хийгдэж буй санхүүжилтийг хэл...
3.Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын онцлог Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь харилцагч, хадгаламж эзэмшигчийн хөрөнгөөр үйл ажилл...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагчгүй тохиолд эдийн засаг дахь мөнгөн урсгал өрх гэр, пүүс компаниудьн хооронд шууд явагдана. Дараах шалт...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагчгүй эдийн засаг дахь хөрөнгийн урсгалын ерөнхий схем Хувьцаа, өрийн бичиг Бэлэн мөнгө Өрх гэр (Хуримтлу...
Харин эдийн засаг хөгжихийн хэрээр олон төрлийн санхүүгийн байгууллага бий болж түүгээр дамжуулан өрх гэрүүд шууд бус хөрө...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагчтай эдийн засаг дахь хөрөнгийн урсгалын ерөнхий схем Өрх гэр Компани Санхүүгийн зуучлагч 1. Брокерийн ү...
1.Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн брокерийн үйл ажиллагаа Нэг дэхь брокерийн буюу хөрөнгө оруулалт нарт мэдээлэл хүргэх, зуучлан бо...
2.Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн актив шилжүүлгийн үйл ажиллагаа Хоёр дахь нь актив шилжүүлгийн үйл ажиллагаа юм. Актив шилжүүлэх ...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь хадгаламж, хадгаламжийн сертификат, өрийн бичиг, даатгалын үйлчилгээг үзүүлж түүгээрээ компаниудын ...
1.Хяналтын зардал Нэгдүгээрт мэдээлэл цуглуулах зардал орно. Хөрөнгө оруулагч дангаараа хөрөнгө оруулалтын комнанийн үйл а...
2.Хөрвөх чадвар Өрх гэрүүдэд шууд хөрөнгө оруулалт хийхэд саад болоод байсан хөрвөх чадвар болон үнийн эрсдэлийг хүссэн үе...
3.Үнийн эрсдэл Санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь хичнээн эрсдэл өндөр,урт хугацаатай зээлийг санхүүжүүлсэн ч харилцагч хадгаламж эзэм...
Тараан байршуулалт буюу диверсификаци гэдэг нь хөрөнгө оруулалтын өгөөжүүд нь төгс эерэг хамааралгүй байхаар багцыг бүрдуү...
Санхүүгийн зуучлалын бусад онцлог 1.Гүйлгээний зардал бууруулах Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллага нь эдийн засагт гүйлгээний...
2.Хугацааны зуучлал Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн өөр нэг онцлог нь актив, пассивын хугацааны зөрүүг тохируулан. тараан байршуулж...
3.Мөнгөний бодлогыг дамжуулах хэрэгсэл Банкны хадгаламж нь эдийн засаг дахь инфляцийн түвшинд нөлөөлдөг төдийгүй мөнгөний ...
4.Зээлийн хуваарилалт Санхүүгийн зуучлал нь эдийн засаг дахь чухал ач холбогдол бүхий эдийн засгийн өсөлтийг хангадаг салб...
5. Хуримтлалын хэрэгсэл Санхүүгийн зуучлал нь өрх гэр, байгууллагуудад үр ашигтай хуримтлал хийх боломжийн олгодог. Хуримт...
6.Төлбөр тооцооны үйлчилгээ Санхүүгийн зуучлагч иь төлбөр тооцоо хнйх үйл ажиллагааг нэгдсэн сүлжээгээр дамжуулан хялбар г...
1.Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд,түүний ангилал Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь засгийн газар, бизнесийн байгууллагууд, хувь хүмүүси...
Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь мөнгөн хөрөнгийг зээлдэх болон зээлдүүлэх, санхүүгийн зуучлал явуулах үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг. Санхү...
Санхүүгийн үйлчилгээ өргөжиж, өрсөлдөөн нэмэгдэхийн хэрээр санхүүгийп эуучлагч байгууллагын нэр төрөл нэмэгдэж байна. Туха...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагууд нь мэргэжлийн өндөр түвшинд судалгаа, шинжилгээ, үнэлгээ хийж санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйлчи...
Санхүүгийн үйлчилгээг голлон эрхэлж эдийн засгийн мөнгөн харилцааг зохицуулж байдаг хуулийн этгээдийг санхүүгийн байгуулла...
Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь: 1. Банкны 2. Банкны бус гэж хуваагддаг. Банкны санхүүгийн байгууллагад төв болон арилжааны ба...
4. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк 5. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын зөвөлгөө өгөх компани 6. Брокерийн компани 7. Аудитын компани 8. Даатгалы...
16. Тэтгэвэрийн сан 17. Хадгаламжийн даатгалын компани 18. Зээлийн холбоо 19. Валютын бирж 20. Санхүүгийн корпораци 21. Үй...
Санхүүгийн зуучлагчдын төрөлд дараахь байгууллагууд орно. Үүнд: 1 .Хадгаламжийн байгууллагууд  Арилжааны банк  Хадгаламж...
Эдгээр байгууллагууд тус бүрдээ нийгэм, эдийн засагт гүйцэтгэх өөр өөрийн гэсэн үүргүүдтэй байдаг. Хувь хүн, аж ахуйн нэгж...
2.Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд, тэдгээрийн үйл ажиллагааны ажиллагааны чиглэл Хадгаламжийн байгууллагууд Хадгаламжийн эх үүсвэ...
Арилжааны банк нь бизнесийн хүрээ болон хэмжээгээрээ хамгийн том санхүүгийн байгууллага юм. Арилжааны банк, хадгаламж зээл...
Арилжааны банк Арилжааны банк нь санхүүгийн томоохон зуучлагчдын нэг юм. Иргэд байгууллагуудын гар дээр байгаа илүүдэл мөн...
Арилжааны банкуудын үйл ажиллагаа нь бизнесийн бусад байгууллагуудаас ялгагдах хэд хэдэн онцлогтой. Тухайлбал: • Банкны хө...
Хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо ХЗХ нь гишүүдээсээ хадгаламж авч төвлөрүүлэн , гишүүддээ эргүүлэн зээл олгох үйл ажиллагаа явуулд...
Хадгаламжийн банк Арилжааны банктай төстэй үйл ажиллагаа явуулах боловч чекийн хадгаламж авдаггүй. Хадгаламжийн банкны онц...
Зээлийн холбоо Зээлийн холбоо нь хоршиж бий болсон нийгэмлэг бөгөөд гишүүд нь энгийн бонд эзэмшдэг. Нэг хэсэг гишүүдийн ха...
Даатгалын компани Даатгалын компани нь даатгалын үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг мэргэжлийн байгууллага юм. Энэ нь үндсэндээ иргэд ...
Даатгалын компани нь даатгалын хураамжийн орлогынхоо нэг хэсгийг хувьцаа, бонд, үл хөдлөх хөрөнгө, барьцаат зээлийн хэлбэр...
Тэтгэврийн сан. Тэтгэврийн сан нь тэтгэврийн даатгалд даатгуулагчдын төлсөн даатгалын шимтгэлээс бүрдэх бөгөөд түүнийг өсг...
Хамтын сан Хадгалуулагч , хувь нийлүүлэгчдийн хөрөнгөөс бүрдсэн сан юм. Энэ нь хувьцаа , бонд худалдан авах эсвэл богино х...
Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк Хөрөнгө оруулалтын төрөл бүрийн үнэт цааснуудыг тараан байршуулах замаар , бизнесийн байгууллагууд...
Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк нь үнэт цаасыг худалдан борлуулахад зуучлахаас гадна үнэт цаас худалдан авч хөрөнгө оруулалт хийх ...
Санхүүгийн компани 1860 аад оны үеэс санхүүгийн компаний хөгжил эхэлсэн түүхтэй. Анхны үед санхүүгийн компаниуд нь вагон х...
Санхүүгийн компани нь бизнесийн нэгж болон ард иргэдэд ямарваа нэг том зүйлийг худалдаж авахад зээл олгох, өөрөө ямар нэг ...
Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь иргэд. аж ахуйн нэгж, засгийн газрын санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйлчилгээг узүүллэг бөгөөд манай улс...
Санхүүгийн байгууллагын үйлчилгээ Үйлчилгээ СБ-ын төрөл Төлбөр тооцоо Хадгаламж Зээл Валют арилжаа Үнэт цаасны арилжаа Даа...
3.Санхүүгийн байгууллагын зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын үйл ажиллагаагаа явуулах гол эх үүсвэр нь бусдаас т...
Зохицуулалтын гол зорилго санхүүгийн салбарын тоггвортой байдлыг хангахад чиглэгддэг ба энэ нь эдийн засгийн тогтвортой ба...
3.Эрх олгох, дүрэм журамтай холбоотой зохицуулалт 4.Зээлийн хуваарилалтын зохицуулалт 5.Хэрэглэгчийг хамгаалах зохицуулалт...
o Зохистой харьцааны шалгуур үзүулэлтийг тогтоох o Дурмийн сангийн доод хэмжээг тогтоох o Хяналт шалгалт хийх o Хадгаламжи...
Нөөцийн шаардлагаар мөнгөний иийлүүлэлтийг удирдахаас мөнгөний бодлогыг илүү тодорхой хэрэгжүүлэх боломжтой байдаг. Заавал...
3.Эрх олгох, дүрэм журамтай холбоотой зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйл ажиллагаагаа эрхлэхэд тавьдаг шалгуур, тусгай з...
4.Зээлийн хуваарилалтын зохицуулалт Зарим тохиолдолд тодорхой салбарыг дэмжих зорилгоор төрөөс зээл олголтыг дэмжих бодлог...
5.Хэрэглэгчийг хамгаалах зохицуулалт Хэрэглэгчийг ялгаварлан гадуурхахгүй байх ижил нөхцөлөөр үйлчлэх стандарт, шаардлагуу...
6.Хөрөнгө оруулагчдыг хамгаалах зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагуудын гаргасан хувьцаа, бондуудыг худалдан авч х...
АНХААРАЛ ТАВЬСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА
  1. 1. САНХҮҮГИЙН БАЙГУУЛЛАГУУД 1. Санхүүгийн систем 2. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын онцлог 3. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд, түүний ангилал 4. Санхүүгийн байгууллагын зохицуулалт
  2. 2. 1. Санхүүгийн систем Санхүүгийн систем гэдэг нь санхүүгийн байгууллагууд болон санхүүгийн зах зээлийн сүлжээг хэлнэ. Санхүүгийн систем нь мөнгөн хөрөнгийн илүүдэлтэй хэсгээс мөнгөн хөрөнгийн дутагдалтай хэсэг рүү санхүүжилт хийгдэх үйл ажиллагааг явуулдаг. Санхүүгийн систем нь эдийн засгийн үр ашгийг нэмэгдүүлж байдаг.
  3. 3. Санхүүгийн системд дараах 2 төрлийн санхүүжилт явагдаж байдаг. Үүнд: 1.Шууд санхүүжилт 2. Шууд бус санхүүжилт
  4. 4. Шууд санхүүжилт гэдэг нь санхүүгийн зах зээл дээр санхүүгийн хэрэгслүүдийг арилжаалах замаар хийгдэж буй санхүүжилтийг хэлдэг. Шууд бус санхүүжилт гэдэг нь санхүүгийн зуучлагчдын /Санхүүгийн байгууллага/ хийгдэж буй санхүүжилтийг хэлнэ.
  5. 5. 3.Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын онцлог Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь харилцагч, хадгаламж эзэмшигчийн хөрөнгөөр үйл ажиллагаа эрхэлдэг учир бусад бизнесийн байгууллагуудаас онцлог зохицуулалттай орчинд үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг. Тиймээс бүх төрлийн санхүүгийн байгууллагууд тусгай зөвшөөрөл авч үйл ажиллагаагаа явуулах шаардлагатай. Санхүүгийн байгууллага нь эдийн засаг дахь мөнгөн урсгалыг зохицуулж байдаг.
  6. 6. Санхүүгийн зуучлагчгүй тохиолд эдийн засаг дахь мөнгөн урсгал өрх гэр, пүүс компаниудьн хооронд шууд явагдана. Дараах шалтгааны улмааас өрх гэрүүд шууд хөрөнгө оруулалт хийх сонирхол буурдаг. Үүнд: 1. Хяналтын зардал 2. Хөрвөлтийн зардал 3. Үнийн эрсдэл
  7. 7. Санхүүгийн зуучлагчгүй эдийн засаг дахь хөрөнгийн урсгалын ерөнхий схем Хувьцаа, өрийн бичиг Бэлэн мөнгө Өрх гэр (Хуримтлуулагч) Пүүс компани (Зээлдэгч) 1. Хяналтын зардал 2. Хөрвөлтийн зардал 3. Үнийн эрсдэл Ашигтай ажиллах Алдагдалтай ажиллах Эдгээр бүх асуудлыг санхүүгийн зуучлагч бүрэн шийднэ
  8. 8. Харин эдийн засаг хөгжихийн хэрээр олон төрлийн санхүүгийн байгууллага бий болж түүгээр дамжуулан өрх гэрүүд шууд бус хөрөнгө оруулалт хийх болсон. Ингэснээр эргэлтэнд төдийлөн орохгүй байсан бэлэн мөнгө эргэлтэнд орж мөнгөний ннйлүүлэлтийг нэмэгдүүлж эдийн засгийн засгийн өсөлтийг хурдасгана. Санхуүгийп зуучлагч нь брокерын болон актив шилжүүлгийн гэсэн хоёр төрлийн үүргийг гүйцэтгэдэг.
  9. 9. Санхүүгийн зуучлагчтай эдийн засаг дахь хөрөнгийн урсгалын ерөнхий схем Өрх гэр Компани Санхүүгийн зуучлагч 1. Брокерийн үйл ажиллагаа 2. Акив шилжүүлэх үйл ажиллагаа Бэлэн мөнгө Бэлэн мөнгө Хувьцаа зээл Хадгаламжийн гэрээ
  10. 10. 1.Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн брокерийн үйл ажиллагаа Нэг дэхь брокерийн буюу хөрөнгө оруулалт нарт мэдээлэл хүргэх, зуучлан борлуулах үйл ажиллагаа юм. Энэхүү зуучлан борлуулах үйл ажиллагаа нь өрх гэр санхүүгийи байгууллага хоёрын хооронд үүсээд байсан хундрэлтэй асуудлыг шийдэх хөрөнгө оруулагч нарт илүү өндөр хүүтэйгээр үр ашигтай, сонголттойгоор хуримтлал үүсгэх боломжийг олгодог.
  11. 11. 2.Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн актив шилжүүлгийн үйл ажиллагаа Хоёр дахь нь актив шилжүүлгийн үйл ажиллагаа юм. Актив шилжүүлэх гэдэг нь хөрөнгө оруулагчдад санхүүгийн зуучлагч өөртөө үнэт цаас гаргаж, хөрөнгийн өөр дээр төвлөрүүлдэг. Хөрөнгө оруулагч буюу өрх гэрүүдийн хувьд хяналтын зардал хөврөлтийн зардал, үнийн эрсдэлийи зардал бага байдаг учраас пүүс компаниудьн биш санхүүгийн зуучлалийн үнэт цаасыг илүү их сонирхоно.
  12. 12. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь хадгаламж, хадгаламжийн сертификат, өрийн бичиг, даатгалын үйлчилгээг үзүүлж түүгээрээ компаниудын гаргасан анхдагч үнэт цаасыг худалдан авдаг. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч энэ үнэт цаасыг хоёрдогч үнэт цаас руу хөрвүүлж болно. Ингэснээр санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь өрх гэрүүдийн өмнө тулгараад байсан гурван төрлийн зардлыг өөртөө хүлээдэг.
  13. 13. 1.Хяналтын зардал Нэгдүгээрт мэдээлэл цуглуулах зардал орно. Хөрөнгө оруулагч дангаараа хөрөнгө оруулалтын комнанийн үйл ажиллагааг хянах үед мэдээлэл олж авахад өндөр зардал гардаг. Харин санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн хувьд энэ нь хөрөнгө оруулатын хэмжээтэй харьцуулахад хямд тусдаг. Мөн олсон мэдээллийг боловсруулж оновчтой дүгнэхийг мэргэжлийн түвшинд гаргадаг. санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь хяналтыг илүү үр ашигтай тавьдаг.
  14. 14. 2.Хөрвөх чадвар Өрх гэрүүдэд шууд хөрөнгө оруулалт хийхэд саад болоод байсан хөрвөх чадвар болон үнийн эрсдэлийг хүссэн үедээ ямар нэг зардалгүйгээр мөнгөө авах боломжтой хадгаламжийн үйлчилгээг санал болгосноор шийддэг. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч хөрвөх чадварын эрсдэлийг хоёрдогч зах зээлд оролцох замаар эрсдэлээ богино хугацаанд бууруулах боломжтой.
  15. 15. 3.Үнийн эрсдэл Санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь хичнээн эрсдэл өндөр,урт хугацаатай зээлийг санхүүжүүлсэн ч харилцагч хадгаламж эзэмшигчдийнхээ хадгаламж. даатгалын төлбөрийг хэдийд ч гаргаж өгдөг. Үүний гол шалтгаан нь эрсдэлийг тараан байршуулдагт оршино.
  16. 16. Тараан байршуулалт буюу диверсификаци гэдэг нь хөрөнгө оруулалтын өгөөжүүд нь төгс эерэг хамааралгүй байхаар багцыг бүрдуүлэхийг хэлдэг. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын багцын тоог нэмэх тусам багцаас хүлээх эрсдэл буурдаг. Багц дахь үнэт цаасны тоог нэмэгдүүлснээр үнийн эрсдэлийг бууруулах боломжтой.
  17. 17. Санхүүгийн зуучлалын бусад онцлог 1.Гүйлгээний зардал бууруулах Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллага нь эдийн засагт гүйлгээний зардлыг хамгийн боломжит хэмжээгээр хэмнэдгээрээ чухал үүрэг гүйцэтгэнэ. Энэ нь арилжааны хэмжээгээс үл хамааран тогтмол шимтгэл авах ба их хэмжээний арилжаа хийх тохиолдолд арилжааны шимтгэлийн зардлаа бууруулах боломжтой болох юм
  18. 18. 2.Хугацааны зуучлал Санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн өөр нэг онцлог нь актив, пассивын хугацааны зөрүүг тохируулан. тараан байршуулж эрсдэлийг бууруулдаг чадвар юм. Тухайлбал. Хуримтлал хийж буй тал богино хугацаанд мөнгөө байршуулахыг хүсдэг бол ихэнх санхүүжилт шаардлагатай байгаа тал урт хугацаанд мөнгөн хөрөнгийн ашиглах сонирхолтой байдаг. Харин санхүүгийн зуучлагч нь богино хугацаат өр хадгаламжийн гэрээгээр урт хугацаат барьцаат зээлийг санхүүжуүлж чаддаг.
  19. 19. 3.Мөнгөний бодлогыг дамжуулах хэрэгсэл Банкны хадгаламж нь эдийн засаг дахь инфляцийн түвшинд нөлөөлдөг төдийгүй мөнгөний нийлүүлэлттэй шууд хамааралтай байдаг. Мөнгөний нийлүүлэлтийг М2 - оор хэмжих ба бараг мөнгө, бага мөнгөний нийлбэрээр тодорхойлогдоно. Тиймээс улс орны мөнгөний нийлүүлэлтийг санхүүгийн зуучлал нэмэгдүүлж эсвэл бууруулж байдаг.
  20. 20. 4.Зээлийн хуваарилалт Санхүүгийн зуучлал нь эдийн засаг дахь чухал ач холбогдол бүхий эдийн засгийн өсөлтийг хангадаг салбаруудад санхүүжилтийн хэрэгцээг хангах үндсэн, зарим тохиолдолд цорын ганц нөөц болдог. Тухайн нэг салбарын өсөлт нь санхүүжилтийн боломжоос хамаарч хөгждөг тул зарим тохиолдолд зээлийн хязгаарлалт хийх. хүүний түвшин заах зэргээр зээлийн хуваарилалтыг хийдэг. Жишээ нь: Хөдөө аж ахуйн зээл, орон сууцны урт хугацаат зээл гэх мэт.
  21. 21. 5. Хуримтлалын хэрэгсэл Санхүүгийн зуучлал нь өрх гэр, байгууллагуудад үр ашигтай хуримтлал хийх боломжийн олгодог. Хуримтлал гэдэг нь мөнгөн хөрөнгийг өсгөх үр ашигтай бүх хэрэгслүүд байж болно. Тухайлбал, хадгаламж. хадгаламжийн сертификат, хувьцаа, бонд, өрийн бичиг, урт хугацаат даатгалын гэрээ. Сүүлийн жилүүдэд амьдралын даатгал, хувийн тэтгэврийи сангуудын үйчилгээ нь иргэдэд насан туршийн хуримтлал үүсгэх боломжийг олгож байна.
  22. 22. 6.Төлбөр тооцооны үйлчилгээ Санхүүгийн зуучлагч иь төлбөр тооцоо хнйх үйл ажиллагааг нэгдсэн сүлжээгээр дамжуулан хялбар гүйцэтгэдэг. Энэ нъ аж ахуйи нэгж, иргэдэд аюулгүй түргэн шуурхай төлбөр хийх боломжийг олгодог. Арилжааны банк нь төлбөр тооцооны үйлчигээг үзүүлдэг.
  23. 23. 1.Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд,түүний ангилал Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь засгийн газар, бизнесийн байгууллагууд, хувь хүмүүсийн хадгаламжийг зээл болон хөрөнгө оруулалт болгон хувиргах санхүүгийн зуучлагчид юм. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь хөрөнгийн илүүдэлтэй байгаа олон жижиг хөрөнгө оруулагчдын хөрөнгийг хуримтлуулж нэгтгээд хөрөнгий эх үүсвэр хомсдолтой нэгжүүдэд хөрөнгө оруулалт, зээл болгон хуваарилдаг.
  24. 24. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь мөнгөн хөрөнгийг зээлдэх болон зээлдүүлэх, санхүүгийн зуучлал явуулах үүрэг гүйцэтгэдэг. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь үйл ажиллагаагаа явуулахдаа янз бүрийн санхүүгийн хэрэгслүүдийг ашигладаг. Үүнд: ЗГ-ын үнэт цаас Хувьцаа, бонд Хадгаламжийн сертификат гэх мэт.
  25. 25. Санхүүгийн үйлчилгээ өргөжиж, өрсөлдөөн нэмэгдэхийн хэрээр санхүүгийп эуучлагч байгууллагын нэр төрөл нэмэгдэж байна. Тухайлбал, зуучлалын гол үүргийг арилжааны банк гүйцэтгэж байсан бол үнэт цаасны компаниуд, даатгалын комнани, хамтын сангуудын гүйцэтгэх үүрэг. оролцоо нь жил бүр нэмэгдэж байна.
  26. 26. Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагууд нь мэргэжлийн өндөр түвшинд судалгаа, шинжилгээ, үнэлгээ хийж санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйлчилгээ үзүүлдэг. Эндээс хархад санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь санхүүгийн зах зээлд хэрэглэгч нийлүүлэгчийн аль аль нь болж оролцох тул хамгийн идэвхитэй оролцогчид нь болж өгдөг.
  27. 27. Санхүүгийн үйлчилгээг голлон эрхэлж эдийн засгийн мөнгөн харилцааг зохицуулж байдаг хуулийн этгээдийг санхүүгийн байгууллага гэнэ. Санхүүгийн байгууллагуудыг үүргээр нь: 1.Зохицуулалт, зохион байгуулалтын шинжтэй 2. Хяналтын шинжтэй 3. Зуучлалын шинжтэй 4.Хөрөнгө оруулагчийн шинжтэй гэх мэтээр ангилж болно.
  28. 28. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь: 1. Банкны 2. Банкны бус гэж хуваагддаг. Банкны санхүүгийн байгууллагад төв болон арилжааны банкууд орно. Банкны бус санхүүгийн байгууллагад : 1. Хөрөнгийн бирж 2. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын компани 3. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын сан
  29. 29. 4. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк 5. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын зөвөлгөө өгөх компани 6. Брокерийн компани 7. Аудитын компани 8. Даатгалын компани 10. Хадгаламжийн банк 11. Санхүүгийн компани 12. Лизингийн компани 13. Факторингийн компани 14. Үл хөдлөх хөрөнгийн үнэлгээний компани 15. Хамтын сан
  30. 30. 16. Тэтгэвэрийн сан 17. Хадгаламжийн даатгалын компани 18. Зээлийн холбоо 19. Валютын бирж 20. Санхүүгийн корпораци 21. Үйлдвэрлэл санхүүгийн бүлэглэл 22.Барьцаалан зээлдүүлэх үйлчилгээ эрхэлдэг аж ахуйн нэгж 23. Хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо 24. ББСБ
  31. 31. Санхүүгийн зуучлагчдын төрөлд дараахь байгууллагууд орно. Үүнд: 1 .Хадгаламжийн байгууллагууд  Арилжааны банк  Хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо  Зээлийн холбоо 2.Гэрээт хадгаламжийн байгууллагууд  Ердийн даатгал  Амьдралын даатгал  Тэтгэврийн сан 3.Хөрөнгө оруулалтын зуучлагчид  Санхүүгийн компани  Хамтын сан  Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк зэрэг байгууллагууд орно.
  32. 32. Эдгээр байгууллагууд тус бүрдээ нийгэм, эдийн засагт гүйцэтгэх өөр өөрийн гэсэн үүргүүдтэй байдаг. Хувь хүн, аж ахуйн нэгж ,байгууллагууд дээрх байгууллагуудаар дамжуулан санхүүгийн чиглэлийн эрэлт , хэрэгцээгээ хангаж байдаг .
  33. 33. 2.Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд, тэдгээрийн үйл ажиллагааны ажиллагааны чиглэл Хадгаламжийн байгууллагууд Хадгаламжийн эх үүсвэрээр санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг санхүүгийн байгууллагуудыг хадгаламжийн байгууллага гэнэ. Хадгаламжийп баигууллагын үйл ажилллагааны гол эх үүсвэр нь хадгаламж байна. Харин гол хөрөнгө оруулагч нь зээл байх ба үнэт цаасанд хийх хөрөнгө оруулалтыг тодорхой хэмжээгээр хязгаарладаг.
  34. 34. Арилжааны банк нь бизнесийн хүрээ болон хэмжээгээрээ хамгийн том санхүүгийн байгууллага юм. Арилжааны банк, хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо нь хадгаламж татан төвлөрүүлж зээл олгодгоороо төстэй боловч актив пассивын бүтэцийн хувьд ялгаатай. Арилжааны банк хадгаламжийн болон хадгаламжийн бус эх үүсвэрээр үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг бөгөөд зохицуулалтын хувьд ч мөн ХЗХ-аас ялгаатай байдаг.
  35. 35. Арилжааны банк Арилжааны банк нь санхүүгийн томоохон зуучлагчдын нэг юм. Иргэд байгууллагуудын гар дээр байгаа илүүдэл мөнгийг хадгаламж хэлбэрээр төвлөрүүлэн мөнгө дутагдалтай байгаа иргэд, хуулийн этгээдэд зээл олгодог. Арилжааны банкны үйл ажиллагааг шинээр эрхлэн явуулахад төв банкнаас зөвшөөрөл авах ёстой бөгөөд үүний тулд тодорхой дүрмийн санг бүрдүүлсэн байх шаардлагатай.
  36. 36. Арилжааны банкуудын үйл ажиллагаа нь бизнесийн бусад байгууллагуудаас ялгагдах хэд хэдэн онцлогтой. Тухайлбал: • Банкны хөрөнгийн эх үүсвэрийн дийлэнх хэсэг нь бусдаас татан төвлөрүүлэх хөрөнгө байдаг • Эрсдэл харьцангуй өндөр • Үйл ажиллагаа нь харилцагчдын харилцан итгэлцэл дээр тогтдог, • Мөнгөний бодлогыг хэрэгжүүлэхэд гол суваг болж өгдөг • Эдийн засгийн өсөлтийг урамшуулдаг зэрэг онцлогтой.
  37. 37. Хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо ХЗХ нь гишүүдээсээ хадгаламж авч төвлөрүүлэн , гишүүддээ эргүүлэн зээл олгох үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг байгууллага юм. Хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо нь дүрмийн сангаа гишүүдийхээ хувь нийлүүлсэн хөрөнгөөр бүрдүүлдэг бөгөөд өөрийн гишүүддээ зээл олгох үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг.
  38. 38. Хадгаламжийн банк Арилжааны банктай төстэй үйл ажиллагаа явуулах боловч чекийн хадгаламж авдаггүй. Хадгаламжийн банкны онцлог нь улсын болон орон нутгийн төрийн байгууллагуудын үнэт цаас худалдан авдаг. Ихэвчлэн санхүүгийн зах зээлээр дамжуулан зээл олгох ба зарим тохиолдолд үл хөдлөх хөрөнгийн зээл олгоно.
  39. 39. Зээлийн холбоо Зээлийн холбоо нь хоршиж бий болсон нийгэмлэг бөгөөд гишүүд нь энгийн бонд эзэмшдэг. Нэг хэсэг гишүүдийн хадгалуулсан мөнгөн хөрөнгийг бусад гишүүдэд зээл олгох үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг . Зээлийн холбоо АНУ ,Англи ,Канадад гэх мэтийн оронд их хөгжсөн байдаг.
  40. 40. Даатгалын компани Даатгалын компани нь даатгалын үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг мэргэжлийн байгууллага юм. Энэ нь үндсэндээ иргэд болон хуулийн этгээдэд даатгалын гэрээг борлуулсны үр дүнд орж ирсэн орлого дээр үндэслэж байгуулагддаг. Даатгалын байгууллага ямар нэг тодорхой аюул, осол тохиолдсон нөхцөлд даатгуулсан байгууллага, хүнд зохих хэмжээний хохирлыг нөхөж олгож байдаг
  41. 41. Даатгалын компани нь даатгалын хураамжийн орлогынхоо нэг хэсгийг хувьцаа, бонд, үл хөдлөх хөрөнгө, барьцаат зээлийн хэлбэрээр байршуулж, хөрөнгө оруулах замаар түүнээсээ ашиг олох зорилготой үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг Даатгалын үйл ажиллагааны эрх зүйн үндэс нь даатгалын тухай хууль байна.
  42. 42. Тэтгэврийн сан. Тэтгэврийн сан нь тэтгэврийн даатгалд даатгуулагчдын төлсөн даатгалын шимтгэлээс бүрдэх бөгөөд түүнийг өсгөх зорилгоор урт хугацаат хөрөнгө оруулалтад бага хүүтэй, эрсдэл багатай үнэт цаас хэлбэрээр байршуулдаг. Зах зээл нь хөгжсөн орнуудад тэтгэврийн санг урт хугацаат санхүүжилтэд тухайлбал, урт хугацаат орон сууцны зээлд ашигладаг
  43. 43. Хамтын сан Хадгалуулагч , хувь нийлүүлэгчдийн хөрөнгөөс бүрдсэн сан юм. Энэ нь хувьцаа , бонд худалдан авах эсвэл богино хугацаат зээл олгох зэрэгт ашиглагддаг мөнгөн хөрөнгийн нөөц буюу сан юм. Хамтын сангийн зорилго нь үнэт цаас гаргаж худалдах болон төрөл бүрийн үнэт цаас худалдан авах замаар хөрөнгө эзэмшигчдийн хамтын хөрөнгө оруулалтыг удирддаг.
  44. 44. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк Хөрөнгө оруулалтын төрөл бүрийн үнэт цааснуудыг тараан байршуулах замаар , бизнесийн байгууллагуудад санхүүжилтийн эх үүсвэр олж авахад нь зуучилдаг байгууллага юм. Энэ нь үнэт цаас гаргагчаас үнэт цааснуудыг бөөнөөр нь хөнгөлөлттэй үнээт худалдан аваад хөрөнгө оруулагчдад зах зээлийн үнээр нь арилжаалдаг
  45. 45. Хөрөнгө оруулалтын банк нь үнэт цаасыг худалдан борлуулахад зуучлахаас гадна үнэт цаас худалдан авч хөрөнгө оруулалт хийх , үнэт цаас гаргах , хөрөнгө оруулалтын зөвлөгөө өгөх зэрэг үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг
  46. 46. Санхүүгийн компани 1860 аад оны үеэс санхүүгийн компаний хөгжил эхэлсэн түүхтэй. Анхны үед санхүүгийн компаниуд нь вагон худалдаж аваад уурхайчдад зээлдүүлэх үйл ажиллагаа явуулж байв. 1960-аад оноос ихэвчлэн хэрэглээний зээл олгох болсон. Банкууд өөрийн санхүүгийн компаниудтай болж хөгжлийн шат нь үргэлжилж байна.
  47. 47. Санхүүгийн компани нь бизнесийн нэгж болон ард иргэдэд ямарваа нэг том зүйлийг худалдаж авахад зээл олгох, өөрөө ямар нэг объектыг худалдаж авчхаад түүнийг хэрэгтэй газар нь тодорхой хугацаагаар түрээслэх үйл ажиллагаа явуулдаг. Санхүүгийн компаниудын үндсэн чиглэл нь худалдааг зээлжүүлэх явдал юм.
  48. 48. Санхүүгийн байгууллагууд нь иргэд. аж ахуйн нэгж, засгийн газрын санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйлчилгээг узүүллэг бөгөөд манай улсын хувьд арилжааны банк, банк бус санхүүгийн байгууллага, хадгаламж зээлийн хоршоо, даатгалын компани, үнэт цаасны компаниуд үйл ажиллагаанд явуулж байна. Хүснэгтэд Монгол улс дах санхүүгийн байгууллагуудын голлох үйлчилгээний төрлийг байгууллага бүрээр харууллаа.
  49. 49. Санхүүгийн байгууллагын үйлчилгээ Үйлчилгээ СБ-ын төрөл Төлбөр тооцоо Хадгаламж Зээл Валют арилжаа Үнэт цаасны арилжаа Даатгал Банк + + + + + + ББСБ + + + + ХЗХ + + Даатгал + ҮЦК +
  50. 50. 3.Санхүүгийн байгууллагын зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагын үйл ажиллагаагаа явуулах гол эх үүсвэр нь бусдаас татсан болон зээлсэн эх үүсвэрүүд байдаг. Хэрэв санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн үйл ажиллагаа доголдож, улмаар төлбөрийн чадваргүй байдалд орсон тохиолдолд өр төлбөр эзэмшигчид (хадгаламж эзэмшигчид ,даатгуулагч г.м) хохирч үлддэг. Тиймээс эдгээр байгууллагуудад төрийн тусгай зохицуулалт шаардлагатай юм.
  51. 51. Зохицуулалтын гол зорилго санхүүгийн салбарын тоггвортой байдлыг хангахад чиглэгддэг ба энэ нь эдийн засгийн тогтвортой байдал, нийгмийн халамжийн үр ашгийг нэмэгдүүлэх сайн талтай ч нөгөө талаас санхүүгийн байгууллагад тодорхой хэмжээний дарамт болдог. Тусгай зохицуулалтыг зорилгоос нь хамааруулан дараах байдлаар ангилдаг. Үүнд: 1.Аюулгүй, тоггвортой байдлыг зохицуулалт 2.Мөнгөний бодлогын зохицуулалт
  52. 52. 3.Эрх олгох, дүрэм журамтай холбоотой зохицуулалт 4.Зээлийн хуваарилалтын зохицуулалт 5.Хэрэглэгчийг хамгаалах зохицуулалт 6.Хөрөнгө оруулагчийг хамгаалах зохицуулалт 1.Аюулгүй тогтвортой байдлын зохицуулалт Аюулгүй, тогтвортой байдлын зохицуулалт нь хадгаламж эзэмшигч, зээлдэгчдийг санхүүгийн зуучлагчийн дампуурах эрсдлээс хамгаалах зорилго бүхий зохицуулалт юм. Үүнд:
  53. 53. o Зохистой харьцааны шалгуур үзүулэлтийг тогтоох o Дурмийн сангийн доод хэмжээг тогтоох o Хяналт шалгалт хийх o Хадгаламжийн даатгалд хамруулах зэрэг зохицуулалтууд орно. 2. Мөнгөний бодлогын зохицуулалт Эдийн засгийн тогтвортой байдлыг хангах, Төв банкны бодлогыг дамжуулах үүрийг санхүүгийн зуучлагчид гүйцэтгэдэг.
  54. 54. Нөөцийн шаардлагаар мөнгөний иийлүүлэлтийг удирдахаас мөнгөний бодлогыг илүү тодорхой хэрэгжүүлэх боломжтой байдаг. Заавал байлгах нөөцийн доод хэмжээг бусдаас татан төвлөрүүлсэн хөрөнгийн тодорхой хувиар тооцдог. Заавал байлгах нөөцийг хоёр долоо хоног тутам шинэчлэн тооцож төгрөг, валютаар касст болон Монголбанкны харилцах хадгаламжинд байршуулдаг.
  55. 55. 3.Эрх олгох, дүрэм журамтай холбоотой зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлалын үйл ажиллагаагаа эрхлэхэд тавьдаг шалгуур, тусгай зөвшөөрлийг энэ төрлийн зохицуулталтад хамруулж үздэг. Манай улсын хувьд арилжааны банкны тусгай зөвшөөрлийг Монголбанк өгөх ба бусад санхүүгийн байгууллагуудын үйл ажиллагаа эрхлэх тусгай зөвшөөрлийг Санхүүгийи зохицуулах хороо олгож байпа.
  56. 56. 4.Зээлийн хуваарилалтын зохицуулалт Зарим тохиолдолд тодорхой салбарыг дэмжих зорилгоор төрөөс зээл олголтыг дэмжих бодлого явуулдаг. Тухайлбал, орон сууц, жижиг дунд үйлдвэрлэлийг дэмжих зээл гэх мэт. Мөн тухайн салбарт олгох зээлийн хүүний түвшинд хязгаар тогтоох зохицуулалт байж болно.
  57. 57. 5.Хэрэглэгчийг хамгаалах зохицуулалт Хэрэглэгчийг ялгаварлан гадуурхахгүй байх ижил нөхцөлөөр үйлчлэх стандарт, шаардлагууд энэ төрлийи зохицуулалтад хамаарна. Анх АНУ-д арьс өнгөөр ялгаварлан гадуурхахын эсрэг зохицуулалт гарч байсан түүхтэй ба үүнээс хойш харилцагчдад ижил нөхцлөөр хандах асуудал руу илүү түлхүү анхаарал хандуулж байгаа. Тухайлбал, хадгаламж, зээлийн хүү, зээлийн шалгуур, ерөнхий стандарт, даатгалын нөхөн олговор гэх мэт.
  58. 58. 6.Хөрөнгө оруулагчдыг хамгаалах зохицуулалт Санхүүгийн зуучлагч байгууллагуудын гаргасан хувьцаа, бондуудыг худалдан авч хөрөнгө оруулалт хийсэн этгээдтийг хамгаалах зохицуулалтыг энэ төрлийн зохииуулалтад хамруулж үздэг. Үүнд мэдээллийн ил тод, нээлттэй, тэгш байдлыг хангах зохицуулалтууд орно.
  59. 59. АНХААРАЛ ТАВЬСАНД БАЯРЛАЛАА

×