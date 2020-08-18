Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
SEX DETERMINATIION IN HONEY BEE
INTRODUCTION Birds show well marked sexual dimorphism. They have three castes in their hive as :- Queen – fertilized larg...
CHROMOSOMES IN HONEY BEES  They have 16 pairs of homologous chromosomes.  Females are diploid with 36 or 16 pairs of chr...
THEORIES OF SEX DETERMINATIION IN HONEY BEE Chromosomal Theory
CHROMOSOMALTHEORY Here sex of an individual is determined by number of sets of chromosomes in it or occurrence or absence...
GENERATIONS CROSS QUEEN DRONE PARENTS GAMETES F 1 nnn FertilisationParthenogenesis DRONE QUEEN, WORKER
CONCLUSION From above descriptions, we conclude that, the it is not sex chromosomes but number of sets of chromosomes and ...
EXTRAAND INTERESTING ARRHENOTOKY – It is the development of unfertilised egg into male by parthenogenesis. THELYTOKY - I...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sex Setermination in Honey Bees

29 views

Published on

Honey Bee Sex Determination

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Sex Setermination in Honey Bees

  1. 1. SEX DETERMINATIION IN HONEY BEE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION Birds show well marked sexual dimorphism. They have three castes in their hive as :- Queen – fertilized largest female. Worker – fertilized smaller females. Drone – parthenogenetic males.
  3. 3. CHROMOSOMES IN HONEY BEES  They have 16 pairs of homologous chromosomes.  Females are diploid with 36 or 16 pairs of chromosomes and males are haploid with only 16 or one set of chromosomes. So sex determination in honey bee is called as HAPLODIPLOID SYSTEM OF SEX DETERMINATION.
  4. 4. THEORIES OF SEX DETERMINATIION IN HONEY BEE Chromosomal Theory
  5. 5. CHROMOSOMALTHEORY Here sex of an individual is determined by number of sets of chromosomes in it or occurrence or absence of fertilisation of gametes. Here females developed from fertilisation of sperm and ovum and males develops by parthenogenesis. Parthenogenesis is a phenomenon in which unfertilised ovum develops into offspring without fertilisation. So males are haploid and females diploid.
  6. 6. GENERATIONS CROSS QUEEN DRONE PARENTS GAMETES F 1 nnn FertilisationParthenogenesis DRONE QUEEN, WORKER
  7. 7. CONCLUSION From above descriptions, we conclude that, the it is not sex chromosomes but number of sets of chromosomes and occurrence or absence of fertilisation, determine the sex of honey bees. This system is also seen among ants, wasps, spiders, mites etc..
  8. 8. EXTRAAND INTERESTING ARRHENOTOKY – It is the development of unfertilised egg into male by parthenogenesis. THELYTOKY - It is the development of unfertilised eggs into female by parthenogenesis. It is seen among Hymenopteran insects such as ants, wasps, bees, sawflies etc.. Honey bees drones do not have father but have inheritance from the grandfather.

×