Adidakto keimeno

Μία σύντομη παρουσίαση για τους μαθητές της Α΄ Λυκείου ώστε να μπορούν να επεξεργαστούν οποιοδήποτε αδίδακτο κείμενο της αρχαίας ελληνικής

  1. 1. Αφιερωμένο εξαιρετικά στα … πρωτάκια! 1Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών
  2. 2. Εντοπίζουμε την περίοδο ή την ημιπερίοδο Βρίσκουμε τα ρήματα Τα αριθμούμε. Βάζουμε εκθέτες: 1,2,… 2Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών
  3. 3. Περίοδος είναι το τμήμα λόγου ανάμεσα σε δύο τελείες. Ημιπερίοδος είναι το τμήμα λόγου μεταξύ τελείας και άνω τελείας. Για να είμαστε σε θέση να βρίσκουμε τα ρήματα πρέπει να ξέρουμε τα λύω- λύομαι. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 3 Απαραίτητες διευκρινήσεις
  4. 4. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 4 Κυκλώνουμε συνδέσμους, αναφορικές ή ερωτηματικές αντωνυμίες, αναφορικά ή ερωτηματικά επιρρήματα (οτιδήποτε δηλαδή εισάγει δευτερεύουσα –ΚΑΙ ΜΟΝΟ- πρόταση). Αναγνωρίζουμε τις προτάσεις της περιόδου ή ημιπεριόδου.
  5. 5. Αν ο λόγος είναι μακροπερίοδος και οι προτάσεις πολλές και ποικίλες, για ευχερέστερη αναγνώρισή τους επισημαίνονται και αναγνωρίζονται πρώτα οι δευτερεύουσες ή εξαρτημένες και μετά η κύρια πρόταση. Και αυτό επειδή η δευτερεύουσα πρόταση δε διακόπτεται ποτέ από την κύρια πρόταση, ενώ συχνά συμβαίνει το αντίθετο. Η δευτερεύουσα πρόταση διακόπτεται μόνο από δευτερεύουσα. Π.χ. Ὁρᾶτε1 ὅτι καὶ ὑμεῖς, ἐπεὶ ἐν ἀνάγκῃ ἐγένεσθε2, ἐκρατήσατε3… Σημείωση: η επιτυχής αναγνώριση των προτάσεων προϋποθέτει προσοχή αλλά και γνώση της παρατακτικής- υποτακτικής σύνδεσης και του ρόλου των δευτερευουσών προτάσεων. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 5 Απαραίτητες διευκρινήσεις
  6. 6. Όταν η περίοδος παρουσιάζει συντακτικές δυσκολίες, επιβάλλεται να γίνει πρώτα η σύνταξη της ανεξάρτητης πρότασης ως βασικής και κατόπιν των εξαρτημένων κατά τον ακόλουθο τρόπο: α) Επισημαίνουμε το είδος του ρήματος της πρότασης και το υποκείμενό του πάντα σε ΟΝΟΜΑΣΤΙΚΗ. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 6 Πρόσωπα Α΄ ενικό Β΄ ενικό Γ΄ ενικό Α΄ πληθυντικό Β΄ πληθυντικό Γ΄ πληθυντικό υποκείμενα ἐγώ σύ ; ἡμεῖς ὑμεῖς ;
  7. 7. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 7 Αν το ρήμα είναι απρόσωπο ή απρόσωπη έκφραση, το υποκείμενο θα είναι απαρέμφατο ή δευτερεύουσα ονοματική πρόταση. Αν το ρήμα είναι συνδετικό, αποδίδει στο υποκείμενό του ένα κατηγορούμενο. Αν το ρήμα είναι παθητικής διάθεσης, συμπληρώνει την έννοιά του με το ποιητικό αίτιο Αν το ρήμα είναι αμετάβατο, συμπληρώνει την έννοιά του με ένα ή περισσότερους επιρρηματικούς προσδιορισμούς Αν το ρήμα είναι μεταβατικό, συντάσσεται με ένα ή δύο αντικείμενα.
  8. 8. Σε περίπτωση που το αντικείμενο του ρήματος είναι ΑΠΑΡΕΜΦΑΤΟ, γίνεται σύνταξη του απαρεμφάτου, δηλαδή εύρεση του υποκειμένου του (ταυτοπροσωπία- ετεροπροσωπία) και του αντικειμένου (αν έχει). Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 8
  9. 9. Ακολούθως, μετά από κατάλληλη ερώτηση που υποβάλλεται στο ρήμα, βρίσκεται το είδος της ΜΕΤΟΧΗΣ (επιρρηματικής ή κατηγορηματικής), που μπορεί να υπάρχει στην πρόταση. Συντάσσεται η μετοχή με την εύρεση του υποκειμένου της και του αντικειμένου της, εφόσον βέβαια η μετοχή ανήκει σε μεταβατικό ρήμα. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 9
  10. 10. Για τη μετοχή πρέπει να ληφθούν υπόψη τα εξής: 1. Το υποκείμενο της μετοχής συμφωνεί κατά γένος, αριθμό και πτώση με τη μετοχή. 2. Όταν η μετοχή είναι σε ονομαστική, έχει το ίδιο υποκείμενο με το ρήμα. 3. Όταν στην πρόταση υπάρχουν δύο ή περισσότερες επιρρηματικές μετοχές σε διαφορετικές πτώσεις, προτεραιότητα στη σύνταξη έχουν κατά σειρά όσες βρίσκονται σε ονομαστική, αιτιατική, δοτική (συνημμένες μετοχές) και τέλος αυτή που βρίσκεται σε γενική (γενική απόλυτη). Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 10
  11. 11. Οι άλλες λέξεις που ίσως υπάρχουν στην πρόταση μπορεί να είναι: Ονοματικοί προσδιορισμοί, ομοιόπτωτοι ή ετερόπτωτοι, του ονοματικού υποκειμένου, αντικειμένου κατηγορουμένου ή ονόματος με άλλη συντακτική ιδιότητα. Οι προσδιορισμοί αυτοί πρέπει να εξετάζονται μαζί με την προσδιοριζόμενη λέξη, γιατί συναποτελούν ένα ονοματικό σύνολο. Επιρρηματικοί προσδιορισμοί αναφερόμενοι σε ρήμα, απαρέμφατο, μετοχή. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 11
  12. 12. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 12
  13. 13. Μετάφραση Για να είναι επιτυχής η μετάφραση, πρέπει να αποδίδεται σε ορθό νεοελληνικό λόγο. Επειδή η δομή του αρχαίου λόγου είναι συνθετική και του νεοελληνικού αναλυτική (οι περισσότερες μετοχές και τα απαρέμφατα αναλύονται σε δευτερεύουσες προτάσεις και μονολεκτικοί συντελικοί χρόνοι αντικαταστάθηκαν με περιφραστικούς) αλλά και το υπερβατό σχήμα της αρχαίας ελάχιστα χρησιμοποιείται στη νεοελληνική, επιβάλλεται η τροποποίηση της δομής του αρχαίου λόγου με αλλαγή στη σειρά όχι μόνο των λέξεων αλλά και των προτάσεων, όπου αυτό επιβάλλεται. Ε. Παππά -53ο ΓΕΛ Αθηνών 13

