Introduction to mocs tool

MOCS Multiple Opening Circulation Sub Fluid Bypass Valve 1
Applications • BHA Protection o Pumping LCM o Spotting Acid • Work-over and completions o Well bore cleanout o Fluid displ...
Features and Benefits Features • Simple operation that requires only one ball • Flow rate actuated • Unlimited cycling bet...
Activation Rates • MOCS Tool is flow rate activated • Higher mud weights result in lower minimum activation flow rates • L...
Launch Position (No Drop Ball on Seat) • Passive operating position • Open bore allows fishing operations if necessary • T...
Landing the Ball (Drop Ball on Seat – Pumps at 200 GPM) • Flow ball down at Max 200 GPM • A noticeable (200+ psi) pressure...
Operating Procedures Bypass Position • Once minimum activation flow rate is achieved, tool will cycle open to the annulus ...
Reset Position- (Shifting) (Drop Ball on Seat – Pumps Off) • Shut pumps off for 30-60 seconds • The indexing mechanism wil...
Operating Procedures • Resume flow above the minimum activation rate • Tool will shift to Non-Bypass (flow to bit) • Pisto...
Operating Positions
Stand Pipe Pressure Output
MOCS Tool Technical Specs
MOCS Operating Requirements: • Pump flow rate of at least minimum activation flow rate plus 15% (Depending on mud weight) ...
MOCS 4-3/4” 6-1/2” and 8” Commercialization 4-3/4” MOCS Tool • 4-3/4” Lab Testing Complete • 3 Test well runs in the US • ...
Information Needed for Hydraulic Calculator: (Pre-Job Checklist) •Complete BHA configuration • Including O.D. and I.D of e...
MOCS Value In The Field Rig Type:Drill Ship Day Rate: Depth in Feet: 15,000 312.50$ Conventional sub: Ball Drops Time (min...
Questions or Comments? 17
