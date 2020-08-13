Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit-1 Cayley-Hamilton Theorem Presented by Sivanesan G, Assistant professor, Department of Mathematics, Government colleg...
Characteristic equation
Prerequisite: Matrix To Find square and cube of a Matrix Youtube channel: livemathematica Link:https://youtu.be/R2mrTvLFJ4...
Practice problem Check the Answer
Cayley -Hamilton Theorem Every Square Matrix Satisfies its own Characteristic Equation
Problem
Thank you
Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1
Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1
Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1
Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1
Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1

15 views

Published on

Cayley-Hamilton Theorm

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 1 cayley-hamilton theorem lecture 1

  1. 1. Unit-1 Cayley-Hamilton Theorem Presented by Sivanesan G, Assistant professor, Department of Mathematics, Government college of Engineering Salem-11
  2. 2. Characteristic equation
  3. 3. Prerequisite: Matrix To Find square and cube of a Matrix Youtube channel: livemathematica Link:https://youtu.be/R2mrTvLFJ4s To find determinant value of the matrix Youtube channel: The calculator King Link:https://youtu.be/KLFwbl9VZSM
  4. 4. Practice problem Check the Answer
  5. 5. Cayley -Hamilton Theorem Every Square Matrix Satisfies its own Characteristic Equation
  6. 6. Problem
  7. 7. Thank you

×