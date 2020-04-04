Complimentary silencers

Covid-19, commonly known as Coronavirus, is a single-stranded positive-sense RNA virus. It is a known fact that RNA-duplex and RNA-DNA duplex is thermodynamically more stable than ds-DNA which in turn is more stable than ss-RNA i.e. it requires more harsh conditions (Like higher temperature) to denature ds-RNA than ds-DNA. So, injecting a modified anti-sense RNA would effectively arrest RNA proliferation by forming a near-neutral duplex (i.e. this Duplex can't be proofread stopping the retrosynthesis) in a Corona-affected patient, which is the key idea of my project.