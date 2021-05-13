Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lights, Camera, Science! Using Video to Communicate Scientific Studies

One goal of science communication is to use a variety of different tools to reach a diversity of audiences. Video can be an effective tool that reaches beyond the scientific community and helps put a face to both scientists and their science. For the last five years, FISHBIO has produced short videos to help communicate the findings of several scientific studies and projects. This talk describes how FISHBIO scientists used the Message Box communication tool developed by COMPASS to distill and simplify messages for a video from a scientific publication. We also discuss the process of creating a science-based video using a mix of interviews, narration, and B-roll (supplemental footage), and how other communication tools such as newsletters, blog posts, and social media can be used to amplify the impact of a video. Ultimately, communicating science with video requires translating complex and technical concepts into clear, compelling, and visually appealing stories.

  1. 1. Lights, Camera, Science! Using Video to Communicate Scientific Studies AFS / TWS Annual Meeting Reno, Nevada Sept 28 – Nov 3, 2019 Presenter: Erin Loury Co-Presenters: Dee Thao, Tyler Pilger, and Doug Demko
  2. 2. Video as a Science Communication Tool Publications = info-dense, limited audience Videos = engaging, broader & different audience • Put a (friendly!) face to scientists • Visually depict unique environments & species www.FISHBIO.com
  3. 3. How Do You Translate a Publication into a Video? Clear message + Compelling visuals www.FISHBIO.com
  4. 4. Talk Overview www.FISHBIO.com 1. Planning the Video • Using the Message Box 2. Producing the Video • Interviews • B-roll/animations • Editing 3. Sharing the Video • Social media
  5. 5. Our Example • We published a paper on long-term monitoring of juvenile salmon • Pilger et al. 2019 • Video: “And the Cycle Continues: Estimating Juvenile Chinook Salmon Abundances in the Stanislaus River” www.FISHBIO.com
  6. 6. Planning the Video • Message Box = tool for distilling your message • Developed by COMPASS • Used to come up with talking points for video • What will you focus on? www.FISHBIO.com Photo by Scott Mandia
  7. 7. www.FISHBIO.com
  8. 8. Parts of the Message Box • Audience: Tailor the message to specific group • Issue: “Big picture” context of your work • Problem: Specific aspect of the issue your work addresses • Solution: What you are doing to address the problem • So-What: Why this matters • Benefits: Positive outcomes of taking action to address the problem or implement solutions www.FISHBIO.com
  9. 9. Solutions: Insights from our analysis to improve long-term monitoring www.FISHBIO.com
  10. 10. Producing the Video • Interviews – Clear message • B-roll – Compelling visuals • Editing – Magic! www.FISHBIO.com
  11. 11. Interviews • Talking points • Quiet place • Simple or scenic background • Relaxed, conversational tone • Practice! www.FISHBIO.com
  12. 12. B-roll • Scene-setting or action shots that illustrate interviews • Our field staff regularly document activities • Waterproof cameras for underwater fish shots www.FISHBIO.com
  13. 13. B-roll: Shot Composition Think creatively, film from a variety of angles and distances www.FISHBIO.com Go-Pro on a net Close-up of screw trap “Over the shoulder” shot
  14. 14. Animated Graphs: Break it Down www.FISHBIO.com
  15. 15. Editing • Videography is a skill! • Select shots that illustrate interviews • Music conveys emotion • Editing software options: • iMovie • Final Cut • Adobe Premiere www.FISHBIO.com
  16. 16. B-roll to Illustrate Mark-Recapture Test www.FISHBIO.com
  17. 17. Videos = Shareable • Share on multiple communication platforms • YouTube/Vimeo • Facebook • Instagram • Twitter • Newsletter • Increase return on energy invested in publication www.FISHBIO.com
  18. 18. So What: We hope our results can help improve other salmon monitoring programs www.FISHBIO.com
  19. 19. FISHBIO Oakdale, California Chico, California Santa Cruz, California FISHBIO Laos Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR FISHBIO CR Boca del Rio Sierpe Costa Rica Questions? Erin Loury erinloury@fishbio.com 831.600.8762 www.FISHBIO.com

