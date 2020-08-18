Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modern Synthetic Theory

Synthetic theory of evolution

Modern Synthetic Theory

  1. 1. MODERN SYNTHETIC THEORY
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION The only thing that goes up and never down is time or age. With time and age, many things change including new constructions, modification as needed to be fittest, destruction of unfit ones and even extinction. All these things are under evolution. Modern synthetic theory is most accepted theory on organic evolution explaining evolution based genetics, molecular biology and other modern branches of biology.
  3. 3. MODERN SYNTHETIC THEORY Basis provided by :- Dobzhansky (1937) in book Genetics and origin of species. Designated as so by :- Huxley(1942). Final shape by :- Muller (1949), Fisher (1958), Wright (1968), Myer (1970), Stebbins (1976). Five Basic Processes Gene Mutation – It is a sudden change in gene structure or arrangement bringing permanent phenotypic changes in individual. Chromosomal Aberration – It is change in structure and number of chromosomes.
  4. 4. Recombination – It is process of exchange of fragments between non sister chromatids of homologous chromosomes due to crossing over. Natural Selection – It is selection of individual possessing adaptive characters by environment as the fittest to survive. Isolation – It is mechanism of separation of inter breeding among conspecifics.
  5. 5. Two Accessory Factors Genetic Drift – It is the fluctuation of gene frequencies by chance in a small population. It tends to eliminate less frequent alleles to attain homozygosity. Hybridisation – In breeding among two different mating types. ( different populations of a species, closely related species, distant species ).

