Amplitude Modulation
Amplitude Modulation • Modulating signal- Audio signal • Carrier signal –Radio frequency signal • Electronic device used f...
Amplitude Modulation
Mathematical representation of Amplitude Modulation  AM is defined as system of modulation in which the instantaneous val...
Contd.  instantaneous value of the carrier signal ec =Ec sinωct  ec – instantaneous amplitude of the carrier signal  Ec...
Contd.  instantaneous value of the amplitude modulated signal eAM =EAM sinωct  eAM – instantaneous amplitude of the modu...
Contd.
Contd.
A carrier wave of frequency 10MHz and peak value 10Volts is amplitude modulated by a 5KHz sine wave of amplitude 6Volts. What is the modulation index?
Frequency Spectrum of AM Wave
Total Power of amplitude modulated wave
Amplitude modulation

Basics of AM

Engineering
Amplitude modulation

  1. 1. Amplitude Modulation
  2. 2. Amplitude Modulation • Modulating signal- Audio signal • Carrier signal –Radio frequency signal • Electronic device used for modulation- Modulator • Frequency and phase of the carrier is not changed.
  3. 3. Amplitude Modulation
  4. 4. Mathematical representation of Amplitude Modulation  AM is defined as system of modulation in which the instantaneous value of the carrier changes in accordance with amplitude of the modulating signal.  instantaneous value of the modulating signal em =Em sinωmt  em – instantaneous amplitude of the modulating signal  Em – maximum amplitude of the modulating signal  ωm = 2πfm – angular frequency of the modulating signal
  5. 5. Contd.  instantaneous value of the carrier signal ec =Ec sinωct  ec – instantaneous amplitude of the carrier signal  Ec– maximum amplitude of the carrier signal  ωc = 2πfc – angular frequency of the carrier signal
  6. 6. Contd.  instantaneous value of the amplitude modulated signal eAM =EAM sinωct  eAM – instantaneous amplitude of the modulated signal  EAM– maximum amplitude of the modulated signal  ωc = 2πfc – angular frequency of the carrier signal EAM
  7. 7. Contd.
  8. 8. Contd.
  9. 9. Example  A carrier wave of frequency 10MHz and peak value 10Volts is amplitude modulated by a 5KHz sine wave of amplitude 6Volts. What is the modulation index?
  10. 10. Frequency Spectrum of AM Wave
  11. 11. Total Power of amplitude modulated wave

