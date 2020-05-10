Tugas online 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... Bahasa Indonesia Berilah tanda silang ...
7. Baca teks percakapan berikut dengan seksama! Harun : “Lia, apa ayahmu di rumah?” Lia : “Tidak. Apakah Anda akan belajar...
Teks 2 Harun adalah direktur perusahaan. Harun baru-baru ini membuka anak perusahaan di Tangerang. Dia ditugaskan ke caban...
TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... PKN Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan ...
9. Dalam diskusi tersebut Ami tidak marah, meskipun pendapatnya dikritik oleh Bagus karena Ami mempraktikkan nilai-nilai P...
TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... IPA Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan ...
9.Satu kesatuan hubungan timbal balik antar komponen biotik dan abiotik dalam sebuah lingkungan disebut .... A. simbiosis ...
TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... SBdP Jawablah dengan benar! 1. Disebut...
TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... IPS Jawablah dengan benar! 1. Tuliskan...
Tugas Merdeka Belajar Bahasa Inggris Nama : ............... No Absen: .... I.Choose the correct answer by crossing A, B, C...
10. Today is sunday. yesterday is .... a. friday b. wednesday c. monday d. saturday 11. The first month in the year is ......
21. My mother is going to .... , to buy some vegetables and fruits. a. hospital b. market c. school d. post office 22. We ...
NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... Matematika Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf A, B, C atau D menu...
10. Ibu membeli 12 kg gula. Karena gula dijual lagi, gula tersebut dibungkus dalam kantong plastik kg. Jumlah paket gula y...
20. Jarak antara Desa Juwet dan Desa Jambu adalah 160 km. Paman mengendarai mobil dari Desa Juwet pukul 7 pagi dan tiba pu...
Semoga bermanfaat. Mohon tinggalkan komentar positif

  1. 1. TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... Bahasa Indonesia Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf A, B, C atau D menurut jawaban yang benar! 1. Pertandingan sepakbola antara PSS dan Persebaya berakhir dengan kemenangan oleh Persebaya. Suasana permainan sangat hidup. Para penggemar telah membanjiri Stadion Maguwoharjo sebelum pertandingan dimulai. Mereka saling menjaga satu sama lain, sehingga tidak ada banyak keributan, sampai pertandingan selesai. Arti kata pendukung dalam paragraf adalah … A. penonton B. Pendukung C. Tertarik D. Penonton 2. Penanaman jagung dimulai dengan penaburan benih. Setelah tiga hingga empat hari tanaman muncul di tanah. Petani dapat memanen jagung setelah tanaman berumur tiga setengah bulan. Ini adalah fase di mana petani menanam jagung. Ide utama paragraf adalah … A. Teknik budidaya biji-bijian B. awal dari ekonomi hari panjang C. Tahapan budidaya jagung D. Umur jagung yang dipanen 3. Air limbah dari industri tekstil sangat berbahaya. Airnya mengandung racun. Racun ini dapat memengaruhi kesehatan manusia. Arti kata limbah dalam paragraf ini adalah … A. sesuatu yang tidak digunakan B. sisa proses produksi C. bahan industri lainnya D. Pabrik pemilahan bahan 4. Belanda ingin mengalahkan Diponegoro, tetapi mereka tidak berhasil. Belanda berbohong untuk mengalahkannya. Pimpinan Belanda mengaku mengundang Diponegoro ke negosiasi di Magelang. Namun, Diponegoro ditangkap. Dia dibuang ke Batavia, lalu ke Manado. Akhirnya, Diponegoro dipindahkan ke Makassar sampai kematiannya pada 8 Juni 1855. Bagaimana Belanda mengalahkan Diponegoro … A. Penangkapan B. Penipuan C. Pengasingan D. penculikan 5. Setiap sekolah mempromosikan gerakan literasi dengan berbagai kegiatan. Salah satu dari mereka membaca buku sepuluh menit sebelum pelajaran dimulai. Tujuannya adalah untuk mempromosikan kebiasaan membaca. Membaca meningkatkan pengetahuan dan wawasan siswa. Mengapa literasi perlu dipromosikan? Literasi perlu dipromosikan … A. Untuk membaca buku sebelum kelas dimulai B. untuk mempromosikan kebiasaan membaca C. sehingga keterampilan membaca kita meningkat D. sehingga wawasan ke dalam buku yang kita baca menjadi lebih luas 6. Kita dapat dengan mudah membuat kompas. Cara melakukannya dengan menimbun sampah di lubang. Lebih disukai, lubang dibuat di tempat teduh. Ini dilakukan untuk mempercepat proses pembusukan. Jika tumpukan daun tidak di tempat teduh, hal berikut terjadi: A. Tempat teduh mempercepat pembusukan B. kelembaban mempercepat daun C. Daun tidak membusuk dengan cepat D. Daun tidak akan membusuk
  2. 2. 7. Baca teks percakapan berikut dengan seksama! Harun : “Lia, apa ayahmu di rumah?” Lia : “Tidak. Apakah Anda akan belajar cara menanam pohon? “ Harun : “Ya. Dimana dia? Lia : “Ayah saya masih bekerja.” Harun : “Kapan dia pulang? “ Lia :” Biasanya menjelang sore. “ Harun : “Baiklah, aku akan kembali sore ini.” Topik teks percakapan adalah …. A. Belajarlah untuk menanam pohon B. Menanam pohon bersama C. Mencangkokkan rencana studi D. Cara menanam pohon 8. Baca bagian laporan berikut dengan seksama! Siswa kelas enam SD Mulia mengunjungi Museum Keraton Yogyakarta. Kunjungan berlangsung pada hari Selasa, 9 Januari 2018. Museum Keraton Yogyakarta terletak di area Keraton Yogyakarta. Di museum, para siswa sangat rapi dan sopan. Para siswa tidak memegang benda apa pun yang tidak boleh disentuh. Mereka diam-diam menyaksikan benda-benda koleksi museum. Isi laporan adalah … A. Dapatkan Kelas VI di Sekolah Dasar Mulia di Museum Keraton Yogyakarta B. Murid-murid Sekolah Dasar Mulia sedang menonton bangunan di Keraton Yogyakarta C. Pada hari Selasa, 9 Januari 2018, siswa kelas enam SD Mulia mengunjungi istana D. Museum Keraton Yogyakarta menerapkan berbagai aturan bagi pengunjung. 9. Perhatikan kutipan bahasa berikut! Teman-teman, waktu ujian sekolah semakin dekat. Jangan berpuas diri dan malas jika tidak ingin kecewa. Nilai yang memuaskan untuk ujian sekolah harus diperoleh. Jadi kita bisa pergi ke sekolah menengah yang diinginkan. Ayo belajar lebih keras untuk mendapatkan hasil tes yang memuaskan! Isi dari pidato tersebut adalah … A. Belajar dengan rajin untuk mendapatkan nilai yang memuaskan untuk ujian sekolah B. Siswa tidak boleh puas dengan nilai yang memuaskan untuk ujian sekolah C. Siswa sekolah dasar harus bersekolah di sekolah menengah setelah menyelesaikan studi mereka D. Murid yang malas pasti tidak bisa melanjutkan ke sekolah menengah 10. Cara membuat permainan tradisional dengan sepatu kayu besar sangat mudah. Kami harus menyediakan dua bilah kayu, yang panjangnya sekitar 1,5 meter. Setiap kayu dibuat seperti sandal raksasa. Klip kaki terbuat dari karet pada jarak setengah meter di antara klip. Klausa/kalimat utama paragraf di atas adalah …. A. Cara membuat permainan tradisional dengan sepatu kayu besar sangat mudah B. Sebagai contoh, kita perlu menyediakan dua bilah kayu yang panjangnya sekitar 1,5 meter C. Setiap kayu terbuat dari sepatu yang sangat besar D. Klip kaki terbuat dari karet pada jarak setengah meter antara klip 11. Kita harus mengerjakan pekerjaan rumah (PR) yang diberikan oleh guru. Kerjakan pekerjaan rumah segera dan hindari menunda pekerjaan. Jangan malas mengerjakan pekerjaan rumah. Jangan menghindari pekerjaan rumah yang sulit. Kita harus optimis bahwa kita dapat melakukan pekerjaan rumah sesulit apa pun. Pernyataan sesuai dengan isi paragraf adalah …. A. Kami tidak bisa menangani pekerjaan rumah guru B. Pekerjaan rumah adalah tugas yang dimiliki guru di rumah C. optimis bahwa kami akan dapat melakukan pekerjaan rumah yang sulit D. Memindahkan pekerjaan rumah berarti mempersulit pekerjaan yang harus dilakukan Teks 1 Selama hampir empat tahun, Ami beremigrasi ke Tangerang. Ami menjadi pekerja pabrik untuk elektronik. Selama waktu ini Ami bahkan belum kembali ke kota asalnya karena jadwalnya yang sibuk. Keluarga sangat merindukan Ami. Mereka berharap Ami akan kembali tahun depan.
  3. 3. Teks 2 Harun adalah direktur perusahaan. Harun baru-baru ini membuka anak perusahaan di Tangerang. Dia ditugaskan ke cabang baru. Perusahaannya tumbuh cepat, jadi dia sibuk. Dia tidak pernah kembali ke rumah. 12. Perbedaan konten/isi dari kedua teks tersebut di atas adalah … A. Anda bekerja di bidang ekonomi B. karir profesionalnya di perusahaan C. kesibukan yang mereka alami D. Mereka bukan asli Tangerang 13. Ketika menanam beberapa fase harus dipertimbangkan. Kita harus menyiapkan media tanam yang baik. Pemilihan benih mempengaruhi pertumbuhan tanaman. Pemupukan harus dilakukan agar tanaman tumbuh subur. Penyiraman cukup bagi tanaman untuk memenuhi kebutuhan air mereka. Hama harus diberantas agar tidak mengganggu tanaman. Pernyataan sesuai dengan isi teks adalah …. A. Pemupukan berlebihan mempercepat pertumbuhan tanaman B. hama tidak terjadi setelah eradikasi C. Air adalah salah satu unsur yang dibutuhkan oleh tanaman D. Pemilihan benih unggul dilakukan agar tanaman terhindar dari hama 14. Adisucipto belajar di berbagai kota. Dia menyelesaikan pendidikan dasar di HIS Muntilan. Adisucipto kemudian melanjutkan pendidikan SMP-nya di MULO St. Louis Ambarawa. Setelah lulus, Adisucipto memasuki AMS, sebuah sekolah menengah di Semarang. Setelah menyelesaikan AMS, Adisucipto melanjutkan pendidikannya di Medical College di Jakarta. Adisucipto belum menyelesaikan pendidikannya di sekolah ini. Dia pindah ke sekolah penerbangan Belanda di Kalijati, Jawa Barat. Jenis paragraf adalah …. A. narasi B. Deskripsi C. Argumentasi D. persuasi Wacana di bawah ini untuk menjawab pertanyaan nomor 15 – 16. “Begini, Intan, sekarang ini musim hujan, jadi persediaan air di desa ini sangat berlimpah, sawah juga sawah hujan, jadi air hujan adalah sumber utama irigasi, dan airnya berlimpah Padi adalah tanaman yang membutuhkan banyak air, sehingga musim hujan adalah waktu terbaik untuk menanam padi, tetapi ini tidak berarti bahwa petani tidak ingin menanam sayuran atau buah di sini Sayuran seperti cabai, sawi, terong, tomat dan kubis, dan ada petani yang menanam buah seperti semangka dan melon, “kata Paman Danu. “Lagi pula, apa yang ditanam selama musim kemarau, paman?” Intan bertanya lagi. “Yang ditanam adalah palawija, misalnya kacang, jagung, atau kedelai.” “Mengapa petani menanam sayuran dan biji-bijian di musim kemarau, paman?” Tanya Intan. Paman Danu juga berkata, “Ini karena sayuran dan tanaman Palawija tidak cocok untuk ditanam di banyak air, tetapi itu tidak berarti bahwa tanaman tidak membutuhkan air.” “Semua tanaman membutuhkan air, dan tanaman seperti sayuran dan sayuran membutuhkan Tanah tempat tanaman tumbuh seharusnya tidak basah atau terus-menerus banjir, dan jika air mandeg terus- menerus, akar atau batangnya bisa membusuk, “tambah Paman Danu. 15. Mengapa budaya sekunder tidak membutuhkan irigasi berkelanjutan? Tanaman palawija tidak membutuhkan irigasi berkelanjutan karena … A. membusuk buah-buahan di tanaman sekunder jika ada terlalu banyak air B. daun tanaman Palawija membusuk saat tanahnya tergenang air tanaman C. palawija membutuhkan banyak air untuk tumbuh pada waktu tertentu D. akar atau batang tanaman Palawija membusuk jika terlalu banyak air
  4. 4. TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... PKN Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf A, B, C atau D menurut jawaban yang benar! 1. Berikut ini tidak termasuk dalam fase proses perumusan Pancasila sebagai dasar negara, yaitu organisasi .... a. BPUPKI I b. Panitia Sembilan c. PPKI d. Majelis Konstituante 2. BPUPKI merupakan badan yang dibentuk oleh Jepang dengan tujuan mendapat dukungan dari bangsa Indonesia yang diketuai oleh … a. Drs. Moh. Hatta b. Ir. Soekarno c. dr. Radjiman Wedyodiningrat d. Mr. Moh. Yamin 3. Cara menghidupkan kembali perumusan Pancasila sebagai dasar negara dan para pejuang kemerdekaan seperti pada saat ini , yaitu dengan cara .... a. keikhlasan b. ketulusan c. ketahanan d. kebersamaan 4. Contoh perwujudan nilai kebersamaan dalam kehidupan siswa, misalnya.... a. menjenguk teman yang sakit b. membantu orang untuk bertarung c. memberi makan orang miskin d. membantu teman pada saat ulangan 5. Untuk menyatukan seluruh bangsa, nilai yang pantas untuk bangsa kita hari ini sangat berharga yaitu .. a. ketahanan b. siap berkorban c. ketulusan d. kebersamaan 6. Berikut ini termasuk kegigihan dalam mengupayakan sesuatu, yang tidak termasuk adalah .... a. sabar dan tangguh b. sedikit bosan c. tidak mudah bosan d. jangan pernah menyerah 7. Berikut ini pengamalan yang bertentangan dengan nilai Pancasila adalah .... a. kekuasaan b. kemanusiaan c. kebangsaan d. Kebebasan mutlak 8. Ketika dia ingin pergi ke sekolah, Dewi membantu seorang anak yang tertabrak sepeda motor. Akibatnya, dia datang terlambat ke sekolah. Pengamalan yang dilaksanakan Dewi sangat tepat sesuai dengan pengamalan Pancasila yaitu nilai .... a. kebenaran b. rela berkorban c. keberanian d. kebersamaan
  5. 5. 9. Dalam diskusi tersebut Ami tidak marah, meskipun pendapatnya dikritik oleh Bagus karena Ami mempraktikkan nilai-nilai Pancasila, yaitu nilai-nilai.... a. demokratis b. kebenaran c. satuan d. kemanusiaan 10. Peribahasa berikut ini membuktikan nilai kebersamaan dalam kehidupan orang Indonesia, kecuali.... a. Berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing b. Berdiri sama tinggi dan duduk sama rendah c. Berakit-rakit ke hulu, berenang-renang ke tepian d. Bersatu kita teguh, bercerai kita runtuh 11. Sistem demokrasi yang diadopsi oleh rakyat Indonesia dalam pemerintahannya adalah sistem demokrasi.... a. ekonomi b. Pancasila c. sosial politik d. kerakyatan 12 Pemilihan parlemen Indonesia berlangsung setiap dalam jangka waktu....sekali. a. 4 tahun b. 5 tahun c. 6 tahun d. 8 tahun 13. Pemilihan Umum pertama terjadi di Indonesia dilaksanakan pada tahun .... a. 1955 b. 1971 c. 1977 d. 1982 14. Fungsi legislatif dalam Pemerintah Indonesia dijalankan oleh.... a. Presiden dan Wakil Presiden b. Mahkamah Agung c. Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat d. Kantor Audit Tertinggi 15. Hak DPR untuk mengajukan Anggaran belanja disebut hak.... a. petisi b. imun c. budget d. interpelasi 16. Di tingkat desa, pemegang kekuasaan eksekutif adalah.... a. BPD b. kepala desa c. sekretaris desa d. aparat desa 17. Pekerjaan Lembaga Pemeriksa Keuangan (BPK) dilaporkan ke badan-badan berikut, kecuali. a. DPD b. DPR c. DPRD d. Presiden Soal Essay 18. Tuliskan arti Semboyan bangsa Indonesia! 19. Bagaimana bentuk pengamalan persatuan dan kesatuam dalam kehidupan bernegara? 20. Apa yang terjadi jika pemimpin tidak memiliki kemampuan seorang pemimpin! Jelaskan!
  6. 6. TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... IPA Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf A, B, C atau D menurut jawaban yang benar! 1. Proses perpindahan panas yang terjadi ketika mengeringkan pakaian di siang hari adalah … A. konveksi B. line C. Radiasi D. konjungsi 2. Contoh dari transfer panas konveksi berikut ini … A. Angin darat dan laut terjadi B. Tubuh terasa hangat di dekat oven C. Gelas terasa panas saat air panas dituangkan D. Keringkan nasi sambil dijemur 3. Jenis gaya yang terjadi saat memainkan katapel adalah … A. Gaya panas B. Gravitasi C. Gesekan D. kekuatan pegas Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini untuk soal nomor 4 dan 5! 4. Pernyataan yang benar sesuai gambar di atas adalah .... A. bulan, matahari dan bumi berada pada satu garis lurus. B. matahari, bulan dan bumi berada pada satu garis lurus. C. matahari, bumi, dan bulan berada pada satu garis lurus. D. bulan berada diantara matahari dan bumi pada satu garis lurus. 5. Posisi gambar di atas menunjukkan peristiwa .... A. gerhana bulan B. gerhana matahari C. gerhana bulan sebagian D. gerhana matahari sebagian 6.Akibat yang ditimbulkan oleh gerakan revolusi bumi yaitu .... A. terjadinya siang dan malam B. terjadinya gerak semu harian matahari C. terjadinya 7. Percabangan trakea menuju paru-paru kiri dan paru-paru kanan disebut.. A. bronkeolus B. bronkus C. glotis D. pulmo 8. hubungan antara dua mahluk hidup yang tidak merugikan seperti pohon mangga dan bunga anggrek disebut simbiosis.... A. parasitisme B. muatualisme C. komensalisme D. ketiganya benar
  7. 7. 9.Satu kesatuan hubungan timbal balik antar komponen biotik dan abiotik dalam sebuah lingkungan disebut .... A. simbiosis B. ekosistem C. adaptasi fisiologi D. keseimbangan alam 10. Rangka dada berfungsi melindungi organ bagian dalam yaitu .... A. tulang belikat B. paru-paru dan jantung C. perut, paru-paru, jantung D. tulang punggung, paru-paru, dan jantung 11. Sendi yang terdapat diantara ruas jari tangan adalah sendi .... A. pelana B. engsel C. peluru D. putar 12. Proses pencernaan di dalam usus halus yaitu .... A. penyerapan air B. penyerapan sari makanan C. penyerapan ampas makanan D. penyerapan air dan pembusukan 13. Perhatikan gambar! Pembuatan magnet seperti pada gambar adalah dengan cara .... A. induksi B. digosok C. elektromagnetik D. semi elektromagnetik 14. Berturut-turut sistem penanggalan Masehi ditentukan berdasarkan …. Dan sistem penanggalan Hijriah ditentukan berdasarkan ….. A. rotasi bumi, rotasi bulan B. rotasi bulan, rotasi bumi C. revolusi bumi, revolusi bulan D. revolusi bulan, revolusi bu,i 15.Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini! Gambar diatas merupakan salah satu contoh teleskop yang dibuat oleh Hans Lippershey yang digunakan untuk melihat benda-benda jauh atau benda-benda langit. Dan disempurnakan oleh tokoh astronomi yaitu … A.Galileo Galilei B. Neil Amstrong C. Graham Bel D. James Watt
  8. 8. TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... SBdP Jawablah dengan benar! 1. Disebut apakah bunyi yang dibunyikan serempak yang dibentuk dari beberapa nada dengan jarak nada tertentu ? 2. Tuliskan Sebuah akor nada yang kamu ketahui! 3. Perhatikan gambar di bawah ini! Gambar A Gambar B Pada gambar diatas, pada bagian gambar manakah yang termasuk spanduk dan baliho? 4.Sebutkan ciri-ciri poster! 5. Disebut apakah jenis reklame yang berisi gambar/tulisan menarik dan informatif dengan ukuran besar, ditempatkan di tempat umum dan strategis menggunakan tiang besar dan kuat dan bersifat semi permanen?
  9. 9. TUGAS ON LINE 3 MERDEKA BELAJAR NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... IPS Jawablah dengan benar! 1. Tuliskan unsur-unsur pada peta! 2. Tuliskan 3 dampak negatif perburuan liar! 3. Tuliskan candi peninggalan kerajaan umat Hindu di Indonesia! 4. Sebutkan julukan negara-negara di bawah ini! a. Thailand b. Malaysia c. Indonesia d. Australia 5. Sebutkan 2 persamaa kondisi geografis negara Indonesia dengan Filipina! 6. Modernisasi pada teknologi begitu pesat. Sebutkan 2 dampak positif dari modernisasi tersebut! 7. Tuliskan 2 contoh penggunaan alat dari tradisional ke alat modern dalam kehidupan sehari-hari! 8. Tuliskan nama ibukota beserta mata uang dari negara di bawah ini! a. Filipina b. Brunei Darussalam c. Singapura 9. Sebutkan 2 dampak negatif dari globalisasi! 10. Jelaskan yang dimaksud dengan kegiatan ekspor dan impor!
  10. 10. Tugas Merdeka Belajar Bahasa Inggris Nama : ............... No Absen: .... I.Choose the correct answer by crossing A, B, C or D ! (Pilih jawaban yang benar dengan memberi silang pada huruf A, B, C atau D ! 1. Nadia is 165 cm, Rania is 167 cm, and Fatia is 170 cm. Fatia is ..... than Nadia and Rania. a. tall b. taller c. as tall as d. tallest 2. The opposite of short is ... a. tall b. high c. long d. small 3. He has a car. It is .... car a. she b. him c. her d. his 4. They have a swimming pool. That is .... swimming pool. a. her b. his c. their d. our 5. Prambanan .... is in central java. a. kingdom b. royal c. temple d. zoo 6. The capital city of east java is .... a. Surabaya b. yogyakarta c. Bandung d. Semarang 7. Twenty plus forty equals .... a. thirty b. fifty c. sixty d. seventy 8. Twelve divided by two equals .... a. twenty four b. six c. fourteen d. ten 9. We have holiday on .... a. sunday b. monday c. thursday d. friday
  11. 11. 10. Today is sunday. yesterday is .... a. friday b. wednesday c. monday d. saturday 11. The first month in the year is .... a. January b. February c. November d. December 12. The sixth month in the year is .... a. March b. April c. June d. July 13. We celebrate the Freedom day on .... a. June b. July c. August d. December 14. There are .... month in a year. a. eleven b. tweleve c. three teen d. six 15. The rainbow has ..... colors. a. five b. six c. seven d. eight 16. The colors of Indonesian flag is .... a. Blue and white b. Red adn white c. Green and black d. Purple and green 17. We write the letter with our .... a. foot c. hands d. head c. mouth 18. We can see with our .... a. ears b. eyes c. nose d. tongue 19. We have ten ..... a. foot b. hands c. arm d. fingers 20.That is my favorite food, it is round and has hole in the middle. That is ... a. hamburger b. pizza c. steik d. donut
  12. 12. 21. My mother is going to .... , to buy some vegetables and fruits. a. hospital b. market c. school d. post office 22. We can see the sun rise at ..... a. morning b. afternoon c. evening d. night 23. We can see the moon at .... a. night b. morning c. afternoon d. evening 24. Ali, adil and aldi is my friends. .... playing footbal now. a. they are b. them c. our d. he 25. Mrs. Ratna is my English teacher. ..... is really friendly. a. he b. she d. her c. hers II. Fill in the blank space bellow! 26. The capital city of Bali is .... 27. I will go to jakarta by train. I have go to .... 28. The leader of school is .... 29. We can say ...... ,when meet someone at 09.00 pm. 30. The last month of the year is .... 31. We can see sunset in the ..... 32. Carrot, tomato and spinach are kind of .... 33. There is .... days on December. 34. Today is friday, tomorow is .... 35. I have a brother. He is friendly. I like to have a brother like .... III. Answer the question based on the text bellow. I'm Reno Hai guys.... my name is Reno. I'm 9 years old. I'm in 3rd grade elementary school. My hobby is swimming and basketball. I live in jl. Merpati no. 6. My home is about 200 m from Big supermarket. Mrs. Amanda is my mother and Mr. Arya is my father. I have a older brother and a younger sister. 36. Who is Mr. Arya ? 37. What is the tittle text above ? 38. Does Reno have younger brother ? 39. Where does Reno live ? 40. What is the name Reno's mother ?
  13. 13. NAMA : ............................ NO ABSEN : .... Matematika Berilah tanda silang (x) di depan huruf A, B, C atau D menurut jawaban yang benar! 1. Hasil dari 7.598 – 1.637 – 2.893 + 4.716 adalah…. a. 7784 b. 7812 c. 7856 d. 7903 2. hasil dari pemrosesan 64 x 826: 28 adalah …. a. 1.678 b. 1762 c. 1,888 d. 1916 3.Suhu udara di puncak gunung pada pukul 03.00 adalah -10 ° C. Setelah matahari terbit, energi matahari meningkatkan suhu udara di puncak gunung. Ketika suhu udara di puncak penembakan meningkat sebesar 5 ° C setiap jam, suhu akan naik menjadi 15,00 ° C a. 23 b. 24 c. 26 d. 28 4.Bus Harapan Jaya meninggalkan terminal setiap 30 menit. Bus Pelita Indah berangkat setiap 45 menit dari terminal, bus Barokah setiap 60 menit. Ketika ketiga bus berangkat bersama pada jam 5:00 pagi, ketiga bus tersebut berangkat bersama …. a. Jam 7 pagi b. 08:00 c. 09:00 d. 10:00 5. Ica ingin membuat gelang. Dia membeli 80 manik-manik merah, 75 hijau dan 50 biru. Ica akan membuat gelang dari mutiara dengan warna yang sama. Jumlah manik-manik pada setiap gelang adalah… a. manik-manik merah 20, manik-manik hijau 15, manik-manik biru 10 b. mutiara merah 18, mutiara hijau 16, mutiara biru 12 c. mutiara merah 18, mutiara hijau 15, mutiara biru 10 d. mutiara merah 16, mutiara hijau 15, mutiara biru 10 6. KPK 85, 90 dan 125 dalam bentuk faktorisasi utama adalah …. a. 2 x 3 x 5² b. 2 x 3² x 5² c. 2 x 3³ x 5² d. 2 x 3² x 5³ 7. Hasil dari √4900 x √256 adalah …. a. 1015 b. 1.050 c. 1.085 d. 1.120 8. Ada 5 kotak kubus yang ditumpuk. 2 kotak besar, 3 kotak kecil. Volume kotak besar adalah 1,728 cm dan kotak kecil adalah 343 cm. Tinggi tumpukan lima kotak adalah ... cm. a. 40 b. 45 c. 50 9. 110% ; 1 ; 1, 68; , urutan pecahan dari yang terbesar adalah…. a. 1 2/3; 1,68; 7/5; 110% b. 1,68; 1 2/3; 110%; 5.7 c. 7/5; 1 2/3; 110%; 1,68 d. 1,68; 1 2/3; 7/5; 110%
  14. 14. 10. Ibu membeli 12 kg gula. Karena gula dijual lagi, gula tersebut dibungkus dalam kantong plastik kg. Jumlah paket gula yang akan dijual adalah…. a. 25 b. 30 c. 40 d. 50 11. Perbandingan uang Rahmat dan uang Faris adalah 5: 6. Jika jumlah uang mereka adalah Rp 132.000, maka jumlah uang Rahmat adalah …. a. Rp 60.000,00 b. Rp 66.000,00 c. Rp 72.000,00 d. Rp 85.000,00 13. Dafa mengisi bak mandi. Ia menggunakan faucet dengan output 12 liter / menit. Ketika ia membuka keran selama 2 jam, volume air di bak mandi adalah … Liter. a. 1360 b. 1400 c. 1.440 d. 1520 14. Pak Ami berkendara ke kantor dengan sepeda motor dengan kecepatan 40 km / jam. Perjalanan dari rumah ke kantor adalah 45 menit. Jarak dari rumah Pak Ami ke kantor adalah…. a. 25 b. 28 c. 30 d. 32 15. Pak Selamet memiliki halaman persegi panjang. Panjang dan lebar halaman masing-masing adalah 85 m dan 55 m. Pohon Turi ditanam di sekitar kebun. Jarak antar pohon adalah 5 meter. Jumlah pohon Turi di kebun Pak Selamet adalah sebanyak … a. 52 b. 54 c. 56 d. 58 16. Volume kubus disamping adalah ... cm3 . a. 1.728 c. 144 b. 864 d. 36 17. Volume balok disamping adalah ... cm3 . a. 3.000 c. 695 b. 1.390 d. 48 18. Luas permukaan bangun seperti pada gambar di atas adalah ....cm2 a. 180 b. 1168 c. 2100 d. 2500 19. Lando ingin membuat layang-layang dengan diagonal 35 dan 42 cm. Luas layangan Lando adalah ... cm² a. 735 b. 740 c. 745 d. 750
  15. 15. 20. Jarak antara Desa Juwet dan Desa Jambu adalah 160 km. Paman mengendarai mobil dari Desa Juwet pukul 7 pagi dan tiba pukul 09.30 malam di Desa Jambu. Kecepatan rata-rata mobil yang dikendarai oleh seorang paman adalah km / jam a. 60 b. 62 c. 64 d. 64 21. Kotak ABCD memiliki titik koordinat A (1, -1), B (1, 3), dan D (5, -1). Koordinat titik C adalah …. a. (-1, 3) b. (5, 3) c. (-1, 3) d. (3, 5) 22. Titik-titik yang diketahui A (4, 3), B (6, 1), C (4, -4), dan D (2, 1) adalah koordinat titik puncak suatu bentuk. Bentuk datar ABCD berbentuk …. a. empat persegi panjang b. berlian c. trapesium d. naga 23. Pedagang semangka dapat menjual mangga (dalam kg) dalam 10 hari terakhir sebagai berikut. 15 18 20 22 17 10 15 17 14 12 Jumlah rata-rata kg melon yang dijual per hari …. a. 16 b. 17 c. 18 d. 19 24. Gambar pencerminan yang tepat pada bangun datar berikut adalah ....

