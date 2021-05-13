In the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) in Southeast Asia, the responsibility for fisheries conservation and management largely rests with local communities. The Lao Fisheries Law allows local people to play a leading role in managing their fisheries resources through the formation of village fisheries committees. Fish Conservation Zones (FCZs), or freshwater protected areas that are closed to all fishing, have become a popular tool adopted by these village committees that are governed through a co-management arrangement with local government authorities. While FCZs are relatively small in area, they are numerous; a recent synthesis revealed there are 1,313 FCZs in the country officially recognized by the government. Since 2013, FISHBIO has worked to help establish and support FCZs in the Mekong River in Lao PDR. This talk discusses lessons learned from community engagement in establishing and enforcing FCZs in Lao PDR, as well as experiences assisting other organizations to establish FCZs in Myanmar. The talk also introduces a guidebook that FISHBIO developed to help organizations evaluate the effectiveness of FCZs. An important next chapter of FCZ management would be a concerted effort to assess these freshwater protected areas to identify potential improvements and strategies for success.