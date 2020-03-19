Klassikismos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Παράδοση και μοντερνισμός στην ποίηση
 Ρεύμα: Χαρακτηρίζει μία τάση, κυρίαρχη ή όχι, η οποία εμφανίστηκε κάποια στιγμή και όχι μία οργανωμένη ομάδα καλλιτεχνών...
Όταν μιλάμε για ένα έργο κλασικό, συνήθως αναφερόμαστε σε ένα δημιούργημα που πλησιάζει την τελειότητα από άποψη μορφής κα...
Κλασικό(ς), όπως το χρησιμοποιούμε στην καθημερινή ομιλία, σημαίνει τυπικό(ς), παραδειγματικό(ς) (μια κλασική περίπτωση), ...
κλασικισμός: τρόπος γραφής ή ζωγραφίσματος που τον διακρίνουν ήρεμη ομορφιά, γούστο, συγκράτηση, τάξη και σαφήνεια. Κάποτε...
Ο μελετητής του κλασικισμού πρέπει αναγκαστικά να στρέφει το βλέμμα του πίσω στην αρχαιότητα, γιατί εκεί, στην Ελλάδα και ...
• Η προσπάθεια μίμησης ή επιστροφής σε παλαιότερα πρότυπα, που θεωρούνται κλασικά, ελληνικά ή ρωμαϊκά, η τάση για μίμηση κ...
Παρατηρήστε προσεκτικά τα παρακάτω έργα τέχνης… Ποια στοιχεία της αρχαίας ελληνικής τέχνης μπορείτε να εντοπίσετε;
Ζακ Λουί Νταβίντ, Κυρία Ρεκαμιέ, περ. 1800. Παρίσι, Λούβρο.
Ρομπέρ Υμπέρ, Ζωγράφος στα ερείπια ενός ναού της Ποσειδωνίας, περ. 1760. Amiens, Musée de Picardie. Ο καλλιτέχνης πήρε το ...
Ζακ Λουί Νταβίντ (Jacques-Louis David, 1748-1825), Ο θάνατος του Σωκράτους (1787).
Ζαν-Ογκύστ Ένγκρ (Jean-Auguste- Dominique Ingres, 1780-1867), Οιδίπους και Σφίγγα (1808).
Νικηφόρος Λύτρας, Η Μήδεια σκοτώνει τα παιδιά της, περ. 1860-1866
Γιαννούλη Χαλεπά, σύμπλεγμα Σά τυρος και Έρωτας I (1877)
Η Γαλλική Επανάσταση του 1789 με τη Διακήρυξη των Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου-Πολίτη αποτελεί την κορύφωση του Διαφωτισμού κα...
Καθώς ισχυροποιείται η μεσαία τάξη, τον 18ο αιώνα δημιουργούνται οι εθνικές συνειδήσεις. Ο ρομαντισμός είναι μια νέα στάση...
Το goût grec "ελληνικό γούστο" κυριαρχεί παντού. Η όπερα ανοίγει σε θέματα της αρχαίας τραγωδίας: •Κρίστοφ Βίλιμπαλντ Γκλο...
Στα μέσα του 18ου αιώνα, εκτός από τις αρχαιότητες, οι περιηγητές ανακαλύπτουν για πρώτη φορά τον ελληνικό λαό, μελετούν τ...
Στις αρχές του αιώνα ο Έλγιν μεταφέρει στο Λονδίνο τα παρθενώνεια γλυπτά, τα οποία θα ασκήσουν σημαντική επίδραση στην ευρ...
Η Ελλάδα έγινε ανεξάρτητο κράτος το 1830 σε μια εποχή που στην Ευρώπη ο κλασικισμός είχε ήδη εξαπλωθεί σε διάφορες μορφές ...
Προεδρικό μέγαρο, Ηρώδου Αττικού
Οικία Σλήμαν-Ιλίου Μέλαθρον/Νομισματικό Μουσείο
Εθνικό θέατρο
Μέγαρο Σταθάτου/Μουσείο Κυκλαδικής τέχνης
Λύσανδρος Καυτατζόγλου (1811-1885), Εθνικό Μετσόβιο Πολυτεχνείο – Κτήριο Αβέρωφ (1862 κ.εξ.).
Σταμάτης Κλεάνθης (1802-1862), Μέγαρο Δουκίσσης Πλακεντίας (Villa Ilissia), σημερινό Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Αθηνών.
Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο Αθηνών, ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα μουσεία του κόσμου. Το νεοκλασικό κτίριο άρχισε να κτίζεται το 1...
Γιάννης Τσαρούχης, Σπίτι στην οδό Αγ. Ασωμάτων, 1971-1973. Ιδιωτική Συλλογή.
Χαρακτηριστικά του κλασικισµού είναι οι σταθεροί κλασικοί κανόνες, δηλαδή η ισορροπία, η αρµονία, η τελειότητα για τη σύνθ...
 Η μεταφορά της πρωτεύουσας στην Αθήνα (1834), οι ανασκαφές ξένων αρχαιολογικών αποστολών, οι οποίες έφεραν στο φως αρχαί...
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Klassikismos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Klassikismos

30 views

Published on

Μία παρουσίαση για το μάθημα της λογοτεχνίας της Α΄ Λυκείου

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Klassikismos

  1. 1. Παράδοση και μοντερνισμός στην ποίηση
  2. 2.  Ρεύμα: Χαρακτηρίζει μία τάση, κυρίαρχη ή όχι, η οποία εμφανίστηκε κάποια στιγμή και όχι μία οργανωμένη ομάδα καλλιτεχνών. Δεν υπάρχει το στοιχείο της συνειδητής κοινής δράσης από μία ομάδα ανθρώπων. Συγγενικός όρος θεωρείται αυτός της «περιόδου».  Σχολή: Ορισμένος αριθμός ανθρώπων που δρουν και δημιουργούν συνειδητά ως οργανωμένη ομάδα. Τους συνδέουν μεταξύ τους συνήθως τα στοιχεία της ηλικίας, κοινών εμπειριών και κοινών απόψεων πάνω στα ζητήματα της τέχνης και όχι μόνο. Με το ίδιο περίπου νόημα χρησιμοποιείται και ο όρος «γενιά».
  3. 3. Όταν μιλάμε για ένα έργο κλασικό, συνήθως αναφερόμαστε σε ένα δημιούργημα που πλησιάζει την τελειότητα από άποψη μορφής και περιεχομένου. Ο όρος χρησιμοποιήθηκε για πρώτη φορά στη λατινική λογοτεχνία και αναφερόταν στους αρχαίους συγγραφείς. Ο όρος «κλασικισμός» προέρχεται από το επίθετο «κλασικός» και φανερώνει τη μίμηση των κλασικών έργων και την τάση επιστροφής στα αρχαία πρότυπα, ελληνικά και ρωμαϊκά. Η μίμηση αυτή αναφέρεται σε όλες τις μορφές τέχνης και σε όλους τους τομείς, όπως τη γλώσσα, τα θέματα, τους κανόνες, την τεχνοτροπία κ.ά. Ο κλασικισμός ως κίνημα ήλθε σε αντίθεση με το ρομαντισμό.
  4. 4. Κλασικό(ς), όπως το χρησιμοποιούμε στην καθημερινή ομιλία, σημαίνει τυπικό(ς), παραδειγματικό(ς) (μια κλασική περίπτωση), κάτι ή κάποιος που είναι στην υψηλότερη βαθμίδα του είδους του, και γι’ αυτό αξίζει μελέτη και μίμηση, στο σχολείο και αλλού· το κλασικό(ς) χρησιμοποιείται κυρίως για τους καλύτερους συγγραφείς της αρχαιότητας (όπως στην κλασική φιλολογία)·
  5. 5. κλασικισμός: τρόπος γραφής ή ζωγραφίσματος που τον διακρίνουν ήρεμη ομορφιά, γούστο, συγκράτηση, τάξη και σαφήνεια. Κάποτε, ο όρος νεοκλασικισμός χρησιμοποιείται για να διακριθεί ο νεότερος από τον αρχαίο ελληνικό και λατινικό κλασικισμό. Θα ήταν προτιμότερο […] να κρατήσουμε τον όρο νεοκλασικισμός για την αναβίωση (ή επιβίωση!) του κλασικισμού στον δέκατο όγδοο αιώνα. […] Dominique Secretan, Κλασικισμός, μτφ. Αριστέα Παρίση, Ερμής, Αθήνα 1983, 13 (Η γλώσσα της Κριτικής, 26).
  6. 6. Ο μελετητής του κλασικισμού πρέπει αναγκαστικά να στρέφει το βλέμμα του πίσω στην αρχαιότητα, γιατί εκεί, στην Ελλάδα και τη Ρώμη, ο δέκατος έκτος, ο δέκατος έβδομος και ο δέκατος όγδοος αιώνας, σε μεγαλύτερο ή μικρότερο βαθμό βρήκαν τις πηγές της έμπνευσής τους. Ο κλασικισμός πάντοτε βλέπει προς τα πίσω, όταν θεωρητικοποιεί και όταν δημιουργεί. […]
  7. 7. • Η προσπάθεια μίμησης ή επιστροφής σε παλαιότερα πρότυπα, που θεωρούνται κλασικά, ελληνικά ή ρωμαϊκά, η τάση για μίμηση και προσέγγιση του κλασικού. • Η μίμηση στη συγκεκριμένη περίπτωση σημαίνει χρησιμοποίηση θεμάτων και όλων των άλλων χαρακτηριστικών, που θεωρούνται κλασικά. • Στο επίκεντρο των έργων αυτών βρίσκεται ο άνθρωπος, που αντιμετωπίζεται ως ιδανικό, ως πρότυπο και όχι ως πρόσωπο καθημερινό. • Το συναίσθημα υποτάσσεται στη λογική και προτάσσονται υψηλές έννοιες και αφηρημένες ιδέες, όπως η ελευθερία, η ισότητα κ.λπ. • Και στη μορφή των κειμένων αυτών αποφεύγεται καθετί το πεζό και το τετριμμένο, όπως επίσης οι υπερβολές και τα πολλά εκφραστικά μέσα. • Το ύφος είναι λιτό, αλλά ταυτόχρονα αυστηρό και υψηλό.
  8. 8. Παρατηρήστε προσεκτικά τα παρακάτω έργα τέχνης… Ποια στοιχεία της αρχαίας ελληνικής τέχνης μπορείτε να εντοπίσετε;
  9. 9. Ζακ Λουί Νταβίντ, Κυρία Ρεκαμιέ, περ. 1800. Παρίσι, Λούβρο.
  10. 10. Ρομπέρ Υμπέρ, Ζωγράφος στα ερείπια ενός ναού της Ποσειδωνίας, περ. 1760. Amiens, Musée de Picardie. Ο καλλιτέχνης πήρε το παρατσούκλι «ο Ρομπέρ των ερειπίων», γιατί, για να ενισχύσει τη γραφικότητα, προσέθετε αρχαία αρχιτεκτονικά ερείπια στα τοπία του.
  11. 11. Ζακ Λουί Νταβίντ (Jacques-Louis David, 1748-1825), Ο θάνατος του Σωκράτους (1787).
  12. 12. Ζαν-Ογκύστ Ένγκρ (Jean-Auguste- Dominique Ingres, 1780-1867), Οιδίπους και Σφίγγα (1808).
  13. 13. Νικηφόρος Λύτρας, Η Μήδεια σκοτώνει τα παιδιά της, περ. 1860-1866
  14. 14. Γιαννούλη Χαλεπά, σύμπλεγμα Σά τυρος και Έρωτας I (1877)
  15. 15. Η Γαλλική Επανάσταση του 1789 με τη Διακήρυξη των Δικαιωμάτων του Ανθρώπου-Πολίτη αποτελεί την κορύφωση του Διαφωτισμού και είναι μια από τις πολλές επαναστάσεις που συγκλονίζουν τον κόσμο στην Ευρώπη και την Αμερική. Η αλλαγή που φέρνει γίνεται αισθητή στις βασικές έννοιες που εκφράζουν το πνεύμα της εποχής: social, society, κτλ.
  16. 16. Καθώς ισχυροποιείται η μεσαία τάξη, τον 18ο αιώνα δημιουργούνται οι εθνικές συνειδήσεις. Ο ρομαντισμός είναι μια νέα στάση, μια νέα νοοτροπία. Το λαογραφικό ενδιαφέρον οδηγεί στην αναζήτηση, στον προσδιορισμό της εθνικής ταυτότητας. Καθιερώνονται οι εθνικοί ύμνοι, οι εθνικές σημαίες, οι όροι nation, patrie, patriote ("έθνος", "πατρίδα", "φιλόπατρις"). Σε αυτό το κλίμα δεν είναι τυχαίο ότι αυξάνεται θεαματικά το ενδιαφέρον των Ευρωπαίων για την Ελλάδα.
  17. 17. Το goût grec "ελληνικό γούστο" κυριαρχεί παντού. Η όπερα ανοίγει σε θέματα της αρχαίας τραγωδίας: •Κρίστοφ Βίλιμπαλντ Γκλουκ , Άλκηστη (1767) •Μότσαρτ, Idomeneo, Re di Creta (Ιδομενεύς, βασιλιάς της Κρήτης· 1781) •Τον 18ο αιώνα παίχθηκαν πάνω από 20 Αντιγόνες, πολλοί Οιδίποδες, Ηλέκτρες κ.ά. από συνθέτες που σήμερα ξεχάστηκαν.
  18. 18. Στα μέσα του 18ου αιώνα, εκτός από τις αρχαιότητες, οι περιηγητές ανακαλύπτουν για πρώτη φορά τον ελληνικό λαό, μελετούν την εθνική του παράδοση, καταγράφουν τα ήθη και έθιμα και γίνονται έτσι οι πρόδρομοι του φιλελληνισμού. Οι δύο πρώτες δεκαετίες του 19ου αιώνα είναι η χρυσή εποχή του περιηγητισμού στην Ελλάδα. Άγγλοι, Γάλλοι, Ιταλοί, Γερμανοί κ.ά., τους οποίους οι Έλληνες αποκαλούσαν αδιακρίτως «μιλόρδους», ταξιδεύουν στον ελληνικό χώρο για διάφορους λόγους: από αρχαιοφιλία, για να λάβουν μέρος σε ανασκαφές, για κέρδος, λόγω συμφερόντων και για άλλους λόγους.
  19. 19. Στις αρχές του αιώνα ο Έλγιν μεταφέρει στο Λονδίνο τα παρθενώνεια γλυπτά, τα οποία θα ασκήσουν σημαντική επίδραση στην ευρωπαϊκή γλυπτική. Την εποχή αυτή όλοι οι λόγιοι φεύγουν από την Ελλάδα κουβαλώντας μαζί τους αρχαιολογικές συλλογές. Ο κόμης Marcellus (ακόλουθος στην Κωνσταντινούπολη το 1816) μεταφέρει το 1820 την Αφροδίτη της Μήλου στη Γαλλία. Το σπίτι του Γάλλου πρόξενου Φοβέλ στην Αθήνα είναι ένα πραγματικό αρχαιολογικό μουσείο.
  20. 20. Η Ελλάδα έγινε ανεξάρτητο κράτος το 1830 σε μια εποχή που στην Ευρώπη ο κλασικισμός είχε ήδη εξαπλωθεί σε διάφορες μορφές τέχνης: αρχιτεκτονική, γλυπτική, ζωγραφική. Το 1832 οι Μεγάλες Δυνάμεις όρισαν βασιλέα των Ελλήνων τον νεαρό Όθωνα, γιο του Λουδοβίκου Α' της Βαυαρίας, του πιο θερμού φιλέλληνα και αρχαιολάτρη μονάρχη της Ευρώπης. Ήταν αυτός που με αρχαιοπρεπή κτήρια, μουσεία, τη Γλυπτοθήκη με τα γλυπτά της Αφαίας από την Αίγινα, τους Αιγινήτες, και πλήθος αρχαιολογικών θησαυρών μετέτρεψε το Μόναχο σε Αθήνα.
  21. 21. Προεδρικό μέγαρο, Ηρώδου Αττικού
  22. 22. Οικία Σλήμαν-Ιλίου Μέλαθρον/Νομισματικό Μουσείο
  23. 23. Εθνικό θέατρο
  24. 24. Μέγαρο Σταθάτου/Μουσείο Κυκλαδικής τέχνης
  25. 25. Λύσανδρος Καυτατζόγλου (1811-1885), Εθνικό Μετσόβιο Πολυτεχνείο – Κτήριο Αβέρωφ (1862 κ.εξ.).
  26. 26. Σταμάτης Κλεάνθης (1802-1862), Μέγαρο Δουκίσσης Πλακεντίας (Villa Ilissia), σημερινό Βυζαντινό Μουσείο Αθηνών.
  27. 27. Εθνικό Αρχαιολογικό Μουσείο Αθηνών, ένα από τα μεγαλύτερα μουσεία του κόσμου. Το νεοκλασικό κτίριο άρχισε να κτίζεται το 1866 από τον Παναγιώτη Κάλκο ο οποίος τροποποίησε τα σχέδιο του Λούντιχ Λάνγκε. Στο κτίριο εργάστηκαν αργότερα κι άλλοι σπουδαίοι αρχιτέκτονες όπως ο Τσίλλερ.
  28. 28. Γιάννης Τσαρούχης, Σπίτι στην οδό Αγ. Ασωμάτων, 1971-1973. Ιδιωτική Συλλογή.
  29. 29. Χαρακτηριστικά του κλασικισµού είναι οι σταθεροί κλασικοί κανόνες, δηλαδή η ισορροπία, η αρµονία, η τελειότητα για τη σύνθεση επικών, δραµατικών και λυρικών ποιηµάτων µε υψηλή καλλιτεχνική στάθµη. Σε θεµατικό επίπεδο, το λαµπρό ελληνικό παρελθόν συνδέεται µε το ηρωικό και ταραγµένο παρόν του εθνικού αγώνα, ενώ η ανάµνηση της κλασικής παιδείας και των αξιών της τροφοδοτεί το πάθος της εθνικής αποκατάστασης.
  30. 30.  Η μεταφορά της πρωτεύουσας στην Αθήνα (1834), οι ανασκαφές ξένων αρχαιολογικών αποστολών, οι οποίες έφεραν στο φως αρχαία μνημεία, και ο ιδεολογικός προσανατολισμός του νεοσύστατου κράτους ενίσχυσαν την αρχαιολατρία. Η συνειδητή αναδρομή στην αρχαιότητα και η μίμηση αρχαίων προτύπων επηρέασαν όχι μόνο τη γλώσσα και την εκπαίδευση αλλά και την τέχνη, κυρίως την αρχιτεκτονική. Στη λογοτεχνία, η ανάμειξη του νεοκλασικισμού με τον ρομαντισμό προσέδωσε στην Παλαιά Αθηναϊκή Σχολή τον ιδιότυπο χαρακτήρα της, τον οποίο ο Κ.Θ. Δημαράς αποκάλεσε «ρωμαντικό κλασικισμό». Βαγγέλης Αθανασόπουλος, Λεξικό της Νεοελληνικής Λογοτεχνίας. Πρόσωπα. Έργα. Ρεύματα. Όροι, Εκδόσεις Πατάκη, Αθήνα 2007, 1095.

×