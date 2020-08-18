Successfully reported this slideshow.
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including ne...
BIOCHEMICAL / LIFE PROCESSES Process :- It is any change. Biochemical / Life processes :- These are processes in living ...
ORGANIC EVOLUTION  Origin:- Evolution originate from a Latin word EVOLVERE, means rolling or change. It is continuous cha...
(CAPACITY TO WORK) (HAVE MASS & VOLUME) (THINGS IN & AROUND EARTH) (PART UNDER STUDY) (REST PART THAN SYSTEM)
TYPES OF SYSTEMS  Based on exchange of energy and / or matter between system and surrounding, systems may be of three typ...
SPECIAL CREATION THEORY It beliefs life to be a mysterious force or vital spirit created by a supernatural power or GOD. I...
THEORY OF SPONTANEOUS GENERATION OR ABIOGENESIS John Needham (1748) – He told microbes originated from rotten meat. He ha...
THEORY OF NON – SPONTANEOUS GENERATION OR BIOGENESIS It tells life always originate from a pre existing life. Louise Pas...
THEORY OF PANSPERMIA Richter (1865) – Life came to earth from some heavenly body. DARWIN’S WARM LITTLE POND He told life ...
Historical Theories of Evolution

Theories of Organic Evolution

Historical Theories of Evolution

