•Determiners are words that introduce a noun and provide some information about it (but do NOT describe it). •Examples: th...
HOW DO WE IDENTIFY A DETERMINER? If a word can appear here , it is a determiner: 1. any common noun Examples: The thing, h...
THERE ARE FOUR TYPES OF DETERMINERS: Articles Possessives Demonstratives Quantifiers
ARTICLES There are only three articles in English: The, a, an
“the” is called the Definite Article: It normally introduces a noun that is familiar to the listener. Example: The earth i...
WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “A” AND “AN”? “a” precedes words that start with a consonant sound. Examples: a table, a ch...
DEMONSTRATIVES Demonstratives are words that are used to point at someone or something (whether it’s concrete or abstract)...
Singular Demonstratives: This That Plural Demonstratives: These Those
In order to be called a DETERMINER, a demonstrative MUST be followed by a noun-phrase: 1. I like this room.  “this” is a ...
IS THE UNDERLINED WORDA DETERMINER? • • • • John likes that movie. That is the best. That guy is nice. John thinks that ap...
POSSESSIVES Possessives are words that usually indicate possession or belonging of a noun. Examples: his birthday, Sam’s b...
POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS There are only seven possessive determiner pronouns: my; your; his ; her ; its ; our ; their Note: -Th...
In order to be called a DETERMINER, a possessive pronoun MUST be followed by a noun-phrase: 1. His essay was the best.  “...
ANOTHER WAY TO TEST IF A POSSESSIVE PRONOUN IS A DETERMINER OR NOT: Replace “his” with “her”, and see if the sentence is g...
POSSESSIVE PROPER NOUNS A proper noun with apostrophe ‘s is a “possessive proper noun” Examples: Mary’s car, CUNY’s studen...
QUANTIFIERS •QUANTIFIERS ARE WORDS THAT INDICATE THE •QUANTITY OR AMOUNT OF A NOUN. •EXAMPLES: THREE PENCILS; ALL COUNTRIE...
TO CONCLUDE: The Determiners are: • • • • Articles Demonstratives Possessives Quantifiers
Slide presentation on Determiners-Parts of Speech

  1. 1. •Determiners are words that introduce a noun and provide some information about it (but do NOT describe it). •Examples: the ball, his son, five cats, more cars. DETERMINERS
  2. 2. HOW DO WE IDENTIFY A DETERMINER? If a word can appear here , it is a determiner: 1. any common noun Examples: The thing, his things, five things, some things, many things, a thing, several things, few things, each thing, those things, their things, etc. Note: some determiners, like “much”, may only introduce noncount nouns.
  3. 3. THERE ARE FOUR TYPES OF DETERMINERS: Articles Possessives Demonstratives Quantifiers
  4. 4. ARTICLES There are only three articles in English: The, a, an
  5. 5. “the” is called the Definite Article: It normally introduces a noun that is familiar to the listener. Example: The earth is round. “the” may introduce either a singular or a plural noun. “a” or “an” are called the Indefinite Article: “a” or “an” normally introduce a noun that is not yet familiar to the listener. Example: I saw a new movie. “a” or “an” may only introduce a singular noun.
  6. 6. WHAT IS THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN “A” AND “AN”? “a” precedes words that start with a consonant sound. Examples: a table, a chair, and also… a eulogy “an” precedes words that start with a vowel sound. Examples: an apple, an umbrella, and also… an hour
  7. 7. DEMONSTRATIVES Demonstratives are words that are used to point at someone or something (whether it’s concrete or abstract). Examples: that book; this time; these ideas; those chairs There are only four demonstratives in English:
  8. 8. Singular Demonstratives: This That Plural Demonstratives: These Those
  9. 9. In order to be called a DETERMINER, a demonstrative MUST be followed by a noun-phrase: 1. I like this room.  “this” is a determiner in sentence (1). 2. I like this. “this” is NOT a determiner in sentence (2). How do we know? Because determiners need to precede noun- phrases! In sentence (2) no noun-phrase follows the word “this”
  10. 10. IS THE UNDERLINED WORDA DETERMINER? • • • • John likes that movie. That is the best. That guy is nice. John thinks that apples are tasty. “that” in (4) is NOT a determiner, because it is not used to point at apples!
  11. 11. POSSESSIVES Possessives are words that usually indicate possession or belonging of a noun. Examples: his birthday, Sam’s book, her idea, New York’s subway There are two kinds of possessives: 1. possessive determiner pronouns 2. possessive determiner proper nouns
  12. 12. POSSESSIVE PRONOUNS There are only seven possessive determiner pronouns: my; your; his ; her ; its ; our ; their Note: -The difference between its and it’s. -The difference between “their”, “there” and “they’re”.
  13. 13. In order to be called a DETERMINER, a possessive pronoun MUST be followed by a noun-phrase: 1. His essay was the best.  “His” is a determiner in sentence (1). 2. His was the best essay. “His” is NOT a determiner in sentence (2). How do we know? Because determiners need to precede noun- phrases! In sentence (2) no noun-phrase follows the word “his”.
  14. 14. ANOTHER WAY TO TEST IF A POSSESSIVE PRONOUN IS A DETERMINER OR NOT: Replace “his” with “her”, and see if the sentence is grammatical: 1. His essay was the best.  Her essay was the best. 2. His was the best exam.  *Her was the best exam. Since in (2) the Test Sentence gets a *, “his” in (2) is NOT a determiner.
  15. 15. POSSESSIVE PROPER NOUNS A proper noun with apostrophe ‘s is a “possessive proper noun” Examples: Mary’s car, CUNY’s students, Mr. Smith’s wife (Note: These are Determiners, and NOT proper nouns).
  16. 16. QUANTIFIERS •QUANTIFIERS ARE WORDS THAT INDICATE THE •QUANTITY OR AMOUNT OF A NOUN. •EXAMPLES: THREE PENCILS; ALL COUNTRIES; SOME BOOKS; LITTLE TIME; EACH STORY. •COMMON QUANTIFIERS: •ALL, ANY, BOTH, EACH, EITHER, ENOUGH, EVERY, FEW, LITTLE, MOST, MUCH, NEITHER, NO, SEVERAL, SOME, ANY NUMBER (E.G. FIVE, TWELVE, ETC.)
  17. 17. TO CONCLUDE: The Determiners are: • • • • Articles Demonstratives Possessives Quantifiers

