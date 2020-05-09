SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM | SACACE

Successfully reported this slideshow.
GKM Ahmed SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM SARS-CoV-2 Coronaviruses are a large family of ribonucleic acid (RNA) viruses. is a new strain which ha...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM Sa Cycler-96
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM is based on three major processes # The reverse transcription and amplification are ...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM SARS-CoV-2 E gene Region E geneSARS-CoV-2 SARS-like coronaviruses ROX/Orange Cy5/Red FAM/Green IC - Int...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM isolation of virus RNA DNA/RNA Prep Sacace DNA/RNA Prep NA Sacace QIAmp™ DSP Viral RNA Mini Kit Qiagen®...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM Format T (tube format) 1 Tubes-COVID19, 96 tubes 2 RT-PCR Buffer 3 Enzymes Taq/RT 4 Pos cDNA C+ 5 Negat...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TM ONE STEP REVERSE TRANSCRIPTION AND PCR AMPLIFICATION Negative control of extraction (NCE), Negative con...
SARS-CoV-2 Real-TMRESULTS ANALYSIS Positive SARS-Cov-2 RNA ROX/Orange Cy5/RedFAM/Green HEX/Yellow Cy5/RedFAM/Green ROX/Ora...
----------------------------------------------------
is Real-Time PCR test for the Qualitative detection of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19
virus, 2019-nCoV) RNA in clinical samples.
Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Coronaviruses are a large family of ribonucleic acid (RNA) viruses.
is a new strain which has not previously been identified in humans.
known also as 2019 novel coronavirus(2019-nCoV).

