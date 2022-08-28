Factors of Learning.pdf

2.
Starts right from birth
Continues till death
All living creatures learn
evolves over time
can only by inferred, not directly
observed
is closely linked to perception
3.
A relatively permanent influence on
behaviour, knowledge, and thinking skills,
which comes about through experience.
Once something new is learned, the
previous skills are not lost. Examples
include driving a car, operating a computer
and downhill skiing etc.
4.
Capacities that are inborn or innate
Examples include swallowing, flinching
at loud noises, and blinking
Changes due to growth and maturation
are not learning.
Examples include physical growth of a
person
5.
changes that are temporary due to
illness, fatigue, maturation & use of
intoxicants etc., are not "learned".
6.
Learning and maturation are closely
related. For learning a definite level of
maturation is essential.
Learning is relatively permanent
influence on behaviour as a result of
experience whereas maturity is related
to growth & development of a child.
7.
Learning is a psychological / mental
process whereas maturity is biological/
physiological process.
In the process of learning, practice is
an important factor whereas there is no
importance of practice in process of
maturity.
8.
Learning is continuous process and
maturity starts from certain period and
ends at certain period.
9.
“Learning is some change in the
behaviour of the organism as a result of
experience which is retained for at least a
certain period of time” - Morgan &
Gilliland
10.
“Learning is shown by a change in
behaviour as a result of experience. ” –
Cronbach
“Learning is the acquisition of habits,
knowledge and attitudes. ” – Crow and
Crow
11.
“The process of acquiring new
knowledge and new responses is the
process of learning ” - Woodworth
"Learning is the acquisition of new
behaviour or the strengthening or
weakening of old behaviour as the result
of experience.” – Henry P. Smith