Chapter 4 rate analysis

Prof. Tatikonda G. S.
 The determination of rate per unit of a particular item of work, from the cost of quantities of materials, the cost of l...
 To work out the actual cost of per unit of the items.  To work out the economical use of materials and processes in com...
 Details of all operations involved in carrying out the work  The quantities of materials and their costs  The number o...
1. Major Factors :- a) Material b) Labour 2. Minor Factors : - a) Special Equipment b) Place of work c) Nature of work d) ...
 Lead: The horizontal distance between the trench pit and the place where excavated earth is placed is called as lead. Th...
The capacity of a skilled labour to do the quantity of work per day called task work. Task work is depends on the nature, ...
 ANALYSIS OF RATES The analysis of rates is worked out for the unit payment of the particular item of work under two head...
Rate Analysis

Published in: Engineering
  Prof. Tatikonda G. S.
  2. 2.  The determination of rate per unit of a particular item of work, from the cost of quantities of materials, the cost of laborers and other miscellaneous petty expenses required for its completion is known as the Analysis of Rates.  The rates of materials and labor vary from place to place and hence the rates of different items of works also vary from place to place.
  3. 3.  To work out the actual cost of per unit of the items.  To work out the economical use of materials and processes in completing the particulars item.  To work out the cost of extra items which are not provided in the contract bond, but are to be done as per the directions of the client.  To revise the schedule of rates due to increase in the cost of material and labour or due to change in technique
  4. 4.  Details of all operations involved in carrying out the work  The quantities of materials and their costs  The number of different categories of laborers required, their working capacity and daily wages.
  5. 5. 1. Major Factors :- a) Material b) Labour 2. Minor Factors : - a) Special Equipment b) Place of work c) Nature of work d) Conditions of Contract e) Profit of the contractor f) Specification g) Site Condition h) Miscellaneous
  6. 6.  Lead: The horizontal distance between the trench pit and the place where excavated earth is placed is called as lead. The unit of lead is 50 m for a distance up to 500 m, 500 m for a distance exceeding 500 m up to 5 km and 1 km for distance exceeds 5 km.  Lift: It is the depth of excavation or the vertical movement of material. Generally lift is taken as 1.5 m below ground level. Extra lift shall be measured in unit of 1.5 m or part thereof.
  7. 7. The capacity of a skilled labour to do the quantity of work per day called task work. Task work is depends on the nature, size, height, situation, location, climate condition, techniques adopted, wages paid. Factors Affecting Task Work:-  Out turn of skilled labour depends on the nature, size, height, situation, location, Climatic condition, technique adopted, wages paid etc.  Availability of skilled labour.  A well-organized work increases the out turn of labour.  Job satisfaction and working condition may increase the out turn work. If the work is allotted on piece work basis then the daily wages output of labour increases.
  8. 8.  ANALYSIS OF RATES The analysis of rates is worked out for the unit payment of the particular item of work under two heads.  Materials  Labour  Material Cost + Labour Cost = Cost of Items of Work Other items included are:  Tools and Plants ( T & P ) = 2.5 to 3 % of the labour cost  Transportation cost more than 8 km is considered  Water charges = 1.5 to 2 % 0f total cost  Contractor ‘ s profit = 10 %

