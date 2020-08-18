Successfully reported this slideshow.
OPARIN – HALDANE THEORY
INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including ne...
Given by :- A. I. Oparin (1924) & J. B. S. Haldane (1929). Supported by :- Miller & Urey – 1953. Phases of organic evol...
THE COSMOS OR UNIVERSE  Universe is made of countless number of galaxies.  Galaxies are huge groups of billions of star ...
THE ORIGIN OF EARTH  Big bang theory :- The universe originated from a gigantic explosion of a fireball, scattering outwa...
THE PRIMITIVE EARTH Earth originated as a rotating, red hot (temperature about 5000 to 6000o C) gaseous cloud of many ato...
THE PRIMITIVE EARTH The atmosphere of primitive earth was a reducing atmosphere without molecular oxygen. Absence of mol...
ORIGIN OF MOLECULES & COMPOUNDS Further cooling of earth by torrential rain favored reactions. These reactions got energy...
ORIGIN OF MOLECULES & COMPOUNDS These molecules react with themselves to form simple compounds such as acids. Energy HOT ...
ORIGIN OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS Due to property of catenation, carbon combined with itself to form long chains. It combined ...
COACERVATES Proximity and more complex reactions among organic compounds gradually got surrounded by a fatty acid membran...
COACERVATES
ORIGIN AND EVOLUTION OF OTHER LIVES First Living Cell / Protovirus – Coacervates having nucleic acids became the first li...
Oparin Haldane Theory

First true theory for organic evolution

Oparin Haldane Theory

  1. 1. OPARIN – HALDANE THEORY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including new constructions, modification as needed to be fittest, destruction of unfit ones and even extinction. All these things are under evolution. Oparin – Haldane Theory was the first widely accepted scientific theory of organic evolution.
  3. 3. Given by :- A. I. Oparin (1924) & J. B. S. Haldane (1929). Supported by :- Miller & Urey – 1953. Phases of organic evolution as per this theory :- The cosmos The primitive earth The atomic phase Cooling of earth Origin of molecules and simple compounds Origin of organic compounds Coacervates First living cell or protovirus Monerans Protistans and autotrophism Fungi, plantae and animalia
  4. 4. THE COSMOS OR UNIVERSE  Universe is made of countless number of galaxies.  Galaxies are huge groups of billions of star systems.  Milky way is our galaxy with about 100 billion stars besides our sun.  Our sun is a star of about 5 billion years old, it is in rapid burning & motion.  Our solar system includes 8 planets, some dwarf planets, satellites, asteroids, and other heavenly bodies.  The 8 planets are Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, Neptune. (My Very Easy Method Just Studied Under News)  We will study organic evolution on earth.
  5. 5. THE ORIGIN OF EARTH  Big bang theory :- The universe originated from a gigantic explosion of a fireball, scattering outwards.  Gaseous clouds, mainly Hydrogen and Helium spread in the space in an ever expanding volume.  Condensation of such clouds made stars as sun.  As gases condensed, spin of central region increased to save momentum.  At some points, the spin was so great that, gaseous masses pinched off and thrown out by centrifugal force, these formed the planets like earth.  Similarly satellites were formed from planets.
  6. 6. THE PRIMITIVE EARTH Earth originated as a rotating, red hot (temperature about 5000 to 6000o C) gaseous cloud of many atoms from sun. At such a high temperature, every thing were in free atomic phase. As it moved far from sun, slowly lost heat, now the atoms arranged due to gravity as per their weights. With cooling, heaviest atoms of Fe, Ni, Cu etc. formed core, medium weight atoms as Na, K, Mg, I etc. formed mantle, light metals formed crust and lightest formed the atmosphere.
  7. 7. THE PRIMITIVE EARTH The atmosphere of primitive earth was a reducing atmosphere without molecular oxygen. Absence of molecular is evident from :- Sedimentary rocks are present on earth since 1.9 billion years ago. Their minerals are in a low state of oxidation, than on these days. Banded iron formations of older age are in ferrous state, if oxygen would be present, they must be in ferric state. Early oceans do not have dissolved oxygen. They organic compounds faced destruction in presence of oxygen by oxidation.
  8. 8. ORIGIN OF MOLECULES & COMPOUNDS Further cooling of earth by torrential rain favored reactions. These reactions got energy from :- Ultra violet rays from sun penetrating through thin, ozone free atmosphere. Electrical discharges as lightning during rain. Heat from intense volcanic activities. Oxygen being more reactive, combined with Hydrogen to form water vapor. Energy Similarly sulfur react with hydrogen & many other. Energy
  9. 9. ORIGIN OF MOLECULES & COMPOUNDS These molecules react with themselves to form simple compounds such as acids. Energy HOT WATER BROTH The rain formed shallow hot seas. Gradually they became larger oceans. These oceans serves as medium for complex chemical reactions leading to origin and evolution of organic compounds. So first life originated by abiogenesis and rest lives by biogenesis.
  10. 10. ORIGIN OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS Due to property of catenation, carbon combined with itself to form long chains. It combined with hydrogen to form hydrocarbons by energy from U. V. rays, lightning & volcanoes. These hydrocarbons reacted with super heated steam to form Aldehydes, ketones & acids. They undergone condensation, polymerisation, oxidation & reduction with ammonia & water in hot water or hot dilute soup (Haldane) to form carbohydrates, proteins & fats. They had a tendency to form aggregated. Their proximity led to more complex reactions.
  11. 11. COACERVATES Proximity and more complex reactions among organic compounds gradually got surrounded by a fatty acid membrane. These were called as Coacervates or living molecules by Oparin. The membrane separated them from rest of earth leading to more and more complex reactions. They formed nucleotides, nucleosides and nucleic acids having property of auto- replication. Property of auto-replication led to biogenesis.
  12. 12. COACERVATES
  13. 13. ORIGIN AND EVOLUTION OF OTHER LIVES First Living Cell / Protovirus – Coacervates having nucleic acids became the first living cells. Monerans & Protistans – Further complex life form and reorganisation of protoviruses gave rise to monerans and then protistans. Origin of Autotrophism – Some monerans were chemoautotrophs and some protistans were photoautotrophs. They liberated free oxygen into atmosphere, converting earth’s atmosphere into oxidising one. It supported origin and evolution of more complex life forms. Fungi, Plantae & Animalia – In course of time protistans gave rise to all these.

