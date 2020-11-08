Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Recurrent Patellar Dislocation Presenter: Dr. Abbas Bhatia Moderator: Dr. Nitesh Gahlot
Anatomy • The patella is a flat, triangular bone, situated on the front of the knee-joint • It is usually regarded as a se...
Anatomy The upper three quarters of the patella articulates with femur and subdivided into medial and a lateral facet by v...
• Rectus femoris tendon : triangular in shape with insertion at superior pole of patella. • VMO tendon : Inserts obliquely...
• Lat expansion of V. lateralis With a superficial and deep layer forms the Lateral retinaculum; • Deep layer is the later...
MPFL • Medial side also has a patellofemoral ligament but it is much weaker than lateral side. • hourglass-shaped structur...
Static stabilizers 1. Trochlear groove: primary bony stabilizers depth, height and engagement 2. Medial patellofemoral fem...
No contact between the femur and patella in full extension. From extension to flexion, the patella begins laterally and mo...
Variations in area of contact: Inferior Surface – first contacts at 20 degree flexion Mid Portion – 60 degree flexion Supe...
In flexion patella compressed onto femur creating joint reactive force. Directly related to quadriceps force generation. I...
CAUSES OF PATELLA INSTABILITY Soft Tissue Global – Hyperlaxity Medial MPFL Insufficiency VMO dysplasia Lateral ILIOTIBIAL ...
Mechanism Of Injury Indirect trauma: Internal rot. of the femur on a planted foot may cause patellar instability Direct tr...
Acute Dislocation Single episode after a significant trauma. Almost always lateral dislocation Recurrent Dislocation Repea...
Recurrent Dislocation Habitual Dislocation •Second decade •Female preponderance / Athletic males •Initial episode of dislo...
• Young • Female • Family history • Bilateral • Atraumatic disorders • Anatomic abnormalities Patella alta Trochlear hypop...
Evaluation We evaluate the following features 1. Integrity of medial patello femoral ligament 2. Height of patella on phys...
Blumensaat’s Line • line which corresponds to the roof of the intercondylar fossa of femur as seen on a lateral radiograph...
• High-riding patella • Too high above the trochlear fossa • Occurs when the patellar tendon is too long • Considered a ma...
Patella Alta: Patellofemoral instability is often associated Camelback sign: Prominence of the infrapatellar fat pad Grass...
• Located in the anterior aspect of the distal femur. • Two facets divided by the trochlear sulcus • The lateral facet: • ...
Type A: normal shape of the trochlea, but a shallow trochlear groove Type B: markedly flattened or even convex trochlea Ty...
Crossing sign • Seen on true lateral plain radiographs of the knee when the line of the trochlear groove crosses the anter...
The double contour sign • Seen on true lateral plain radiographs of trochlear dysplasia • A double line at the anterior as...
Fairbanks Apprehension Test • Pain and defensive muscle contraction occurs on lateral patellar displacement with 20˚ to 30...
• Patellar tilt test can also detect a tight lateral retinaculum, and should always be carried out. In a normal knee, the ...
• Patellar tracking should be examined using the “J” sign • Patient seated on the examination table with the legs hanging ...
• To evaluate lateral retinacular tightness • Performed with the knee flexed 30˚, and the quadriceps relaxed • The patella...
Patellar Glide Test Positive Patellar glide test Contralateral asymptomatic knee
• formed by intersection of a line from ASIS to center of patella, and a center of patella to middle of the tibial tubercl...
• The Q angle of the knee increases with increasing • Femoral neck anteversion • External tibial torsion • Physical exam. ...
Imaging of the patellofemoral joint • AP and lateral knee X-ray • Axial - Merchants view and Laurin view • MRI axial view ...
The knee skyline- Merchant view • Superior-inferior projection of the patella • Ideal projection for patients that are bet...
System for describing the shape of the patella based mainly on asymmetry between the patellar medial and lateral facet on ...
Wiberg Classification Some typical anatomical variations of patella
Insall-Salvati Ratio • 30° flexed lateral knee x-ray • A: patellar tendon length (TL): length of the posterior surface of ...
Modified Insall-Salvati ratio • 1=Distance from the inferior margin of the patellar articular surface (Instead of lower po...
Blackburne-Peel Ratio • Done in x-ray with 30 degrees of flexion • B= Measure distance along the patellar articular surfac...
Caton-Deschamp’s Index Knee kept in 30 degree flexion A= distance between the lower articular surface of patella and the a...
Why do we need a CT? To look for • Sulcus angle • tilt • congruence • femoral trochlear depth • Subluxation • TT-TG distan...
Femoral trochlear Depth • Draw a line parallel to the femoral condyles • Draw a 2nd line parallel to the first at the deep...
Patellar Displacement • Draw a line parallel to the femoral condyles • At 90° to the 1st line, draw one line intersecting ...
Patellar Tilt Angle • Draw the 1st line parallel to posterior femoral condyles • 2nd line parallel to the 1st at patellar ...
Congruence Angle (CA) • Bisect the angle of femoral trochlea • Draw a line from the apex of the femoral trochlea through t...
CT classification of Malalignment Type 1 - lateral subluxation without tilt Type 2 - lateral subluxation with tilt Type 3 ...
TT-TG • Determines lateralization force acting on patella through quadriceps muscles • 2 axial CT-scan cuts are superimpos...
MRI Scan • MRI can be used to diagnose prior patellar dislocations on the basis of typical injury patterns • In general, d...
MRI following an acute dislocation showing a torn medial retinaculum
Management •Non Operative management Tobe attempted in all patients •Goals •Normal flexibility •Balanced quadriceps streng...
Treatment of Patella Instability Always conservative first 1.Quadriceps strengthening 2.Core stability 3.Mc Connell taping...
Quadriceps Training • Most Essential component • Strengthening of quadriceps especially VMO • Isometric and progressive re...
• 2 strips of tape are applied to fully cover the patella,medial and lat. Femoral condyle • 3rd piece of tape is applied f...
Surgical treatment Surgery in acute patella dislocation is indicated in 1. Osteochondral fracture 2. Loose body formation ...
Recurrent Patellofemoral dislocation management If dislocation of the patella continues despite appropriate nonoperative t...
The surgical procedures for recurrent Patellar instability are classified into proximal and distal realignment The operati...
Pathology Diagnosis Procedure Bony Patella alta Insall Index.1:2 Distalisation Trochlear Dysplasia Crossing sign MPFL reco...
Surgical Procedures for treatment of patellar instability Indications LOW RISK –LOW REWARD Medial Repair/Imbrication • Fir...
Surgical Procedures for treatment of patellar instability Indications HIGH RISK-HIGH REWARD Fulkerson distal realignment •...
Medial patello femoral ligament (MPFL) is the primary soft tissue passive restraint to pathologic lateral patellar disloca...
Indicated in • skeletally mature patient • excessive lateral displacement • normal trochlea • ‘Q' angle is normal • TT-TG ...
• Examination under anaesthesia (EUA) • Diagnostic Arthroscopy: Superolateral portal • Graft Harvest & preparation • Incis...
• Gracilis (G): stiffness closer to MPFL • Semitendinous (ST) • Medial patellar tendon (PT) • Adductor tendon (AMT) • Quad...
• A line is drawn extending distally from the post. femoral cortex (line 3) • Two lines are drawn perpendicular to line 3 ...
Appropriate tensioning • The ideal tension at the time of fixation of the graft is unknown. • The ligament functions as a ...
• Prominence of fixation hardware on the medial aspect of the medial femoral condyle: local irritation and potentially res...
Indication 1)Tight lateral structure preventing patellar centring 2)Lateral patellar pressure syndrome 3)Can be done in sk...
Lateral Release 1. The planned skin incision 3. The retinaculum is visualized 2. The Lat. Retinaculum is divided with scis...
Complications of Lat. release • Extensive release may lead to medial subluxation of the patella • Infact medial patella su...
• MPFL and the VMO are the primary restraints to lateral patella translation • particularly early in flexion before full t...
Medial reefing and lateral release NAM AND KARZEL A. Arthroscopic lat. Release and mini-open medial reefing A. Mattress su...
Distal Realignment Surgeries Aims to diminish the Q angle or TT-TG distance with anteromedialisation of tibial tuberosity ...
ELMSLIE-TRILLAT OPERATION Medial repositioning of the patellar tendon, along with lat. Release and medial imbrication whil...
Fulkerson Osteotomy (a,b) Anteromedialization is an obligue osteotomy of the tibial tubercle (c,d) The slope of the osteot...
HUGHSTON PROCEDURE • Proximal realignment and distal tibial tubercle transfer is done a. The planned incision for medial a...
Surgical indications • High grade trochlear dysplasia with patellar instability in the absence of patellofemoral osteoarth...
Type A dysplasia: Medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction Type B and D dysplasia : sulcus deepening trochleoplasty w...
DeJour sulcus deepening Trochleoplasty • Removal of subchondral bone and reshaping of trochlear groove is done • Fixation ...
Closing wedge osteotomy of patella a. Closing wedge osteotomy of the patella b. The osteotomy is securely fixed with a scr...
Derotational High tibial osteotomy • Proximal tibia reduced without posterior or medial subluxation and fixed using 2 or 3...
INSALL “TUBE” REALIGNMENT TECHNIQUE. a. The planned incision for the lat. Retinacular release and the medial arthrotomy b....
INSALL “TUBE” REALIGNMENT TECHNIQUE.
CAMPBELL’S PROCEDURE • A proximal medial sling is created here A. A free flap of the medial retinaculum is dissected free ...
THE GALIAZZI PROCEDURE a. The semitendinosus tendon is passed through an obligue drill hole in the patella b. Brought back...
Thank You!
Recurrent patellar dislocation
Recurrent patellar dislocation
Recurrent patellar dislocation
Recurrent patellar dislocation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Recurrent patellar dislocation

18 views

Published on

Recurrent Patellar Dislocation

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Recurrent patellar dislocation

  1. 1. Recurrent Patellar Dislocation Presenter: Dr. Abbas Bhatia Moderator: Dr. Nitesh Gahlot
  2. 2. Anatomy • The patella is a flat, triangular bone, situated on the front of the knee-joint • It is usually regarded as a sesamoid bone, developed in the tendon of the Quadriceps femoris
  3. 3. Anatomy The upper three quarters of the patella articulates with femur and subdivided into medial and a lateral facet by vertical ledge which varies in shape.
  4. 4. • Rectus femoris tendon : triangular in shape with insertion at superior pole of patella. • VMO tendon : Inserts obliquely at superomedial border of patella only a few mm in length; primary stabiliser of patella medially against VL • Vastus Lateralis : Inserts obliquely At superior lateral aspect of Patella, Attachments around Patella
  5. 5. • Lat expansion of V. lateralis With a superficial and deep layer forms the Lateral retinaculum; • Deep layer is the lateral patellofemoral ligament : • static guide for the patella • decreases medial excursion • increases the lateral tracking.
  6. 6. MPFL • Medial side also has a patellofemoral ligament but it is much weaker than lateral side. • hourglass-shaped structure • running from a triangular space between the adductor tubercle, medial femoral epicondyle and gastrocnemius tubercle • Inserts onto the superomedial aspect of the patella
  7. 7. Static stabilizers 1. Trochlear groove: primary bony stabilizers depth, height and engagement 2. Medial patellofemoral femoral ligament primary static soft tissue stabilizer 3. Medial retinaculum Dynamic stabilizer 1.Quadriceps (VMO) Patello femoral stabilizers
  8. 8. No contact between the femur and patella in full extension. From extension to flexion, the patella begins laterally and moves medially as the patella enters the trochlear groove and tibia derotates. With flexion, patella enters the trochlear groove from the lateral side Seats in the trochlear at ~20 degrees at this point the congruence and compressive forces provide stability Patello-Femoral Articulation
  9. 9. Variations in area of contact: Inferior Surface – first contacts at 20 degree flexion Mid Portion – 60 degree flexion Superior portion – 90 degree flexion Extreme flexion (> 120 degrees) – only medially and laterally, quadriceps tendon articulates with trochlea Patella femoral contact points
  10. 10. In flexion patella compressed onto femur creating joint reactive force. Directly related to quadriceps force generation. Increases as the angle of flexion increases. Joint reactive force
  11. 11. CAUSES OF PATELLA INSTABILITY Soft Tissue Global – Hyperlaxity Medial MPFL Insufficiency VMO dysplasia Lateral ILIOTIBIAL BAND Contracture Lateral retinaculum Vastus lateralis dominance Osseous abnormalities Patella alta Trochlea dysplasia Lower limb Malalignment Torsion Fem anteversion Ext tibia torsion foot pronation Genu Valgum Increased Q angle TT:TG distance
  12. 12. Mechanism Of Injury Indirect trauma: Internal rot. of the femur on a planted foot may cause patellar instability Direct trauma: A laterally directed force applied to the patella may cause patellar instability
  13. 13. Acute Dislocation Single episode after a significant trauma. Almost always lateral dislocation Recurrent Dislocation Repeated, occasional dislocation (commonest form). The dislocations may occur at intervals of weeks or months. Habitual Dislocation Also known as chronic dislocation patella which dislocates every time the knee flexes. In these cases it cannot be held in the reduced position throughout the full range of flexion. Types of dislocations
  14. 14. Recurrent Dislocation Habitual Dislocation •Second decade •Female preponderance / Athletic males •Initial episode of dislocation •Subsequent episodes of instability •Frequency decreases with Age (Crosby) •The main factor is incompetence of MPFL •Knees in which patella dislocates laterally each time knee is flexed and returns to midline in extension(Habitual dislocation) •More severe —patella permanently dislocated — (Permanent dislocation)
  15. 15. • Young • Female • Family history • Bilateral • Atraumatic disorders • Anatomic abnormalities Patella alta Trochlear hypoplasia TT-TG distance ‘Q’ angle Quadriceps dysfunction Hyper mobility Predisposing factors responsible for recurrence
  16. 16. Evaluation We evaluate the following features 1. Integrity of medial patello femoral ligament 2. Height of patella on physical and radiographic examination 3. Length of patellar tendon 4. Position of patella in relationship to trochlea
  17. 17. Blumensaat’s Line • line which corresponds to the roof of the intercondylar fossa of femur as seen on a lateral radiograph of the knee joint • The lower pole of patella lies at the level of blumensaat’s line • The patella is located between this line and a line projected from growth plate scar Patella Baja: Abnormally low lying patella
  18. 18. • High-riding patella • Too high above the trochlear fossa • Occurs when the patellar tendon is too long • Considered a main factor in patellofemoral misalignment as the degree of flexion required is higher to engage in the trochlea, compared to a normal knee • leads to reduced patellar contact area and decreased bone stability in shallow degrees of flexion • About 25% of the patients with acute patellar dislocation have a high-riding patella depicted on MR images • Note- it is a normal anatomic variant that is asymptomatic in most individuals Patella Alta
  19. 19. Patella Alta: Patellofemoral instability is often associated Camelback sign: Prominence of the infrapatellar fat pad Grasshopper eyes: Proximal and lat. Facing position of the patella assoc. with patella alta and lat. tilt
  20. 20. • Located in the anterior aspect of the distal femur. • Two facets divided by the trochlear sulcus • The lateral facet: • Bigger • Extends more proximally • More protuberant in A.P. Aspect • Dysplastic trochleas are shallow, flat or convex • These trochleas are not effective in constraining mediolateral patellar displacement • Dysplasia Is defined by a sulcus angle >140 degree • Trochlear dysplasia has been identified as one of the main factors contributing to chronic patellofemoral instability. Trochlear dysplasia
  21. 21. Type A: normal shape of the trochlea, but a shallow trochlear groove Type B: markedly flattened or even convex trochlea Type C: trochlear facet asymmetry, with too high lateral facet, and hypo plastic medial facet Type D: type C features and a vertical link between facets ('cliff pattern') 3 Classification of trochlear dysplasia (Dejour et al)
  22. 22. Crossing sign • Seen on true lateral plain radiographs of the knee when the line of the trochlear groove crosses the anterior border of one of the condyle trochlea. • It is a predictor of trochlear dysplasia.
  23. 23. The double contour sign • Seen on true lateral plain radiographs of trochlear dysplasia • A double line at the anterior aspect of condyles is seen if medial condyle is hypoplastic Trochlear spur • The supratrochlear spur corresponds to an attempt to contain the lateral displacement of patella
  24. 24. Fairbanks Apprehension Test • Pain and defensive muscle contraction occurs on lateral patellar displacement with 20˚ to 30˚ of knee flexion), indicates that lateral patellar instability is an important part of the patient’s problem • This test may be so positive that the patient withdraws the leg rapidly when the examiner approaches the knee with his or her hand, preventing thus any contact, or he or she grabs the examiner’s arm.
  25. 25. • Patellar tilt test can also detect a tight lateral retinaculum, and should always be carried out. In a normal knee, the patella can be lifted from its lateral edge farther than the transepicondylar axis, with a fully extended knee. On the contrary, a patellar tilt of 0˚ or less indicates a tight lateral retinaculum. • Lateral retinacular tightness is very common in patients with anterior knee pain, and it is the hallmark of the excessive lateral pressure syndrome described by Ficat. Patellar Tilt
  26. 26. • Patellar tracking should be examined using the “J” sign • Patient seated on the examination table with the legs hanging over the side and the knees flexed 90˚, he or she is asked to extend the knee actively to a fully extended position • Normally, the patella follows a straight line as the knee is extended • Patella runs proximally and laterally describing an inverted “J” when patellofemoral malalignment (PFM) is present “J” Sign
  27. 27. • To evaluate lateral retinacular tightness • Performed with the knee flexed 30˚, and the quadriceps relaxed • The patella is divided into four longitudinal quadrants • The patella is displaced in a medial direction • A medial translation of one quadrant or less is suggestive of excessive lateral tightness • With this test pain is elicited over the lateral retinaculum Patellar Glide Test
  28. 28. Patellar Glide Test Positive Patellar glide test Contralateral asymptomatic knee
  29. 29. • formed by intersection of a line from ASIS to center of patella, and a center of patella to middle of the tibial tubercle • Normal Q angle --- males 8 -10 degrees females ---15 +/- 5 degrees • Increased in • genu valgum • external tibial torsion • increase femoral anteversion • laterally positioned tibial tuberosity tight lateral retinaculum. • Increase Q angle: more chance of recurrent subluxation Q angle
  30. 30. • The Q angle of the knee increases with increasing • Femoral neck anteversion • External tibial torsion • Physical exam. With Pt. in supine position • Observe the increased Q angle
  31. 31. Imaging of the patellofemoral joint • AP and lateral knee X-ray • Axial - Merchants view and Laurin view • MRI axial view • CT rotational profile
  32. 32. The knee skyline- Merchant view • Superior-inferior projection of the patella • Ideal projection for patients that are better suited in the supine position The knee skyline -Laurin view • Inferior-superior projection of the patella • Best suited to patients able to maintain a semi- recumbent position on the examination table Axial views for Patella
  33. 33. System for describing the shape of the patella based mainly on asymmetry between the patellar medial and lateral facet on axial views of the patella • Type I: the facets are concave, symmetrical, and of equal size • Type II: the medial facet is smaller than the lateral facet and flat or only slightly convex • The lateral facet is concave • Type III: the convex medial facet is markedly smaller than the concave lateral facet • Angle between the medial and lateral facets is nearly 90°
  34. 34. Wiberg Classification Some typical anatomical variations of patella
  35. 35. Insall-Salvati Ratio • 30° flexed lateral knee x-ray • A: patellar tendon length (TL): length of the posterior surface of the tendon from the lower pole of the patella to its insertion on the tibia • B: patellar length (PL): greatest pole-to-pole length • Insall-Salvati ratio = A/B (or TL/PL) • >1.2 patella alta • <0.8 patella baja
  36. 36. Modified Insall-Salvati ratio • 1=Distance from the inferior margin of the patellar articular surface (Instead of lower pole of the patella in the original index) to the patellar tendon insertion • 2=Length of the patellar articular surface • Modified Insall-Salvati ratio = 1/2 • Normal value --1.25. • Patella alta-- >2
  37. 37. Blackburne-Peel Ratio • Done in x-ray with 30 degrees of flexion • B= Measure distance along the patellar articular surface • A horizontal line at the level of the tibial plateau is drawn • A= Measure the distance between the horizontal line and the inferior aspect of the patellar articular surface • Blackburne-Peel Ratio= A/B • Normal 0.8 • Patella alta-- >1.0
  38. 38. Caton-Deschamp’s Index Knee kept in 30 degree flexion A= distance between the lower articular surface of patella and the anterosuperior tibial plateau B= length of patellar articular surface Caton-Deschamp’s Index= A/B
  39. 39. Why do we need a CT? To look for • Sulcus angle • tilt • congruence • femoral trochlear depth • Subluxation • TT-TG distance
  40. 40. Femoral trochlear Depth • Draw a line parallel to the femoral condyles • Draw a 2nd line parallel to the first at the deepest point of the femoral trochlea • Draw a 3rd line parallel to the highest points of the medial and lat. aspects of the trochlea • Measure btw. 2nd and 3rd lines at the trochlear apex
  41. 41. Patellar Displacement • Draw a line parallel to the femoral condyles • At 90° to the 1st line, draw one line intersecting the patellar apex • Then draw a line bisecting the trochlear apex • The diff. btw. 2nd and 3rd lines is the measurement of the patellar subluxation • If negative----patella is medial to femoral trochlea • If positive---- patella is lateral
  42. 42. Patellar Tilt Angle • Draw the 1st line parallel to posterior femoral condyles • 2nd line parallel to the 1st at patellar apex • Patellar Tilt Angle is angle btw. Lateral patellar facet and the 2nd line
  43. 43. Congruence Angle (CA) • Bisect the angle of femoral trochlea • Draw a line from the apex of the femoral trochlea through the apex of the patella • Congruence angle is angle btw. These 2 lines • If CA is positive; patellar apex is medial to trochlear apex • If CA is negative: patellar apex is lat. ,which implies patellar displacement
  44. 44. CT classification of Malalignment Type 1 - lateral subluxation without tilt Type 2 - lateral subluxation with tilt Type 3 - lateral tilt without subluxation Type 4 - radiographically normal alignment
  45. 45. TT-TG • Determines lateralization force acting on patella through quadriceps muscles • 2 axial CT-scan cuts are superimposed • One at the level of proximal 3rd of trochlear groove • 2nd at superior part of tibial tuberosity • TT-TG is distance (mm) measured btw 2 perpendiculars to the bicondylar axis • 1st perpendicular passes through the center of the tibial tuberosity • 2nd passes through the center of the trochlear groove
  46. 46. MRI Scan • MRI can be used to diagnose prior patellar dislocations on the basis of typical injury patterns • In general, deformity of the infero media patella and the lateral condyle, in conjunction with MPFL disruption and patellar lateralisation, is diagnostic for recent patellar dislocation • More than two-thirds of the patients will show osteo- chondral lesions of the medial patella
  47. 47. MRI following an acute dislocation showing a torn medial retinaculum
  48. 48. Management •Non Operative management Tobe attempted in all patients •Goals •Normal flexibility •Balanced quadriceps strength •Stretching of tight lateral structures • Push back w/o difficulty • Jt aspiration and immobilization in full extension for 3 weeks with knee brace • If no sign of soft tissue lesion • Retained for 2-3 weeks • Quadriceps strengthening exercises for 2-3 months
  49. 49. Treatment of Patella Instability Always conservative first 1.Quadriceps strengthening 2.Core stability 3.Mc Connell taping 4.Insoles
  50. 50. Quadriceps Training • Most Essential component • Strengthening of quadriceps especially VMO • Isometric and progressive resistance exercises with knee in extension • With increasing strength, short arc exercises in last 30°
  51. 51. • 2 strips of tape are applied to fully cover the patella,medial and lat. Femoral condyle • 3rd piece of tape is applied from center of patella, pulling toward the medial side of the knee and anchored behind medial fem. condyle Indications With certain knee injuries – such as patellofemoral pain syndrome where abnormal patella tracking is contributing to the injury. Toprevent injury or injury aggravation – Patella taping maybe beneficial during sports or activities that place the knee at-risk of injury or injury aggravation Mc Connell patella taping
  52. 52. Surgical treatment Surgery in acute patella dislocation is indicated in 1. Osteochondral fracture 2. Loose body formation or joint incongruity 3. Incompetency of MPFL Removal of loose bodies and MPFL repair required in these conditions. Complications • Recurrent dislocation • Anterior knee pain • Knee swelling • Recurrent haemarthrosis
  53. 53. Recurrent Patellofemoral dislocation management If dislocation of the patella continues despite appropriate nonoperative treatment, surgery is indicated Otherwise, the patient may become apprehensive and afraid to use the knee,and with continued recurrence the joint may be severely damaged More than 100 surgical procedures have been described for the treatment of patellofemoral instability The key to successful surgical intervention is correctly identifying and treating the pathologic anatomy producing the instability.
  54. 54. The surgical procedures for recurrent Patellar instability are classified into proximal and distal realignment The operation involving structures above the knee cap are termed as Proximal and if involves structures below are termed as Distal. Proximal realignment of extension mechanism 1. MPFL reconstruction 2. Lateral retinacular release 3. Medial plication / reefing 4. VMO advancement Distal realignment of extensor mechanism 1. Medial or antero medial displacement of tibial tuberosity
  55. 55. Pathology Diagnosis Procedure Bony Patella alta Insall Index.1:2 Distalisation Trochlear Dysplasia Crossing sign MPFL reconstruction Trochlear Spur Trochleoplasty Allignment Tibial tubercle Q angle >20 degree, TT-TG>20mm Antero medialization of tibial tuberosity Femoral Anteversion Thigh –foot Angle >30 degree Rotational Osteotomy Soft Tissue Imbalance Dynamic (VMO dysfunction) TT-TG<20 mm Rehabilitation Static Incompetent MPFL Lateral glide 3 quadrants Medial Imbrication if good tissues or MPFL reconstruction
  56. 56. Surgical Procedures for treatment of patellar instability Indications LOW RISK –LOW REWARD Medial Repair/Imbrication • First dislocation+ repairable chondral defect • Instability in skeletally mature • In combination with distal realignment Lateral Release Excessive lateral pressure syndrome In combination with realignment procedure when excessive tightness prevents patellar centering LOW RISK-HIGH REWARD MPFL reconstruction Recurrent MPFL deficiency +_ trochlear dysp. Elmslie-Trilat Procedure Instability TT-TG> 20 mm +strong repairable medial structures
  57. 57. Surgical Procedures for treatment of patellar instability Indications HIGH RISK-HIGH REWARD Fulkerson distal realignment • Symptomatic lateral facet + distal pole arthritis+ TT-TG >20 mm • Contraindicated in proximal/medial facet arthritis • High risk of proximal tibial fracture with sports Rotational high tibial osteotomy • Instability +severe rotational deformity Trochleoplasty • Dysplastic trochlea • Risk: osteonecrosis • DJD • Arthrofibrosis Grooveplasty Risk: DJD 3-in-1 procedure– extensor mechanism Recurrent instability
  58. 58. Medial patello femoral ligament (MPFL) is the primary soft tissue passive restraint to pathologic lateral patellar dislocation, and MPFL is torn when patella dislocates, hence reconstruction of MPFL is done in an attempt to restore its function. Medial Patello femoral ligament Reconstruction
  59. 59. Indicated in • skeletally mature patient • excessive lateral displacement • normal trochlea • ‘Q' angle is normal • TT-TG distance is < 20mm • low grade trochlear dysplasia Contraindications • skeletal immaturity Medial Patello femoral ligament Reconstruction
  60. 60. • Examination under anaesthesia (EUA) • Diagnostic Arthroscopy: Superolateral portal • Graft Harvest & preparation • Incision 1: on medial side patella • Incision 2: on femoral fixation site • Patellar side fixation • Graft passage from incision 1 to 2 • Femoral side fixation • Appropriate tensioning Surgical Steps
  61. 61. • Gracilis (G): stiffness closer to MPFL • Semitendinous (ST) • Medial patellar tendon (PT) • Adductor tendon (AMT) • Quadriceps tendon (QT) • Allografts • Artificial tendons • One end of the graft may be left attached; ex: ST tibial attachment, AMT femoral attachment, QT patellar attachment Graft source
  62. 62. • A line is drawn extending distally from the post. femoral cortex (line 3) • Two lines are drawn perpendicular to line 3 • 1st intersecting the point where the margin of the medial condyle meets the posterior cortex (line 1) • 2nd intersecting the most posterior point of Blumensaat's line (line 2) • A circle of 5-mm diameter is drawn contacting the line drawn from the posterior cortex • The MPFL femoral insertion should fall within this circle Schottle’s point
  63. 63. Appropriate tensioning • The ideal tension at the time of fixation of the graft is unknown. • The ligament functions as a check rein in early flexion (0 to 30 degrees) and is therefore under the greatest tension in this range of knee flexion. It is logical to fix the graft with the knee at 30 to 40 degrees flexion. • The patella should not be pulled medially by the reconstructed ligament but lateral translation beyond the lateral margin of the trochlear should be prevented.
  64. 64. • Prominence of fixation hardware on the medial aspect of the medial femoral condyle: local irritation and potentially restrict motion • Patellar fracture: usually relates to the use of bone tunnels; penetration of the anterior cortex • Recurrent lateral patellar dislocation: predisposing factors such as patellar alta, trochlear dysplasia, and lateralization of the tibial tuberosity, as well as the overall alignment of the lower limb • Infection • Hematoma formation • Graft site morbidity Complications
  65. 65. Indication 1)Tight lateral structure preventing patellar centring 2)Lateral patellar pressure syndrome 3)Can be done in skeletally immature patients Release to include 1)Lateral retinaculum from distal third of vastus lateralis 2)Lateral patellofemoral ligament 3)Lateral patellotibial ligament Lateral Release Can be done open or arthroscopy procedure (preferred now a days)
  66. 66. Lateral Release 1. The planned skin incision 3. The retinaculum is visualized 2. The Lat. Retinaculum is divided with scissors
  67. 67. Complications of Lat. release • Extensive release may lead to medial subluxation of the patella • Infact medial patella subluxation or dislocation is almost always iatrogenic 2° to an overzealous lateral release • Injury to superolateral geniculate vessel Results varied • good results in short term • poorer in long term
  68. 68. • MPFL and the VMO are the primary restraints to lateral patella translation • particularly early in flexion before full trochlear engagement. • 3 types of 1° procedures for medial repair (1)Plication of the medial patellar retinaculum. (2)Anatomic repair of the MPFL, and (3)Anatomical repair surgery of the VMO. Medial Repair
  69. 69. Medial reefing and lateral release NAM AND KARZEL A. Arthroscopic lat. Release and mini-open medial reefing A. Mattress sutures used to reef vastus medialis and medial retinaculum
  70. 70. Distal Realignment Surgeries Aims to diminish the Q angle or TT-TG distance with anteromedialisation of tibial tuberosity and unloads patello femoral articulation Indications Contraindications 1. Increased Q angle or TT- TG distance > 20mm 1.Skeletally immature patients 2. Patellar alta 2.incompetent MPFL 3. Normal patellar glide 3.Diffuse patellar arthritis 4. Medial facet arthritis
  71. 71. ELMSLIE-TRILLAT OPERATION Medial repositioning of the patellar tendon, along with lat. Release and medial imbrication while avoiding post. Placement of tibial tubercle a. The planned skin incision and lat. Retinacular release b. The tibial tubercle is elevated c. Medial placement of tibial tubercle d. Axial view of the medialized tibial tubercle
  72. 72. Fulkerson Osteotomy (a,b) Anteromedialization is an obligue osteotomy of the tibial tubercle (c,d) The slope of the osteotomy determines the degree of anteriorization (e,f) The tubercle is elevated with an osteotome and when in proper position , is secured with 2 screws
  73. 73. HUGHSTON PROCEDURE • Proximal realignment and distal tibial tubercle transfer is done a. The planned incision for medial arthrotomy and lateral release extend to the tibial tubercle b. The tibial tubercle is transferred medially (arrows) c. The transferred tibial tubercle is securely fixed and the VMO is advanced laterally at the time of closure (arrows)
  74. 74. Surgical indications • High grade trochlear dysplasia with patellar instability in the absence of patellofemoral osteoarthritis • Type of dysplasia should be identified when deciding the procedure • Associated abnormalities including TT-TG distance, patellar alta, patellar tilt should be identified and rectified • MPFL reconstruction is always done Contra indications • Skeletally immature patients • Associated osteoarthritis Management of Trochlear dysplasia
  75. 75. Type A dysplasia: Medial patellofemoral ligament reconstruction Type B and D dysplasia : sulcus deepening trochleoplasty with MPFL reconstruction Type C dysplasia: lateral facet elevation trochleoplasty with MPFL reconstruction Management of Trochlear dysplasia
  76. 76. DeJour sulcus deepening Trochleoplasty • Removal of subchondral bone and reshaping of trochlear groove is done • Fixation of new trochlea is done using 2 staples
  77. 77. Closing wedge osteotomy of patella a. Closing wedge osteotomy of the patella b. The osteotomy is securely fixed with a screw
  78. 78. Derotational High tibial osteotomy • Proximal tibia reduced without posterior or medial subluxation and fixed using 2 or 3 step staples • One staple is placed perpendicular to other to prevent loss of rotation INDICATIONS 1) Femoral ante-version(thigh foot angle>30 degree) 2) External tibial torsion 3) Tubercle sulcus angle more than 10 degree.
  79. 79. INSALL “TUBE” REALIGNMENT TECHNIQUE. a. The planned incision for the lat. Retinacular release and the medial arthrotomy b. The lat. Border of the quadriceps tendon is sutured to the medial flap c. This creates a tube proximally and realigns the patella
  80. 80. INSALL “TUBE” REALIGNMENT TECHNIQUE.
  81. 81. CAMPBELL’S PROCEDURE • A proximal medial sling is created here A. A free flap of the medial retinaculum is dissected free maintaining a proximal attachment B. The medial defect is closed and the medial retinacular flap is passed beneath the quadriceps tendon(QT) C. The flap is the brought back over to QT
  82. 82. THE GALIAZZI PROCEDURE a. The semitendinosus tendon is passed through an obligue drill hole in the patella b. Brought back medially to its insertion
  83. 83. Thank You!

×