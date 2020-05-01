Aralin 4.1-linangin

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aralin 4.1 Kaligirang Pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere
Aktibiti 1 Paghahawan ng Sagabal Panuto: Magtala ng 5 mahahalagang bagay na naalala ninyo na naiambag ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa...
1. Ano ang pinakamahalagang naiambag ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa Pilipinas? 2. Ano ang iyong naging batayan sa isinagawang pag-aa...
Hanapin ang mga salitang may kaugnayan sa talambuhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal at kaligirang pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere sa ...
Pagbibigay-kahulugan sa mga napiling salita at pagbibigay ng halimbawa.
Batay sa naging pagsasaliksik ng mga mag-aaral, iuulat ng bawat pangkat ang mga sumusunod na gawain. Bibigyan ng sapat na ...
1. Ano ang inyong naramdaman matapos ninyong mabatid ang mahahalagang detalye tungkol sa buhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal? 2. Maitu...
Dugtungan ang mga sumusunod na pahayag:
Maglahad ng iba pang impormasyong alam ninyo tungkol sa kasaysayan ng pagkakasulat ng nobela ni Rizal.
Panuto: Tukuyin ang isinasaad sa bawat bilang. Isulat ang sagot sa patlang. _____________1. Ito ang petsa ng kapanganakan ...
Takdang-Aralin: 1. Bakit mahalagang pag-aralan ang Noli Me Tangere? 2. Patunayan na ang akda ay may pagkakatulad/pagkakaib...
  1. 1. F9PU-IVa-b-58 Nailalahad sa pamamagitan ng pangkatang gawain ang mga nalikom na datos sa pananaliksik. F9EP-IVa-b-21 Nalalagom ang mahahalagang impormasyong nasaliksik para sa sariling pagpapakahulugan at gamit F9PT-IVa-b-56 Natutukoy ang mga kontekstuwal na pahiwatig sa pagbibigay-kahulugan
  2. 2. Aralin 4.1 Kaligirang Pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere
  3. 3. Aktibiti 1 Paghahawan ng Sagabal Panuto: Magtala ng 5 mahahalagang bagay na naalala ninyo na naiambag ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa Pilipinas. Iantas ito mula sa pinakamahalaga hanggang sa mahalaga. Sundin ang pormat sa ibaba. 1.Pinakamahalaga 2. 3. 4. 5.Mahalaga
  4. 4. 1. Ano ang pinakamahalagang naiambag ni Dr. Jose Rizal sa Pilipinas? 2. Ano ang iyong naging batayan sa isinagawang pag-aantas?
  5. 5. Hanapin ang mga salitang may kaugnayan sa talambuhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal at kaligirang pangkasaysayan ng Noli Me Tangere sa loob ng word puzzle. Bilugan ang makikitang salita na nakalimbag ng pahalang, pababa, pahilis at pabaligtad.
  6. 6. Pagbibigay-kahulugan sa mga napiling salita at pagbibigay ng halimbawa.
  7. 7. Batay sa naging pagsasaliksik ng mga mag-aaral, iuulat ng bawat pangkat ang mga sumusunod na gawain. Bibigyan ng sapat na oras ang mga mag-aaral para maisagawa ang gawaing nakatalaga sa kanila.
  8. 8. 1. Ano ang inyong naramdaman matapos ninyong mabatid ang mahahalagang detalye tungkol sa buhay ni Dr. Jose Rizal? 2. Maituturing bang huwarang pamilya ang mga Rizal? 3. Ibigay ang mga pagsubok na naranasan ni Dr. Jose Rizal bago isulat at habang sinusulat ang nobelang Noli Me Tangere. Paano nakatulong ang mga pagsubok na ito sa buhay ng may akda?
  9. 9. Dugtungan ang mga sumusunod na pahayag:
  10. 10. Maglahad ng iba pang impormasyong alam ninyo tungkol sa kasaysayan ng pagkakasulat ng nobela ni Rizal.
  11. 11. Panuto: Tukuyin ang isinasaad sa bawat bilang. Isulat ang sagot sa patlang. _____________1. Ito ang petsa ng kapanganakan ni Dr. Jose Rizal. _____________2. Siya ang itinuturing na tagapagligtas ng Noli Me Tangere. _____________3. Dito inialay ni Dr.Jose Rizal ang kanyang nobelang Noli Me Tangere. _____________4. Sa ebangheliong ito hinugot ni Dr.Jose Rizal ang pamagat ng Noli Me Tangere. _____________5. Ang pagbasa sa akdang ito ang nagbigay ng inspirasyon kay Rizal upang sumulat ng akdang katulad ng Noli Me Tangere.
  12. 12. Takdang-Aralin: 1. Bakit mahalagang pag-aralan ang Noli Me Tangere? 2. Patunayan na ang akda ay may pagkakatulad/pagkakaiba sa ilang katulad na nobelang tagalog. 3. Ipaliwanag ang kasabihang ito “Kakambal ng paghihirap at pagtitiis ang tagumpay.”

