Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MILLER UREY EXPERIMENT
INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including ne...
Given by :- A. I. Oparin (1924) & J. B. S. Haldane (1929). Supported by :- Miller & Urey – 1953. Phases of organic evol...
APPARATUS SET UP IN M – U EXPERIMENT
MILLER – UREY EXPERIMENT Proposed by :- Stanley Miller & Harold C. Urey – 1953. Aim – To demonstrate Oparin – Haldane Th...
Gases Taken – Hydrogen, water vapour, ammonia, methane. Arrangement – All apparatus arranged as per diagram and gases an...
This process continued for a week and samples were taken from the U – shaped part. Observations – It was condensed dark ...
In primitive earth, organic compounds might have been formed by Abiogenesis due to absence of oxygen which may be hampere...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Miller Urey Experiment

29 views

Published on

Miller Urey Experiment

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Miller Urey Experiment

  1. 1. MILLER UREY EXPERIMENT
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including new constructions, modification as needed to be fittest, destruction of unfit ones and even extinction. All these things are under evolution. Oparin – Haldane Theory was the first widely accepted scientific theory of organic evolution. Miller – Urey theory is a proof for above theory.
  3. 3. Given by :- A. I. Oparin (1924) & J. B. S. Haldane (1929). Supported by :- Miller & Urey – 1953. Phases of organic evolution as per this theory :- The cosmos The primitive earth The atomic phase Cooling of earth Origin of molecules and simple compounds Origin of organic compounds Origin of Coacervates Origin of First living cell or protovirus Origin and modifications of Monerans Evolution of Protistans and autotrophism Evolution of Fungi, plantae and animalia
  4. 4. APPARATUS SET UP IN M – U EXPERIMENT
  5. 5. MILLER – UREY EXPERIMENT Proposed by :- Stanley Miller & Harold C. Urey – 1953. Aim – To demonstrate Oparin – Haldane Theory or synthesis of macromolecules in primitive earth. Apparatus Taken – Discharge chamber, electrodes and electrical discharge system, condenser, steam chamber, pipes, stop cocks, vacuum tubes.
  6. 6. Gases Taken – Hydrogen, water vapour, ammonia, methane. Arrangement – All apparatus arranged as per diagram and gases and water put accordingly. Procedure All gases were kept in discharge chamber and steam chamber ensured continuous supply of water vapour. Energy was provided by heavy electrical discharges in the discharge chamber as that from lightning and thunder.
  7. 7. This process continued for a week and samples were taken from the U – shaped part. Observations – It was condensed dark red solution having amino acids as glycine, alanine, aspartic acid & glutamic acid, many other organic compounds and gases like CO, CO2.
  8. 8. In primitive earth, organic compounds might have been formed by Abiogenesis due to absence of oxygen which may be hampered by oxygen. They might have accumulated forming prebiotic soup. The soup might have given rise to complex organic compounds. CONCLUSION

×