MECHANISM OF EVOLUTION
MUTATION Hugo De vries (1901) coined the term mutation and defined it as sudden and discontinuous variations in living be...
Mutations may be of two types as gene/point mutation and chromosome mutation. Point mutation is any change in a particul...
Deletion / Deficiency :- loss of a part or more. Duplication :- addition of genes or lost part of another chromosome. I...
VARIATION IN CHROMOSOME NUMBER Aneuploidy :- addition or loss of few chromosomes to the usual diploid sets. Monosomy :- l...
VARIATION IN CHROMOSOME NUMBER Euploidy :- addition or loss of complete set of chromosomes to the usual diploid sets. Hap...
RECOMBINATION It is the process of formation of recombinant chromosomes due to crossing over. The offspring having such ch...
VARIATION These are differences between members of same/closely related species. It is of 6 types in 3 sets  Based on bod...
Meristic variation :- Variation in number of body parts. e. g. 6 fingers in hand Substantive variation :- Variation in s...
Gene pool :- It is the collection of all the genes of a particular population in a particular area. Gene flow / Gene migra...
under natural selection. It contributes to evolution. Hybridisation is process of mating between two different species, it...
HARDY WEINBERG’S PRINCIPLE / HARDY WEINBERG’S EQUILIBRIUM - 1908 It states that, other factor remaining same, frequency o...
GENERATIONS CROSSMALE FEMALEPARENTS B bGAMETES BbF 1 GENERATION BB Bb Bb bb B B b b F 2 GENERATION BLACK WHITE ALL BLACK 1...
Monohybrid Ratio = 3 Black : 1 White Frequency of genotype = Homozygous dominant = 0.36 Heterozygous dominant = 0.24 eac...
HARDY WEINBERG’S EQUATION (p + q)2 = p2 + q2 + 2pq = 1 p2 = No. of homozygous BLACK q2 = No. of homozygous WHITE 2pq = No....
ADAPTIVE RADIATION It is the process of evolution of different species in a given area from one species and forming other ...
Mechanism of Evolution

  1. 1. MECHANISM OF EVOLUTION
  2. 2. MUTATION Hugo De vries (1901) coined the term mutation and defined it as sudden and discontinuous variations in living beings. It contributes for biological evolution by favouring the origin of a new species. It occurs in nature with time, the organism or plant bearing any mutation is called as a mutant, who is distinct from its parents. Mutations are heritable. They may be advantageous or disadvantageous but, disadvantageous mutations are eliminated by natural selection.
  3. 3. Mutations may be of two types as gene/point mutation and chromosome mutation. Point mutation is any change in a particular gene or nucleotide base. Chromosome mutation is change in number or structure of chromosomes or chromosomal aberration. Chromosomal Aberration is any change in chromosomal structure that change number, position or sequence of genes is called as chromosomal aberration or chromosomal mutation. It may be of following types :-
  4. 4. Deletion / Deficiency :- loss of a part or more. Duplication :- addition of genes or lost part of another chromosome. Inversion :- lost parts reunite in reverse order. Translocation :- transfer of a part of a chromosome to different location of same or different chromosome. Reciprocal Translocation :- exchange of parts between two chromosomes.
  5. 5. VARIATION IN CHROMOSOME NUMBER Aneuploidy :- addition or loss of few chromosomes to the usual diploid sets. Monosomy :- loss of one chromosome (2n – 1) Nullisomy :- loss of two / one pair of chromosome (2n – 2) Trisomy :- addition of one chromosome (2n + 2) Tetrasomy :- addition of one pair of chromosomes (2n + 2)
  6. 6. VARIATION IN CHROMOSOME NUMBER Euploidy :- addition or loss of complete set of chromosomes to the usual diploid sets. Haploidy / Monoploidy :- loss of one set (2n – n = n) Triploidy :- addition of one set (2n + n = 3n) Tetraploidy :- addition of two sets (2n + 2n = 4n), and so on
  7. 7. RECOMBINATION It is the process of formation of recombinant chromosomes due to crossing over. The offspring having such chromosome(s) is called as a recombinant offspring. As we got new varieties in dihybrid cross described earlier. (see dihybrid cross and crossing over).
  8. 8. VARIATION These are differences between members of same/closely related species. It is of 6 types in 3 sets  Based on body parts Meristic variation Substantive variation  Based on range of variation Continuous / Plus-minus variation Saltatory variation  Based on cells of occurrence Somatic variation Germinal variation
  9. 9. Meristic variation :- Variation in number of body parts. e. g. 6 fingers in hand Substantive variation :- Variation in shape, size, colour, form of body parts. e. g. blue eye colour. Continuous / Plus-minus variation :- Slight variation on either sides of an average condition. e. g. Skin colour of human beings, cow milk yield. Saltatory variation :- Sudden and large variation. e. g. origin of a new species. Somatic variation :- Occur in somatic or body cells and not herritable. e. g. accidental losses. Germinal variation :- Occur in germ cells and inherited. e. g. gene mutation.
  10. 10. Gene pool :- It is the collection of all the genes of a particular population in a particular area. Gene flow / Gene migration :- It is the addition or removal of some genes to / from a gene pool on entry and interbreeding (immigration) or exit and outbreeding (emigration) of individuals to / from that population. It results in genetic recombination and increase chances of evolution with a tendency to form a new species. Genetic drift :- It is the process of random change in genotype of in members of a species when they migrate to an isolated or distant place to overcome some natural or artificial calamities. Gradually they differ from original species and become a new one
  11. 11. under natural selection. It contributes to evolution. Hybridisation is process of mating between two different species, it may form fertile hybrid or offspring when mates are from closely related species and it in turn transfer both parental characters to its offsprings. Founder effect is a drastic variation in genotype of a small group of members of a species on their isolation or distant migration. Some times during the decline of a population, a small group of population may survive and isolated or under restricted distribution, after random genetic drift, they somehow regain past richness, this is called as bottle neck effect, it may help in evolution.
  12. 12. HARDY WEINBERG’S PRINCIPLE / HARDY WEINBERG’S EQUILIBRIUM - 1908 It states that, other factor remaining same, frequency of particular genes remain constant in a population. Changing gene frequency indicate change in other factors and evolution. So evolution occur on failure of H – W equilibrium. Frequency is ratio of number of individuals of specific character to that of total number of individuals in a population. Example of 100 rats in a rat population of an area. If 84 of them are black and 16 are white, frequencies are 0.84 and 0.16 respectively. Let B be the dominant allele of black colour forming gene, b is its recessive.
  13. 13. GENERATIONS CROSSMALE FEMALEPARENTS B bGAMETES BbF 1 GENERATION BB Bb Bb bb B B b b F 2 GENERATION BLACK WHITE ALL BLACK 1 – BLACK 2 – BLACK 3 – BLACK 4 - WHITE
  14. 14. Monohybrid Ratio = 3 Black : 1 White Frequency of genotype = Homozygous dominant = 0.36 Heterozygous dominant = 0.24 each or 0.48 together, Homozygous recessive = 0.16 If p is frequency of allele B and q is frequency of allele b, as there are only two alleles as one is B and other is b, (p + q) is always equal to 1, then, H – W equation may be given as :-
  15. 15. HARDY WEINBERG’S EQUATION (p + q)2 = p2 + q2 + 2pq = 1 p2 = No. of homozygous BLACK q2 = No. of homozygous WHITE 2pq = No. of heterozygous BLACK IN EQUATION  q2 = 0.16 (as from above two tables it is frequency of white cats) ⇒ q = √0.16 = 0.4  (p + q)2 = 1 ⇒ p + q = 1 ⇒ p = 1 – q = 1 – 0.4 = 0.6  Frequency of homozygous black would be = p2 x 100 = 0.62 x 100 = 0.36 x 100 = 36%  Frequency of heterozygous black would be = 2pq x 100 = 2 x 0.6 x 0.4 x 100 = 0.48 x 100 = 48%  Frequency of white would be = q2 x 100 = 0.16 x 100 = 16%
  16. 16. ADAPTIVE RADIATION It is the process of evolution of different species in a given area from one species and forming other species. Gilled fishes and lung fishes from a common ancestor is an example.

