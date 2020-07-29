Readiness for Post-Covid-19 Challenges

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW CAN WE GET READY FOR THE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF THE POST-COVID-19 WORLD? Prof. David Alexander Learning from ...
Covid-19 is a ‘wave disaster’: it ebbs and flows, it spreads and dilates
SARS 2002-2004 gave us the scenario for Covid-19 It did not give us the recovery part.
Pandemics are recurrent events • influenza pandemics occur at a roughly 30-40 year interval • other sources of pandemic in...
Recovery from the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic took five years • it had to include recovery from WWI • similar gravity of ...
What sort of society weathers a pandemic best? • cohesive • disciplined • trusts its leaders - must be justified • strong ...
welfare mobility sovereignty identity entitlementproxy wars ? democracy legality
What is welfare? The provision of care to a minimum acceptable standard to people who are unable adequately to look after ...
LOSS OF HUMAN RIGHTS PROXY WAR, CONFLICT & POLARISATION POVERTY & MARGINALISATION 'WRECKAGE ECONOMY' & RISE OF THE PRECARI...
Climate change Terrorism Displacement and migration Pandemics and epidemics Population increase Environmentalchange Confli...
Two models for analysis of the current and future situation.
The "egg hypothesis" Disaster • prima facie causes • root causes • vulnerabilities • dynamic pressures Context • general v...
HAZARD or THREAT SPECIFIC VULNERABILITY HUMAN CONSEQUENCES The 'hazardscape' or the 'risk landscape' WEAKENING of the SOCI...
THE PILLARS OF MODERN LIFE idealism principle belief faith fanaticism ultranationalism authoritarianism backlash virtue ch...
Ideocentrism + ideal: effective disaster mitigation - fanaticism: politicization of humanitarian relief Morality + virtue:...
Some issues for disaster risk reduction:- • widening wealth gap and polarisation between rich and poor • the wrong kind of...
1859 - the "Carrington Event" 660 BC - a CME ten times larger...
...merely rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic We need a new approach to disaster risk reduction in order to avoid…
Thank you for listening! david.alexander@ucl.ac.uk emergency-planning.blogspot.com slideshare.net/dealexander
  1. 1. HOW CAN WE GET READY FOR THE CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES OF THE POST-COVID-19 WORLD? Prof. David Alexander Learning from Covid-19: Old Lessons, New Lessons - The Future Starts Now
  2. 2. Covid-19 is a ‘wave disaster’: it ebbs and flows, it spreads and dilates
  3. 3. SARS 2002-2004 gave us the scenario for Covid-19 It did not give us the recovery part.
  4. 4. Pandemics are recurrent events • influenza pandemics occur at a roughly 30-40 year interval • other sources of pandemic include SARS, MERS, HIV-AIDS and Ebola • the term 'pandemic' has no precise definition
  5. 5. Recovery from the 1918-1920 influenza pandemic took five years • it had to include recovery from WWI • similar gravity of economic effects, less developed world economy • recovery led into the Great Crash of 1929 and the 1930s Depression
  6. 6. What sort of society weathers a pandemic best? • cohesive • disciplined • trusts its leaders - must be justified • strong sense of personal responsibility • individualism is not exalted • strong social participation • good public healthcare and welfare
  7. 7. welfare mobility sovereignty identity entitlementproxy wars ? democracy legality
  8. 8. What is welfare? The provision of care to a minimum acceptable standard to people who are unable adequately to look after themselves. But we also need to focus on what welfare is NOT...
  9. 9. LOSS OF HUMAN RIGHTS PROXY WAR, CONFLICT & POLARISATION POVERTY & MARGINALISATION 'WRECKAGE ECONOMY' & RISE OF THE PRECARIAT LACK OF DISASTER GOVERNANCE NIHILISM CORRUPTION & LOSS OF TRUSTANOMIE constraints upon life and safety Anomie (Durkheim, 1893) is a condition of instability resulting from a breakdown of standards and values or from a lack of purpose or ideals.
  10. 10. Climate change Terrorism Displacement and migration Pandemics and epidemics Population increase Environmentalchange Conflict Technological disasters and major incidents 'Natural' disasters Wealth disparity
  11. 11. Two models for analysis of the current and future situation.
  12. 12. The "egg hypothesis" Disaster • prima facie causes • root causes • vulnerabilities • dynamic pressures Context • general vulnerability • poverty • deprivation • marginalisation
  13. 13. HAZARD or THREAT SPECIFIC VULNERABILITY HUMAN CONSEQUENCES The 'hazardscape' or the 'risk landscape' WEAKENING of the SOCIAL FABRIC GENERAL VULNERABILITY HUMAN CONSEQUENCES The 'wreckage economy' Health Employment Services • reduced • rationed • overpriced AUSTERITY and INEQUITYDISASTER CAPITALISM
  14. 14. THE PILLARS OF MODERN LIFE idealism principle belief faith fanaticism ultranationalism authoritarianism backlash virtue charity service defence of principles unscrupulousness corruption opportunism censure capital availability wealth diffusion financial security financial repression debt burden consumerism ingegnuity pragmatism technological progress crass materialism galloping consumption pollution and waste technological hegemony Ideocentrism Morality Luchrocentrism Technocentrism SPIRITFLESH PHILOSOPHICALPRACTICAL Positive Negative
  15. 15. Ideocentrism + ideal: effective disaster mitigation - fanaticism: politicization of humanitarian relief Morality + virtue: untiring application of mitigation measures - corruption: failure to observe building codes Luchrocentrism + financial security: monetary reserves vs. disaster - financial repression: poverty vulnerability Technocentrism + ingenuity: new hazard monitoring systems - technological hegemony: unfair distribution of mitigation benefits ...culturally conditioned
  16. 16. Some issues for disaster risk reduction:- • widening wealth gap and polarisation between rich and poor • the wrong kind of globalisation; tax havens, exploitation, black economy • gender: plight of women and girls • power structures: human rights, corruption • military aid versus humanitarian aid • disintegrating consensuses
  17. 17. 1859 - the "Carrington Event" 660 BC - a CME ten times larger...
  18. 18. ...merely rearranging the deckchairs on the Titanic We need a new approach to disaster risk reduction in order to avoid…
  19. 19. Thank you for listening! david.alexander@ucl.ac.uk emergency-planning.blogspot.com slideshare.net/dealexander

