How would you write an article? Learning Objective
To explain the purpose of article writing. To learn the format of an article. Learning Outcome
Purpose of writing an article. Why do people write articles?
Purpose of writing an article. What is this article doing?
Purpose of writing an article.  Articles give us information.  They convey ideas.  They use simple and clear language.
How Positive Thinking Builds Your Skills, Boosts Your Health, and Improves Your Work by James Clear
Structure of an article Byline
Structure of an article (by Nadeem)
Activity Take hints from the word bank below to write an article on ‘Reading’. You may begin as; Reading is a great habit....
Jun. 12, 2021

8th article writing

Article writing

8th article writing

  3. 3. Purpose of writing an article. Why do people write articles?
  4. 4. Purpose of writing an article. What is this article doing?
  5. 5. Purpose of writing an article.  Articles give us information.  They convey ideas.  They use simple and clear language.
  How Positive Thinking Builds Your Skills, Boosts Your Health, and Improves Your Work by James Clear
  9. 9. Structure of an article Byline
  10. 10. Structure of an article (by Nadeem)
  Activity Take hints from the word bank below to write an article on 'Reading'. You may begin as; Reading is a great habit. Reading good book helps on acquire knowledge. WORD BANK; Reading – food for mind-peace- satisfaction-entertainment-valuable thought- rich experience- broaden our outlook- vision of life- not taking reading seriously- watching T. V. – should be guided- intelligent selection- read useful books- best companion.
