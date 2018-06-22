4. production experiments(1)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Experiments Jude McMichan
  2. 2. Process - Logo
  3. 3. Reflection - Logo • The first production experiment I completed was a range of logos for my magazine. I created 4 different logos that included the phrase ‘Streetwear Society’ and imagery that linked together with fashion, skateboarding and Hip Hop. • I made my logos through Photoshop, Dafont and Google Images. After opening up Photoshop, I then copied and pasted the fonts through Dafont and then applied the image I believed worked best with the text through Google Images, which can be seen through the first 3 photos on my process slide. However, for my 4th picture I wanted to experiment a little further, so instead of copying a photo I created my own through the use of pixel art with the pencil tool. The image took approximately 2 hours to complete. The logo includes aspects of everything my magazine would also include inside to make it clear to my audience. • The reason I created these 4 logos was because I took inspiration from other brands such as Highsnobiety and Hype beast, which can be seen through the use of very minimal colours across my logos. However, I decided to apply colours on my final logo as an experiment so I could compare it to the black and white images I also created. I also took inspiration from brands such as Supreme and BAPE which can be seen through the use of a Supreme box logo on my 2nd image and the Baby Milo riding a skateboard on my final image. • It took approximately 2 days to complete all 4 logos, with my final logo taking 2 hours to complete as stated before, whilst the 3 others took between 30 minutes to an hour. • I believe after completing my logos I can take many positive aspects away with me. The most important factor is it has helped refresh my memory on the use of Photoshop for when I create my final logo. After also creating 4 logos, I can take my favourite aspects from all 4 and apply them together whilst creating my final logo. However, I believe creating 4 logos was very time consuming and almost began to feel quite repetitive. Another negative aspect was that most logos had the same creation process so I didn’t feel I was learning very much. • In the future I would create a variety of different logos so I felt I was learning new techniques each time and was also opening my mind to new ideas. I would also set a deadline for when they needed to be complete so I wasn’t consuming too much time creating them.
  4. 4. Process - Images
  5. 5. Reflection - Images • The next experiment was completed through the use of the green screen room where we took several different camera shots. These included close ups, extreme close ups and medium shots. • We took the photos on a canon 650, that was also assisted by a tripod. After Scott took us through the camera features, Aaron took several photos, with and without the tripod that we could use for our experiment which included a variety of camera shots as mentioned previously. Once we had taken our photos we then used the memory stick to import them onto the MacBook. • The reason why I decided to include images in my experiments was because I knew it would be a very important factor in the future, so I wanted some form of experience to help comfort me when I go into my final production. Another reason why I decided to use these images is because I took lots of inspiration of other magazines such as XXL, which uses very similar images and contains very similar information. This can be seen through my 3rd photo which looks very similar to a XXL cover photo. • Overall I took approximately 1.30 hours to complete. Within this time I took lots of different photos, turned everything off in the green screen room, imported the photos onto the MacBook and securely placed the camera back into it’s case with the battery and memory stick. • I believe I can take away many positive aspects after completing my second experiment. I believe the most important factor was the experience I received from this experiment as it tells me what I can improve in preparation for the photos I will be taking for my final production. After also taking a range of different camera shots I now know which I believe will work best for future references as it will include the same props and clothing wear. However, I only found out I had access to the green screen room when I arrived into college, so it was too late for me to bring most of the props I originally intended on applying in my photos, but luckily I managed to work with what I had already brought with me. • In the future I would try and experiment with more camera shots such as long shots and extreme long shots so I had a clearer idea on what I wanted to use in my final production. I would also take photos of other people to compare the images and decide what looks better on who. But overall I was very happy with this experiment and I believe it will really help me going forwards.
  6. 6. Process - Covers
  7. 7. Reflection – Covers • The final experiment that I completed was through the use of Photoshop and Google Images where I created 2 magazines covers. The magazine includes several different images, fonts and colours. • I created the magazine covers on Photoshop using International Paper, whilst also using Google images to obtain my images that I included in my magazine. I then simply used the text tool to change my fonts and colours and finally used a bookmark to line my content up in the second magazine cover. • The reason why I decided to include magazine covers in my PowerPoint is because I believe it will be a very important factor in my final production, so by creating different covers I can decide what aspects I would like to apply in my final production. I also decided to include magazine covers because I’ve previously took lots of inspiration of other magazines such as PAPER, which produces very similar covers to my second magazine. • Overall it took approximately 2 hours to finish my work. Within this time I completed both magazine covers and imported them over to this PowerPoint. • After completing my final experiment I believe I can take many positive aspects away with me. The most important factor I believe is again the experience I have received whilst creating my covers because it helps refresh my memory on all the features that Photoshop includes. I also believe it was very important because it has helped me decide what features I wanted to include in my final production, which will include the skateboarding icon and the dateline presented in my first magazine cover. I also realized I didn’t want to use a variety of colors on my cover, which was decided after I completed my second magazine cover. • In the future I would possibly create an extra magazine cover so I had more ideas to explore and compare to help me with my final production. I would also take a look at some existing magazine templates so I had an idea on how to present my content professionally. This process can still be used, however it will just be more time consuming, so I will decide within my final production whether I will take this approach or not.

