Investasi dan Portofolio

INVESTASI & PORTOFOLIO "SIMPLIFYING PORTOFOLIO SELECTION PROCESS" Nia Murnia (17.01.031.081) Pira Sandita (17.01.031.085)
Overview01 Pembahasan Asumsi-Asumsi Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM)02 Portofolio Pasar03 Slope CML04 05 Return Sekurita...
Untuk memahami OVERVIEW sebagai alat untuk memahami suatu permasalahan yang kompleks dalam gambaran yang lebih sederhana. ...
ASUMSI-ASUMSI CAPITAL ASSET PRICING MODEL (CAPM)  Semua Investor : 1. Menggunakan Informasi yang sama untuk menghasilkan ...
PORTOFOLIO PASAR  Pada kondisi Pasar yang seimbang, semua investor akan memilih portofolio pasar ( portofolio optimal yan...
SLOPE Capital Market Line  Kemiringan (slope) CML menunjukkan harga pasar risiko (market price of risk) untuk portofolio ...
Contoh CML Contoh: Dalam kondisi pasar yang seimbang, return yang diharapkan pada portofolio pasar adalah 15% dengan devia...
RETURN SEKURITAS YANG DI SYARATKAN  Berdasarkan hubungan tingkat return dengan BETA, maka komponen penyusun requiret rate...
Jawaban : Contoh Soal Diasumsikan beta saham PT Gudang Garam Adalah 0,5 dan tingkat return bebas risiko (Rf) adalah 1,5%. ...
CONTOH PENGUNAAN BETA Anggap tingkat return bebas risiko adalah 10 persen. Return harapan pasar adalah 18 persen. Jika sah...
Faktor - Faktor yang Mempengaruhi Keakuratan Estimasi Beta Estimasi beta01 Garis karakteristik02 Nilai tidak terlepas dari...
TEORI PENETAPAN HARGA ARBITRASI A P T model keseimbangan, selain CAPM, adalah Arbritage Pricing Theory (APT). 1 Estimasi r...
M O D E L A P T  APT berasumsi bahwa investor percaya bahwa return sekuritas akan ditentukan oleh sebuah modal Faktorial ...
R U M U S : E(Ri) = a0 + bi1 F1 + bi2 F2 +…. + b in Fn Dalam hal ini: E(RI) = Return harapan dari sekuritas i A0 = Return ...
ANALISIS PEMILIHAN PORTOFOLIO OPTIMAL DENGAN MODEL DAN PENGEMBANGAN DARI PORTOFOLIO MARKOWITZ (Studi pada Indeks BISNIS-27...
Perusahaan Average Return Variance Standar Deviation Sharpe Ratio ADRO -0,420% 0,323% 5,666% -0,074 BBNI 0,070% 0,363% 6,0...
No Nama Portofolio Tingkat pengembalian Risiko Portofolio Rewards to Variability Ratio 1 P1 0,086% 2,743% 0,031 2 P2 0,125...
Perusahaan Return DD DD Sharpe Ratio ADRO -2,233% 3,371% -0,663 BBNI -1,800% 5,636% -0,319 BDMN -1,626% 2,821% -0,576 BMRI...
Kode Saham Bobot Saham ADRO 16,464% BBNI 4,810% BDMN 14,597% EXCL 15,336% INCO 8,693% INTP 4,956% SMGR 3,745% TLKM 26,153%...
No Nama Portofolio Tingkat Pengembalian Risiko Portofolio Rewards to Variability Ratio 1 P1 3,477% 1,681% 2,608 2 P2 3,500...
Mean Variance Downside Deviation Mean Absolute Deviation Mean 0,133% -2,024% 4,045% Variance 0,204% 0,032% 0,033% N 52 52 ...
DAFTAR PUSTAKA http// eprints.dinus.ac.id/14555/1/[Materi]_ 9._Capital_Asset_Pricing_Model_- _Arbitrage_Pricing_Theory.pdf...
Investasi dan Portofolio
Investasi dan Portofolio

  1. 1. INVESTASI & PORTOFOLIO “SIMPLIFYING PORTOFOLIO SELECTION PROCESS” Nia Murnia (17.01.031.081) Pira Sandita (17.01.031.085) Rizkika Astari (17.01.031.099) Dosen Pengampuh : Abdul Salam, M.M
  2. 2. Overview01 Pembahasan Asumsi-Asumsi Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM)02 Portofolio Pasar03 Slope CML04 05 Return Sekuritas Yang Di Syaratkan 06 Contoh Pengunaan Beta 07 Teori Penetapan Harga Arbitrasi 08 Model APT
  3. 3. Untuk memahami OVERVIEW sebagai alat untuk memahami suatu permasalahan yang kompleks dalam gambaran yang lebih sederhana. Untuk memahami penentuan risiko yang relevan Untuk memahami hubungan antara risiko dan return yang diharapkan
  4. 4. ASUMSI-ASUMSI CAPITAL ASSET PRICING MODEL (CAPM)  Semua Investor : 1. Menggunakan Informasi yang sama untuk menghasilkan efficient frontier 2. memiliki periode waktu yang sama 3. mempunyai distribusi probabilitas tingkat return masa depan yang identik 4. investor dapat meminjam atau meminjamkan uang pada tingkat retun yang bebas risiko  Tidak ada biaya teransaksi, pajak pendapatan, dan inflasi  Tidak ada Investor yang secara sendiri mempengaruhi harga saham  Pasar dalam keadaan seimbang (equilibrium)
  5. 5. PORTOFOLIO PASAR  Pada kondisi Pasar yang seimbang, semua investor akan memilih portofolio pasar ( portofolio optimal yang berada di sepanjang kurva efficient frontier )  Dalam kondisi pasar yang seimbang, semua investor akan memilih portofolio pada titik D sebagai portofolio yang optimal ( terdiri dari aset-aset berisiko). C
  6. 6. SLOPE Capital Market Line  Kemiringan (slope) CML menunjukkan harga pasar risiko (market price of risk) untuk portofolio yang efisien atau harga keseimbangan risiko di pasar  Slope CML mengindikasikan tambahan return yang disyaratkan pasar untuk setiap 1% kenaikan risiko portofolio.
  7. 7. Contoh CML Contoh: Dalam kondisi pasar yang seimbang, return yang diharapkan pada portofolio pasar adalah 15% dengan deviasi standar sebesar 20%. Tingkat return bebas risiko sebesar 8%. Penyelsaian : Maka Slope CML = (0,15-0,08): 0,20 = 0,35
  8. 8. RETURN SEKURITAS YANG DI SYARATKAN  Berdasarkan hubungan tingkat return dengan BETA, maka komponen penyusun requiret rate of return terdiri dari : tingkat return bebas risiko dan premi risiko  Secara matematis, hubungan tersebut dapat digamabarkan sebagai: Ki = Tingkat risiko aset bebas risiko + premi risiko skuritas R u m u s = RF + 𝜷i [E(RM) – RF]
  9. 9. Jawaban : Contoh Soal Diasumsikan beta saham PT Gudang Garam Adalah 0,5 dan tingkat return bebas risiko (Rf) adalah 1,5%. Tingkat return pasar harafan diasumsikan sebesar 2%. Dengan demikian, maka tingkat keuntungan yang disyaratkan investor untuk saham PT Gudang Garam adalah
  10. 10. CONTOH PENGUNAAN BETA Anggap tingkat return bebas risiko adalah 10 persen. Return harapan pasar adalah 18 persen. Jika saham YOY mempunyai beta 0,8, berapakah return disyaratkan berdasarkan CAPM? J a w a b a n Ki = 10% + 0,8 x (18% -10%) = 16,4% 2. Anggap tingkat return bebas risiko adalah 10 persen. Return harapan pasar adalah 18 persen. Jika saham lain yaitu saham GFG mempunyai return disyaratkan 20 persen, berapakah betanya? 1 2 J a w a b a n 20% = 10% + βi x (18%-10%) 10% = βi x 8% βi = 1,25 R u m u s : Ri=αi+βi Rm+εi Ket : Ri= return sekuritas i RM = return indeks pasar αi = intersep βi = slope εi = random residual error
  11. 11. Faktor - Faktor yang Mempengaruhi Keakuratan Estimasi Beta Estimasi beta01 Garis karakteristik02 Nilai tidak terlepas dari adanya error03 Hal ini secara implisit berarti bahwa kita menganggap apa yang terjadi pada beta masa lalu, akan sama dengan apa yang terjadi pada beta masa datang. Dapat dibentuk oleh berbagai observasi dan periode waktu yang berbeda, dan tidak ada satu pun periode dan observasi yang dianggap tepat. Dengan demikian, estimasi beta untuk satu sekuritas dapat berbeda karena observasi dan periode waktunya yang digunakan berbeda. Sehingga bisa jadi estimasi beta tidak akurat karena tidak menunjukkan nilai yang sebenarnya.
  12. 12. TEORI PENETAPAN HARGA ARBITRASI A P T model keseimbangan, selain CAPM, adalah Arbritage Pricing Theory (APT). 1 Estimasi return dari sekuritas, dengan APT, tidak terlalu dipengaruhi portofolio pasar seperti hanya dalam CAPM 2 sekuritas bisa dipengaruhi oleh beberapa sumber risiko yang lainnya. 3 return harapan untuk suatu sekuritas dipen garuhi oleh beberapa faktor risiko yang menunjukkan kondisi perekonomian secara umum. 4
  13. 13. M O D E L A P T  APT berasumsi bahwa investor percaya bahwa return sekuritas akan ditentukan oleh sebuah modal Faktorial dengan dan factor risiko, sehingga: Ri = E (Ri) + b i1 f1 + b i2 f2+….+b in fn + e Dalam hal ini: Ri = Tingkat return actual sekuritas i E (Ri) = Return harapan untuk sekuritas i F = Deviasi factor sistematis F dari nilai harapannya bi = Sensitivitas sekuritas I terhadap factor i ei = Random Error
  14. 14. R U M U S : E(Ri) = a0 + bi1 F1 + bi2 F2 +…. + b in Fn Dalam hal ini: E(RI) = Return harapan dari sekuritas i A0 = Return harapan dari sekuritas I bila risiko sistematis sebesar nol b in = Koefisien yang menunjukkan besarnya pengaruh factor n terhadap return sekuritas i F = Premi risiko untuk sebuah factor (misalnya premi risiko untuk F1 adalah E(F1) – a0) 4 faktor yang mempengaruhi return sekuritas, yaitu: Perubahan tingkat inflasi. Perubahan produksi industri yang tidak diantisipasi. Perubahan premi risk- default yang tidak diantisipasi. Perubahan struktur tingkat suku bunga yang tidak diantisipasi. . Model Keseimbangan APT  Risiko dalam APT didefinisi sebagai sensitifitas saham terhadap faktor- faktor ekonomi makro .  CAPM merupakan model APT yang hanya mempertimbangk an satu factor risiko yaitu risiko sistematis pasar.
  15. 15. ANALISIS PEMILIHAN PORTOFOLIO OPTIMAL DENGAN MODEL DAN PENGEMBANGAN DARI PORTOFOLIO MARKOWITZ (Studi pada Indeks BISNIS-27 di Bursa Efek Indonesia periode 2011 - 2013) Sejak 27 Januari 2009 lalu, muncullah nama indeks BISNIS-27 yang merupakan indeks gabungan dari Harian Bisnis Indonesia yang memiliki beberapa perimeter dari analisis teknikal dan fundamental serta perusahaan yang memiliki. Penelitian ini menggunakan explanatory research dengan pendekatan kuantitatif. Explanatory research ini memuat penyajian data yang sistematis, faktual, dan akurat mengenai sifat- sifat populasi tertentu. Dalam penelitian ini, peneliti mengembangkan konsep yang bermula dari mengumpulkan fakta terkait dengan melakukan uji hipotesis dari objek yang diteliti. Sampel yang digunakan dalam penelitian ini adalah 10 perusahaan yang terdaftar di indeks BISNIS-27 periode 2011- 2013. Perhitungan Portofolio Model Markowitz (Mean Variance) Untuk memperoleh fungsi obyektif model MV, variabel yang harus dimasukkan adalah (i) covariance antar saham dalam portofolio, (ii) tingkat pengembalian yang diharapkan, dan (iii) proporsi bobot dana yang akan diinvestasikan dalam suatu portofolio.. Rekap dari perhitungan untuk portofolio Mean Variance, sebagai berikut; Tahun Volume (juta saham) Nilai (juta rupiah) IHSG Tingkat Pertumbuhan 2010 1.330.865 1.176.238 3.703,51 0,461 2011 1.203.550 1.223.441 3.821,99 0,031 2012 1.053.762 1.116.114 4.316,69 0,130 2013* 375.973 376.054 4.940,99 0,145 Tabel 1 Perkembangan Investasi Saham di Indonesia pada Periode 2010-2013 Keterangan: * sampai dengan triwulan I Sumber: Fact book BAPEPAM
  16. 16. Perusahaan Average Return Variance Standar Deviation Sharpe Ratio ADRO -0,420% 0,323% 5,666% -0,074 BBNI 0,070% 0,363% 6,005% 0,012 BDMN -0,074% 0,295% 5,411% -0,014 BMRI 0,247% 0,239% 4,870% 0,051 EXCL 0,053% 0,244% 4,922% 0,011 INCO -0,182% 0,366% 6,032% -0,030 INTP 0,242% 0,205% 4,510% 0,054 SMGR 0,374% 0,219% 4,668% 0,080 TLKM 0,321% 0,155% 3,924% 0,082 UNTR -0,032% 0,266% 5,145% -0,006 Tabel 2 Rekap Data Mean Variance Sumber: data diolah Grafik efficient frontier inilah yang akan menjadi awal dari pembentukan portofolio optimal.Grafik efficient frontier yang terbentuk pada portofolio Model Markowitz (MeanVariance) berasal dari return portofolio dan risiko portofolio. Grafik ini ditunjukkan sebagai berikut; 2,743% 2,756% 2,844% 3,056% 3,517% 3,846% Risiko Portofolio 0,086 % 0,125% 0,351% 0,360% 0,275% 0,195% 0,400% 0,300% 0,200% 0,100% 0,000% Efficient Frontier Mean Variance Portofolio efisien dari model portofolio Mean Variance (MV) yang dibentuk oleh peneliti adalah 6 portofolio efisien. Perhitungan portofolio efisien di atas berdasarkan nilai return saham, covariance antar saham, yang kemudian akan membentuk risiko. Portofolio efisien juga melibatkan nilai bobot untuk tiap saham yang bisa menyusun portofolio efisien. Setelah penyusunan portofolio efisien, peneliti mencari portofolio optimal dari Mean Variance. Portofolio optimal yang dilakukan peneliti dengan menggunakan pendekatan Indeks Sharpe, yakni dengan rewards to variability ratio.
  17. 17. No Nama Portofolio Tingkat pengembalian Risiko Portofolio Rewards to Variability Ratio 1 P1 0,086% 2,743% 0,031 2 P2 0,125% 2,756% 0,045 3 P3 0,195% 2,844% 0,069 4 P4 0,275% 3,056% 0,090 5 P5 0,351% 3,517% 0,100 6 P6 0,360% 3,846% 0,094 Kode Saham Bobot Saham SMGR 54,717 % TLKM 45,283 % Tabel 3 Portofolio Efisien Model MV Sumber: data diolah Tabel di atas juga menginformasikan bahwa pada Portofolio 5 (P5) memiliki rewards to variability ratio yang paling tinggi yaitu 0,100 dan rewards to variability ratio selanjutnya menurun menjadi 0,094, dengan demikian P5 merupakan portofolio optimal dari model perhitungan Mean Variance (MV). Bobot saham yang membentuk portofolio optimal akan dijelaskan pada tabel berikut: Tabel 4 Bobot Saham pada Portofolio P5 Sumber: data diolah Perhitungan Portofolio Model Downside Deviation (DD) Model Downside Deviation (DD) ini memiliki konsep bahwa nilai tingkat pengembalian saham yang terletak dibawah nilai yang ditentukan tersebut akan dianggap sebagai risiko. Pernyataan di atas menekankan bahwa nilai yang berada di bawah nilai nol merupakan risiko. Sehingga pada perhitungan nilai return yang berada di atas 0, akan dituliskan dengan angka nol.
  18. 18. Perusahaan Return DD DD Sharpe Ratio ADRO -2,233% 3,371% -0,663 BBNI -1,800% 5,636% -0,319 BDMN -1,626% 2,821% -0,576 BMRI -1,601% 2,651% -0,604 EXCL -1,880% 2,979% -0,631 INCO -2,269% 3,514% -0,646 INTP -1,578% 2,549% -0,619 SMGR -1,565% 2,626% -0,596 TLKM -1,333% 2,127% -0,627 UNTR -1,990% 3,062% -0,650 No Nama Portofolio Tingkat pengembalian Risiko Portofolio Rewards to Variability Ratio 1 P1 -1,787% 1,648% -1,084 2 P2 -1,767% 1,627% -1,086 3 P3 -1,727% 1,593% -1,084 4 P4 -1,667% 1,558% -1,070 5 P5 -1,637% 1,550% -1,056 6 P6 -1,607% 1,547% -1,039 Rekap hasil perhitungan untuk portofolio DD, sebagai berikut: Tabel 5 Rekap Data Downside Deviation Sumber: data diolah Grafik efficient frontier yang dihasilkan pada portofolio model DD, sebagai berikut: Gambar 3 Efficient Frontier Downside Deviation Model Portofolio Downside Deviation Risiko Portofolio 1,648% 1,627% 1,593% 1,558% 1,550% 1,547% 1,450% 1,500% 1,550% 1,600% 1,650% 1,700% Sumber: data diolah Tabel 6 Portofolio Efisien Model DD Sumber: data diolah Tabel di atas juga memaparkan bahwa nilai portofolio optimal yang terbentuk dari indeks Sharpe adalah sebesar -1,086 yang dimiliki oleh Portofolio 2 (P2). P2 ini merupakan portofolio optimal model Downside Deviation (DD) disebabkan memiliki nilai risiko yang paling rendah serta nilai rewards to variability ratio yang paling rendah. Portofolio optimal ini terbentuk dari bobot proporsi dana beberapa saham yang dijelaskan, sebagai berikut:
  19. 19. Kode Saham Bobot Saham ADRO 16,464% BBNI 4,810% BDMN 14,597% EXCL 15,336% INCO 8,693% INTP 4,956% SMGR 3,745% TLKM 26,153% UNTR 5,246% Perusahaan Mean Absolute MAD Sharpe Ratio ADRO 3,713% 3,988% 0,931 BBNI 3,679% 4,747% 0,775 BDMN 3,212% 4,355% 0,738 BMRI 3,501% 3,386% 1,034 EXCL 3,816% 3,108% 1,228 INCO 4,396% 4,131% 1,064 INTP 3,410% 2,951% 1,155 SMGR 3,504% 3,084% 1,136 TLKM 3,007% 2,520% 1,193 UNTR 3,945% 3,302% 1,195 Tabel 7 Bobot Proporsi Dana pada Portofolio P2 Sumber: data diolah Perhitungan Portofolio Model Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD) Model Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD) adalah alternatif dari model Mean Variance (MV) juga, dengan perbedaan yang dasar tentang risiko. Nilai risiko pada model MAD berasal dari nilai mutlak dari selisih tingkat pengembalian terhadap rata-rata tingkat pengembalian saham selama periode investasi. Perhitungan untuk portofolio Mean Absolute Deviation, ditampilkan sebagai berikut: Tabel 8 Rekap Data Mean Absolute Deviation Sumber: data diolah Efficient Frontier Mean Absolute Deviation 3,700% 3,605% 3,615% 3,620% 3,600% 3,500% 3,400% 3,477% 3,550% 3,500% 1,681% 1,683% 1,693% 1,716% 1,721% 1,724% Risiko Portofolio ReturnPortofolio Grafik efficient frontier, dapat dilihat pada gambar berikut; Gambar 4 Efficient Frontier Mean Absolute Deviation Sumber: data diolah
  20. 20. No Nama Portofolio Tingkat Pengembalian Risiko Portofolio Rewards to Variability Ratio 1 P1 3,477% 1,681% 2,608 2 P2 3,500% 1,683% 2,080 3 P3 3,550% 1,693% 2,097 4 P4 3,605% 1,716% 2,101 5 P5 3,615% 1,721% 2,100 6 P6 3,620% 1,724% 2,099 Kode Saham Bobot Saham ADRO 3,311 % BBNI 1,056 % BDMN 3,018 % BMRI 0,149 % EXCL 24,790% INCO 11,014% INTP 2,113% SMGR 17,032% TLKM 25,383% UNTR 12,132% Cara untuk menentukan nilai rewards to variability ratio akan dijelaskan pada tabel berikut; Tabel 9 Portofolio Efisien Model MAD Sumber: data diolah Tabel di atas juga menyimpulkan bahwa portofolio optimal yang terbentuk dari portofolio efisien Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD) memiliki nilai rewards to variability ratio sebesar 2,101. Nilai ini dimiliki oleh Portofolio 4 (P4). Bobot proporsi saham yang membentuk Portofolio optimal model MAD dijelaskan pada tabel berikut: Tabel 10 Bobot Proporsi Dana pada Portofolio P4 Sumber: data diolah
  21. 21. Mean Variance Downside Deviation Mean Absolute Deviation Mean 0,133% -2,024% 4,045% Variance 0,204% 0,032% 0,033% N 52 52 52 Mean Variance Downside Deviation Mean Absolute Deviation Tingkat Pengembalian 0,133% -2,024% 4,045% Risiko 0,204% 0,032% 0,033% Indeks Sharpe 0,652 -62,917 121,043 Tabel 11 Statistik Tingkat Pengembalian selama Periode Investasi Sumber: data diolah Penjelasan di atas dapat disimpulkan bahwa; 1. PortofoliomodelMeanAbsoluteDeviation(MAD)memilikitingkatpengembalianyang lebihtinggipada periode investasi, daripada kedua model lainnya yakni sebesar 4,045%. Sehingga model MAD merupakanmodelportofolioterbaikuntukinvestoryang menginginkanreturntinggidanmencaririsiko(risk seeker). 2. PortofoliomodelDownsideDeviation(DD)inimemilikitingkatrisikoyanglebihrendahuntukditawarkan padaperiodeinvestasi,daripadakeduamodellainnyayaknidenganangkasebesar0,032%.Sehinggamodel DDmerupakanmodelyangtepatbagipreferensiinvestoryangmenghindaririsiko(risk aversion). Sementara untuk mengetahui kinerja paling optimal dari ketiga model portofolio di atas, dilihat dari rewards to variability ratio. Nilai rewards to variability ratio dijelaskan pada tabel berikut; Tabel 12 Kinerja Optimal 3 Model Portofolio Sumber: data diolah Indeks Sharpe yang ditunjukkan dari ketiga model portofolio ini memperlihatkan nilai reward to variability ratio paling besar yakni 121,043. Nilai tersebut dimiliki oleh model portofolio Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD).
  22. 22. DAFTAR PUSTAKA http// eprints.dinus.ac.id/14555/1/[Materi]_ 9._Capital_Asset_Pricing_Model_- _Arbitrage_Pricing_Theory.pdf Jurnal

×