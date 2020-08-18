Sex Linked Inheritance in Man

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SEX LINKED INHERITANCE
INTRODUCTION Reproduction is the production of alike offsprings by parents. Sexual reproduction include fusion of haploid ...
SEXES IN HUMAN  MALE – Heterogametic and have testes and produce sperms.  FEMALE – Homogametic and have ovary and produc...
CHROMOSOMES IN HUMAN  AUTOSOMES – These are 22 homologous pairs of chromosomes numbered from 1 to 22 and 24 to 45. They b...
ALLELES OF A GENE  Each gene is located at a fixed position on a chromosome, called LOCUS / LOCI.  Each gene has two all...
ALLELES OF A GENE  Out of two alleles  Dominant allele :- This is the allele which is expressed in both homozygotic and ...
INHERITANCE BY ALLOSOMES  Generally, X and Y chromosomes contains genes for sex determination, but also contain some soma...
TYPES OF INHERITANCE BY ALLOSOMES X – linked / Sex linked / Recessive inheritance :- Genes on X chromosomes are called as...
TYPES OF INHERITANCE BY ALLOSOMES inheritance is called as Y – linked / Holandric inheritance. e.g. patterned baldness, hy...
TYPES AND DOMINANT OF ALLOSOMES Normal X chromosome :- Contain normal allele of gene under study. Affected X chromosome ...
CHARACTERS OF SEX LINKED INHERITANCE This is inheritance of somatic genes by X chromosomes. As it is recessive to Y, it ...
CRIS CROSS INHERITANCE FATHER DAUGHTER GRAND SON MOTHER SON GRAND DAUGHTER
CHARACTERS OF SEX LINKED INHERITANCE If female contain two affected X chromosomes, effect is expressed and she is called ...
EXAMPLES OF SEX LINKED INHERITANCE Red – green colour blindness :- The victim of this disease is unable to distinguish be...
EXAMPLES OF SEX LINKED INHERITANCE The genes of above two diseases are located on X chromosome. Victim :- a diseased ind...
SIGNS USED PARTICULAR COLOUR BLINDNESS HAEMOPHILIA NORMAL – Y Y Y NORMAL - X X X AFFECTED – X XC Xh NORMAL MALE X Y X Y VI...
CASE STUDIES – COLOUR BLINDNESS S. N. FATHER MOTHER 1 NORMAL X Y NORMAL X X 2 NORMAL X Y VICTIM XC XC 3 NORMAL X Y CARRIER...
RESULT OF F1– COLOUR BLINDNESS S. N. FATHER MOTHER F1 PHENOTYPE 1 NORMAL NORMAL ALL NORMAL 2 NORMAL VICTIM S – VICTIM, D -...
CASE STUDIES – HAEMOPHILIA S. N. FATHER MOTHER 1 NORMAL X Y NORMAL X X 2 NORMAL X Y CARRIER X Xh 3 VICTIM Xh Y NORMAL X X ...
RESULT OF F1– HAEMOPHILIA S. N. FATHER MOTHER F1 PHENOTYPE 1 NORMAL NORMAL ALL NORMAL 2 NORMAL CARRIER S – NORMAL / VICTIM...
VICTIM FATHER CARRIER MOTHER PARENTS GAMETES F 1 GENERATION 1 X XC 2 XC XC 3 X Y 4 XC Y XC Y 1 – CARRIER DAUGHTER 2 – VICT...
CONCLUSION In above crosses I have described that, the probable phenotype and genotype of offspring (son / daughter) may b...
Sex Linked Inheritance in Man

30 views

Published on

Sex Linked Inheritance in Man

Published in: Education
Sex Linked Inheritance in Man

