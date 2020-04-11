Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
T R I D I P B O R U A H A S S I S T A N T P R O F E S S O R D E P A R T M E N T O F B O T A N Y M . C C O L L E G E , B A ...
Carbohydrates are polyhydroxy aldehydes or ketones and their condensation products. Dependending on the presence of number...
Structure of Monosaccharides Empirical formula: (CH2O)n n= 3: Triose n=4: Tetrose n=5: Pentose n=6: Hexose N=7: Heptose
Biological importance of monosaccharides  Role in photosynthesis  As fuel of the physiological processes  Component of ...
Disaccharides Two monosaccharide units connected by a glycosidic bond (C1-> C4) Sucrose: Glucose + Fructose
Maltose= Glucose + Glucose
Lactose= Galactose + Glucose
Polysaccharides These are complex long chain carbohydrates which are formed by polymerisation of more than ten but general...
2) On the basis of function i) Storage Polysaccharides: Functions as reserve food material, required for respiration and b...
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Carbohydrate metabolism
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Carbohydrate metabolism

23 views

Published on

Types of Carbohydrates, function and importance

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Carbohydrate metabolism

  1. 1. T R I D I P B O R U A H A S S I S T A N T P R O F E S S O R D E P A R T M E N T O F B O T A N Y M . C C O L L E G E , B A R P E T A Carbohydrate Metabolism
  2. 2. Carbohydrates are polyhydroxy aldehydes or ketones and their condensation products. Dependending on the presence of numbers of saccharides unit, they can be classified. Mainly they are classified into a) Monosaccharides b) Oligosaccharides c) Polysaccharides Carbohydrates
  3. 3. Structure of Monosaccharides Empirical formula: (CH2O)n n= 3: Triose n=4: Tetrose n=5: Pentose n=6: Hexose N=7: Heptose
  4. 4. Biological importance of monosaccharides  Role in photosynthesis  As fuel of the physiological processes  Component of nucleic acids  Building blocks of complex biopolymers  Act as intermediate between different complex metabolic pathways
  5. 5. Disaccharides Two monosaccharide units connected by a glycosidic bond (C1-> C4) Sucrose: Glucose + Fructose
  6. 6. Maltose= Glucose + Glucose
  7. 7. Lactose= Galactose + Glucose
  8. 8. Polysaccharides These are complex long chain carbohydrates which are formed by polymerisation of more than ten but generally very large number of units of monosaccharides. 1) On the basis of structure i) Homopolysaccharides: Starch, Cellulose ii) Heteropolysaccharides: Pectin, Hemicellulose
  9. 9. 2) On the basis of function i) Storage Polysaccharides: Functions as reserve food material, required for respiration and biosynthesis Starch, Glycogen, Insulin ii) Structural polysaccharides: Fibrous in nature, required in the formation of cell wall, exoskeletons Cellulose, Chitin iii) Mucopolysaccharides: High molecular weight compounds, gelatenous in nature, required for lubrication Agar agar, Pectin, Heparin

×