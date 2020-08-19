Successfully reported this slideshow.
Belajar Efektif
Belajar Efektif
Belajar Efektif

Belajar Efektif

Published in: Education
Belajar Efektif

  1. 1. 7 Langkah belajar efektif menurut Steven R. Covey dalam Seven Habits of Highly Effective : 1. Bertanggung jawab atas dirimu sendiri 2. Pusatkan dirimu terhadap nilai dan prinsip yang kamu percaya 3. Kerjakan dulu mana yang penting 4. Anggap dirimu pada situasi “co-opetition” 5. Pahami orang lain, maka mereka akan memahamimu 6. Cari solusi yang lebih baik 7. Tantang dirimu sendiri secara berkesinambung
  2. 2. 1. Menyesuaikan dengan lingkungan belajar 2. Menyesuaikan dengan mood dan toleransi tubuh kita, akan tetapi jangan jadikan mood jelek sebagai alasan 3. Usahakan istirahat setelah 1 atau 2 jam belajar 4. Jangan belajar dengan memporsir karena tidak akan mendapat hasil maksimal
  3. 3. 1. Belajar dengan kata – kata 2. Belajar dengan pertanyaan 3. Belajar dengan gambar 4. Belajar dengan musik 5. Belajar dengan bergerak 6. Belajar dengan bersosialisasi 7. Belajar dengan kesendirian

