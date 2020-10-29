11. ocular emergencies and their prevention

Successfully reported this slideshow.
B.Sc (NURSING) Degree Course THIRD YEAR MEDICAL – SURGICAL NURSING –II OCULAR EMERGENCIES AND THE PREVENTIVE MEASURES PRES...
OBJECTIVES At the end of this presentation the Student Nurses will be able to • Define Ocular Emergencies • State the clas...
INTRODUCTION “Beautiful eyes look good in others, The heart smiles through the eyes”. All these phrases tells the signific...
WHAT IS AN OCULAR EMERGENCY? An ocular emergency is a condition that can cause a sudden loss of, or decrease in a person’s...
CLASSIFICATION OF OCULAR EMERGENCIES  Emergency  Urgent  Semi Urgent
EMERGENCY Must be treated within minutes Example: Chemical Burns of …  Conjunctiva  Cornea
URGENT Must be treated within hours. Examples…… • Penetrating globe injuries • Corneal Abrasions • Corneal foreign bodies;...
SEMI-URGENT Must be managed within 1–2 days. Examples…. • Orbital fractures • Sub Conjunctival Haemorrhages
ASSESSMENT and DIAGNOSTIC FINDINGS • Ocular History – Type of injury • Past ocular surgery • Nature of ocular injury • Nat...
Contin...  Usual Eye examination to be done and may require a Topical anesthetic in order to be tolerable.  Proxymetacai...
TOP 10 OCULAR EMERGENCIES Since the eyes are easily damaged any of these conditions can lead to vision loss if not treated...
1. ISCHEMIC OPTIC NEUROPATHY Fundus photo showing a pale, swollen disc with a flame-shaped hemorrhage due to arteritic ant...
2.CENTRAL RETINAL ARTERY OCCLUSION (Amaurosis Fugax) Fundus photo showing diffuse Retinal whitening and a foveal cherry-re...
3. MAC-ON RHEGMATOGENOUS RETINAL DETACHMENT Fundus photo showing a superior mac-on retinal detachment
4. ACUTE THIRD NERVE PALSY Extraocular motility showing complete ptosis, the right eye down and out, inability to adduct, ...
5. CORNEAL MICROBIAL KERATITIS Slit-lamp photo showing conjunctival infection and focal White infiltrates with hypopyon. ...
6. OPEN GLOBE Slit-lamp photo showing a peaked pupil pointing toward an inferotemporal, perilimbal corneal perforation wit...
7. ACUTE ANGLE CLOSURE GLAUCOMA Slit-lamp photo showing conjunctival infection, corneal haze with microcystic edema, a fix...
8. ENDOPHTHALMITIS Slit-lamp photo showing conjunctival infection, mild corneal edema and haze and anterior chamber hypopy...
9. ALKALI INJURY Slit-lamp photo showing perilimbal conjunctival blanching, conjunctival infection and diffuse corneal haz...
10. ORBITAL CELLULITIS External photo (top) showing lid swelling and erythema with proptosis, and CT scan (bottom) showing...
SYMPTOMS OF OCULAR EMERGENCIES The following symptoms may indicate an emergency requiring immediate medical attention..  ...
Symptoms Conti…..  Bruising around the eye  Bleeding from the eye  Blood in the white part of the eye  Discharge from ...
Symptoms Conti…. The following symptoms may not be emergencies but still require examination from the eye doctor:  Blurre...
CHEMICAL INJURIES TO THE EYE Agents causing chemical injuries are…..  Cleaning products  Garden chemicals  Industrial c...
CHEMICAL BURNS OF EYES
First Aid measures for Chemical injuries of Eyes  Wash hands with soap and water to remove any chemicals that may have ad...
MANAGEMENT OF CHEMICAL OCULAR BURNS  Appears as Superficial Punctate Keratopathy  Copious irrigation with Tap water or N...
Contin.....  Needs thorough inspection, cleansing and repair of the wound  Cold compress are to be used in early phase f...
SMALL FOREIGN BODIES IN THE EYE  If something gets in to the eyes it can cause eye damage or a loss of vision. Even somet...
Small foreign objects in the eye continues…..  Use artificial tear eye drops to help rinse out the foreign body.  If the...
LARGE FOREIGN OBJECTS STUCK IN EYE  Glass, metal, or objects that enter the eye at high speed can cause serious damage. I...
FOREIGN BODIES IN THE EYES
MANAGEMENT OF FOREINBODY IN THE EYES  Copper, Iron and vegetative materials may cause purulent infection  X-ray and C.T....
OCULAR TRAUMA  Leading cause of blindness among children and young adults.  Causes may be Occupational injuries, Sports,...
CUTS AND SCRATCHES  If there is a cut or scratch to the eyeball or eyelid, that person need urgent medical care.  Apply ...
PENETRATING INJURIES OF THE EYES May results in loss of vision and exhibit...  Hemorrhagic Chemosis  Conjunctival lacera...
PENETRATING INJURY
Management Of Penetrating Injuries Of The Eyes HYPHEMA  Hospitalize the patient with moderate activity restriction  Appl...
INTRA OCULAR FOREIGNBODIES  Diagnose and localize the foreignbody by Slit Lamp Biomicroscopy and Direct ophthalmoscopy, C...
ASSESSMENT and DIAGNOSTIC FINDINGS • Ocular History – Type of injury • Past ocular surgery • Nature of ocular injury • Nat...
Contin...  Usual Eye examination to be done and may require a Topical anesthetic in order to be tolerable. Many topical a...
COMPLICATIONS  CornealScarring  Hyphema  Iridodialysis  Post traumatic glaucoma  Uveitis cataract  Vitreous Hemorrha...
WHAT NOT TO DO IF HAVE AN EYE INJURY Rub or apply pressure to the eye Try to remove foreign objects that are stuck in any ...
PREVENTING OPHTHALMIC MERGENCIES  Eye injuries can happen anywhere, including at home, work, athletic events, or on the p...
PREVENTION Contin..... Don’t let the children play with projectile toys, such as darts or pellet guns. Childproof the ho...
DIAGNOSIS  Usual Eye examination to be done and may require a Topical anesthetic in order to be tolerable. Many topical a...
SUMMARY • “The process of sorting people based on their need for immediate medical care as compared to their chance of ben...
THANK YOU
×