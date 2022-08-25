MCQ's on hydrogen spectrum.pdf

2.
Q.1 The essential condition to be maintained in the discharge
tube to get the hydrogen spectrum is;
(a) Low temperature, high pressure
(b) High temperature, low pressure
(c) High temperature, high pressure
(d) Low temperature, low pressure
Answer: High temperature, low pressure
Discharge tube
3.
Q.2 What is the color of light emitted by the hydrogen gas in
the discharge tube?
(a) Red colour
(b) Blue colour
(c) Yellow colour
(d) Orange colour
Answer: Red colour
Hydrogen spectrum
Discharge
tube
4.
(a) 450 nm
Q.3 What is the wavelength of the emitted red light by the
hydrogen gas in the discharge tube?
(b) 656 nm
(c) 434 nm
(d) 720 nm
Answer: 656 nm
5.
Q.4 Hydrogen spectrum is an example of-------------
(a) Line spectrum
(b) Continuous spectrum
(c) Molecular spectrum
(d) Solar spectrum
Answer: Line spectrum
6.
Q.5 The instrument used to record the spectrum is known as-----
--------
(a) Spectroscope
(b) Spectrograph
(c) Photographic plate
(d) Prism
Answer: Spectroscope
7.
Q.6 Who discovered the spectrometer?
(a) Robert Bunsen and Kirchhoff
(b) Heinrich Hertz
(c) Isaac Newton
(d) Rutherford
Answer: Robert Bunsen and Kirchhoff
8.
Q.7 Who discovered the word “spectrum” first?
(a) Gustav Kirchhoff
(b) Isaac Newton
(c) Fraunhofer
(d) Rutherford
Answer: Isaac Newton
9.
(b) Yellow colour
Q.8 What is the color of light emitted by the sodium metal on
the photographic plate?
(a) Red colour
(c) Blue colour
(d) Black colour
Answer: Yellow colour
10.
Q.9 How many types of hydrogen spectrum are there?
(a) 3
(b) 2
(c) 1
(d) infinite
Answer: 2
11.
Q.10 Which color is not present in the VIBGYOR spectrum?
(a) Red colour
(b) Yellow colour
(c) Brown colour
(d) Violet colour
Answer: Brown
Solar spectrum
12.
By
Jayam chemistry adda