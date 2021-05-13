One goal of science communication is to use a variety of different tools to reach a diversity of audiences. Video can be an effective tool that reaches beyond the scientific community and helps put a face to both scientists and their science. For the last five years, FISHBIO has produced short videos to help communicate the findings of several scientific studies and projects. This talk describes how FISHBIO scientists used the Message Box communication tool developed by COMPASS to distill and simplify messages for a video from a scientific publication. We also discuss the process of creating a science-based video using a mix of interviews, narration, and B-roll (supplemental footage), and how other communication tools such as newsletters, blog posts, and social media can be used to amplify the impact of a video. Ultimately, communicating science with video requires translating complex and technical concepts into clear, compelling, and visually appealing stories.

