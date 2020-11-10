Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Silabus Training Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT DESKRIPSI TRAINING (Durasi 2 hari) Salah sa...
pengambilan, pengepakan, dan pengiriman/pendistribusian barang, hingga penggunaan sistem manajemen gudang otomatis. Manaje...
 Membahas, mendiskusikan dan mengevaluasi permasalahan dengan model case study & discussion mengenai Inventory Control, W...
 Tantangan dalam warehouse management  13 fokus sukses dalam mengelola gudang  Keterkaitan antara Goods Receiving, Stor...
(ERP) & System, Aplications, and Product in Data Processing (SAP), spesialisasi Sales and Distribution. - Di samping itu, ...
============================================== INFORMASI Lengkap/ hubungi (NARASUMBER): Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP HP. 0812...
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"

15 views

Published on

Narasumber: Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP
HP. 0812 2353 284, WA: 0877 5871 1905
e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com atau kanaidi@yahoo.com

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Silabus Training "Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT"

  1. 1. Silabus Training Effective INVENTORY CONTROL, WAREHOUSING and ASSET MANAGEMENT DESKRIPSI TRAINING (Durasi 2 hari) Salah satu fungsi utama dalam pengaturan inventory adalah perencanaan kebutuhan material, yang bertujuan merencanakan jumlah dan kapan barang dibutuhkan pada tingkat biaya yang optimum dengan mempertimbangkan factor pemakaian material dan lead time pengadaan/pemesanan barang. Bahan baku yang akan digunakan dalam produksi juga harus selalu tersedia dalam jenis dan jumlah yang memadai untuk berproduksi. Inventory Control (Pengendalian persediaan) akan mempengaruhi kelancaran jalannya produksi/operasi. Disamping itu, pengendalian persediaan merupakan salah satu masalah penting yang dihadapi perusahaan, mengingat pada kebanyakan perusahaan persediaan merupakan bagian besar yang tercantum dalam neraca perusahaan. Kebijaksanaan pengadaan bahan mentah/jasa merupakan bagian dari kepentingan beberapa manager dalam suatu perusahaan. Manajemen Inventory atau persediaan tidak hanya berhubungan dengan manajer pembelian dan keuangan saja, melainkan juga berhubungan dengan manajer produksi. Pengendalian persediaan yang efektif dapat memberikan sumbangan besar bagi keuntungan perusahaan. Manajemen pergudangan (Warehousing Management) merupakan tindakan mengatur dan mengontrol seluruh elemen yang ada di gudang dan memastikan semuanya berjalan secara optimal. Ini melibatkan proses yang cukup banyak, mencakup mulai dari pengaturan tata letak gudang, pengontrolan stok barang, pemeliharaan gudang serta peralatannya, pengecekan barang yang masuk dan keluar,
  2. 2. pengambilan, pengepakan, dan pengiriman/pendistribusian barang, hingga penggunaan sistem manajemen gudang otomatis. Manajemen pergudangan yang berjalan efektif akan berdampak jelas pada kualitas dan jumlah stok barang yang sesungguhnya tersedia di dalam gudang. Disamping juga akan memaksimalkan pelayanan, operasi dan produksi, efisiensi usaha, serta terjadinya peningkatan kinerja dan pendapatan perusahaan. Terhadap aset sebagai kekayaan perusahaan dibutuhkan adanya pengelola (Asset Management) yang baik. Hal tersebut terkait dengan penggunaan dana yang ditujukan dalam rangka meningkatkan control atau pengawasan terhadap aktiva tetap dan revaluasi aktiva tetap, mengingat juga keberadaan aset akan mempengaruhi performansi strategik perusahaan. Asset Management sebagai suatu ilmu dan seni, memandu pengelolaan kekayaan perusahaan, yang mencakup proses merencanakan kebutuhan aset, mendapatkan, menginventarisasi, melakukan legal audit, menilai, mengoperasikan, memelihara, membaharukan atau menghapuskan, hingga mengalihkan aset dipandang perlu dilakukan secara efektif dan efisien. Asset Management yang efektif akan memberikan kontribusi pada efisiensi penggunaan kapital, nilai ekonomi sumber daya, produktifitas, dan kualitas serta merupakan masukan yang berharga bagi pengambilan keputusan stratejik, sehingga dapat mengelola aset yang dimiliki secara efisien. Terlebih lagi dengan mengacu dan dikaitkan pada Standard_ISO 55001. Dengan demikian, diharapkan akan dapat dicapai produktifitas maksimum melalui seluruh siklus hidup aset. Di samping itu, atas pengelolaan aset dimaksud tewujudnya minimisasi biaya selama umur aset bersangkutan (to minimise the whole life cost of assets), dapat dihasilkannya laba yang maksimum (profit maximum) atas pengelolaan aset, dan dapat terjadinya tingkat pencapaian penggunaan serta pemanfaatan aset secara optimum (optimizing the utilization of assets). Pada pelatihan ini akan dibahas secara komprehensif tentang sukses perencanaan persediaan barang dan pengelolaan gudang, guna memaksimalkan pelayanan, operasi dan produksi, efisiensi usaha, serta terjadinya peningkatan kinerja dan pendapatan perusahaan. Melalui pelatihan ini juga diharapkan agar terjadi pengambilan keputusan yang tepat dalam manajemen aset, sehingga aset yang dikelola berfungsi secara efektif dan efisien, serta bernilai tinggi. METODE TRAINING Agar peserta dapat memahami secara komprehensif materi yang diberikan, maka digunakan beberapa aspek metodologi pembelajaran, antara lain : 1. Secara Online Training, dilakukan :  Penyajian/penyampaian materi secara online training,  Dengan dukungan multimedia dan aplikasi tertentu,
  3. 3.  Membahas, mendiskusikan dan mengevaluasi permasalahan dengan model case study & discussion mengenai Inventory Control, Warehousing and Asset Management.  Evaluasi pada akhir pelatihan mencakup kedalaman materi training, manfaat & efektifitas training, serta rekomendasi dari peserta. 2. Secara Offline Training, dilakukan :  Penyajian/penyampaian materi di dalam kelas,  Dengan dukungan multimedia, games & simulation/role-play,  Membahas, mendiskusikan dan mengevaluasi permasalahan dengan model case study & discussion mengenai Inventory Control, Warehousing and Asset Management.  Evaluasi pada akhir pelatihan mencakup kedalaman materi training, manfaat & efektifitas training, serta rekomendasi dari peserta. DURASI TRAINING 1. Secara Online Training (2 Sesi) :  Sesi I : Hari/Tanggal … (Pukul 10.00-12.00 dan 13.00-15.00) Selama 4 jam (3 jam Pemaparan Online oleh Narasumber & 1 jam Simulasi/Praktek serta Tanya jawab).  Sesi II: Hari/Tanggal … (Pukul 10.00-12.00 dan 13.00-15.00) Selama 4 jam (3 jam Pemaparan Online oleh Narasumber & 1 jam Simulasi/Praktek serta Tanya jawab). 2. Secara Offline Training (2 Hari) :  Hari I : Hari/Tanggal … (Pukul 08.00 s/d 16.00) Selama 7 jam (4 jam Pemaparan Materi oleh Narasumber & 3 jam Simulasi/Praktek serta Tanya jawab).  Hari II: Hari/Tanggal … (Pukul 08.00 s/d 16.00) Selama 7 jam (4 jam Pemaparan Materi oleh Narasumber & 3 jam Simulasi/Praktek serta Tanya jawab). MATERI TRAINING 1. Perencanaan dan Manajemen Persediaan (inventory Management)  Pentingnya Perencanaan  Dasar-dasar dan Ruang lingkup Manajemen Persediaan  Penilaian Inventory : Finansial (FIFO, LIPO) dan Inventory Turn Over (ITO)  Prakiraan Kebututah Persediaan.  Economics Order Quantity; Reorder Point & Safety stock material 2. Manajemen Pergudangan (Warehousing Management)  Konsep, pengertian, dan tujuan Warehouse Management  Fungsi-fungsi dalam manajemen pergudangan  Prinsip-prinsip penerimaan barang
  4. 4.  Tantangan dalam warehouse management  13 fokus sukses dalam mengelola gudang  Keterkaitan antara Goods Receiving, Storage & Picking, dan Delivery.  Keterkaitan moda transportasi dan pergudangan 3. Assets Management (dikaitkan dengan ISO 55001)  Konsep dan Ruang Lingkup Manajemen Aset  Mengenali aset yang berwujud (tangible) dan aset yang tidak berwujud (intagible).  Mengetahui perspektif tentang aset dari sudut pandang Ekonomi dan dari sudut pandang Akuntansi.  Mengetahui Siklus Alur Aset  Memahami tujuan Manajemen Aset  Gambaran umum Pengadaan Aset  Pentingnya Inventarisasi Aset  Pengoperasian dan Pemeliharaan Aset  Pelaporan Manajemen Aset  Metode Lelang, Penghapusan dan Pengalihan Aset. BIAYA TRAINING  Public Training (Umum), biaya Rp. ……,- /peserta yang meliputi training kit (makalah, tas, alat tulis), snack, lunch serta sertifikat. (Tidak termasuk biaya akomodasi & transpot Peserta).  Untuk Inhouse Training dengan jumlah peserta tertentu, biaya akan disampaikan dengan Surat Penawaran tersendiri. NARASUMBER KANAIDI, SE., M.Si., cSAP adalah : - Seorang yang enerjik, humoris, dan sangat memotivasi. Berjiwa muda, sukses beberapa kali sebagai Dosen Favorite di beberapa Perguruan Tinggi. - Beliau suka menulis dan sudah berhasil menerbitkan beberapa buku di bidang Advertising, e-Marketing, juga Buku Koperasi & UMKM dan Kewirausahaan hasil karya beliau dan telah berhasil dipublikasikan. Terlebih lagi beliau adalah seorang yang Certified di Bidang Enterprise Resources Planning
  5. 5. (ERP) & System, Aplications, and Product in Data Processing (SAP), spesialisasi Sales and Distribution. - Di samping itu, beliau adalah seorang praktisi yang berpengalaman lebih dari 30- an tahun berkerja di suatu Perusahaan BUMN besar di Indonesia, dengan berbagai posisi jabatan: mulai dari Manajer UPT, Kepala Kantor di beberapa Kota di Indonesia s.d di tingkat Kantor Pusat. - Beliau juga menggeluti aktivitas bisnis dan memiliki pengalaman sedemikian inten dalam Inventory, Warehousing and Asset Management, serta Purchasing Management dan materi terkait lainnya di era digital 4.0. - Beliau juga seorang Blogger yang rajin mengelola sedemikian banyak Blog dan beberapa web komersial, yang menghasilkan passive income yang cukup spektakuler. - Beliau seorang Trainer dan Pemateri/Instruktur/Narasumber yang sukses di beberapa kegiatan Training dan Workshop/Seminar di berbagai Perusahaan di Indonesia. - Terlebih lagi, beliau adalah seorang konsultan dan peneliti marketing yang berdedikasi dengan sedemikian banyak karya ilmiah yang beliau hasilkan dan publikasikan. ============================================== INFORMASI Lengkap/ hubungi (NARASUMBER): Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP HP. 0812 2353 284, WA: 0877 5871 1905 e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com atau kanaidi@yahoo.com -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Training Terkait SEBELUMNYA:
  6. 6. ============================================== INFORMASI Lengkap/ hubungi (NARASUMBER): Kanaidi, SE., M.Si., cSAP HP. 0812 2353 284, WA: 0877 5871 1905 e-mail : kanaidi63@gmail.com atau kanaidi@yahoo.com --------------------------------------------------------------------------

×