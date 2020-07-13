Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof.Tatikonda G. S.
 Approximate estimate is prepared to decide the financial aspect, administrative approval for sending the proposal and ap...
 To give a rough idea of the probable expenditure: At the early stages of the development of a project it is necessary to...
 Service unit method  Plinth area rate method  Cubical content method  Typical bay method  Approximate quantity method
Buildings are constructed to serve a specific purpose. For example hospitals are designed to accommodate certain number of...
In this methodThe built up area of the proposed structure is worked out, and then multiplied by a suitable rate. This rate...
This method is more accurate than the square meter of floor area method. because the depth of foundations and the height o...
 This bay method is applicable in garages, factory, and railway platform where identical structures are visible.  Bay in...
For estimate of a railway project main work are foundation embankment in cutting and banking, bridges, culverts, level, an...
