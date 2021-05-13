Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Engaging Communities, Protecting Freshwaters Lessons from Fish Conservation Zones in Laos AFS / TWS Annual Meeting Reno, N...
Wild fish are a freely accessible food source in Mekong Basin, including Laos www.FISHBIO.com Map by Sapana Lohani
Changing environment with many threats to fisheries www.FISHBIO.com Xayabouri Dam, Laos
Fish Conservation Zones (FCZs) www.FISHBIO.com • De-centralized fisheries management at village level • No-take freshwater...
Talk Overview • Establishing FCZs • Success • Challenges • Managing FCZs • Seeking sustainability • Assessing FCZ effectiv...
FCZ Establishment: Lao Fisheries Law • Legal framework = critical for community participation in fisheries management • Co...
>1,300 FCZs in Laos • Many organizations involved • Conservation • Food security • Poverty reduction • Hydropower mitigati...
FCZs for Probarbus fishes • Critically endangered Jullien’s Golden Carp (Probarbus jullieni) • Protect spawning and refuge...
FCZs in northern Laos • Since 2013, helped establish 6 FCZs managed by 9 villages in 3 locations • Large, transboundary FC...
www.FISHBIO.com
Successes • Some apprehension of violators • General community support • Community perception of increased fish population...
What benefits do you think the FCZ has provided? www.FISHBIO.com 97 3 3 97 0 20 40 60 80 100 Benefits to fish reproduction...
Challenges • Need for continued funding (patrol costs) • Illegal fishing (traditional gear and illegal gear) • Conflict in...
FCZ Network Project • Buddhist blessing ceremonies to connect to local culture • Conflict resolution training • Increased ...
More focus on establishing FCZs than evaluating them www.FISHBIO.com • FISHBIO developed a guidebook for assessing FCZs • ...
FCZs and the Fisheries Management Cycle • A long-term, repeating process • Donors more likely to fund FCZ establishment • ...
Expanding the Conversation about Freshwater Protected Areas www.FISHBIO.com • Shared lessons with Fauna and Flora Internat...
Final Thoughts • Strengthening community involvement in resource management can increase resilience to a changing environm...
FISHBIO Oakdale, California Chico, California Santa Cruz, California FISHBIO Laos Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR FISHBIO CR Bo...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Environment
80 views
May. 13, 2021

Engaging Communities, Protecting Freshwaters: Lessons from Fish Conservation Zones in Laos

In the Lao People’s Democratic Republic (Lao PDR) in Southeast Asia, the responsibility for fisheries conservation and management largely rests with local communities. The Lao Fisheries Law allows local people to play a leading role in managing their fisheries resources through the formation of village fisheries committees. Fish Conservation Zones (FCZs), or freshwater protected areas that are closed to all fishing, have become a popular tool adopted by these village committees that are governed through a co-management arrangement with local government authorities. While FCZs are relatively small in area, they are numerous; a recent synthesis revealed there are 1,313 FCZs in the country officially recognized by the government. Since 2013, FISHBIO has worked to help establish and support FCZs in the Mekong River in Lao PDR. This talk discusses lessons learned from community engagement in establishing and enforcing FCZs in Lao PDR, as well as experiences assisting other organizations to establish FCZs in Myanmar. The talk also introduces a guidebook that FISHBIO developed to help organizations evaluate the effectiveness of FCZs. An important next chapter of FCZ management would be a concerted effort to assess these freshwater protected areas to identify potential improvements and strategies for success.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Engaging Communities, Protecting Freshwaters: Lessons from Fish Conservation Zones in Laos

  1. 1. Engaging Communities, Protecting Freshwaters Lessons from Fish Conservation Zones in Laos AFS / TWS Annual Meeting Reno, Nevada Sept 28 – Nov 3, 2019 Presenter: Erin Loury Co-Presenters: Shaara Ainsley and Sinsamout Ounboundisane
  2. 2. Wild fish are a freely accessible food source in Mekong Basin, including Laos www.FISHBIO.com Map by Sapana Lohani
  3. 3. Changing environment with many threats to fisheries www.FISHBIO.com Xayabouri Dam, Laos
  4. 4. Fish Conservation Zones (FCZs) www.FISHBIO.com • De-centralized fisheries management at village level • No-take freshwater protected areas • Often river deep pools • First officially established in 1993
  5. 5. Talk Overview • Establishing FCZs • Success • Challenges • Managing FCZs • Seeking sustainability • Assessing FCZ effectiveness • Future Directions • Expanding the conversation www.FISHBIO.com
  6. 6. FCZ Establishment: Lao Fisheries Law • Legal framework = critical for community participation in fisheries management • Co-management model • Village and local government share responsibility www.FISHBIO.com
  7. 7. >1,300 FCZs in Laos • Many organizations involved • Conservation • Food security • Poverty reduction • Hydropower mitigation www.FISHBIO.com Status Report on Fish Conservation Zones in Lao PDR (Ounboundisane et al. 2019)
  8. 8. FCZs for Probarbus fishes • Critically endangered Jullien’s Golden Carp (Probarbus jullieni) • Protect spawning and refuge habitat identified by villagers • Supported by Critical Ecosystem Partnership Fund www.FISHBIO.com
  9. 9. FCZs in northern Laos • Since 2013, helped establish 6 FCZs managed by 9 villages in 3 locations • Large, transboundary FCZs in mainstem Mekong River • Size and location present unique challenges www.FISHBIO.com Luang Prabang Thailand Xayabouri Vientiane Laos
  10. 10. www.FISHBIO.com
  11. 11. Successes • Some apprehension of violators • General community support • Community perception of increased fish populations www.FISHBIO.com
  12. 12. What benefits do you think the FCZ has provided? www.FISHBIO.com 97 3 3 97 0 20 40 60 80 100 Benefits to fish reproduction and abundance Benefits to your fish catch Percentage of Answers Yes No n = 123 people
  13. 13. Challenges • Need for continued funding (patrol costs) • Illegal fishing (traditional gear and illegal gear) • Conflict in communities www.FISHBIO.com
  14. 14. FCZ Network Project • Buddhist blessing ceremonies to connect to local culture • Conflict resolution training • Increased enforcement support • Study tour to share lessons learned • Fish surveys to assess FCZ effectiveness www.FISHBIO.com
  15. 15. More focus on establishing FCZs than evaluating them www.FISHBIO.com • FISHBIO developed a guidebook for assessing FCZs • Includes 21 indicators of FCZ effectiveness (Loury et al. 2019) Governance Socio- economic Ecological
  16. 16. FCZs and the Fisheries Management Cycle • A long-term, repeating process • Donors more likely to fund FCZ establishment • Monitoring and evaluation are needed to inform sustainable management • What’s working and not what’s not? www.FISHBIO.com Establishment Management Assessment
  17. 17. Expanding the Conversation about Freshwater Protected Areas www.FISHBIO.com • Shared lessons with Fauna and Flora International in Myanmar • Similar models in Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam • Planning workshop for 2020 (Wonders of the Mekong project in Cambodia) • MekongFishNetwork.org
  18. 18. Final Thoughts • Strengthening community involvement in resource management can increase resilience to a changing environment • FCZs are not the only tool for community fisheries management • Managing FCZs is a long-term process – need commitment from donors and facilitating organizations to reinvest in FCZs www.FISHBIO.com
  19. 19. FISHBIO Oakdale, California Chico, California Santa Cruz, California FISHBIO Laos Vientiane Capital, Lao PDR FISHBIO CR Boca del Rio Sierpe Costa Rica Questions? Erin Loury erinloury@fishbio.com 831.600.8762 www.FISHBIO.com

×