مقدمة عن مبادئ القانون

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
‫والفندقية‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫دكتور‬ ‫هاني‬‫عاطف‬ ‫المساعد‬ ‫الفندقية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫استاذ‬ ‫االقصر‬ ‫ايجوث‬ ‫وا...
‫نظام‬ ‫لضبط‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫القديم‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫أدرك‬ ‫المجتمع‬.‫اآللهة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫واضعوها‬ ‫نسبها‬ ‫المعر...
‫في‬ ‫سلطتها‬ ‫وتنظم‬ ‫سلطانها‬ ‫توطد‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫سير‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تشريعية‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫و...
‫و‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫مبادئ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫بطريق‬ ‫والفندقي‬ ‫السياحي‬ ‫بالنشاط‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫...
‫القانون‬ ‫تعريف‬:‫بصورة‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫فى‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫ملزمة‬. ‫وضعها‬ ‫التي‬ ...
‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫خصائص‬:- ‫من‬‫بعدة‬ ‫تتسم‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يتبين‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫هي‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫ا...
‫القاعدة‬‫مجردة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬:‫الخطاب‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الوقائع‬ ‫وجميع‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫جمي...
‫القاعدة‬‫اجتماعية‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬:‫كائن‬ ‫بطبعه‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫وال‬ ‫بمفرده‬ ‫العيش‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫ال...
‫وتطوره‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫وتطوره‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫خصائص‬* :‫غير‬ ‫حال‬ ...
‫الجزاء‬ ‫صور‬:-‫الجنائي‬ ‫الجزاء‬:-‫الجزاء‬ ‫صور‬ ‫اشد‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عباره‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫عند‬ ...
‫المدني‬ ‫الجزاء‬:-‫خاص‬ ‫حق‬ ‫علي‬ ‫االعتداء‬ ‫عند‬ ‫يوقع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫هو‬ ‫تحمي‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫علي‬ ‫القانون‬ ...
*‫التعويض‬*‫وذلك‬ ‫التتعويض‬ ‫صوره‬ ‫يتاخذ‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫الماده‬ ‫في‬ ‫ورد‬ ‫كما‬ ‫بلمضرور‬ ‫لحق‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الضر...
‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫وانواع‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫وانواع‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬:- ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬:‫الت...
‫لطوائف‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫الدولى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ويضم‬ ‫االتى‬ ‫فى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫العا...
‫الدستورى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ثانيا‬: :‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرع‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫يبين‬ ‫الذى‬...
‫ثالثا‬:‫االدارى‬ ‫القانون‬:‫الداخلى‬ ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫احد‬ ‫هو‬ ‫االدارى‬ ‫للنشاط‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القوا...
‫الجنائى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫خامسا‬:‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫جريمة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وعقوبة‬ ‫جرائم‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫االفع...
‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ثانيا‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ثانيا‬ ‫المدنى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫اوال‬:‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫ا...
‫التجارى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ثانيا‬:‫الذى‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫المعامالت‬ ‫او‬ ‫التجار...
‫رابعا‬:-‫الجوي‬ ‫القانون‬:‫اح‬ ‫الجوي‬ ‫القانو‬ ‫يعد‬‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ث‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫من‬ ‫و...
‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ضرورة‬: ‫بطبعه‬ ‫أجتماعي‬ ‫كائن‬ ‫األنسان‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫البديهيات‬ ‫من‬( ‫جنسه...
‫القاعدة‬ ‫مصادر‬‫القانونية‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫بمصدر‬ ‫يقصد‬"‫القانونية‬ ‫للقاعدة‬ ‫المنشيء‬ ‫السبب‬" ‫الواجبة‬ ‫الق...
‫المصري‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫الرسمية‬ ‫المصادر‬:- ‫المدني‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫األولي‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المصري‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫نص‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬...
-‫التشريع‬ -‫التشريع‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تعريف‬:- ‫إجراءات‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫مختصة‬ ‫سلطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصادرة‬ ‫المكتوبة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد...
‫للقاعدة‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬‫القانونية‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫لضبط‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫القديم‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫أدرك‬ ‫ا...
‫وبذلك‬‫مصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الصدارة‬ ‫منزلة‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫إحالل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫قاد‬ ‫وصف‬ ‫صح‬ ‫وقد‬ ،‫للقانون‬ ‫العام...
‫التشريع‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫التشريع‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫هي‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫بثالثة‬ ‫يتسم‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫يتضح‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫من‬: ...
‫العــــــــرف‬ ‫فى‬ ‫معين‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫على‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫اعتياد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يتمثل‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫رسمى‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫االعت...
مقدمة عن مبادئ القانون
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

مقدمة عن مبادئ القانون

65 views

Published on

مقدمة عن مبادئ القانون

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

مقدمة عن مبادئ القانون

  1. 1. ‫والفندقية‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫دكتور‬ ‫هاني‬‫عاطف‬ ‫المساعد‬ ‫الفندقية‬ ‫الدراسات‬ ‫قسم‬ ‫استاذ‬ ‫االقصر‬ ‫ايجوث‬ ‫والفنادق‬ ‫للسياحة‬ ‫العالي‬ ‫بالمعهد‬1 ‫القانون‬ ‫مبادئ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مقدمة‬
  2. 2. ‫نظام‬ ‫لضبط‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫القديم‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫أدرك‬ ‫المجتمع‬.‫اآللهة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫واضعوها‬ ‫نسبها‬ ‫المعروفة‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫وأقدم‬ ‫سلم‬ ‫في‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫طور‬ ‫من‬ ‫وانتقالها‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫على‬ ‫وبني‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تطور‬ ،‫الحضاري‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫باالفتراضات‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الدينية‬ ‫األحكام‬ ‫على‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫ورقي‬ ‫األفكار‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫الزمن‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫الحيل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫النظرة‬ ‫تغيرت‬ ،‫المجتمع‬.‫الناس‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫وعندما‬ ‫ما‬ ،‫وأدركوا‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫مجاراة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وقصورها‬ ‫تشريعاتهم‬ ‫بجمود‬ ‫تكفل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫من‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫البد‬ ‫كان‬ ،‫قسوة‬ ‫من‬ ‫األحكام‬ ‫في‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫لهم‬.‫العدالة‬ ‫لفكرة‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫وإدراك‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫وقدرتها‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫السليم‬ ‫للعقل‬ ‫المطابقة‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫تبني‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطات‬ ‫استطاعت‬ ،‫الشعب‬ ‫على‬ ‫سلطانها‬ ‫ملزم‬ ‫تشريع‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وإصدارها‬ ‫القديمة‬ ‫للقواعد‬ ‫وتعديالت‬ ‫جديدة‬. ‫بين‬ ‫الصدارة‬ ‫منزلة‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫إحالل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫قاد‬ ‫وبذلك‬ ،‫للقانون‬ ‫العام‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫وأصبح‬ ،‫القانون‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫للعصور‬ ً‫خالفا‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫عصر‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫عصرنا‬ ‫وصف‬ ‫صح‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫والدين‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫عصور‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫التي‬ ‫القديمة‬. 2
  3. 3. ‫في‬ ‫سلطتها‬ ‫وتنظم‬ ‫سلطانها‬ ‫توطد‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫سير‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تشريعية‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫والقسر‬ ‫اإلكراه‬ ‫دونها‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الدولة‬.‫تنظيم‬ ‫في‬ ‫أهميته‬ ‫على‬ ً‫فضال‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫نشاطات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫وضبطه‬ ‫القائم‬ ‫الواقع‬ ،‫القانون‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫بالد‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫صارت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫وأعمال‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫في‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫لتطوير‬ ‫كبرى‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫وصار‬ ‫األمم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫وتنظيم‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫كرامة‬ ‫وتحقيق‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يعيش‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الكوكب‬ ‫وحماية‬ ‫وإنمائها‬ ‫والشعوب‬ ‫المهددة‬ ‫والكوارث‬ ‫األخطار‬ ‫من‬ ‫فضائه‬ ‫وحماية‬ ،‫اإلنسان‬ ‫لوجوده‬. 3
  4. 4. ‫و‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫مبادئ‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مقدمة‬ ‫الكتاب‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫نستعرض‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫بطريق‬ ‫والفندقي‬ ‫السياحي‬ ‫بالنشاط‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫المنشأة‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫مباشر‬ ‫وغير‬ ‫مباشر‬ ‫بها‬ ‫تتمتع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والمميزات‬ ‫والتزامتها‬ ‫وشروطها‬,‫وايضا‬ ‫والمميزات‬ ‫والتزامتها‬ ‫وشروطها‬ ‫الفتدقية‬ ‫المنشأة‬ ‫تعريف‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫المنشأت‬ ‫التزامات‬ ‫وكذلك‬ , ‫بها‬ ‫تتمتع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫تنشيط‬ ‫و‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫التنمية‬ ‫هيئة‬ ‫و‬ ‫العمالء‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫والفندقية‬ ‫اتحاداتها‬ ‫وتنظيم‬ ‫والفندقية‬ ‫السياحية‬ ‫الغرف‬ ‫و‬ ‫السياحة‬ ‫االمم‬ ‫قوانين‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫االرشاد‬ ‫بقسم‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫والتشريعات‬ ‫االثار‬ ‫حماية‬ ‫وقوانين‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫تراث‬ ‫علي‬ ‫للمحافظة‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫لسنة‬83‫رقم‬117‫لحماية‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫الوزارية‬ ‫والقرارات‬ ‫وقوانين‬ ‫السياحي‬ ‫االرشاد‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫وايضا‬ ‫االنساني‬ ‫التراث‬ ‫المرشد‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وقوانين‬ ‫السياحيين‬ ‫المرشدين‬ ‫نقابة‬ ‫و‬ ‫التراث‬ ‫وحفظ‬ ‫للمتاحف‬ ‫اليونيسكو‬ ‫قوانين‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫السياحي‬ ‫العربي‬ ‫المال‬ ‫استثمار‬ ‫االجنبي‬ ‫بالنقد‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫الحره‬ ‫والمناطق‬ ‫واالجنبي‬. 4
  5. 5. ‫القانون‬ ‫تعريف‬:‫بصورة‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫فى‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫ملزمة‬. ‫وضعها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المجردة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫بالقانون‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫علي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫لتنظيم‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫اإللزام‬ ‫وجه‬. ‫القانون‬ ‫تعريف‬ 5
  6. 6. ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫خصائص‬:- ‫من‬‫بعدة‬ ‫تتسم‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫أن‬ ‫يتبين‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫هي‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫اجتماعى‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬:‫تنظم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫هي‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫فالقانون‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫سوء‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫الي‬ ‫واخيرا‬ ‫اوال‬ ‫يهدف‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫بالسلوك‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫ببعضهم‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بين‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫او‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫بين‬ ‫واالشخاص‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫وهم‬ ‫الطبيعيين‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫تخاطب‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫الخ‬ ‫والموسسات‬ ‫كالشركات‬ ‫االعتبارين‬...‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫والطيور‬ ‫الحيوانات‬ ‫التخاطب‬ ‫فهي‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫هوالء‬ ‫اال‬ ‫التخاطب‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫فالقانون‬ ‫لالفراد‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫بالسلوك‬ ‫اال‬ ‫اليهتم‬ ‫والقانون‬ ‫والمسائل‬ ‫النواحي‬ ‫اما‬ ‫بينهم‬ ‫للتوفيق‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫باطنيه‬ ‫امور‬ ‫هي‬ ‫انما‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫بها‬ ‫يهتم‬ ‫فال‬ ‫الداخليه‬ 6
  7. 7. ‫القاعدة‬‫مجردة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬:‫الخطاب‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫هي‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الوقائع‬ ‫وجميع‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫الي‬ ‫موجها‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الكافه‬ ‫الي‬ ‫موجها‬ ‫الخطاب‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫فيجب‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ينطبق‬ ‫يخوص‬ ‫اال‬ ‫ويجيب‬ ‫بذاتهم‬ ‫اشخاص‬ ‫او‬ ‫بعينه‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫الي‬ ‫خطاب‬ ‫يتوجه‬ ‫ان‬ ‫تعاني‬ ‫فالعموميه‬ ‫بعينها‬ ‫واقعه‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫االعتبار‬ ‫في‬ ‫اخده‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫والتجريد‬ ‫الكافه‬ ‫الي‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫بالقاعده‬ ‫المخاطبين‬ ‫لالشخاص‬ ‫الداخليه‬ ‫او‬ ‫الخاصه‬ ‫الظروف‬ ‫من‬ ‫تتكون‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫فالقاعده‬ ‫بها‬ ‫المقصود‬ ‫الوقائع‬ ‫او‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الواقعه‬ ‫المشكله‬ ‫هو‬ ‫بالفرض‬ ‫والمقصود‬ ‫وحكم‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫تضعه‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الحل‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫اما‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫تعالجه‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجرده‬ ‫دائما‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫والقاعده‬ ‫للمشكله‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫عامه‬ ‫وتكون‬ ‫تعالجها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المشكله‬ ‫او‬ ‫الفرض‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫علي‬ ‫ينطبق‬ ‫فالحكم‬ ‫المشكله‬ ‫تضعه‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والحل‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫معينين‬ ‫اشخاص‬ ‫علي‬ ‫وليس‬ ‫الجميع‬ 7
  8. 8. ‫القاعدة‬‫اجتماعية‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬:‫كائن‬ ‫بطبعه‬ ‫االنسان‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫وال‬ ‫بمفرده‬ ‫العيش‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫اجتماعى‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫البد‬ ‫العالقة‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫افراد‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تامة‬ ‫عزلة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫هو‬ ‫والقانون‬ ‫معينة‬ ‫بقواعد‬ ‫ومحكومة‬ ‫منظمة‬ ‫االمن‬ ‫وتوفير‬ ‫للمجتمع‬ ‫االستقرار‬ ‫تحقيق‬ ‫اجل‬ ‫من‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫واالستبداد‬ ‫الفوضى‬ ‫لتفشى‬ ‫ومنعا‬ ‫ملزمة‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬:‫قاعدة‬ ‫تعتبر‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫الى‬ ‫ينصاعوا‬ ‫لم‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫ان‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫ملزمة‬ ‫والحترام‬ ‫جبرا‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫على‬ ‫أكرهوا‬ ‫اختيارا‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫لمضمون‬ ‫المخاطبين‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫يحمل‬ ‫رادع‬ ‫جزاء‬ ‫من‬ ‫البد‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫لمضمونها‬ ‫وفقا‬ ‫والعمل‬ ‫تنفيذها‬ ‫على‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫باحكام‬ ‫توقيع‬ ‫تتولى‬ ‫التى‬ ‫هى‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطة‬ ‫وبالطبع‬ ‫مالحقة‬ ‫على‬ ‫تساعدها‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫من‬ ‫لها‬ ‫بما‬ ‫الجزاءات‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫لقواعد‬ ‫المخالفين‬‫القانون‬ 8
  9. 9. ‫وتطوره‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫وتطوره‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫خصائص‬* :‫غير‬ ‫حال‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫ومباشر‬ ‫فوري‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫وجوب‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومعني‬ ‫مواجل‬ ‫لمضمون‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫ثبوت‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الحال‬ ‫في‬ ‫المخالف‬ ‫علي‬ ‫يقع‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫تميز‬ ‫الخاصيه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫احكام‬ ‫او‬ ‫اخره‬ ‫الي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يؤجل‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الدينيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫علي‬ *‫الجزاء‬ ‫يتاخذ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ضروره‬ ‫هو‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومعني‬ ‫ومحسوس‬ ‫مادي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫السلطه‬ ‫تباشر‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫االجبار‬ ‫في‬ ‫يتمثل‬ ‫ملموس‬ ‫مظهرخارجيا‬ ‫يختلف‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫المخالفه‬ ‫علي‬ ‫تقع‬ ‫فالجزاء‬ ‫الماديه‬ ‫بالقوه‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫اواستنكار‬ ‫الضمير‬ ‫تانيب‬ ‫في‬ ‫المتمثل‬ ‫االخالقي‬ ‫الفجزاء‬ ‫علي‬ ‫االخالقيه‬ ‫لقواعد‬ ‫المخالف‬ ‫لسلوك‬ ‫الناس‬ *‫مهمه‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫في‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫السلطه‬ ‫تتمل‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫قانونا‬ ‫منظم‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫احكام‬ ‫يخترق‬ ‫او‬ ‫يخالف‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫علي‬ ‫وتطبقيه‬ ‫تنفذيه‬ ‫بتنفيذ‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫السلطه‬ ‫غير‬ ‫من‬ ‫لالفراد‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫فال‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫االستقار‬ ‫وعدم‬ ‫الفوضي‬ ‫النتشار‬ ‫ومنعا‬ ‫تحاشيا‬ ‫تطبيقه‬ ‫او‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ 9
  10. 10. ‫الجزاء‬ ‫صور‬:-‫الجنائي‬ ‫الجزاء‬:-‫الجزاء‬ ‫صور‬ ‫اشد‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫عباره‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القاعده‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫عند‬ ‫المقرر‬ ‫مكتملت‬ ‫معينه‬ ‫جريمه‬ ‫ارتكاب‬ ‫عند‬ ‫المقرره‬ ‫العقوبه‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫حدد‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الشروط‬ ‫ومستوفيت‬ ‫االوصاف‬ ‫قد‬ ‫العقوبه‬ ‫وهذه‬ ‫عقوبه‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ‫الجنائي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫العقبات‬ ‫اوفي‬ ‫كاعدام‬ ‫حياته‬ ‫في‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫في‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫تمس‬ ‫او‬ ‫المشدد‬ ‫السجن‬ ‫او‬ ‫المؤبد‬ ‫كالسجن‬ ‫الشخصيه‬ ‫حريته‬ ‫والعقوبه‬ ‫المصادره‬ ‫او‬ ‫كالغرامه‬ ‫الماليه‬ ‫زمته‬ ‫في‬ ‫الحبس‬ ‫طبيعه‬ ‫االختالف‬ ‫تبعا‬ ‫وشدتها‬ ‫حسامتها‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫تختلف‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫او‬ ‫جنحه‬ ‫او‬ ‫جنايه‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫وما‬ ‫المرتكبه‬ ‫الجريمه‬ 10
  11. 11. ‫المدني‬ ‫الجزاء‬:-‫خاص‬ ‫حق‬ ‫علي‬ ‫االعتداء‬ ‫عند‬ ‫يوقع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫هو‬ ‫تحمي‬ ‫قاعده‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫علي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫يرتبه‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫االثار‬ ‫انكار‬ ‫او‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫بان‬ ‫القول‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫ويمككن‬ ‫خاص‬ ‫اوحق‬ ‫خاصه‬ ‫مصلحه‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫والجزاء‬ ‫المدنيه‬ ‫المسؤليه‬ ‫ثبوت‬ ‫عند‬ ‫يوقع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫هو‬ ‫وهي‬ ‫متعدده‬ ‫صور‬ ‫ياخذ‬:- *-‫البطالن‬-‫بطريقه‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫التصرافات‬ ‫ابرام‬ ‫حاله‬ ‫في‬ ‫يترتب‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المميز‬ ‫غير‬ ‫الصبي‬ ‫تصرفات‬ ‫كبطالن‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫ينص‬ ‫لما‬ ‫مخالفه‬ ‫واالداب‬ ‫العام‬ ‫لنظام‬ ‫مخالفا‬ ‫محله‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫العدم‬ ‫حكم‬ ‫في‬ ‫واعتباره‬ ‫طواغيه‬ ‫به‬ ‫اليقوم‬ ‫بما‬ ‫القيام‬ ‫علي‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫اجبار‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫طالما‬ ‫المواجره‬ ‫العين‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستاجر‬ ‫بتمكين‬ ‫الموجر‬ ‫واختياركالزام‬ ‫التزاماته‬ ‫بكل‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫انه‬ *‫الفسخ‬–‫الحاله‬ ‫الي‬ ‫المتاعقدين‬ ‫اعاده‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يترتب‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المبرام‬ ‫العقد‬ ‫انا‬ ‫يفترض‬ ‫والفسخ‬ ‫التعاقد‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫كانو‬ ‫التي‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫كاعدم‬ ‫تنفيذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫استحاله‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫لكن‬ ‫صحيحا‬ ‫نشاء‬ ‫الطرفين‬ ‫تنفيذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫تاخر‬ ‫او‬ ‫التزامات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بتنقيذ‬ ‫المتعاقدين‬ ‫احد‬ ‫التعاقديه‬ ‫رابطه‬ ‫بحل‬ ‫لفسخ‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫يجوذ‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫معيبه‬ ‫بطريقه‬ ‫اونفذه‬ 11
  12. 12. *‫التعويض‬*‫وذلك‬ ‫التتعويض‬ ‫صوره‬ ‫يتاخذ‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫الماده‬ ‫في‬ ‫ورد‬ ‫كما‬ ‫بلمضرور‬ ‫لحق‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الضرر‬ ‫لجبر‬ 163‫ارتكبه‬ ‫من‬ ‫يلزم‬ ‫للغير‬ ‫ضررا‬ ‫سبب‬ ‫خطا‬ ‫كل‬ ‫مدني‬ ‫بالتعويض‬ 3-‫االداري‬ ‫الجزاء‬:-‫العاملين‬ ‫علي‬ ‫يوقع‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫والهيئه‬ ‫المحلي‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫ووحدات‬ ‫للدوله‬ ‫االداري‬ ‫باجهاز‬ ‫وصور‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫بالوظيفه‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫مخالفات‬ ‫ارتكاب‬ ‫حالت‬ ‫في‬ ‫اللوم‬ ‫او‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫لفت‬ ‫او‬ ‫االنذار‬ ‫فمنها‬ ‫متعدده‬ ‫االداري‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫من‬ ‫القصل‬ ‫حد‬ ‫الي‬ ‫الجزاء‬ ‫يصل‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫العالوة‬ ‫منح‬ ‫اوتاجيل‬ ‫العامه‬ ‫الوظيفه‬ 12
  13. 13. ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫وانواع‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫وانواع‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬:- ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬:‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫العام‬ ‫بالقانون‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫طرفا‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫احد‬ ‫او‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫بتنظيم‬ ‫تتعلق‬ ‫التى‬ ‫او‬ ‫سلطة‬ ‫او‬ ‫سيادة‬ ‫صاحبه‬ ‫باعتبارها‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطات‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬:‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫به‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫او‬ ‫االخر‬ ‫والبعض‬ ‫بعضهم‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تنشأ‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫االعتبارية‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫او‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫االعتبارية‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫وبين‬ ‫بينهم‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬: ‫اوال‬:‫العام‬ ‫الدولى‬ ‫القانون‬:‫من‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اعضاء‬ ‫بوصفها‬ ‫االخر‬ ‫بالبعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫ناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫او‬ ‫السلم‬ ‫زمن‬ ‫فى‬ ‫سواء‬ ‫الدولى‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫المتحدة‬ ‫كاألمم‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫بالمنظمات‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫اخرى‬ ‫ناحية‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫العدل‬ ‫ومحكمة‬ ‫االمن‬ ‫مجلس‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫المتخصصة‬ ‫وهيئاتها‬ ‫ببعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫المنظمات‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫وكذلك‬ 13
  14. 14. ‫لطوائف‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫الدولى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ويضم‬ ‫االتى‬ ‫فى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تتمثل‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫من‬ ‫مختلفة‬: 1-‫الدولى‬ ‫بالقانون‬ ‫المخاطبين‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫تعتنى‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫الدولية‬ ‫والمنظمات‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫وهم‬ 2-‫االخر‬ ‫والبعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫نوعين‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تنقسم‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫وهذه‬:‫عالقات‬ ‫يحكم‬ ‫االول‬ ‫النوع‬ ‫والتجارية‬ ‫الدبلوماسية‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫وينظم‬ ‫السلم‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بعقدها‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫االتفاقيات‬ ‫واحكام‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بين‬ ‫والثقافية‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تنشا‬ ‫قد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫المنازعات‬ ‫لفض‬ ‫السلمية‬ ‫الطرق‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫فينظم‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫وقت‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫يحكم‬ ‫الثانى‬ ‫والنوع‬ ‫التى‬ ‫االسلحة‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ويفرق‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫اعالن‬ ‫وطرق‬ ‫المتحاربة‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫االسرى‬ ‫معاملة‬ ‫كيفية‬ ‫وتنظم‬ ‫دوليا‬ ‫والمحرمة‬ ‫استخدانها‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫لالحتالل‬ ‫خضعت‬ ‫التى‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫فى‬ ‫والمدنيين‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫وجرحى‬ ‫الحرب‬ ‫نتيجة‬ 3-‫الدولية‬ ‫المنظمات‬ ‫من‬ ‫كل‬ ‫بين‬ ‫للعالقات‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫بالدول‬ ‫وعالقتها‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫بعضها‬ 14
  15. 15. ‫الدستورى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ثانيا‬: :‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرع‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫يبين‬ ‫الذى‬ ‫الداخلى‬ ‫بعضها‬ ‫وعالقتها‬ ‫منها‬ ‫كل‬ ‫واختصاص‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والسلطات‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫تكفل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫االساسية‬ ‫المبادئ‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫االخر‬ ‫بالبعض‬ ‫فى‬ ‫االسمى‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫يعد‬ ‫بذلك‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫الدستورى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫موضعات‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ملكى‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫وما‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫ونظام‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫برلمانى‬ ‫ام‬ ‫رئاسى‬ ‫ام‬ ‫ديمقراطى‬ ‫ام‬ ‫جمهورى‬ ‫فى‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطات‬ ‫توزيع‬ ‫ببيان‬ ‫الدستورى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫يهتم‬ ‫وقضائية‬ ‫وتنفيذية‬ ‫تشريعية‬ ‫اختصاصها‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والواجبات‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫ببيان‬ ‫الدستورى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫يهتم‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫واهميتها‬ ‫االسرة‬ ‫ودور‬ ‫االجتماعى‬ ‫كالتكامل‬ ‫امام‬ ‫المساواة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫والحق‬ 15
  16. 16. ‫ثالثا‬:‫االدارى‬ ‫القانون‬:‫الداخلى‬ ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫احد‬ ‫هو‬ ‫االدارى‬ ‫للنشاط‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ويتضمن‬ ‫بالفرد‬ ‫وعالقتها‬ ‫التنفيذية‬ ‫وللسلطة‬ ‫رابعا‬:‫المالى‬ ‫القانون‬:‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫اليرادات‬ ‫المنظمة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ويشمل‬ ‫ومهامة‬ ‫بينها‬ ‫الموازنه‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫ونفقاتها‬ ‫تفرضها‬ ‫التى‬ ‫والرسوم‬ ‫الضرائب‬ ‫من‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫ايرادات‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫لمواطنيها‬ ‫تؤديها‬ ‫التى‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫مقابل‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫ووضع‬ ‫للدولة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫والنفقات‬ ‫المصروفات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫والرقابة‬ ‫االنفاق‬ ‫فى‬ ‫اتباعها‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الموازنة‬ ‫اى‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫ميزانية‬ ‫تحكم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫تنفيذها‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫والمصروفات‬ ‫االيرادات‬ 16
  17. 17. ‫الجنائى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫خامسا‬:‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫جريمة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وعقوبة‬ ‫جرائم‬ ‫تشكل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫االفعال‬ ‫تحدد‬ ‫ويتعبر‬ ‫ومحاكمته‬ ‫المتهم‬ ‫تعقب‬ ‫فى‬ ‫المتبعة‬ ‫واالجراءات‬ ‫على‬ ‫الرتكازه‬ ‫العام‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرعا‬ ‫الجنائى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫بها‬ ‫المقضى‬ ‫العقوبة‬ ‫وتنفيذ‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫والعقاب‬ ‫واركانها‬ ‫الجريمة‬ ‫هما‬ ‫فرعين‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الجنائى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫وينقسم‬: ‫العقوبات‬ ‫قانون‬:‫تحدد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫ارتكابها‬ ‫عند‬ ‫توقع‬ ‫التى‬ ‫والعوقبات‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المعاقب‬ ‫الجرائم‬ ‫الجنائية‬ ‫االجراءات‬ ‫قانون‬:‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫ويتضمن‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫الجريمة‬ ‫وقوع‬ ‫عند‬ ‫اتباعها‬ ‫الواجب‬ ‫والشكلية‬ ‫االجرائية‬ ‫الصادر‬ ‫الحكم‬ ‫تنفيذ‬ ‫يتم‬ 17
  18. 18. ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ثانيا‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ثانيا‬ ‫المدنى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫اوال‬:‫تنظم‬ ‫التى‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫تدخلت‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫وبين‬ ‫بينهم‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫لالفراد‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫الموضوعات‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوعين‬ ‫المدنى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫وينظم‬ ‫عاديا‬ ‫فردا‬ ‫بصفتها‬ ‫هما‬:‫العينية‬ ‫او‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االحوال‬ ‫و‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫االحوال‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫ذاتيت‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫ما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫الشخصية‬ ‫االحوال‬ ‫غيره‬ ‫عن‬ ‫تميزه‬ ‫التى‬ ‫العناصر‬ ‫مختلف‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫الناحية‬ ‫من‬ ‫ووفاة‬ ‫ميالد‬ ‫من‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫بمعنى‬ ‫بالحالة‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫والتى‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تنشا‬ ‫التى‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫تحكم‬ ‫كما‬ ‫وجنسيه‬ ‫وموطن‬ ‫واسم‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الزوجين‬ ‫من‬ ‫كال‬ ‫وحقوق‬ ‫وطالق‬ ‫زواج‬ ‫من‬ ‫واسرته‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫وغيرها‬ ‫والوصايا‬ ‫بالمواريث‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫المالية‬ ‫االحوال‬:‫الماليه‬ ‫بالمسائل‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫االمور‬ ‫كل‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫وتنظيم‬ ‫وانواعه‬ ‫بالمال‬ ‫الخاصة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫تضم‬ ‫وهى‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫ومعنوية‬ ‫وشخصية‬ ‫عينية‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ترد‬ ‫التى‬ ‫الحقوق‬ ‫وانقضاؤها‬ ‫االشخاص‬ ‫بين‬ ‫تداولها‬ 18
  19. 19. ‫التجارى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ثانيا‬:‫الذى‬ ‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرع‬ ‫هو‬ ‫فهو‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫المعامالت‬ ‫او‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫واجبات‬ ‫يحدد‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫يكسب‬ ‫ومتى‬ ‫التاجر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫من‬ ‫يبين‬ ‫التجارى‬ ‫السجل‬ ‫فى‬ ‫والقيد‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫الدفاتر‬ ‫كمسك‬ ‫التاجر‬ ‫المختلفة‬ ‫انواعها‬ ‫ويحدد‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫الشركات‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫االوراق‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫وهو‬ ‫وانقضائها‬ ‫ونشاطها‬ ‫تكوينها‬ ‫وكيفية‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫والسندات‬ ‫والشيك‬ ‫الكمبيالة‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫التى‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫التجارى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫وينظم‬ ‫التجارية‬ ‫العقود‬ ‫البحرى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ثالثا‬:‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫هو‬ ‫السفينه‬ ‫حول‬ ‫قواعده‬ ‫وتتركز‬ ‫البحريه‬ ‫للمالحه‬ ‫المنظمه‬ ‫والعقود‬ ‫وتسجيل‬ ‫وجنسيه‬ ‫اسم‬ ‫من‬ ‫ذاتيتها‬ ‫البحريهوتحديد‬ ‫وتاجيرها‬ ‫السفينه‬ ‫ببيع‬ ‫يتعلق‬ ‫قيما‬ ‫وخاصه‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ترد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫وركابها‬ ‫وبالحتها‬ ‫السفينه‬ ‫بمالك‬ ‫الريان‬ ‫عالقه‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وكذلك‬ ‫وعقود‬ ‫السفينه‬ ‫مالك‬ ‫ومسوليه‬ ‫الريان‬ ‫مسؤليه‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫وعقد‬ ‫تنقلها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البضاعه‬ ‫او‬ ‫بالسفينه‬ ‫المتعلقه‬ ‫التامين‬ ‫البحر‬ ‫مجال‬ ‫في‬ ‫والنقل‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وعقد‬ ‫البحري‬ ‫القرض‬ 19
  20. 20. ‫رابعا‬:-‫الجوي‬ ‫القانون‬:‫اح‬ ‫الجوي‬ ‫القانو‬ ‫يعد‬‫الخاص‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فروع‬ ‫ث‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويتكون‬ ‫وايضا‬ ‫التجاري‬ ‫والقانون‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الطائره‬ ‫في‬ ‫وقواعده‬ ‫التركيز‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫الجويه‬ ‫للمالحه‬ ‫المنظمه‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫ترد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫والعقود‬ ‫جنسيتها‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫تسجيلها‬ ‫بتنظيم‬ ‫يهتم‬ ‫قائدالطائره‬ ‫القالقه‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫وكما‬ ‫والتامين‬ ‫وااليجار‬ ‫والرهن‬ ‫والبيع‬ ‫التي‬ ‫عنداالضرار‬ ‫المسوليه‬ ‫ايضا‬ ‫ينظم‬ ‫كما‬ ‫وركبها‬ ‫ومالحيها‬ ‫ومالكها‬ ‫تنقلها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البضلئع‬ ‫او‬ ‫الطائره‬ ‫ركاب‬ ‫تصيب‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫خامسا‬:-‫التي‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫هو‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫والعمال‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫اصحاب‬ ‫بين‬ ‫القالقه‬ ‫تنظم‬ ‫الثوره‬ ‫وليد‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫وفانون‬ ‫االخر‬ ‫مواجه‬ ‫في‬ ‫منهمما‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وواجبات‬ ‫العالقه‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫الكادخين‬ ‫الصناعه‬ ‫عمال‬ ‫طبقه‬ ‫وظهور‬ ‫الصناعيه‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫وكان‬ ‫المدني‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫االحكام‬ ‫تخضع‬ ‫انذاك‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫العمالبرب‬ ‫العامل‬ ‫انا‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫علي‬ ‫ااالشخاص‬ ‫ايجار‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫علي‬ ‫العرض‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫يحددها‬ ‫العامل‬ ‫اجره‬ ‫وكانت‬ ‫السلع‬ ‫نفسه‬ ‫يوجر‬ ‫تدخل‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دون‬ ‫االراده‬ ‫سلطان‬ ‫لمبدا‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫عقد‬ ‫ويخضع‬ ‫والطلي‬ ‫في‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫اصحاب‬ ‫تحكم‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫علي‬ ‫فترتب‬ ‫الدوله‬ ‫جانب‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫الجحفه‬ ‫للشروط‬ ‫العمال‬ ‫خضوع‬ ‫الي‬ ‫ادي‬ ‫مما‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫القانونيه‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫بكثير‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫ويتضمن‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫غقد‬ ‫في‬ ‫حمايه‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫مخالفتها‬ ‫علي‬ ‫االتفاق‬ ‫االطراف‬ ‫اليجوز‬ ‫التي‬ ‫االمره‬ ‫لساعات‬ ‫المحدده‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مثل‬ ‫االعمال‬ ‫اصحاب‬ ‫تصف‬ ‫من‬ ‫للعمال‬ ‫اليوميه‬ ‫العمل‬ 20
  21. 21. ‫المجتمع‬ ‫في‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫ضرورة‬: ‫بطبعه‬ ‫أجتماعي‬ ‫كائن‬ ‫األنسان‬ ‫أن‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫المتفق‬ ‫البديهيات‬ ‫من‬( ‫جنسه‬ ‫بني‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بمعزل‬ ‫العيش‬ ‫يستطيع‬ ‫ال‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫بمعني‬)‫وذلك‬ ‫إحتياجاته‬ ‫إشباع‬ ‫عن‬ ‫قدراته‬ ‫عجز‬ ‫بسبب‬–‫والنفسية‬ ‫المادية‬– ‫وذلك‬ ‫والحاجات‬ ‫المنافع‬ ‫واألخرين‬ ‫يتبادل‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫أضطره‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫األمر‬ ‫األنسان‬ ‫أن‬ ‫وحيث‬ ‫والعالقات‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬–‫وهو‬ ‫حاجاته‬ ‫ألشباع‬ ‫سعيه‬ ‫في‬–‫أن‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫من‬ ‫فكان‬ ، ‫ذاته‬ ‫سيؤثر‬ ‫أدت‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫األفراد‬ ‫بين‬ ‫المصالح‬ ‫تتصادم‬–‫األحيان‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫في‬– ‫واألضطراب‬ ‫الفوضي‬ ‫تسودها‬ ً‫مستمرا‬ ً‫نزاعا‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫أصبحت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إليى‬ ‫الغاب‬ ‫شريعة‬ ‫وتحكمها‬.‫قواعد‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫ماسة‬ ‫الحاجة‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫غيره‬ ‫تجاه‬ ‫واجبات‬ ‫من‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫وما‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫من‬ ‫فرد‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫ما‬ ‫تبين‬ ‫ملزمة‬ ‫بهدف‬ ‫كله‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫يعيش‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫وتجاه‬ ‫جنسه‬ ‫بني‬ ‫من‬ ‫علي‬ ‫والمحافظة‬ ‫جهه‬ ‫من‬ ‫ومصالحهم‬ ‫األفراد‬ ‫حريات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التوفيق‬ ‫أخري‬ ‫جهه‬ ‫من‬ ‫وإرتقاءه‬ ‫وتقدمه‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫كيان‬.‫لقواعد‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫يتكون‬. 21
  22. 22. ‫القاعدة‬ ‫مصادر‬‫القانونية‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫بمصدر‬ ‫يقصد‬"‫القانونية‬ ‫للقاعدة‬ ‫المنشيء‬ ‫السبب‬" ‫الواجبة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫منه‬ ‫تستمد‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫المنبع‬ ‫أخري‬ ‫بعبارة‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القضاء‬ ‫أمام‬ ‫المطروح‬ ‫النزاع‬ ‫علي‬ ‫التطبيق‬.‫القانون‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫والواقع‬ ‫فقديماالعرف‬ ‫كان‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫بتطور‬ ‫تنوعت‬(‫في‬ ‫متمثال‬ ‫العشيرة‬ ‫زعيم‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القبيلة‬ ‫رئيس‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األسرة‬ ‫رب‬ ‫تعليمات‬)‫المصدر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫الوحيد‬.‫لتلبية‬ ‫الوقت‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬ ‫وكافيا‬ ‫مالئما‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫وكان‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تطورت‬ ‫عندما‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫البدائية‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫حاجات‬ ‫وتعددت‬ ‫أفرادها‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫وكثر‬–‫ثم‬ ‫من‬–‫عاجزا‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫وأصبح‬ ،‫إحتياجاتهم‬ ‫تنوعها‬ ‫بسبب‬ ‫أفرادها‬ ‫بين‬ ‫نشأت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الروابط‬ ‫بين‬ ‫التوفيق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫بحاجة‬ ‫للوفاء‬ ‫ضرورية‬ ‫كوسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫ظهر‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫وتشابكها‬ ‫في‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫من‬ ‫األولي‬ ‫المرتبة‬ ‫وأحتل‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫به‬ ‫يتمتع‬ ‫لما‬ ‫وذلك‬ ، ‫العربية‬ ‫مصر‬ ‫جمهورية‬ ‫ومنها‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫من‬ ‫كثير‬ ‫مزايا‬ ‫من‬ ‫التشريع‬_‫وسرعة‬ ‫صياغته‬ ‫ودقة‬ ‫وإنضابطها‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫كوضوح‬ ‫إعداده‬)‫اللجوء‬ ‫يتم‬ ً‫إحتياطيا‬ ً‫مصدرا‬ ‫ليصبح‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫دور‬ ‫أنحسر‬ ‫بينما‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫في‬ ‫حكم‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫إليه‬.‫تقدم‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫أخري‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تحديد‬ ‫إلي‬ ‫الدول‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫لجأ‬ ، ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫ولقد‬ ‫عرفية‬ ‫أو‬ ‫تشريعية‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫إليها‬ ‫اللجوء‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫ومباديء‬ ‫والقضاء‬ ‫الفقه‬ ‫في‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫تمثلت‬. 22
  23. 23. ‫المصري‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫الرسمية‬ ‫المصادر‬:- ‫المدني‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫األولي‬ ‫المادة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المصري‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫نص‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫علي‬:- ‫التي‬ ‫المسائل‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫علي‬ ‫التشريعية‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫تسري‬ ‫فحواها‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لفظها‬ ‫في‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تتناولها‬.‫لم‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫بمقتضي‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫حكم‬ ، ‫تطبيقه‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫تشريعي‬ ‫نص‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫العرف‬.‫وقواعد‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫فبمقتضي‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫لم‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫التشرع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫يتضح‬ ‫سبق‬ ‫مما‬ ‫العدالة‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫فأنها‬ ‫األخري‬ ‫المصادر‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫أما‬ ، ‫المصري‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫تشريعي‬ ‫نص‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫لم‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫علي‬ ً‫وبناءا‬ ‫إحتياطية‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫لم‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫بمقتضي‬ ‫القاضي‬ ‫حكم‬ ‫تطبيقه‬ ‫العدالة‬ ‫وقواعد‬ ‫الطبيعي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫مباديء‬ ‫فبمقتضي‬. 23
  24. 24. -‫التشريع‬ -‫التشريع‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تعريف‬:- ‫إجراءات‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫مختصة‬ ‫سلطة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الصادرة‬ ‫المكتوبة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ‫معينة‬. ‫التشريع‬Legislation‫تطلق‬ ‫كما‬ ،‫معين‬ ‫بلد‬ ‫في‬ ‫والقوانين‬ ‫الشرائع‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫هو‬ ، ‫اصطالح‬ ‫إن‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫القول‬ ‫ويمكن‬ ،‫وإصدارها‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫على‬ ً‫أيضا‬ ‫معنيين‬ ‫يفيد‬ ‫التشريع‬: ‫بين‬ ‫االجتماعية‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫لتنظيم‬ ‫الالزمة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫وضع‬ ‫به‬ ‫يقصد‬ ‫عام‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫من‬ ‫معروف‬ ‫مصدر‬ ‫عن‬ ‫نتجت‬ ‫قد‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫كون‬ ‫عن‬ ‫النظر‬ ‫بغض‬ ،‫الناس‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬(‫القضاء‬ ‫أحكام‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫العرف‬)‫القائمة‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫تفسير‬ ‫من‬ ‫أو‬. ‫بإصدار‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المختصة‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطة‬ ‫إرادة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫التعبير‬ ‫به‬ ‫يقصد‬ ،‫خاص‬ ‫ومعنى‬ ‫باحترامها‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫وإلزام‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫قاعدة‬.  ‫الدولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مختصة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫سلطة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫على‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫وبعبارات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫هو‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫مكتوبة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ،‫بها‬ ‫والتكليف‬ ،‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بالتعبير‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫في‬ ‫اإللزام‬ ‫قوة‬ ‫وإعطائها‬ ‫مكتوبة‬ ‫فنية‬ ‫صيغة‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫بصوغ‬ ‫السلطة‬. ‫المصدر‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫من‬ ‫تستمد‬ ‫التي‬ ‫ذاتها‬ ‫القاعدة‬ ‫على‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫اصطالح‬ ‫يطلق‬ ‫كما‬. ‫عن‬ ،‫مكتوبة‬ ‫رسمية‬ ‫وثيقة‬ ‫في‬ ‫تصدر‬ ‫قانونية‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫كل‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫ّف‬‫ر‬‫يع‬ ،‫وباختصار‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫في‬ ‫مختصة‬ ‫عامة‬ ‫سلطة‬. 24
  25. 25. ‫للقاعدة‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬‫القانونية‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫لضبط‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫القديم‬ ‫منذ‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫أدرك‬ ‫المجتمع‬.‫اآللهة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫واضعوها‬ ‫نسبها‬ ‫المعروفة‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫وأقدم‬ (‫شمش‬ ‫اإلله‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫نسب‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫حمورابي‬ ‫كقانون‬.)‫تطور‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫سلم‬ ‫في‬ ‫آخر‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫طور‬ ‫من‬ ‫وانتقالها‬ ‫البشرية‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫على‬ ‫وبني‬ ‫المجتمعات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تطور‬ ،‫الحضاري‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫باالفتراضات‬ ‫يسمى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫على‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الدينية‬ ‫األحكام‬ ‫على‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫الحيل‬Legal Fiction‫الروماني‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫في‬ ‫عرفت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫وغيره‬.‫في‬ ً‫عائقا‬ ً‫سببا‬ ‫كانت‬ ‫آنذاك‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫قدسية‬ ‫ولكن‬ ‫التفكير‬ ‫مجرد‬ ‫حتى‬ ‫وال‬ ،‫تعديلها‬ ‫في‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫ال‬ ‫إذ‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫في‬.‫النظرة‬ ‫تغيرت‬ ،‫المجتمع‬ ‫ورقي‬ ‫األفكار‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫الزمن‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫النصوص‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫إلى‬.‫وقصورها‬ ‫تشريعاتهم‬ ‫بجمود‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫شعر‬ ‫وعندما‬ ‫كان‬ ،‫قسوة‬ ‫من‬ ‫األحكام‬ ‫في‬ ‫ما‬ ،‫وأدركوا‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫تطور‬ ‫مجاراة‬ ‫عن‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫النظم‬ ‫تعديل‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫تكفل‬ ‫وسائل‬ ‫عن‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫من‬ ‫لهم‬ ‫البد‬. ،‫السليم‬ ‫للعقل‬ ‫المطابقة‬ ‫العدالة‬ ‫لفكرة‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫وإدراك‬ ‫الزمن‬ ‫ومع‬ ،‫الشعب‬ ‫على‬ ‫سلطانها‬ ‫فرض‬ ‫على‬ ‫وقدرتها‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫قيام‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫للقواعد‬ ‫وتعديالت‬ ‫جديدة‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫تبني‬ ‫العامة‬ ‫السلطات‬ ‫استطاعت‬ ‫ملزم‬ ‫تشريع‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وإصدارها‬ ‫القديمة‬. 25
  26. 26. ‫وبذلك‬‫مصادر‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الصدارة‬ ‫منزلة‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫إحالل‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫قاد‬ ‫وصف‬ ‫صح‬ ‫وقد‬ ،‫للقانون‬ ‫العام‬ ‫األصلي‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫وأصبح‬ ،‫القانون‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫تعرف‬ ‫التي‬ ‫القديمة‬ ‫للعصور‬ ً‫خالفا‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫عصر‬ ‫بأنه‬ ‫عصرنا‬ ‫والدين‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫عصور‬.‫فإن‬ ،‫التشريع‬ ‫في‬ ‫القديمة‬ ‫األحكام‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫بقاء‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫وتضافرت‬ ،‫وتطوره‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫إصالح‬ ‫في‬ ‫األهم‬ ‫الوسيلة‬ ‫أصبح‬ ‫الوضعي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫أوجبت‬ ،‫الحضاري‬ ‫التطور‬ ‫مراحل‬ ‫صميم‬ ‫من‬ ‫هي‬ ،‫ومختلفة‬ ‫كثيرة‬ ‫عوامل‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫شؤون‬ ‫جميع‬ ‫في‬ ‫التشريع‬.‫القول‬ ‫ويمكن‬:‫أصبحت‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫إن‬ ‫ال‬ ‫تشريعية‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫والقسر‬ ‫اإلكراه‬ ‫في‬ ‫سلطتها‬ ‫وتنظم‬ ‫سلطانها‬ ‫توطد‬ ‫دونها‬ ‫من‬ ‫الحديثة‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫عمل‬ ‫سير‬ ‫يمكن‬.‫مستوى‬ ‫وعلى‬ ‫يوم‬ ‫كل‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الحاجة‬ ‫تبرز‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫ومستوى‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫مجتمع‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫وفق‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫الكشوف‬ ‫وترتيب‬ ‫الحضارية‬ ‫المستجدات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وإلى‬ ‫وكفالة‬ ‫التعليم‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫الصحية‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫مستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫إن‬ ،‫قانونية‬ ‫وضمن‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫حياته‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفرد‬ ‫أمن‬ ‫وضمان‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫حقوق‬ ‫عالقات‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫تشابكت‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫المستوى‬ ‫على‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫الكثيرة‬ ‫متفرعاتها‬ ً‫تشريعا‬ ‫تتطلب‬ ‫كثيرة‬ ‫حياتية‬ ‫أمور‬ ‫وأصبحت‬ ‫المسافات‬ ‫وقصرت‬ ‫الشعوب‬ ‫واإلعالم‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫والفضاء‬ ‫والبيئة‬ ‫بالبحار‬ ‫المتعلقة‬ ‫كاألمور‬ ً‫عالميا‬.‫صار‬ ‫وهكذا‬ ‫الجديدة‬ ‫الميادين‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫كبرى‬ ‫أهمية‬ ‫للتشريع‬.‫في‬ ‫أهميته‬ ‫على‬ ً‫فضال‬ ‫وأعمال‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫أفراد‬ ‫نشاطات‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وفي‬ ‫وضبطه‬ ‫القائم‬ ‫الواقع‬ ‫تنظيم‬ ‫وسيلة‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫وصار‬ ،‫القانون‬ ‫دولة‬ ‫الدنيا‬ ‫بالد‬ ‫معظم‬ ‫في‬ ‫صارت‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الدولة‬ ‫وتنظيم‬ ‫اإلنسان‬ ‫كرامة‬ ‫وتحقيق‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫في‬ ‫المجتمع‬ ‫لتطوير‬ ‫كبرى‬ ‫عليه‬ ‫يعيش‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الكوكب‬ ‫وحماية‬ ‫وإنمائها‬ ‫والشعوب‬ ‫األمم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫العالقات‬ ‫لوجوده‬ ‫المهددة‬ ‫والكوارث‬ ‫األخطار‬ ‫من‬ ‫فضائه‬ ‫وحماية‬ ،‫اإلنسان‬. 26
  27. 27. ‫التشريع‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫التشريع‬ ‫خصائص‬: ‫هي‬ ‫خصائص‬ ‫بثالثة‬ ‫يتسم‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫لنا‬ ‫يتضح‬ ‫السابق‬ ‫التعريف‬ ‫من‬: ‫من‬ ‫مكتوبة‬ ‫صورة‬ ‫في‬ ‫ويصدر‬ ‫القانونية‬ ‫القواعد‬ ‫من‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫يتضمن‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫بوضعه‬ ‫مختصة‬ ‫سلطة‬. ‫القوة‬ ‫في‬ ‫وتدرجها‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫أنواع‬: ‫هي‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫من‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫ثالثة‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫فإن‬ ‫المصري‬ ‫الدستوري‬ ‫للنظام‬ ‫وفقا‬ : ‫األساسي‬ ‫التشريع‬(‫الدستور‬)‫العادي‬ ‫والتشريع‬(‫القانون‬)‫والتشريع‬ ‫الالئحي‬ ‫أو‬ ‫لفرعي‬(‫اللوائح‬)‫حيث‬ ‫هرميا‬ ‫تدرجا‬ ‫التشريعات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫وتتدرج‬ ‫يليه‬ ‫الهرمي‬ ‫التشريعي‬ ‫التدرج‬ ‫قمة‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدستور‬ ‫يأتي‬–‫القوة‬ ‫في‬– ‫اللوائح‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫القانون‬. ‫التشريع‬ ‫يخالف‬ ‫أن‬ ‫األدني‬ ‫للتشريع‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫ال‬ ‫فإنه‬ ‫التدرج‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫وبمقتضي‬ ‫لالئحة‬ ‫يجوز‬ ‫ال‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الدستور‬ ‫يخالف‬ ‫أن‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫اليجوز‬ ‫أنه‬ ‫بمعني‬ ‫األعلي‬ ‫مختلفتين‬ ‫درجتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫تشريعات‬ ‫تعارض‬ ‫فإذا‬ ‫الدستور‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫تخالف‬ ‫أن‬ ‫األعلي‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫تغليب‬ ‫وجب‬. 27
  28. 28. ‫العــــــــرف‬ ‫فى‬ ‫معين‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫على‬ ‫االفراد‬ ‫اعتياد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫يتمثل‬ ‫للقانون‬ ‫رسمى‬ ‫كمصدر‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫بأنها‬ ‫االعتقاد‬ ‫يسود‬ ‫قاعدة‬ ‫منه‬ ‫تنشأ‬ ‫بحيث‬ ‫االجمتاعية‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫نواحى‬ ‫من‬ ‫ناحية‬ ‫ملزمة‬.‫المكونة‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫االركان‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫من‬ ‫علينا‬ ‫ينبغى‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫ولدراسة‬ ‫االتفاقية‬ ‫والعادة‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الفرق‬ ‫دراسة‬ ‫اخرى‬ ‫جهة‬ ‫ومن‬ ‫وانواعه‬ ‫له‬. ‫للعرف‬ ‫المكونة‬ ‫الرئيسية‬ ‫االركان‬ ‫معين‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫اعتياد‬ ‫من‬ ‫ينشأ‬ ‫مكتوب‬ ‫غير‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫هو‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫باحترامه‬ ‫ملزمين‬ ‫بانهم‬ ‫وشعورهم‬.‫ركنين‬ ‫من‬ ‫يتكون‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ذلك‬ ‫ومفاد‬: ‫ويتمثل‬ ‫معنوى‬ ‫والثانى‬ ‫معين‬ ‫سلوك‬ ‫على‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫اعتياد‬ ‫فى‬ ‫ويتمثل‬ ‫مادى‬ ‫االول‬ ‫السلوك‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫بالزامية‬ ‫الناس‬ ‫اعتقاد‬ ‫فى‬. ‫العرف‬ ‫انواع‬ ‫نوعان‬ ‫العرف‬:‫مساعد‬ ‫عرف‬ ‫والثانى‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫فى‬ ‫لنقص‬ ‫مكمل‬ ‫عرف‬ ‫االول‬ ‫للتشريع‬.  ‫اخرى‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫قوتها‬ ‫درجة‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫ورتبها‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫حدد‬ ‫قد‬ ‫المشرع‬ ‫ان‬ ‫راينا‬ ‫ان‬ ‫سبق‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫العرف‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫المرتبة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫بعده‬ ‫وياتى‬ ‫االول‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫هو‬ ‫التشريع‬ ‫واعتبر‬ ‫والعدالة‬ ‫الطبيعى‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫قواعد‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫االسالميه‬ ‫التشريعة‬ ‫مبادىء‬.  28

×