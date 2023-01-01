Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nano-Biotechnology

Jan. 01, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Nano-Biotechnology

Jan. 01, 2023
Nanobiotechnology, bionanotechnology, and nanobiology are terms that refer to the intersection of nanotechnology and biology. Given that the subject is one that has only emerged very recently, bionanotechnology and nanobiotechnology serve as blanket terms for various related technologies.

Nanobiotechnology, bionanotechnology, and nanobiology are terms that refer to the intersection of nanotechnology and biology. Given that the subject is one that has only emerged very recently, bionanotechnology and nanobiotechnology serve as blanket terms for various related technologies.

Science
Nano-Biotechnology

  1. 1. NanoBiotechnology J. Kanmani Bharathi. M.Sc. (Ag.) I PhD., Plant Molecular Biology and Biotechnology Dept. Of Genetic and Plant Breeding.
  2. 2. Nanobiotechnology is defined as the applications of techniques of Nanotechnology for the development and improvement of biotechnological process and products. For instance lab on a chip, Point of care (POC) diagnostics, nano robots and real time Nanosensors. Nanobiotechnology is the creation of functional materials, devices and systems, through the understanding and control of matter at dimensions in the nanometre scale length (1-100 nm), where new functionalities and properties of matter are observed and harnessed for a broad range of applications. Integration of nano-sized/structured materials, nano-scale analytical tools, and nano-devices into biological sciences for development of new biomaterials and analytical toolkits as well as for understanding life science
  3. 3. Nano-pesticides Pesticide residue detection
  4. 4. SiO2 nanofertilizer application increased growth and yield in cucumber through improved nitrogen and phosphorus content Nanozeo urea fertilizer enhanced crude protein of maize plant growing in black soil by 26.1% and in red soils by 36.1% Copper (Cu) NP application increased the growth and yield of wheat cultivar Millat-2011 by enhancing leaf area, chlorophyll content, fresh and dry weight, and root dry weight EDTA-coated Fe3O4 NPs increased iron content in sunflower iron pyrite NP treatment on spinach seeds improved plant growth and enhanced breakdown of starch in seeds Nanofertilizers Nanofertilizers hold the promise to alleviate the environmental problems caused by the use of chemical fertilizers.
  5. 5. Chitosan/tripolyphosphate NPs loaded with paraquat herbicide are less toxic to crops and are safe in controlling weeds NPs of poly (epsilon-caprolactone) containing the herbicide atrazine were tested on target (Brassica sp.) and nontarget (Zea mays) plants. Nanoherbicides NP-based herbicide has several advantages over conventional herbicides such as increased water solubility, lower weed resistance, specificity and decreased toxicity.
  6. 6. • Silica NPs used against Sitophilus oryzae provide 90% pest mortality. • 70–80-nm sized silica NP provided 100% mortality against Corcyra cephalonica CuO NPs controls cotton leafworm larvae (Spodoptera littorals) with mortality of 100%. Ag NPs synthesized from leaf extract of Euphorbia hirta provide protection against larvae and pupae of the cotton bollworm (Helicoverpa armigera) Nanosilica derived from the plant is effective in controlling the infection of nuclear polyhedrosis virus (BmNPV) of silkworm Bacillus thuringiensis-coated ZnO NPs delay the larval and pupal development period of Callosobruchus maculatus. Nanopesticides The excessive use of pesticides is causing adverse effects on organisms, environment, and nitrogen-fixing ability of plants. Nanopesticides overcame this problem.
  7. 7. High-molecular-weight chitosan NPs show antifungal activity against F. solani and Aspergillus niger Cu NPs inhibit the activity of plant pathogenic fungi like Phoma destructive, Curvularia lunata, A. alternata, and F. oxysporum. Silver-based NPs were found to be effective against 18 fungal species (Alternaria alternata, A. brassicicola, A. solani, Botrytis cinerea, Cladosporium cucumerinum, Corynespora cassiicola, Cylindrocarpon destructans, Didymella bryoniae, Fusarium oxysporum f. sp. Cucumerinum, F. oxysporum f. sp. lycopersici, F. solani, Fusarium sp., Glomerella cingulata, Monosporascus cannonballus, Pythium aphanidermatum, P. spinosum, and Stemphylium lycopersici). Ag and Cu NPs, used against A. alternata and Botrytis cinerea, showed maximum inhibition of the fungal hyphae growth ZnO NP application against Botrytis cinerea and Penicillium expansum causes deformation in fungal hyphae and inhibition of B. cinerea growth. In addition, ZnO NPs inhibit the growth of conidiophores and conidia of P. expansum, leading to the death of fungal hyphae Nanofungicides several nanofungicides have been tested against many plant diseases
  8. 8. Most of the times the stored seeds show viability rate below the claim. The NP-based methods are being developed to improve the seed germination of stored seeds Enhancing Seed Germination The NPs of C, Zn, Au, Ag, and Si have been claimed to improve seed germination of several plants.  Carbon nanotube application at 10–40 μg ml−1 solvent increases tomato seed germination.  ZnO NP application enhances the germination rate in many plants. (15 mgl−1 enhances rice seed germination).  Au NP application at 1000 μM increased the Gloriosa superba germination rate and 50 mgl−1 on Pennisetum glaucum seeds shows the highest germination percentage.  10 ppm nanosize TiO2 treatment decreases the mean germination time (34%) in spinach seeds.  Nanosilicon dioxide application at 8 gl−1 enhanced tomato seed germination percent.  binary mixtures of six metal oxide NPs (TiO2, Fe2O3, CuO, NiO, Co3O4, and ZnO) were used for evaluating seed germination in brassica
  9. 9. Production of GM Crops  Nanobiotechnology also finds application in gene modification. For example, mesoporous silica nanoparticle (MSN) was used to transport DNA and chemicals into plant cells and leaves.  The MSNs were used as carriers to deliver Cre recombinase protein into Zea mays cells for genome editing.  A fluorescent-conjugated polymer NP (CPN) was used for delivering siRNAs to knockdown a target gene in the cellulose biosynthesis pathway (NtCesA-1a and NtCesA1b) in plant protoplasts.  Calcium phosphate NPs were used to deliver pBI121 harboring GFP driven by 35S promoter-encoding plasmid DNA into tobacco.
  10. 10. Nano BioSensors  Nano biosensors are basically the sensors which are made up of nanomaterials and interestingly these are not the specialized sensors which can detect the nanoscale events and happenings.  Nano biosensors are devices that measure a biochemical or biological event using any electronic, optical, or magnetic technology through a compact probe.
  11. 11. The most widely accepted definition of a Nanobiosensor is: "an analytical device which incorporates a biologically active nanoelement with an appropriate physical transducer to generate a measurable signal proportional to the concentration of chemicals in any type of a sample.
  12. 12. CHARACTERISTICS FOR AN IDEAL NANOBIOSENSORS 90% Highly specific for the purpose of the analyses i.e. a sensor must be able to distinguish between analyte and any “other” material. Stable under normal storage conditions. Specific interaction between analytes should be independent of any physical parameters such as stirring, pH and temperature. Reaction time should be minimal. The responses obtained should be accurate, precise, reproducible and linear over the useful analytical range and also be free from electrical noise. The nanobiosensor must be tiny, biocompatible, nontoxic and non-antigenic Should be cheap, portable and capable of being used by semi-skilled operators.
  13. 13. Constituents of Nanobiosensors 2. The transducer acts as an interface, measuring the physical change that occurs with the reaction at the bioreceptor/sensitive biological element then transforming that energy into measurable electrical output. 3. The biologically sensitized elements (Detector) including receptors, enzymes, antibodies, nucleic acids, molecular imprints, lectins, tissue, microorganisms, organelles etc., which are either a biologically derived material or bio-mimic component that receives signals from the analytes (sample) of interest and transmits it to transducer. And such nano- receptor may play a vital role in the development of future nanobiosensors. 1. The transducer acts as an interface, measuring the physical change that occurs with the reaction at the bioreceptor/sensitive biological element then transforming that energy into measurable electrical output. Living biological system - (cell, tissue or whole organism) Molecular species - (antibody, enzyme, protein) A typical nanobiosensor comprises of 3 components; biologically sensitized elements (probe), transducer and detector.
  14. 14. WORKING PRINCIPLE OF A BIOSENSOR The interaction of the analyte with the bioreceptor is designed to produce an effect measured by the transducer, which converts the information into a measurable effect, such as an electrical electronic signal.
  15. 15. TYPES OF NANOBIOSENSORS
  16. 16. Optical Nanobiosensors Optical biosensors are based on the arrangement of optics where beam of light is circulated in a closed path and the change is recorded in resonant frequency when the analyte binds to the resonator. The resonator can be basically divided into linear resonator (light bounces between two end mirrors) and ring resonators (light is circulated in two different directions as end mirrors are absent). optical NS are based on the oscillating light within a cavity. Most of the commercially available optical biosensors rely on the use of lasers to monitor and quantify interactions of biomolecules that occur on specially derived surfaces or biochips. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) is an optical-electrical phenomenon involving the interaction of light with the electrons of a metal. It is based on the transfer of the energy carried by photons of light to a group of electrons (a plasmon) at the surface of a metal. Miniature optical sensors that specifically identify low concentrations of environmental and biological substances are in high demand. Recently, a triangular silver nanoparticle with remarkable
  17. 17. Ymeti et al. (2007).
  18. 18. Nanowire Biosensors Nanowire biosensor is a hybrid of two molecules that are extremely sensitive to outside signals: single stranded DNA, (serving as the “detector”) and a carbon nanotube, (serving as the transmitter). The surface properties of nanowires can be easily modified using chemical or biological molecular ligands, which make them analyte independent. This transduces the chemical binding event on their surface into a change in conductance of the nanowire with extreme sensitivity, real time and quantitative fashion. Boron-doped silicon nanowires (SiNWs) have been used to create highly sensitive, real-time electrically based sensors for biological moleculs.
  19. 19. Ion Channel Switch Biosensor The Ion Channel Switch (ICS) is based on a synthetic self-assembling membrane that acts as a biological switch for detecting the signals i.e. the presence of specific molecules by triggering an electrical current. It delivers precise and quantitative test results in an immediate timeframe and reduces the time of emergency diagnoses from hours down to minutes. Nanoshell Biosensors Positioning gold nanoshells are used in a rapid immunoassay for detecting analytes within complex biological media without any sample preparation. Aggregation of antibody/nanoshell conjugates with extinction spectra in the near infrared is monitored spectroscopically in the presence of analyte. Nanoshells can enhance chemical sensing by as much as 10 billion times.
  20. 20. Electronic Nano biosensors Electronic nanobiosensors work by electronically detecting the binding of a target DNA that actually forms a bridge between two electrically separated wires on a microchip. Each chip contains multiple sensors, which can be independently addressed with capture probes for different target DNA molecules from the same or different organisms. Mechanical Nanobiosensors Nanoscale mechanical forces between biomolecules provide an exciting ground to measure the biomolecular interaction. This helps in the development of minute, sensitive and label free biosensors.
  21. 21. PEBBLE Nanobiosensors Probes Encapsulated by Biologically Localized Embedding (PEBBLE) nanobiosensors consist of sensor molecules entrapped in a chemically inert matrix by a microemulsion polymerization process that produces spherical sensors in the size range of 20 to 200 nm. Various sensor molecules can be entrapped including those that detect optical change , change in pH or Ca2+ ions or can detect the fluorescence. These nanosensors are capable of monitoring real-time inter- and intra-cellular imaging of ions and molecules, while at the same time they are also insensitive to interference from proteins and show great reversibility and stability to leaching and photobleaching. In human plasma they demonstrate a robust oxygen sensing capability, little affected by light scattering and autofluorescence
  22. 22. Gluco Meter Strips
  23. 23. Pregnancy Tester Mechanism Human chorionic gonadotropin
  24. 24. Types of nanobiosensors used in agricultural sector Alvarado et al. 2019
  25. 25. Timeline 1983 1980 1976 1975 1975 1970 1969 1962 First description of a biosensor of : an amperometric enzyme electrode (Glucosesensor) by Clark. Add Text Commercial biosensor (Yellow Spring Instrumental Biosensor) first microbe based biosensor (first Immunosensor).. Fibre-optic pH sensor for in-vivo blood gases by Peterson. ion-selective Field Effect Transistor (ISFET) by Bergveld. Potentiometric biosensor : urease immobilized on an ammonia electrode to detect urea by Guilbault & Montalva. Fibre-optic sensor with immobilized indicator to measure carbon-di-oxide or oxygen by Lubbers & Optiz. Bedside artificial pancrease. Surface plasmon resonance (SPR) immunosensor.
  26. 26. Timeline 2000 1987 Blood Glucose biosensor launched by Medi- sense Exac Tech. Nanotechnology biosensor, chip, quantum dots etc..
  27. 27. Environmental Applications Biological Applications DNA Sensors; Genetic monitoring, disease Immunosensors; HIV, Hepatitis, other viral disease, drug testing, Environmental monitoring... Cell-based Sensors; functional sensors, drug testing., Point- of-care sensors; blood, urine, electrolytes, gases, steroids, drugs, hormones, proteins, other... Bacteria Sensors; (E-coli, streptococcus, other): food industry, medicine, environmental, other. Enzyme sensors; diabetics, drug testing, other. Detection of environmental pollution and toxicity • Agricultural monitoring • Ground water screening • Ocean monitoring Applications of Nanobiosensors
  28. 28. Nanotechnology Applied to Food and Agriculture Agrochemical Plant Health Agriculture Blo-Energy Animal Delivery of pesticides, fertilizers, and other agrichemicals Delivery more efficiently (e.g. only when needed or for better absorption). Detect plant pathogens early. Delivery of DNA to plants towards certain tissues (i.e. Production targeted genetic engineering). Smart Agricultural system. Single molecule detection to determine enzyme/substrate or Products interactions (e.g. cellulases in production of ethanol). Delivery of growth hormone in a controlled fashion. Production Identity preservation and tracking Animal or Detect animal pathogens, such foot and mouth disease
  29. 29. Advantages of Nanobiosensors over Conventional Biosensors  These sensors are ultra sensitive and can detect single virus particles or even ultra-low concentrations of a substance that could be potentially harmful.  Nanobiosensors works at atomic scale with highest efficiency.  Nanobiosensors also have increased surface to volume ratio. Disadvantages of nanobiosensors • Nanobiosensors are very sensitive and error prob. • Nanobiosensors are still under infancy stage.
  30. 30. Application of nanobiotechnology in food industry Adapted from Ravichandran 2010
  31. 31. Department of Biotechnology  Development of protein nanomedicine which is a Transferrin–conjugated Albumin Sorafenib Nano Particles (T-AbSorf) for treatment of CML, Liver & Renal tumour.  Self-fluorescent cell permeable glucose derived carbon Nanospheres as a brain targeting vehicle having implications in drug delivery and imaging for Alzheimer's disease, Multimodal contrast agent based on bio-mineral nanoparticles & Magnetic nanopropellers for cancer specific applications.  Further, 30 patents have been filed & 6 technologies having commercialization potential was generated as outcome of R & D efforts of department in this area.  A startup emerged from InStem Bangluru, which primarily focuses on the development of on-demand, bio-responsive deliverables to reduce pathologies associated with chronic inflammation. The product under development minimizes exposure to toxic pesticides through skin contact and inhalation, during the spraying of pesticides. This is of relevance to the farming community. Guidelines for evaluation of Nanobased Agri and Food Products in India
  32. 32. Ethical Concerns New technology inventions always have ethical issues and risks that come along with it. Researchers can overcome these issues by giving awareness to public on challenges and advantages of nanobiotechnology, to make it publicly acceptable. Application of nanotechnology in food and agriculture is still is early stages and many applications may develop in future. Nano particles attract researchers to study development of more of these sensors in agriculture or healthcare. The aim of this new research is to make plant use pesticides, water and fertilizers efficiently and ecofriendly. Nanotechnology in agriculture will enhance life and improve the quality of food. Nano science in agriculture is vague due to people response toward GM crops thus awareness has to be provided. If we overcome this jagged outline present in our society then we could achieve beneficial and bright future at the door step of a common man.
  33. 33. • Zhao, L., Lu, L., Wang, A., Zhang, H., Huang, M., Wu, H., ... & Ji, R. (2020). Nano-biotechnology in agriculture: use of nanomaterials to promote plant growth and stress tolerance. Journal of agricultural and food chemistry, 68(7), 1935- 1947. • Sahu, J. N., Karri, R. R., Zabed, H. M., Shams, S., & Qi, X. (2021). Current perspectives and future prospects of nano- biotechnology in wastewater treatment. Separation & Purification Reviews, 50(2), 139-158. • Barabadi, H. (2017). Nanobiotechnology: A promising scope of gold biotechnology. Cellular and Molecular Biology, 63(12), 3-4. • Amin, R., Hwang, S., & Park, S. H. (2011). Nanobiotechnology: An interface between nanotechnology and biotechnology. Nano, 6(02), 101-111. • Chugh, G., Siddique, K. H., & Solaiman, Z. M. (2021). Nanobiotechnology for agriculture: smart technology for combating nutrient deficiencies with nanotoxicity challenges. Sustainability, 13(4), 1781. • Nehra, M., Dilbaghi, N., Marrazza, G., Kaushik, A., Sonne, C., Kim, K. H., & Kumar, S. (2021). Emerging nanobiotechnology in agriculture for the management of pesticide residues. Journal of Hazardous Materials, 401, 123369. • Resham, S., Khalid, M., & Kazi, A. G. (2015). Nanobiotechnology in agricultural development. In PlantOmics: the omics of plant science (pp. 683-698). Springer, New Delhi. • Rubilar, O., Diez, M. C., Tortella, G. R., Briceno, G., Marcato, P. D., & Duran, N. (2014). New strategies and challenges for nanobiotechnology in agriculture. Journal of biobased materials and bioenergy, 8(1), 1-12. • Hakeem, K. R., & Pirzadah, T. B. (2020). Nanobiotechnology in Agriculture. Springer International Publishing. • Pirzadah, T. B., Malik, B., Maqbool, T., & Rehman, R. U. (2019). Development of nano-bioformulations of nutrients for sustainable agriculture. In Nanobiotechnology in bioformulations (pp. 381-394). Springer, Cham.
  34. 34. • Tomar, R. S., Jyoti, A., & Kaushik, S. (Eds.). (2020). Nanobiotechnology: Concepts and Applications in Health, Agriculture, and Environment. • Sangeetha, J., Mundaragi, A., Thangadurai, D., Maxim, S. S., Pandhari, R. M., & Alabhai, J. M. (2019). Nanobiotechnology for agricultural productivity, food security and environmental sustainability. In Nanotechnology for Agriculture: Crop Production & Protection (pp. 1-23). Springer, Singapore. • Subramanian, K. S., & Tarafdar, J. C. (2011). Prospects of nanotechnology in Indian farming. Indian J Agric Sci, 81(10), 887-893. • Brandelli, A. (2015). Nanobiotechnology strategies for delivery of antimicrobials in agriculture and food. In Nanotechnologies in food and agriculture (pp. 119-139). Springer, Cham. • Rai, V., Acharya, S., & Dey, N. (2012). Implications of Nanobiosensors in Agriculture. Journal of Biomaterials and Nanobiotechnology, 03(02), 315–324. https://doi.org/10.4236/JBNB.2012.322039
  35. 35. THANK YOU Insert the Subtitle of Your Presentation

