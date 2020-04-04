Successfully reported this slideshow.
Complimentary Silencers
Complimentary silencers
Complimentary silencers

Covid-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus. It is a known fact that RNA-duplex and RNA-DNA duplex is thermodynamically more stable than ds-DNA which in turn is more stable than ss-RNA i.e. it requires more harsh conditions (Like higher temperature) to denature ds-RNA than ds-DNA. So, injecting a modified anti-sense RNA would effectively arrest RNA proliferation by forming a near-neutral duplex (i.e. this Duplex can't be proofread stopping the retrosynthesis) in a Corona-affected patient, which is the key idea of my project.

  1. 1. Complimentary Silencers
  2. 2. RT-PCR (amplifies cDNA and RNA) More about RNA amplification: https://www.future-science.com/doi/pdf/10.2144/03342mt04 https://sci-hub.tw/https://doi.org/10.1016/S0167- 4781(02)00280-4 Make antisense RNA Add histone-acetyltransferase and DNA methyltransferase to silence cDNA. DNA methyltransferase also,methylates RNA, preventing itself from self-ligated and hindering unwanted peptide synthesis
  3. 3. Add GFP tag (green fluorescent protein) to cDNA and our synthesized antisense RNA [Ref. :Trends Cell Biol. 2010 Jul; 20(7): 380–390. doi: 10.1016/j.tcb.2010.03.006] Introduce these cDNA and antisense-RNA to empty capsid of viral vector. RNA to RNA-viral vector and cDNA to DNA-viral vector (like adenovirus) Inject these viral vector along with catalytic amount of dicer (to digest ds-RNA) and RnaseH (to digest cDNA-RNA duplex) through automated microinjection
  4. 4. The drug is delivered through microneedle drug patch that analyzes fluorescence intensity at real time and delivers drug automatically. Thus serving as a real-time diagnostic tool as well as a therapeutic tool.
  5. 5. What happens after injection ?  The viral vector inject antisense RNA and cDNA  RNA-duplex and RNA-DNA duplex would be formed, silencing covid-19 RNA  RNAse h (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ribonuclease_H) will digest viral RNA of DNA-RNA duplex and Dicer enzyme will digest ds-RNA  Green fluorescent protein tag will be digest in presence of viral RNA  In absence of viral RNA, green fluorescence will be shown, triggering the laser- assisted LDR, stopping the injection serving as a dianostic tool as well  Also, it is temperature controlled, it will stop reaction and injection for any drastic fluctuation in temperature that might incur star activity.
  6. 6. Labelled diagram of the interior of automated microneedle patch
  7. 7. SIMPLIFIED CIRCUIT DIAGRAM OF AUTOMATED DRUG-ADMINISTERER
  8. 8. PCB for automated mass production
  9. 9. AUTOCAD designed automated microneedles
  10. 10. Printed Circuit Board of automated microinjection with real time analysis
  11. 11. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 isolate Wuhan-Hu-1, complete genome Reference : https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/NC_045512.2?report=fasta
  12. 12. Drug efficiency analysis by simple genetic algorithm in an infected cell In a simple cell infected with 10,000 COVID-19 viral RNA strain, all of them obliterated by our drug (50% binding) under 247 ms proving our drug potential cure against corona-virus
  13. 13. Modified computational analysis The length of Covid-19 RNA strand is 29882 bp and DICER enzyme requires atleast 500 bp (bp= base pairs) so a minimum overlap of 1.67% (=500/29882 X 100) required for enzyme to work. It took about 501time-units to obliterate 10000 viral RNA in an infected cell.
  14. 14. Single site cutter
  15. 15. ACKNOWDGEMENT Project Coordinator  Swastik Biswas (email : swastik.biswas@students.iiserpune.ac.in ) Designer and Engineer  Shubham Roy (email : shubhamroy036@gmail.com )  Pritam Sil (email : pritamsil1998@gmail.com )  Satadru Banerjee (email: satadru.banerjee20@gmail.com )  Sayan Ray (email : sayanrayz1998@gmail.com )  Riddhi Manna (email: riddhi.manna@students.iiserpune.ac.in)

